Tiger Woods, ranked 944th in the world, still dominating golf’s narrative | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
Oh no, it’s happening again.
The golf world has come to a complete and utter standstill because of Tiger Woods.
Golf fans, golf media and golf TV executives absolutely are atwitter with the news about Tiger’s possible return to competitive golf at the Masters next week.
Obviously, everyone is rooting for Tiger to play again after recovering from that horrific SUV accident in California more than a year ago and undoubtedly the TV ratings will be huge if Tiger makes his comeback at Augusta National. But if I’ve written it once, I’ve written it a million times: Golf’s fixation on and fascination with Tiger is just not healthy.
Do you really want your sport’s biggest star and most marketable TV draw to be a player who is ranked 944th in the world, barely even plays when he’s healthy and hasn’t been dominant in years?
After Tiger played a practice round at Augusta National earlier this week and speculation ramped up about him playing the Masters, golf fans were giddy with excitement. Now think about the massive comedown if Tiger decides he’s not ready to play the Masters next week. All those green jackets in Georgia will be singin’ the Statesboro Blues.
In all my years of watching and covering football, basketball, baseball, etc., never have I seen a sport so reliant and so single-mindedly focused on one athlete. Not the NFL with Tom Brady. Not the NBA with Michael Jordan. Not boxing with Muhammad Ali. Not NASCAR with Richard Petty or Dale Earnhardt.
With just the mere possibility that he might play the Masters next week, we are seeing once again that Tiger Woods doesn’t just move the needle in golf.
Tiger Woods is the needle in golf. …
Short stuff: Too bad Roger Goodell isn’t the commissioner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Wouldn’t you love to see him levy a six-movie suspension on Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars? … Best question of the week: Would Will Smith have slapped the host of the Oscars if it had been “The Rock” instead of Chris Rock? Personally, I don’t think so. However, if Smith had slapped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he wouldn’t have had to worry about walking back to his seat afterward because Johnson would have delivered him there airmail. … Other questions: (1) Who should be favored to win the NBA’s Eastern Conference? (2) Who will the Magic draft if they get the No. 1 overall pick? (3) Who put the ram in the rama lama ding dong? … Headline from TheOnion.com: “Report: Secretly Watching March Madness During Work Way Less Fun When Working Remotely.” …
The Outback Bowl has changed its name to the Tampa Bay Bowl after losing its sponsorship deal with Outback Steakhouse after 26 years — the longest college bowl game title sponsorship in history. I don’t know why, but this makes me want to cry like those Outback cooks slicing up and preparing a Bloomin’ Onion. … My favorite Outback Bowl quote came in 2004 from former Florida Gators coach Ron Zook, who had suspended two starting defensive backs — Guss Scott and Keiwan Ratliff — for the first quarter of the game after they missed curfew during bowl week. However, with Iowa driving late in the first quarter, Zook decided to go ahead and send Scott and Ratliff into the game. When asked afterward why the two players weren’t suspended for the entire first quarter, Zook replied honestly: “Because we needed them.” …
How pathetic that New York City mayor Eric Adams removed the vaccine mandate for unvaccinated pro athletes like Kyrie Irving but not for the rest of the working men and women in private- and public-sector jobs? Moral of the story: NBA point guards have more rights than New York City teachers, firefighters and cops. … In descending order, here are the Top 5 things that make me really, really happy: (5) That first cup of coffee in the morning; (4) Being on a boat and drinking a cold beer on a hot day; (3) Watching a thunderstorm from the back porch; (2) Sleeping in a freshly made bed; (1) Lakers being 13 games under .500. … Bob Molinaro of pilotonline.com: “Lent is the season for giving up things. Or possibly in the case of the Lakers, just giving up.” … Why did Katie Abrahamson-Henderson leave UCF to take over as the women’s basketball coach at Georgia? Three reasons: More money. More resources. More respect from the national media and the NCAA Selection Committee. Can’t say I blame her. … Do you realize if Garth Brooks hadn’t been such a lousy javelin thrower, he might not be the country music superstar who packed 70,000 fans into Camping World Stadium last weekend? Back in the day, Brooks was on a partial track and field scholarship at Oklahoma State and threw the javelin but wasn’t very good at it. Consequently, his buddies and teammates encouraged him to pursue something he was good at — country music. I guess you could say Garth had friends in throw places. …
Last word: “Believe that the loose ball you are chasing has your name on it.” — Mike Krzyzewski
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
ICON Park to operator after 14-year-old’s fall death: Shut down rides
ICON Park has sent a formal request to the SlingShot Group, which owns the ride from which a 14-year-old boy fell to his death late Thursday, demanding the company immediately stop operating its rides at the entertainment complex.
Though the Orlando Free Fall drop tower closed indefinitely following the accident that killed Tyre Sampson, the SlingShot Group operates another ride at ICON Park, the Orlando SlingShot. The group also runs the Orlando StarFlyer, which is adjacent to the complex but not located on its property.
According to a release from the complex, ICON Park is demanding the attractions cease operation and stay closed until they are “proven to be safe by authorities.”
Representatives for the Slingshot Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon. John Stine, sales director with the SlingShot Group, previously said the Orlando Free Fall would remain closed until the investigations were completed.
“As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment,” ICON Park’s statement read. “We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do.
“In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public.”
The statement said ICON Park was cooperating with the continuing investigations into the death, calling it “the saddest day in the [complex’s] history.”
A preliminary report from the ride’s operator, released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Monday, showed the accident occurred as the ride’s magnets engaged, causing Tyre to come out of his seat. His harness was still down and “in a locked position” when the ride stopped, the report said.
The agency’s investigation into the Orlando Free Fall attraction is ongoing. Officials were at ICON Park inspecting the ride Friday.
“We hope the subsequent findings will be able to inform us all as to how this tragedy occurred and will precipitate any changes necessary to better protect patrons of amusement rides in Florida,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.
Additional records released by the department show the employee and ride operator were most recently trained in safety and emergency procedures and ride operation on Feb. 15 and Feb. 21, respectively.
The ride’s handbook shows the maximum rider weight as 130 kg, or about 286 pounds. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tyre weighed 330 pounds.
The Orlando Free Fall and the Orlando SlingShot opened at ICON Park Dec. 28. State records show both rides passed inspections on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 with no issues found. Their next routine inspections would have been scheduled around six months later, in accordance with state law.
The SlingShot Group operates rides elsewhere in Florida, including the Sunset Walk SlingShot in Kissimmee. It was not immediately clear if that attraction was still running Monday.
Tyre was visiting ICON Park with a friend’s family while vacationing on spring break from Missouri. Video of the tragedy shows him appearing to slip out of his seat on the Orlando Free Fall as the ride braked.
His family has hired civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and personal injury attorney Bob Hilliard to represent them.
A makeshift memorial featuring pictures of Tyre surrounded by flowers and football memorabilia started outside the attraction over the weekend and has grown as people visit to pay their respects.
A statement posted to ICON Park’s Twitter account late Thursday said the company and its affiliated businesses were grieving Sampson’s tragic death and sending their condolences to his loved ones.
“ICON Park is committed to being a place where families can spend quality time together in a safe and fun space,” it read. “We are in close coordination and will continue to operate with law enforcement and regulators regarding our tenant, the SlingShot Group.”
About 75 people gathered Monday evening at a memorial site near FreeFall for a prayer vigil. They released red and black balloons near the ride as the sun set.
Photos of Tyre were surrounded by several teddy bears and footballs. The teenager’s family gathered signatures at the vigil for a petition to get the ride torn down and replaced with a permanent memorial to Tyre.
His cousin, Shay Johnson of Orlando, said she’s been at ICON Park every night since he died. ”I want him back,” Johnson cried during the vigil.
”This is hurting us,” she said of their family. “The hardest thing I had to do was clean his blood up” off the pavement.
[email protected] and @katievrice on Twitter
Winter Park couple finally makes it to space on Blue Origin flight
The spacebound dreams of Central Florida power couple Marc and Sharon Hagle were finally realized Thursday morning.
The two joined four others for the fourth passenger flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard space tourism rocket from the company’s West Texas facility. The group got up in the early morning hours, got the go-for-launch and proceeded to the rocket tower, lifting off just before 10 a.m. EDT.
The 10-minute, 4-second flight ended with the parachute-assisted landing of the capsule in the desert scrub not far from the launch pad, married with a chorus of whoops heard over the broadcast.
Marc Hagle is president and CEO of Maitland-based commercial property company Tricor International Corp., and Sharon Hagle is founder of local nonprofit SpaceKids Global.
The two were the last to step out of the capsule upon landing with Sharon giving a fist pump, and then kissing Marc, who called her “Honey Bunny.” They gathered with family members for a group hug immediately after with Sharon saying, “I want you to do it next.”
The duo took time out while weightless in space to embrace as well before staring out at the curvature of the Earth. After returning, Marc Hagle marveled at the experience saying it gave him “a lifetime change of expression.”
“You know, when the engines ignited, my energy level just exploded,” he said. “Then when you get to outer space, and you start seeing the blue marble as everybody describes it in the black of space, there’s no way of describing it.”
“It was great having a partner with you,” his wife added.
“Yes indeedy,” he replied.
The couple live in Winter Park and have a philanthropic hand in several Orlando-area ventures, including the Orlando Philharmonic, Orlando Ballet, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Nemours Hospital, the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, Winter Park Fallen Officers Fund and American Heart Association.
Sharon’s role with SpaceKids Global looks to inspire young children into science, technology, engineering, art and math careers.
“I think we’ve been very fortunate to be able to take this flight,” she said. “But the real plus of this is to come back and share this with the kids, with the next generation of future astronauts and get them inspired.”
During a astronaut pin ceremony after landing, Blue Origin Vice President of New Shepard operations Audrey Powers, who flew on a previous flight of the rocket, praised Sharon Hagle for her efforts.
“Sharon, you have inspired so many children and you’ve done so much work to inspire our next generation of space explorers,” Powers said as Sharon teared up. “Thank you very much for all the work you do with our next generation and congratulations. You deserve to cry a little bit.”
Powers then welcomed “fellow Boilermaker” Marc Hagle, who proudly claimed he had just become “No. 29 from Purdue,” joining the likes of NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom and Eugene Cernan as alumni who have gone to space.
While the trip took place in Texas, the CEO of Space Florida Frank DiBello who was there for the flight, took the opportunity to stump for the state pointed out the Hagles’ contribution to Florida’s list of firsts.
“Sharon and Marc Hagle will further that proud heritage as they proudly represent our state as the first married couple on a commercial spaceflight,” he said. “More will follow, but first is first.”
Both now 73, the couple have been looking to go to space for more than a decade, having also reserved a flight with Virgin Galactic. This flight marks a celebration of their 26th wedding anniversary.
“I think it was awesome,” Sharon Hagle said. “This is the best anniversary present I’ve ever had.”
The multimillionaire duo were joined by one of Blue Origin’s original employees and architect of the New Shepard capsule, Gary Lai.
The other three flying were Marty Allen, CEO of Party America; Jim Kitchen, a teacher and world explorer who has visited all 193 countries recognized by the United Nations; and George Nield, the former associate administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation and current president of Commercial Space Technologies LLC.
Others who have made it to space on the three previous flights include Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, Star Trek star William Shatner, NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan, and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space for whom the rocket is named.
The New Shepard made its 20th flight overall, flying past the Karman line — about 62 miles high — the internationally recognized altitude for someone having gone into space.
The crew capsule reached an apogee of nearly 66 miles reaching a maximum velocity of 2,236 mph.
The short flight allowed the crew to unstrap and experience a few minutes of weightlessness while seeing the curvature of the Earth in the black of space. The New Shepard’s rocket stage made a return landing in the same way SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stages do. The capsule with its passengers lands just a few miles from where it took off in the West Texas desert.
They group of six, who dubbed themselves “The Roaring 20s” become the 15th to 20th passengers to fly to space with Blue Origin. Company officials announced that they’re targeting another six flights in 2022, which could carry another 36 people to space.
Prices for the New Shepard flights have not been revealed by the company.
The space tourism endeavor is the first part of the company’s plans. The next step is continued development of its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket that will eventually lift off from a launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Minnesota bans community poultry sales, exhibits to ward of avian influenza
Minnesota Board of Animal Health officials on Thursday announced a month-long ban on community poultry sales and exhibitions after the highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in several poultry flocks in Minnesota and the region.
The board said the ban on poultry community sales, swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where poultry and susceptible birds are brought together would begin Friday, April 1, and run through May 1. The illness poses a high risk to poultry, the board said, but low risk to humans.
“Viruses like HPAI need hosts to continue to spread,” state Veterinarian Beth Thompson said in a news release. “It’s our job to stop the spread of disease. Unfortunately, in this situation, we feel one of the best things we can do for the health of all birds in Minnesota is to take a pause on poultry events through May 1.”
State officials earlier this week announced that U.S. Department of Agriculture emergency responders were set to travel to Minnesota and aid in the state’s surveillance and containment efforts after the pathogen infected commercial flocks in Meeker, Stearns, Kandiyohi and Lac Qui Parle counties and in a backyard producer in Mower County.
State agriculture and animal health leaders said poultry flock owners should follow strict biosecurity protocols and report any suspicious symptoms in their birds to the board immediately. They also set up a designated hotline for anyone to report sick flocks or to ask questions at 1-833-454-0156.
