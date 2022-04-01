News
The Nets are perfectly capable of turning on the switch
Nine hours before tipoff against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, Bruce Brown said he is “really confident” in the Nets’ ability to flip the switch entering the playoffs. When asked why, Brown responded plainly.
“Just because we’re a really good team,” he said.
The average NBA team can’t coast their way through the regular season then put the pedal to the metal when the playoffs come around. The Nets, however, are not your average team.
They are led by two future Hall of Famers — two of the most unstoppable scorers in NBA history. Their midseason blockbuster trade provided balance to an otherwise lopsided roster. As a result, their regular season record is far from indicative of the talent at head coach Steve Nash’s disposal.
That’s why they can flip that switch, as they’ve done winning eight of their last 12 games, including a valiant effort that fell just short in Thursday’s 120-119 overtime loss to the defending champions. That loss came one game after the Nets gave up 123 points and had to come back from down double digits to beat the conference’s second-worst-seeded Detroit Pistons.
“There are gonna be games where you’re on top of your game, and there are gonna be others where your effort is gonna have to get you the win, rather than your talent,” Irving said Thursday. “I think for us moving forward, it’s about thinking about the game on a high level, understanding our rotations, and then being there for each other on the offensive and defensive end.
“So we’re making changes and adjustments on the fly, but it’s just an ongoing day-to-day process for us to get ready for the playoffs and utilizing these games, whether it be Detroit or Milwaukee, it can’t really matter to us. Same resolve.”
The Nets are well on the cusp of making NBA history — if they can stay healthy and finally play the ace in their back pocket. They can become the lowest seed to ever win an NBA title.
This is still the same team that entered the season championship favorites, even if James Harden is no longer on the roster and they’re fighting for play-in tournament position.
The championship aspirations were formed before Harden was ever a thought and continue to extend beyond his memory.
Brown’s response, and the Nets’ result against the defending champions on Thursday night, proves the Nets are in a different class than most of their NBA counterparts. They are legitimate championship contenders loitering at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
They’re only at the bottom of the standings because of a freak accident: Brown landed into Durant’s knee in a Jan. 15 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant suffered a sprained MCL and missed a one and a half months of action. The Nets never rebounded, not with Kyrie Irving then eligible only to play road games, a disgruntled Harden plotting his way to Philadelphia and with the glaring lack of continuity on a roster attempting to integrate 10 new players acquired over the summer.
“I wasn’t on the team that lost 11 in a row, and that kind of set the season back for them, seeding wise,” said Seth Curry, one of the three players to arrive in Brooklyn via the Harden deal. “So the team was kind of revamped. Got Kyrie back, myself, [Andre Drummond], hopefully [Ben Simmons] down the stretch. So it feels like it’s a new team, and our seeding isn’t really indicative of the type of team that we are and the type of basketball we’ve been playing over the past month.
“So seeding doesn’t matter. It’s about matchups, especially in this Eastern Conference.”
No team has ever defied the odds the Nets must in order to walk away champions.
The 1995 Houston Rockets are the lowest-seeded team to ever win an NBA title. Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler finished the season sixth in the Western Conference before blowing through each of the first three rounds of the playoffs and sweeping the Orlando Magic to win an NBA championship.
The 2022 Nets and those ‘95 Rockets have one thing in common: winning despite a lack of continuity.
Durant missed a chunk of time with the MCL injury; Irving’s unvaccinated status rendered him ineligible altogether until mid-January and he was only recently allowed to play at Barclays Center again; and the Nets dealt Harden at the trade deadline. The Rockets didn’t have Drexler until midway through the season, acquiring him in a deal headlined by Otis Thorpe. He played in only 35 games. Irving will have played 29 by the end of the season.
And like those Rockets, that doesn’t matter. It’s the talent that sets the Nets apart from the other seventh and eighth seeds in NBA history. Even if that talent doesn’t have much time to play as a unit.
Talent makes a really good team, and a really good team can turn the switch on. The Nets already have.
That’s why they can defy the odds and make NBA history
()
News
Police: Northwoods shooting appears to be murder-suicide
NORTHWOODS, Mo. — St. Louis County police said that a shooting death in Northwoods appears to be a murder-suicide.
Northwoods police officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to do a welfare check on Colonial Avenue. When the officers arrived, the suspect pulled two guns out and opened fire.
Officers returned fire but neither the suspect nor the officers were hit.
Upon further investigation, police discovered a body inside the home. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Dwight Hogan, Sr. The suspect was later found dead from a possible self-inflicted gunshot injury, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
They said the body of the suspected shooter was located nearby, dead from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on the case should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers 866-371-TIPS (8477).
News
Column: DeMar DeRozan scores a season-high 50, rallying the Chicago Bulls to a huge OT win over the LA Clippers
The Chicago Bulls faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the United Center to begin a stretch of five straight home games, trying to put themselves in good position for a playoff run.
They’ll have one more road game — April 10 at the Minnesota Timberwolves — before a much-anticipated return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
Building some momentum is paramount for a team that has saved its worst for last. After going 39-21 and battling through some difficult injuries, the Bulls regressed significantly, losing 11 of 16 games and slowly sinking in the Eastern Conference standings.
But they came back from the dead Thursday to post a 135-130 overtime win over the Clippers, starting the homestand off on a good note.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points to carry the Bulls, slamming home a dunk at the end to put an exclamation mark on the win. DeRozan scored 27 of his 50 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Bulls bounced back from a lethargic first half in which they trailed by 15 points. He became the only Bulls player other than Michael Jordan to score 30 or more points in 27 games.
The Bulls trailed by eight with just more than two minutes left in the fourth when Nikola Vučević 3-pointer and a DeRozan jumper pulled them within 3. It was still a three-point game in the final seconds of the fourth when Alex Caruso attempted to inbound to DeRozan, who was fouled away from the play. After a replay review, the Bulls were awarded the ball after a DeRozan free throw sliced the deficit to two. DeRozan was fouled by Paul George on a 3-point attempt with 3.5 seconds left and hit his first two to tie the game before the third shot went off the rim, sending the game to overtime.
The Bulls never trailed overtime. DeRozan scored 10 points, including the final six for the Bulls. Patrick Williams, who didn’t take a shot until hitting a 3 early in the fourth, finished with 10 points.
Hopes of finishing as the third or fourth seed in the East and earning home-court advantage for at least the first round appear remote. But hanging on to the No. 5 spot over the Toronto Raptors should be attainable with a strong finish.
No matter their opponent in the first round — the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers — the Bulls will enter the playoffs as huge underdogs, thanks to their post All-Star break slide and a combined 1-11 record against those four teams.
Alex Caruso said the goal is to “find the best version of us” down the stretch.
“When we play at that version, we’re a really good team,” he said.
The problem is the Bulls haven’t played at that level for several weeks, even since the recent returns of Caruso and forward Patrick Williams. The loss of Lonzo Ball to a meniscus tear in his left knee has been one of the biggest reasons for the Bulls’ woes, and there’s no certainty he will be back for the postseason.
On March 21, the Bulls announced a 10-day pause on Ball’s running program to give him more time to heal from arthroscopic surgery done in January. Before Thursday’s game against the Clippers, coach Billy Donovan said Ball would be “ramping up” again but added it would be a gradual process to see how he responds.
Ball has recovered well since the surgery, Donovan said, but getting back to game speed is another matter.
“Sprinting is where he’s had some discomfort,” Donovan said. “Pulling him back, he does feel fine. It’s just when he gets to doing anything full speed. … And we’ll see if this (pause) has helped.”
The Bulls’ postseason hopes don’t hinge on Ball’s return. Caruso can run the show, and rookie Ayo Dosunmu continues to develop into a dependable player. But there’s no doubt the Bulls would receive a big emotional lift if Ball somehow were able to make it back for the playoffs.
“That’s our starting point guard, so if you get that back to any team, it’s going to be a good addition,” Caruso said Thursday. “I don’t know what his timetable is or what the plan is for him. … But he looks like he’s in good spirits. He’s been working.
“So cross our fingers and see what happens when that day comes.”
Crossing fingers might not be enough. With only 10 days left in the regular season, is there enough time?
Donovan said doctors have given no indication Ball can’t do it.
“He really wants to play,” Donovan said. “But he’s also going to be smart in terms of how he’s feeling, and he’s going to be realistic and the doctors will put their heads together. But certainly every day that goes by, and time that passes by, you’re moving closer and closer to the end of the season.”
And if Ball can’t make it back in those 10 days, could he still make his return in the postseason?
Donovan couldn’t answer that question but said if Ball responds well to the ramp-up they’ll get a better idea from doctors.
As for now, the Bulls are grappling with a difficult final stretch that continues a Saturday game against the Heat, who have beaten them all three times in the season series, and includes back-to back games Tuesday and Wednesday against the defending champion Bucks and Celtics.
It’s time to see what they’re made of.
“Any team that’s planning on playing in the postseason has to have a high sense of urgency this time of the year,” Caruso said. “It’s just about us going out there and trying to fine-tune some stuff, work on some defensive coverages and stuff we might try in the playoffs.
“But overall, it’s about sharpening us and making sure we’re ready to go.”
It has been a roller-coaster season for the Bulls, but after their failed rebuild and overall bad vibes from the Jim Boylen era, no one can say it hasn’t been fun to watch. If the Bulls do go on to lose in the first round, fans might debate whether the season was a success, which might be unfair but is the way the world works these days.
Once the Bulls proved they were back, everyone was excited about the possibility of a happy ending, which would include at least one playoff-series win.
But this team has never done anything the easy way, so why start now? With or without Ball, the Bulls can succeed in the playoffs if everyone pulls together behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
“The East, 1 through 6 (seed) right now, is pretty tight, even with Cleveland one game behind,” Caruso said. “I don’t really worry about matchups. Once the playoffs start, it’s zero-zero. I’ve seen teams lose 3-1 or 4-0 in a season series and then win in five or six games.
“Playoffs are unpredictable. When that day comes, we’ll see where we’re at.”
()
News
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks topple Nets in overtime
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit his most important shots. Kevin Durant missed his.
A tense and physical battle boiled down to the stars in crunch time, and also the referees, who gave the visiting defending champion Bucks a favorable whistle in their 120-119 overtime victory Thursday over the Nets.
In the process of eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the franchise’s all-time scoring list, Antetokounmpo, who dropped 44 points, tied the game in regulation with a clutch three-point shot and nailed the game-winning free throws with three seconds left.
Durant, who scored 26 points in 45 minutes, missed two potential buzzer-beating game-winners — one in regulation, one in overtime — and left frustrated.
The free throw disparity was stark. The Bucks took 34 compared to the Nets’ 16. Durant, who was hounded by double teams and blitzes all game, didn’t go to the foul line until 8.7 seconds left in OT, when he nailed three to give the Nets a one-point edge.
But the Nets can also blame themselves after blowing a nine-point lead with three minutes left in regulation.
Momentum shifted toward the Nets with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Bruce Brown raced to a breakaway and was pulled to the court by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton. Brown fell hard and the impact was loud, drawing gasps from the crowd. Middleton was quickly ejected for a Flagrant 2, and the Nets took advantage by turning a three-point lead to 9 in about a minute.
But the Bucks hung around, and Antetkounmpo, an unreliable 3-point shooter, knocked down the tying trey off a broken play. Durant then dribbled into traffic and missed his potential winner at the buzzer. It was similar in overtime, when Durant’s shot off an inbounds rimmed out.
The East is so congested it’s impossible to plot first-round matchups, but Nets versus Bucks is a possible first rounder. It’s also something both teams want to avoid.
There are seeds for a rivalry between the Bucks and Nets. Beyond their playoff battle last year and Thursday’s hard foul on Brown, Kyrie Irving has implied that Antetokounmpo purposefully went underfoot when he jumped for a runner, sending the Nets point guard to the floor with a season-ending sprained ankle.
“I’m going up for a shot, and Giannis comes over, and his foot,” Irving said before using his fingers to make air quotes, “just happens to be in the way.”
It was an awkward play from Antetokounmpo, who was moving to box out, but didn’t appear intentionally injurious. On Thursday, a similar physical play unfolded in the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo stepped in front of Irving at midcourt in transition. Irving jumped but couldn’t avoid the hard contact, leading to a blocking foul on Antetokounmpo. Irving got up but didn’t look happy with the play. But, again, it wasn’t dirty.
Middleton’s foul also seemed more clumsy than intentional.
By the tip of Durant’s toes, the Bucks advanced last year over the Nets. The literal inch that kept the Nets from beating the eventual champions gives hope to idea that a top-heavy Brooklyn roster can persevere in a seven-game series against anybody, even if they’re headed to the potentially perilous play-in tournament.
With Irving out and James Harden on one leg, Durant took the Bucks to overtime in Game 7, nearly winning the game with a long distance shot that was instead ruled a tying 2-pointer because his toe touched line.
It underscored the individual greatness of Durant, arguably the NBA’s best player and a one-man title contender. Though, he couldn’t do it Thursday.
()
The Nets are perfectly capable of turning on the switch
Police: Northwoods shooting appears to be murder-suicide
Accounting For Insurance Claim Settlements
Column: DeMar DeRozan scores a season-high 50, rallying the Chicago Bulls to a huge OT win over the LA Clippers
Get Cheap Car Insurance Guide: Understanding How Rates Work and What Kind of Coverage Is Best
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks topple Nets in overtime
Cheap Home Insurance Overview: What Important Factors Should You Be Thinking About?
3 suspects at-large after double homicide in Central West End
High school scores and top performers from Thursday, March 31
Top Technology Trends in Insurance Domain
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing