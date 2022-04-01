News
TikTok stars help family of St. Louis teen who fell to death from Florida ride
ST. LOUIS — Family and friends gathered Thursday in St. Louis to remember 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from an amusement park ride last week in Orlando, Florida.
People are also remembering the teen at ICON Park, where the tragedy happened on March 25.
Meanwhile, donations from around the world have poured in to help with funeral expenses and the cost of flying Sampson’s body back home to St. Louis. Sampson’s mom organized a GoFundMe that has raised more than $14,000.
A popular TikTok account, the D&Z Family, with 5.1 million followers stepped in to show support, inspiring others to do the same.
“There’s not really able to be present because of this hard time, and they’re trying to handle all of the other things that a mother really doesn’t want to deal with at this time,” said Isaiah Edwards of the D&Z Family. “We just took it upon ourselves to say, man, although this family is not from here, console them as if they’re from here.”
Sampson played with the Bad Boyz Football Club in East St. Louis over the past few years. He was an honor roll student and attended school in St. Louis.
Dior Moore said her family took Sampson with them on the family trip to Orlando.
“They were excited to go on the ride, just have a good time at the park in general,” said Moore.
Moore’s brother was with Sampson the night he fell to his death.
“I was actually on the phone with my mom. I was FaceTiming her,” said Moore. “As they were coming down, I saw literally everything. And the entire time, I thought it was my brother. I didn’t think that it was Tyre.”
Moore said he was a good kid with a big heart and had dreams of one day playing in the NFL.
“I just want people to remember Tyre as this amazing kid. Just an amazing individual, who loved everybody and was a great person to everybody — a very, kind sweet kid,” she said.
For more information on the GoFundMe, visit:
News
Hall of Famer football player Lawrence Taylor pleads not guilty to sex offender address charge in Broward County
Lawrence Taylor, the ex-football great who spent his Hall of Fame career as a linebacker with the New York Giants, pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.
Taylor, 63, was arrested Dec. 16 for failing to report his address change to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, said Taylor used his home address instead of a hotel address.
Taylor must report address changes as a sex offender due to a plea agreement in a 2010 incident in which he had sex with a 16-year-old who he said claimed to be 19 years old. He pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and sex with an underage prostitute, both misdemeanors, and was sentenced to six years’ probation.
Eiglarsh said Taylor wants the charges dropped because Taylor changed his living situation only because Pembroke Pines police suggested he stay at a nearby hotel due to martial problems. He said Taylor registered with the correct address and complied with the plea arrangement.
“He registered,” Eiglarsh said. “He just put an address down that he thought was accurate. That’s the house he’s been living in for years.
“But he spent some time 50 yards away at a hotel that’s close to his house because of the marital problems he’s having.”
“He took their instruction and still believed that his address was the home that he lived in for years, and he was still living in the pool house from time to time,” Eiglarsh said. “So, he mixed his time there. So, did he violate the law? I don’t think so.”
Taylor, a trend-setter as a pass-rushing linebacker, won two Super Bowls (XXI and XXV) with the Giants, won the NFL MVP in 1986, is a 10-time All Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection, and was named to the NFL’s 100th and 75th Anniversary All-Time teams, among numerous other honors.
He also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC-TV in 2009.
Taylor has had numerous brushes with the law over the years. In Florida, he’s had incidents related to cocaine, driving under the influence (a September 2016 incident in which he hit a motor home and then a highway patrol car), and a November 2009 hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County (he left his Cadillac Escalade after crashing into a Lexus; no one was injured).
He’s also had troubled financial dealings, declaring bankruptcy in 1998, and at least two trips to drug rehabilitation. Also, in 2016, his wife was arrested by Pembroke Pines police on a domestic violence charge for throwing an object that hit Taylor in the head.
Eiglarsh said the failure to report charges against Taylor are both felonies and carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Chris Perkins can be reached at [email protected].
()
News
Florida and 20 other states sue over federal mask mandate for public transportation
Florida and 20 other states are suing the federal government over mask mandates for airlines, trains and other forms of public transportation, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
The mandates have caused “unruly passenger situations,” because people “nibbling on peanuts for 2½ hours” can keep the masks off, but somebody reading can’t, DeSantis said. “It’s amazing it’s gone on as long as it has,” he said.
The lawsuit marked the latest clash between the federal government and Gov. DeSantis, who has pushed to close the curtain on what he calls “COVID theater” as coronavirus cases have dropped. Filed in federal court in Tampa, the lawsuit argues the federal government has shown an “outright disdain for the limits on its power — especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
President Joe Biden’s administration earlier this month extended requirements for travelers to wear masks on public transportation through April 18 at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The current CDC transit order, which has been in place since soon after Biden took office in January 2021, has been previously extended three times. It requires masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares and at transportation hubs such as airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations, and seaports, Reuters reported.
Commuters have been mostly compliant with wearing masks on Tri-Rail, the commuter-rail system that runs across South Florida, but “as the pandemic has subsided, fewer of our riders are accepting the need to wear the masks,” said Steven Abrams, its executive director.
Officers who come through the Tri-Rail cars hand out free masks to passengers who don’t have them. “People do appreciate the masking on the rush-hour trains,” Abrams said. “But on other trains where people can easily spread out, there are clearly riders who don’t see the necessity.”
Recently, the CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo carriers signed a letter to Biden urging him to end the transportation mask mandate and testing requirements for international travelers. Airlines and travel groups had called on the White House to “repeal the federal mask mandate for public transportation, or provide a clear roadmap to remove the mask mandate within 90 days.”
The following states have joined Florida in the complaint: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.
“If politicians and celebrities can attend the Super Bowl unmasked, every U.S. citizen should have the right to fly unmasked,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life.”
The push to remove the required masks coincides with DeSantis’ stance that such mandates are unnecessary. Earlier this month, DeSantis made national news when he asked high school students to remove their masks during a news conference.
Also this month, state officials said they planned to recommend that healthy children not get vaccinated, which drew an outcry from the White House. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said at the time it was “absolutely not” good policy.
Masks do have a significant impact on curbing the spread of respiratory infectious disease, and certain people may still need to protect themselves, Dr. Marissa Levine, a University of South Florida College of Public Health professor, recently told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at [email protected] or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash.
()
News
Burger King’s ads show big meats but consumers get wimpy Whoppers, lawsuit says
How many times have you unwrapped a fast-food burger and noticed that it bears little resemblance to what’s shown in advertisements?
Consumers suing Miami-based Burger King Corporation share your frustration.
The suit claims that meats shown in Burger King’s advertisements and menu illustrations are deceptively larger that what consumers actually get.
When unwrapped, Whoppers are actually wimpy and Big Kings aren’t so regal, it says.
“Burger King materially overstates the size of nearly every menu item in its current advertisements,” claims the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Miami.
The suit seeks damages on behalf of the four plaintiffs and millions of others who it says suffered financial damages when they were deceived by Burger King’s photos into purchasing its comparatively diminutive sandwiches. They also want Burger King to replace the photos with ones showing the products’ actual sizes.
“Burger King advertises its burgers as large burgers compared to competitors and containing oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger in size and contain more than double the meat than the actual burger,” the suit claims.
The consumers said they would not have ordered their Burger King sandwiches if the photos showed the actual size of the products. What they received “is much lower in value than what was promised,” the suit says.
Burger King Corporation declined to comment on the claims, saying through a spokesperson that it “does not comment on pending or potential litigations.”
Nearly all of the Miami-based burger chain’s products are exaggerated in menu illustrations and ads, the suit claims. Those products include all Whopper-branded sandwiches, such as the meatless Impossible Whopper, the Triple Whopper with Cheese, all of the Croissan’wich breakfast sandwiches, the standard hamburger and cheeseburger, and the recently launched Whopper Melts.
A side-by-side comparison shows the chain’s photo of its Big King with two cheese-topped patties extending wider than their bun, piled high with lettuce, onion and pickles. Next to it is the actual Big King, with the meat smaller than the bun and two slices of lettuce poking from the side.
Similar comparisons show beef patties that are much larger in promotional photos of Burger King’s Whopper and newly introduced Whopper Melt than what consumers actually received.
The lawsuit includes complaints posted online by food reviewers and regular consumers. “Yo @BurgerKing,” one Twitter user posted, “why did I just get the #BigKing and this thing looks like the Small Prince? What’s up with that?”
Prior to September 2017, photos of Burger King’s sandwiches “more fairly advertised the size of the Whopper on its website and store menus,” the suit states. But in more recent years, “the burger increased in size by approximately 35% and the amount of beef increased by more than 100%,” it says, adding that the size and amount of ingredients of the actual Whopper has not increased over that time.
Burger King has previously come under fire for overstating its burger sizes, the lawsuit says. About 12 years ago, the United Kingdom’s advertising regulator ordered the company to stop advertising “overstated burgers” after finding that the thickness and height of its burgers were “considerably less” than advertised.
Four plaintiffs are named in the suit, which seeks class action status. One is a full-time Florida resident, two are residents of New York state, and another consumer splits time between the two states.
They are represented by Anthony J. Russo of the Delray Beach-based Russo Firm and New York City-based attorney James C. Kelly.
While undoubtedly relatable to consumers, class-action lawsuits against fast-food giants often fail.
In 2020, a Fort Lauderdale-based district judge dismissed a suit complaining that the chain’s meatless Impossible Burger was deceptively promoted as vegan but cooked on the same surface as beef patties. The judge found that the chain never claimed the burgers were vegan, and that the plaintiffs failed to ask about the cooking method before ordering.
In 2018, a federal judge in Miami struck down a lawsuit against McDonald’s that claimed it was cheating customers by failing to discount prices of Quarter Pounders ordered without cheese. The judge found that the plaintiffs failed to establish that they were entitled to relief for their “unwanted cheese vexation.”
Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at [email protected].
()
