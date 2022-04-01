Finance
The Advantages of A Flexible Premium Deferred Annuity
People who are looking for insurance solutions and information to help them make informed decisions will benefit from this article, which covers flexible premium deferred annuity Insurance. Annuities can make for really good retirement tools you can use to defer paying taxes on money you don’t use; furthermore annuities guarantee an income you will not outlive.
What Is Flexible Premium Deferred Annuity (FPDA)?
Insurance companies sell contracts which have variable premium payments and payments amounts. Premium payments can be monthly, quarterly, semi annually or annually throughout the life of the policy holder, for 2 or more people. It can also be for a predetermined time period.
Flexible premium deferred annuity accepts ongoing small deposits of even $50 per month. The interest rate guarantee period on each deposit is for one year; at the end of the guarantee period the depositor can benefit from competitive renewal rates, which are based on current market conditions.
The Advantages of Flexible Premium Deferred Annuity
– One of the main advantages is that each contract comes with a principal guarantee; this guarantee ensures that a client does not receive any amount which is less than the total premium payment due.
– Each contract has a 9 year surrender charge period and there are a number of ways by which the client can access funds before the 9 year surrender charge period. The distinct advantage to the client is the surrender charge does not have to be paid. At the end of the surrender charge period there is no fixed time period in which the client has to decide upon restarting the surrender charge or discontinuing the annuity.
– As a savings medium flexible premium deferred annuity is an ideal choice for anyone who is looking for flexibility on continuing premium deposits and tax deferred financial growth. It is a very good method by which to enhance retirement savings plans, which can be used to fund your IRAs, SEPs and other plans.
– A truly great advantage of this method is that irrespective of any economic fluctuations the client will never receive anything less than the total premium payment due (minus any loans or withdrawals). This type of annuity comes with a principal guarantee most investment mediums do not offer.
– No surrender charge will be levied for clients who wish to take early retirement provided they have held the annuity for a period of 5 years and reached the age of 59.5 years at the time of surrendering the annuity.
– Flexible premium deferred annuity is a dependable savings option for people who do not wish to take risks with their money for fear of losing a part or all of it.
– Annuities are one of the best methods by which you can provide a steady source of income for yourself after retirement, when the fear of your money running out begins to haunt you.
– With annuities your investments grow tax free – this is probably one of the best benefits for people in the retirement stage of their lives.
– Anyone can contribute any amount to the flexible premium deferred annuity plan as there are no restrictions on investments.
Locate an Emergency Dentist Near You
If you’re experiencing a dental emergency, look no further. Our offices are open 24/7 and when you call us, our dental referral specialists will help you locate an emergency dentist near you. Not only that, but they will also schedule an appointment for you in less than three minutes, making our service the fastest on the market. Whether you have insurance or not, our referral agents will locate a dentist that is in network with your insurance or one that accepts your form of payment. Some of the biggest insurance companies are Ameritas, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Delta Dental, Humana, and MetLife, but regardless if you have an insurance plan from one of these companies or another one, you don’t need to worry, because out of all the dentists we cooperate with, we will locate one that is best suited for your needs. Simply call us to have an appointment scheduled with an emergency dentist near you.
Our offices are located in Los Angeles, CA, but we serve cities in all of the
US. All you need to do is call us so our dental referral specialists can schedule an appointment with a dentist near you.
Most dentist offices are closed on weekends. In case you are experiencing a dental emergency on a Saturday or a Sunday, it may be very difficult for you to find a dentist that is open or that has a free time slot to take you in for an appointment. You will most likely have to wait until Monday to see a dentist. According to the American Dental Association, 45% of dentist offices in the United States are open on Saturdays, and only 4% of them are open on Sundays. We work with dentists throughout the US, and can locate one for you wherever you are, or whatever time you call us. In the majority of cases, it is better to see a dentist, even if you are experiencing pain than to go to an emergency room. The only way they can help you in an emergency room is to give you antibiotics and painkillers. The problem will not be addressed, and you will have to see a dentist the next day or the following week, depending on how much pain you’re in. Not only that, but according to the ADA, you will pay $749 on average for a trip to the emergency room in the US for dental relief.
Commercial Auto Insurance – How’s It Different From Common Insurance Coverage
Commercial auto insurance may not be as commonly availed as other types of insurance. But it’s sort of essential for the class it’s meant for – the small and medium sized business enterprises. Incidentally, that’s the chief difference between commercial insurance for automobiles and other common types of auto cover. This coverage specifically caters the companies having several vehicles.
In order to get more business, various companies engaged in selling commercial policies generally offer various kinds of discounts and reasonable premiums. This type of coverage generally comprises six different types of policies. Only some of the types, like third party insurance are mandatory as per law. Due care should be taken to include only those options on your policy that are relevant to your needs. Otherwise, you will end of up paying too much as premium, because all options have their separate premiums. Having understood the basic difference between auto insurance and other types of policies, it is not out of place to look at some other aspects of commercial policy.
Commercial Insurance – Understanding The Significance
Commercial insurance for vehicles is actually a measure to safeguard your company against possible losses owing to accidents involving vehicles belonging to your company. It is not too hard to imagine the catastrophic effect that accidents involving vehicles of your fleet might have on the financial affairs of your company.
Is It Available Online?
Like other types of indemnity, commercial auto insurance is also readily available online. In fact, you will find much better offers for insuring your fleet online than you would in case of companies having physical locations. Online companies offer handsome discounts as well as comparatively low premium amounts.
However, getting policy entails payment of more money compared to common types. Therefore, you must be doubly cautious to steer clear of fake companies operating through Internet. Even when you procure coverage from companies whose reputation is established, don’t ignore to read the terms & conditions in totality.
What Is It Composed Of?
There is no difference in the composition of a commercial policy and other types. In fact, all indemnity policies are divided into three parts: declaration, insuring agreement and terms & conditions. While it’s important to go through the complete document, specific emphasis must be laid on perusing the terms & conditions part. Careful scrutiny is especially important in case of commercial insurance, because it’s actually a combination of different policies. You should get exactly what you require and what you pay for.
What Homeowners Need to Know About National Flood Insurance!
How Homeowners Can Navigate Choppy Waters With Ease!
The purpose of flood insurance is to protect property owners and renters against losses from floods-losses that a typical homeowner’s policy does not cover. Whether you have a condo or a house, whether you’re a builder or a renter, here’s information to help you know who is eligible for this insurance, where to obtain it, and how the program works.
Flood insurance is available only in communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Homeowners, builders, and communities want to preserve and protect their property. What measures exist to help them?
Why Have Flood Insurance?
You may not think you live near enough to water to be at risk, but dams and levees do break, drainage systems can become overloaded and back up, and hurricanes can veer off path.
Protecting your home and belongings with flood insurance is far less costly than cleaning up after the fact. Nor can you depend upon Presidential Disaster Declaration aid. Even if such a declaration is made for your area, it can be a long time before the money arrives.
The National Flood Insurance Program
Over time, the US government realized that the measures in place to discourage unwise land development or to decrease losses from floods simply didn’t work. Therefore, in 1968, Congress established the National Flood Insurance Program to protect property owners against the possibility of loss.
How Does It Work?
A community must agree to adopt and enforce a floodplain management ordinance that is designed to reduce future flood risks in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). When a community follows or agrees to follow these laws, the federal government will make flood insurance available to every property owner in that community.
Each property owner must then follow all of FEMA’s and NFIP’s requirements whether or not he or she purchases flood insurance. One of the requirements is properly installed flood vents.
How Do You Define Community?
A community is any State, area, or political subdivision; any Indian tribe, authorized tribal organization, or Alaska native village; or authorized native organization with the authority to adopt and enforce floodplain management ordinance for the area under its jurisdiction.
Community participation in the NFIP is voluntary, although some states require participation as part of their floodplain management program. Each community in an identified flood-prone area must assess its flood hazard and determine whether flood insurance and floodplain management would benefit its residents and economy.
How are Flood Hazard Areas Determined?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) produces maps that identify various flood hazard areas, such as the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), a high-risk area that stands a 1% chance of occurring in any year. The government believes that this high-risk standard is a reasonable compromise between the need for floodplain development and the need for building restrictions aimed at minimizing loss of life and property.
Development can take place in the SFHA as long as it complies with local floodplain management ordinances that meet the minimum federal requirements. Flood insurance is required for insurable structures within high-risk areas.
What Kind of Requirements Are There?
When a community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, every property owner in that community has to follow all of FEMA’s code requirements as set out in its floodplain management ordinance. That’s true whether or not the property owner buys flood insurance. These code requirements include but aren’t limited to foundation openings (also called “flood vents”) and first flood elevation height requirements.
What Types of Structures Can Be Insured?
If you are in a community that participates in the NFIP, nearly every type of walled and roofed building that is mostly above-ground and not entirely over water can be insured. This includes mobiles homes and traveler trailers without wheels that are anchored to permanent foundations. Separate coverage is available for the contents of these buildings.
What isn’t insurable under the NFIP?
Buildings entirely over water or principally below ground, gas and liquid storage tanks, animals, birds, fish, aircraft, wharves, piers, bulkheads, growing crops, shrubbery, land, livestock, roads, machinery, motor vehicles, equipment in the open. Most contents and finishing materials located in a basement or in enclosures below the lowest elevated floor of an elevated building are not covered.
How To Find Out If You Can Buy The Insurance
Property owners and renters can see if their community participates in the NFIP by contacting a community official or insurance agent or by visiting http://www.fema.gov/fema/csb.
How to Obtain A The Insurance Policy
If your local insurance agent does not sell flood insurance, call the NFIP at 1-888-379-9531 or visit http://www.floodsmart.gov.
How Much Flood Insurance Coverage Is Available?
The NFIP Flood Insurance Manual provides coverage limits under the Residential Condominium Building Association Policy. Under its regular program, property owners can buy up to $250,000 per single-family dwelling or other residential building and up to $500,000 for a non-residential building. Coverage is available up to $100,000 for residential building contents and up to $500,000 for non-residential contents.
When To Buy Flood Insurance?
There is typically a 30-day waiting period for flood insurance to go into effect. Remember that hurricane season is flood season, so obtain your insurance well ahead of time.
Tips to Remember
1 – Everyone lives in a flood zone.
2 – Most homeowners’ policies don’t cover flood damage.
3 – No matter what your flood risk is, you can buy flood insurance if your community participates in the NFIP.
4 – Don’t wait for federal disaster assistance to help you.
5 – Keep your home compliant with federal regulations.
6 – There’s usually a 30-day waiting period before your policy takes effect.
7 – Buy a separate policy to protect your contents.
This article is not intended to be a substitute for FEMA’s comprehensive guidelines. For more information, visit FEMA.gov.
