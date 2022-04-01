News
Sutton Stracke addresses Kathy Hilton rumor, Teresa’s reunion setback and more
This week Sutton Stracke shot down reports that her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kathy Hilton called her assistant a homophobic slur while filming Season 12. Ex-housewife Denise Richards’ name is still being thrown around, now by Tamra Judge, who said Richards tried to hook up with her. Luann de Lesseps sat down with us to…
Iron Man: Sculptor Kelly Ludeking plans iron pour event Saturday at revived St. Paul foundry
As a young graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, cast-iron sculptor Kelly Ludeking toured the country pouring molten metal mushrooms for Rainforest Cafes, a Minnesota-grown restaurant chain that, like him, was just coming into its own in the late 1990s.
Since then, his professional metalwork has taken him as far away as Scotland, as close to home as Chicago and back to the family farm in Decorah, Iowa, where he hosts an annual iron pouring festival that draws fellow artists by the dozens.
Old radiators are smashed, thrown into Ludeking’s hand-built furnaces and recast as literal works of art. His nine-foot-tall elephant made of trucking and farm machine parts will soon stand guard over a sculpture park in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.
ST. PAUL STUDIO
In his St. Paul studio, Ludeking shows off a lengthy cast-iron mailbox fashioned to resemble a whale, an Absolut Vodka bottle whose glass exterior has been smothered in molten metal, and smaller glass bottles purchased from a dollar store and converted into something more akin to Roman goblets.
He’s taken advantage of his blacksmithing travels to meet up with master craftsmen — many of them students of former University of Iowa professor Julius Schmidt, considered by many to be the grandfather of modern cast-iron sculpting — and glean what he can from the men and women who embraced Schmidt’s love of the genre.
Schmidt, something of a 1960’s icon within the discipline, died in 2017, and many of his students are now retired or have themselves passed away. Ludeking, who turns 50 on Friday, acknowledges he’s on his own way toward becoming what some in his industry deem a “gray beard” — a veteran metalworker seasoned by age and experience, defiantly continuing an artistic tradition at a time when many universities have mothballed their iron-pouring programs.
IRON POURING EVENT
He’s determined not to keep his knowledge to himself.
On Saturday, Ludeking will host an all-ages scratch tile workshop and iron pouring event in the courtyard outside his studio, KRL Metals Art, located within a 1900-era foundry he’s revived off St. Paul’s West Seventh Street. From noon to 4 p.m., former St. Paul City Council Member Dave Thune — a longtime friend — will bring in the Backseat Boogie Band to perform as visitors use hand tools to etch designs into sandy resin blocks.
From 5 to 6 p.m., Ludeking and a dozen artist friends will cover the blocks in molten metal heated up past 2500 degrees in his hand-built furnace. The expectation is customers will be able to bring their iron art home the same day. Each block can be purchased for $65.
Ludeking, who opened his studio last year with the help of a STAR grant from the city of St. Paul, lives with his wife at the Schmidt Artist Lofts, which Dominium opened a few years ago within the old Schmidt Brewery on West Seventh Street.
The site holds special meaning for him as he used to host iron pouring events outside the brewery’s sizable Bottle House, long before the vacant brewery began welcoming new restaurants and residences.
The not-quite-lost art of iron pour metalwork went into this sign for the Hope Breakfast Bar. pic.twitter.com/21Fdf5triM
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 29, 2022
After a few years crafting metal furniture at a professional foundry in Chicago, Ludeking recently moved back to the Twin Cities with the goal of spreading his love of ironwork.
He plans to teach blacksmithing, welding and iron pouring classes at his studio throughout April. On April 30th, he’ll host a public iron pour in front of the Keg and Case Market on West Seventh Street as part of the St. Paul Art Crawl.
From June 29 to July 4, he’s inviting artists to join him at his annual “Down on the Farm Pour” at the Decorah, Iowa homestead.
TILE ETCHING AND IRON POUR
- What: Tile etching for ages 5+, followed by an iron pour with free live music.
- When: Tile etching from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. The iron pour will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Where: Outside KRL Metals Art, 626 Armstrong Ave. in St. Paul. Street parking available along Drake Street.
- Cost: Free to mill around, $65 for cast-iron art you etch yourself from a resin block.
- Learn more: KellyLudeking.com
LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: These new rates of LPG cylinder will be released from April 1, check the new prices of your city
LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: These new rates of LPG cylinder will be released from April 1, check the new prices of your city
LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: From today, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 899.50 to Rs 949.5 in Delhi.
Its price in Kolkata has increased from Rs 926 to Rs 976. Domestic gas cylinder is now available in Lucknow for Rs 987.5, while in Patna it has increased from Rs 998 to Rs 1039.5.
On October 1, the price of commercial cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1736. In November it became 2000 and in December it became Rs 2101. After this, it became cheaper again in January and on February 2022 it became cheaper and came to Rs 1907.
Oil companies have not only increased the domestic gas cylinder prices, but have also increased the prices of 5 kg and 10 kg cylinders.
Also Read : Free Ration: From when will the card holders get free ration, the officials told the date
Check Here March 22 LPG Cylinder Rate City Wise List – Check Here March 22 LPG Cylinder Rate City Wise List
|City
|Cost
|Lucknow
|₹937.50
|Bangalore
|₹ 902.50
|Chandigarh
|₹ 909.00
|Chennai
|₹ 915.50
|Gurgaon
|₹ 908.50
|Hyderabad
|₹ 952.00
|Jaipur
|₹ 903.50
|Kolkata
|₹ 926.00
|Mumbai
|₹ 899.50
|new Delhi
|₹ 899.50
|Noida
|₹ 897.50
|Patna
|₹ 998.00
Now a 5 kg LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 349 and 10 kg for Rs 669. Not only this, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has also reached Rs 2,003.50.
The post LPG Cylinder Price List 2022: These new rates of LPG cylinder will be released from April 1, check the new prices of your city appeared first on JK Breaking News.
8 Famous Indian Politicians And Their Net Worth
People are often curious about the net worths of famous Bollywood celebrities and the properties they own. But have you ever wondered about the net worth and assets of our politicians? Let’s give you an idea about it.
India may not be one of the wealthiest countries, but if we talk about the Indian politicians there is no shortfall of ‘Crorepati’ leaders. Many politicians went on to become mass leaders because of their hard work and commitment to serving people from humble backgrounds. Also, some wealthy politicians who were already rich before entering politics also earned good money through their dedication, hard work, and commitment after entering politics.
Check out the net worth and assets of some of the famous Indian politicians:
1. Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, used to work as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service in New Delhi before joining politics. As of 2020, Arvind Kejriwal’s net worth is ₹3.4 crores.
2. Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath’s assets include a rifle, a Samsung phone worth ₹12,000, a revolver, etc. In his election affidavit, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, declared his assets to be worth ₹1.54 Crores.
3. Narendra Modi
Some of our Prime Minister’s investments include life insurance policies worth ₹1.5 lakh, National Savings Certificate worth ₹8.9 lakh, and L&T infrastructure bonds, bought by him in 2012 for ₹20,000. As per his latest declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported his net worth to be ₹3.07 Crores.
4. Amit Shah
Belonging to a rich Gujarati family, Amit Shah’s net worth as of 2019 was ₹32.3 Crores. Due to the volatility in the share market his net worth dipped to ₹28.63 Crores in 2020.
5. Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Trinamool Congress leader declared her net worth of 2021 to be ₹16.72 Lakhs.
6. Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi’s income shown for the year 2017-18 was ₹1,11,85,570. His immovable assets and movable are worth ₹7,93,03,977, and ₹5,80,58,799 respectively as declared by him. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi declared his net worth to be ₹15 Crores.
7. Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav’s assets include cash in banks, as well as immovable and movable assets. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav’s total assets are worth ₹40 Crores as declared by him in his poll affidavit.
8. Asaduddin Owaisi
Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s president, declared his net worth to be ₹13 Crores.
The post 8 Famous Indian Politicians And Their Net Worth appeared first on MEWS.
