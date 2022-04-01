The Fastest and Largest Insurance Market – Apartment Renters Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

Apartment renters insurance is one of the fastest growing businesses on the market. This is in part due to the number of fires and disasters that has stricken North America over the past few years. Assurant is one of the leaders in apartment renters insurance. They have partnered with businesses that are top in their field in an effort to provide the public with dependable and affordable insurance. When you buy Assurant insurance you are given an option to also buy Involuntary Unemployment insurance that covers your rent for up to six months at $1000 per month in the event you lose your job.

This is the only company among the multitudes that offers such insurance. Depending on the safety and security devices implemented on the rental property, you get a discount on the policy rates. Many other companies such as Geico, Allstate, Progressive and AGI offer you an insurance program. This program is designed to give you a greater discount if you have multiple policies with one specific company. For instance if you have automobile, life and apartment renters insurance with Allstate, you would receive up to a 35% discount.

Coverage from company to company will vary. Some offer you the option to choose your own while others provide you with the bare necessities. Tenants should realize that the contents of their rental property is their responsibility. In some instances a landlord may require tenants to provide property insurance in case of damage due to neglect. Most all of these policies provide liability insurance to cover any injury that may occur to visitors on the premises. Some companies allow you to choose the coverage for liability you want up to $1,000,000.

Rates vary from company to company as well. Some give greater discounts with multiple policies and others offer you greater coverage instead of discounts. Apartment renters insurance isn’t just for apartments either. They can cover duplexes and triplexes as well. This can be a home that has been turned into two or three apartments. Geico, AGI and Progressive offer renters insurance to anyone who rents a home, apartment or condo. This means the policy you buy will cover your belongings whether you live in a multi-plex or a single family dwelling. The cost for this type of policy is completely dependent on the amount of insurance requested.

Most insurances will give you an instant quote when phoning or going online. This gives you the ability to compare one policies rates with another. Going online and using an insurance comparison engine may be the easiest way to compare rates. Although the cost of apartment renters insurance will vary from one company to another it is always a good idea to compare one instant quote with another and one policy with another. Before you jump right in and decide on one company, comparison shop to find the best policy for the least amount of cost. You won’t be sorry you chose apartment renters insurance to protect your personal property.