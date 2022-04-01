News
Three families pay the price for deadly St. Charles County road rage
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities call it a case of deadly “road rage” in St. Charles County just as police begin a new campaign to combat aggressive driving. That effort starts Friday.
On Thursday night, three area families were paying a heavy price for a very different reason.
“These (two) guys were just both cutting each other off, break-checking one another, weaving in and out of lanes of traffic,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor, Tim Lohmar. “It was targeted towards one another. They were both equally engaged.”
They were both charged with assault and involuntary manslaughter. Both face up to 17 years in prison if convicted.
Daniel Loeffler, 35, of St. Peters, and Joseph Fauple, 63, of Troy, were both jailed. Bond was set at $50,000, cash only, for each.
Patricia Brummel, 69, of Moscow Mills was on the phone with her daughter, as Brummel’s husband drove toward their home, northbound on U.S. 61 near Highway W. Loeffler and Faupel had allegedly been dueling with their vehicles when they triggered a chain reaction crash that sent Brummel’s vehicle off the road. It overturned and crashed into a utility pole and phone box, according to police. It was around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, just as MODOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) announced a new, year-long crackdown on aggressive driving with a simple message.
“How sharing the road with other people is important and how the things they do can lead to crashes,” is how MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton put it.
Missouri topped more than 1,000 traffic fatalities in 2021 for the first time in 15 years. So far in 2022, fatal crashes are up 7.5% from this time last year.
Drivers in four accident-prone stretches of interstate in St. Louis County will notice a stepped-up police presence with more drivers getting pulled over but the message is for the entire state.
There’s just no excuse for this what happened to Patricia Brummel, authorities said.
“Whatever it was that happened (between the two suspects), it’s going to be in an out of your life in a matter 2-3 seconds,” Lohmar said. “To make a decision like they did, to engage in that erratic behavior, to put not only their own lives and at risk but innocent people they’re not thinking about, it just doesn’t make sense. They completely altered the lives of three families forever.”
Brummel’s husband was out of a hospital and recovering at home, Thursday. He told FOX 2 News, “at least they have the people who did it.”
Brummel’s daughter, who has flown in from California, said, “we need prayers.”
Troopers step up patrols on St. Louis County’s deadliest roads
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Missouri Highway Patrol is cracking down on aggressive driving. So far this year, Missouri traffic fatalities are up 7.5% over last year’s 15-year high.
Starting today troopers and local police will begin enhanced traffic law enforcement and education efforts in four St. Louis County hot zones.
Between 2018 and 2020, St. Louis County law enforcement reported 19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes at the following locations:
- I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)
- I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)
- I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)
- I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)
Police say these locations are where they’ve seen the highest number of fatalities and serious injury crashes, as well as traffic violations.
This effort to increase traffic safety will continue for at least one year.
Lynn Schmidt: During this season of spring cleaning, maybe it’s time to clean up our speech
St. LOUIS — For many, March signals the time for spring cleaning. Experts claim spring cleaning can make you happier, healthier, more productive and reduce stress. During the month of March, not only have I been cleaning my home, I have also been cleaning up my speech. No, not removing expletives. Rather, cultivating a habit of constructing positive speech and removing negative speech in my everyday reactions.
I think most people would agree that our country and our world are being torn apart by anger, division, hate and strife. According to the Clean Speech movement, the way we speak is both the problem and the solution.
The Clean Speech movement began in Colorado with Rabbi Raphael Leban, who launched the program in 2019. Leban became distressed at the increasingly angry discourse he observed in real life and online. Since 2019, more than 50,000 people in the U.S. and across the globe have participated. The idea began to embrace the ancient Jewish principle of shmirat halashon, or “guarding the tongue.” The goal is to teach people to use their words wisely.
This year marks the first year for Clean Speech St. Louis. For 30 days, starting March 1, participants have been encouraged to take a few minutes a day to think about mindful speech and focus on uplifting positive speech. Every morning a short video lesson and action item arrives in your email inbox.
The Clean Speech St. Louis campaign is presented by 38 partnering Jewish organizations in St. Louis, but Rabbi David Yosef, who is the executive director of Aish St. Louis, says it is relevant and beneficial to all people and everyone is welcome to sign up.
Clean Speech is chock-full of lessons about judging people favorably, talking about the idea and not the people, and walking away from a conversation if the speech becomes negative. The movement also reminds participants that the Bible tells us to “Love your neighbor as yourself” and to think about the words you are about to say and ask yourself, would I want someone to say that about me? If the answer is no, then don’t say it.
Perhaps the most important takeaway from the month of clean speech was learning to be mindful of the power of words and to recognize that negative speech can hurt others. Negative speech to an extreme is propaganda. Propaganda is the dissemination of information, whether it be facts, arguments, rumors, half-truths or lies, to influence public opinion. Most propaganda seeks to vilify another person or group of people. We can see and hear examples of propaganda in real time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While I think the Clean Speech movement is helping individuals change their personal behavior, I developed an impatience or frustration that society cannot seem to clean up speech on a grander scale.
Clean Speech is clear that the goal is not to muzzle free speech. I am not suggesting that either. Incentives that are in place for media and social media tend to reward negative speech. This contributes to the spread of disinformation and polarization, exacerbates divisions, and encourages a sense of social grievance.
One remedy, while we wait for the incentives to change, is to hold each other, our leaders and organizations accountable for negative speech. Here are two examples, one big and one small, of individuals holding their colleagues accountable for their negative speech:
In November 2021, two longtime, conservative Fox News contributors, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, resigned from the network over Tucker Carlson’s special, “Patriot Purge.” Hayes told a New York Times reporter, “It will lead to violence.” Goldberg and Hayes founded their own media company, “The Dispatch,” in 2019 but had continued to appear on Fox News as paid commentators. The two left Fox News over the network’s unwillingness to course correct.
Last week Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spewed negative speech in the form of questions during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Immediately following, while the hearing was still taking place, Cruz was caught looking at Twitter mentions on his phone. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., responded to his fellow Republican, saying, “I think we should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities.”
Individuals like Goldberg, Hayes and Sasse should be applauded for their efforts to call out negative speech.
Clean Speech is teaching communities how to be mindful with their speech and build a more positive, respectful and peaceful world, which is sorely needed.
ASK IRA: Playoff tiebreakers a potential tongue-twister for Heat?
Q: Do the Heat have tiebreakers over Bucks and Sixers? If so, I thought I heard they would lose tiebreaker if those three teams finished in a tie. How is that possible? — Jeffrey, Miami.
A: It is true, and they would. While the Heat split their four-game season series with both the 76ers and Bucks, Milwaukee and Philadelphia only played a three-game season series, with the Bucks winning that series 2-1 after Tuesday night’s victory. So in the aggregate three-way tie, the Bucks are 4-3, the Heat 4-4 and the 76ers 3-4. As far as head-to-head, because the Heat went 2-2 against both the Bucks and 76ers, the next tiebreaker is conference record, where the Heat hold a slight edge there. To the Heat’s advantage, their remaining five games all are against East opponents, allowing them to further solidify that conference-tiebreaker edge. The Heat also are hurt in any multiple team-tiebreaker with the Celtics, having lost that season series 2-1. Meanwhile, the Celtics are up 2-1 in their season series against the Bucks, with one game to play, while Boston closed 2-2 against Philadelphia. So, in a three-way Heat-Bucks-76ers tie, it goes to the Bucks. In a three-way Heat-Celtics-76ers tie, it goes to the Celtics. And in a three-way Heat-Celtics-Bucks series, the Celtics would be over the Heat. And for a four-way tie, that 1-2 against the Celtics does not bode well for the Heat, either.
Q: Moving Max Strus ahead of Duncan Robinson was a necessary move. Strus’ defense was a big reason for Wednesday night’s win. He can play against any team, while Robinson has trouble defending long athletic teams such as Toronto, Brooklyn Philadelphia, and others. – Chuck, Naples.
A: Look, there is no way anyone can question anything about Max Strus’ defense after that fourth quarter in Boston. But I still wonder whether Max would have been in the game at that moment had Caleb Martin been available. So until Caleb makes it back from his latest calf issue, we still can’t be certain of the Heat’s ultimate end game. As good as Max’s defense was at the close in Boston, Caleb’s defense is a cut above. The question, though, becomes whether Caleb can be equally efficient spacing the floor. It would be helpful to get a read on those possibilities in these final five regular-season games before the playoffs.
Q: Does Duncan Robinson’s demotion to the second team validate the argument that we overpaid for him? — Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: First, Erik Spoelstra would bristle at the notion of terming Duncan Robinson’s shift to the second team as a demotion. Of course, that’s what coaches say. To your point, the player the Heat awarded a five-year, $90 million contract to was certainly a different, more efficient version of Duncan. That player merited the contract, based on the market. This version? Not so much. But perhaps it is best to revisit this after the playoffs, when a few timely 3-pointers could again change perceptions.
