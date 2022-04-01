News
This Is What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say On ‘The Kashmir Files’ And Everyone Is Impressed
Many Bollywood celebrities have praised the recent blockbuster, The Kashmir Files, actor Abhishek Bachchan being the latest one. The director Vivek Agnihotri thanked him for his support by sharing a video of a recent interview on social media where the actor was found mentioning that the film made a mark at the box office because it’s good.
The film, The Kashmir Files, released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s, the brutal deaths of hundreds of innocent Kashmiri Pandits, and the genocide that followed. The movie became a blockbuster hit as it managed to showcase the heart-wrenching events that occurred in Kashmir in the 90s. The film also had to face a lot of controversies but managed to come out clean and impacted a lot of people without any extravagant promotions. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others.
During one of his promotional interviews for his upcoming movie Dasvi, Abhishek commented on The Kashmir Files. In a recent interview with Times Now Navbharat, the actor was asked about politics and films, to which Junior Bachchan gave his view on The Kashmir Files. Many called his comment ‘diplomatic’, but the director Vivek, and the Twitter users are quite impressed by his words on the film.
He remarked that people inevitably watch a movie if it’s legit good. Abhishek said:
“You were talking about The Kashmir Files. We’ve been talking for two or three days that you should politicize it, you should communalise it, that’s your opinion, but if the film isn’t good then it won’t work. There is no other reason for it to work. You can derive different meanings and ripple effects from it. Yet it is not for me to speak because I have not seen the film. But I haven’t heard from anyone that it’s a bad movie.”
He also added,
That is the only truth of cinema. If a movie does good business-wise, it has to be a good film, else it won’t work
This clip of Junior Bachchan got several comments and is already getting a lot of attention.
Respect, @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/IuLElloZmr
— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) March 31, 2022
The director, Vivek Agnihotri shared a part of the interview on Twitter on Friday, and wrote, “Thank you @juniorbachchan for your graciousness.” Abhishek responded to Vivek’s tweet by saying: “Look forward to seeing the film at the earliest. Best wishes.”
Look forward to seeing the film at the earliest. Best wishes.
— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 31, 2022
Also, check out the Tweets in response to Abhishek’s comment on the film:
Being diplomatic !!
— zeus (@mehta_life) March 31, 2022
Thank you Abhishek for acknowledging
— Medicine (@viral3198) March 31, 2022
That’s totally true!!! You may differ in opinion about the treatment but the fact is movie is rocking and masses are not fools.
— Akbar Dhanani (@akbardhanani) March 31, 2022
Agree it’s a good film Though ! But ppl wanted to minimum know what really had happened to #KashmiriPandits #KashmiriHindus when the history was completely distorted by #Nehruvian /#Gandhis and that is y #kashmirifiles had all this success! My opinion
— Nithish Balakrishnan (@nvk_vk) March 31, 2022
@juniorbachchan – I have not watched it too. But i love your answer and top of it. What a new look, keep it for a while you seems to me like a intellect and deep thinker author in your new look.
— HEMA4002 (@hema4002) March 31, 2022
आपने #TheKashmiriFiles देखी क्यूँ नहीं है भई ?
— Surabhi Choudhary (@chsurabhi) March 31, 2022
Abhishek’s upcoming project Dasvi also involves politics. It revolves around the story of an “anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi” politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), who finds education a challenge in prison. The film also stars talented actors like Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi’s estimated release: April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinema.
The post This Is What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say On ‘The Kashmir Files’ And Everyone Is Impressed appeared first on MEWS.
News
Shawn Wayans ‘predicted’ Chris Rock’s Oscars smackdown in this video
News
April Fool’s 2022: The best St. Louis pranks
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April Fool’s Day is back to haunt our news feeds. If you are checking social media then you will want to verify any story that sounds too good to be true.
Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.
This is an ongoing list of pranks. Check back later for updates.
Tigers on patrol
Police dogs help a lot of police departments. But, have any of them tried to use cats? The Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff’s office says that they’re adding a tiger to their patrols:
“People have complained about our balanced approach to pursuits which weighs public safety vs. apprehension. So, to deter criminals from running we’re adding big cats. They’re not great at sniffing for drugs, but we’re confident criminals won’t get away.
Please welcome Tony.🐅”
Prowling pets
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only only department looking for new animal companions for police patrols. Lake St. Louis Police tweet, “Keep an eye out for K9 officer Zeke and cat cop Gingersnap today as they will be out prowling the area.”
Bowtie Friday?
FOX 2 morning anchor John Pertzborn is known for sporting a bowtie on Tuesdays. Guest on the morning show often join him by also wearing matching ties every week. April Fool’s Day is on a Friday this year and Pertz is in a bowtie.
“St Louis TV viewers may momentarily think the week is just getting started on this APRIL FIRST 2022,” tweets John Pertzborn.
700 beans
Kaldi’s Coffee sent an email to customers about a new blend. The “700 Beans” is a blend that is dialed up to 700, the company writes. It contains exactly 700 hand-counted beans with no shortcuts. No “barbaric” weighing or counting by fives or tens.
Driving Bees
The US Geological Survey revealed the results of an experiment again. They just tweeted the result of an experiment released on April 1, 2019. Here is the “official” statement:
Bees Learn to Drive Very Small Cars.Scientists capitalized on recent revelations that bees are a lot smarter than previously thought. In addition to being able to count and solve simple puzzles USGS scientists at the Patuxent Native Bee Lab have taught bees to driver miniaturized automobiles. Using rewards such as flower smoothies and honey laced with addictive pollens, bees were gradually induced to drive in order to continue receiving their rewards. The study came to an unfortunate ending when one of the lab assistants was overwhelmed by angry bees who felt that the researchers were holding back on their pollen loads. Future plans are in the work to use less coercive methods and talks are in progress with several bee advocacy groups. For release on April 1, 2019.
USGS
News
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Toronto factor
Bam Adebayo enjoyed the phrasing, so he decided to adopt it.
“Hopefully positive thoughts, but negative tests,” the Miami Heat center said of both short-term and ongoing concerns when it comes COVID and the emerging Omicron BA.2 variant.
Two seasons ago, when the Heat advanced within two games of the 2020 NBA title, the playoffs were reduced to the quarantine bubble setting at Disney World.
Last season, there was a move closer to normalcy, but still enough testing and restrictions to create a decidedly different feel, including a postseason that started later than usual and ran into July.
This time around, arenas are full, masks no longer mandatory, restrictions largely relaxed.
And yet, as the Heat prepare for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, an ongoing reality will hit home soon enough.
While the Heat no longer have to test their way into Canada for Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at the conclusion of this three-game trip, they will have to test to return home, due to enduring U.S. restrictions.
“That’s scary,” Adebayo said. “Thinking about that, that’s scary, because nobody wants to be stuck in a different country. So, you know, those type of things do pop in your mind. Those type of things you do have to be aware of it.”
The Heat are expected to test during Sunday’s game-day walkthrough at their Toronto hotel, making it possible players have to deal with test results ahead of meeting the Raptors.
It is the lone remaining mandatory testing policy incurred by the NBA, one the Boston Celtics earlier this week opted to avoid for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown by leaving both behind for their game in Toronto.
“And it’s scary out here knowing you can go to a country, and you get a test, and you’ve been vaccinated and everything, and you got a test, and you can’t get home,” Adebayo said.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there are no plans to hold players out in order to avoid border requirements, even as critical playoff-race games loom next week.
“That’s the plan right now,” he said.
So there will be a late-night flight from Chicago, clearing customs, limited sleep, COVID testing and then a waiting game before a game that could have significant playoff-seeding implications for both teams.
“We’ll get to that when we get to that,” Spoelstra said.
As vigilant as the Heat have been through the pandemic, Spoelstra, his staff and his players have embraced the lessening of NBA restrictions, with the Heat reported to be fully vaccinated and well boosted.
“I think we’ve all had some level of fatigue over it,” Spoelstra said. “But you do want to be responsible and take the necessary steps that we can, without living in fear. We still have a job to do.”
So while Adebayo said there have not been as many player social gatherings as prior to the pandemic, Spoelstra still appreciates the need to bring his players together.
“Coming together as a group and meeting and watching film is a big part of our business,” he said. “So we intend to do it. We just have to be vigilant about it.”
For the Heat and other East contenders, the border situation will take on a broader impact for the team that opposes the Raptors in the playoffs.
So Sunday might not be the last time the Heat get back to testing while on the road.
“I mean,” Adebayo said, “at this point in time, you can’t just live your life anymore. There’s restrictions, there’s obviously certain things you can and can’t do with vaccination cards. So at this point, you can’t really live a normal life, like you used to.
“So you’ve got to be vigilant. At this point in time, you’ve got to be aware now. You’ve got to look at the news. You’ve got to turn your notifications on to see if anything is happening, because there’s new variants.”
All while competing in one of the NBA most heated playoff races in years.
“We got one goal and that’s to win,” Adebayo said. “So hopefully positive thoughts but negative tests, so we can just walk in and walk out just fine.”
()
This Is What Abhishek Bachchan Has To Say On ‘The Kashmir Files’ And Everyone Is Impressed
Shawn Wayans ‘predicted’ Chris Rock’s Oscars smackdown in this video
April Fool’s 2022: The best St. Louis pranks
What Homeowners Need to Know About National Flood Insurance!
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Toronto factor
7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA arrears, government will give 20% arear and 3% increase DA, salary will increase so much
Gautam Gambhir’s Writes A Heartfelt Post For MS Dhoni And We Are Surprised
Kenmore DuraPower 37030 Vacuum Review
Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Raptors factor
Conducting Phenom Jonathan Heyward Makes His North American Debut Tour
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022