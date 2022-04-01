Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns needs more shots, and that falls on everyone

The Timberwolves’ recent losses all tell a similar story for the team’s star player. Karl-Anthony Towns blasts out of the gate to dominate the first quarter, and is rarely heard from again.

Towns scored eight points in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Toronto, then tallied just eight points over the final three periods. On Sunday in Boston, Towns went off for 12 first-quarter points but finished the game with just 19. He scored 10 points in the first quarter on March 23 against Phoenix, and added just five more points from there.

Speaking specifically of the quiet final three quarters in Toronto, Towns said, “the game just didn’t find me.”

It’s no secret opposing defenses have ramped up their efforts to slow Minnesota’s all-star big man. Those efforts generally intensify as the game wears on. Towns knows the dance by now.

“It gets worse throughout the game. That’s a lot of respect teams are giving me,” Towns said. “Even players just telling me, ‘We’re box-and-1ing you, we’re not going to let you catch the ball today.’ They’re well aware, and they know I’m well aware, of what’s going on when I step onto the court.”

After his first few buckets in Toronto, Towns said Raptors players told him they were going to “tighten that up.” He noted that in the past, teams would double him in the post as soon as he took a dribble.

“Now, they’re coming on the thought of a pass,” he said. “Teams are giving me respect, we’ve just got to utilize that to our advantage.”

That hasn’t happened of late. Generally, if Towns isn’t producing, the rest of the team tends to fade. Performance as a whole slips. Take away Towns, take away the Timberwolves. The goal of defenses is generally to make life difficult for the opposing team’s best scorers.

Phoenix, Boston and Toronto found ways to essentially render Towns moot over the final three quarters of games.

“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “(The Raptors) did a good job of being physical, but that’s nothing we haven’t seen before. He’s got to get the ball, he’s got to get more touches, we’ve got to get through him a lot more. That’s on me.”

Asked if he agreed with Finch’s assessment, Towns simply replied, “yes.”

But that responsibility falls on more shoulders than just the coach’s. Certainly, Finch can impact the number of touches the Timberwolves feed to their big man. But Towns’ teammates are ultimately the ones who need to get him the ball.

And while teams can double-team Towns in the post and take away his driving lanes, it’s also on the center to be so dominant that his impact cannot be mitigated. Towns’ toolbox is so deep that shouldn’t be a problem. But he’s not using all of his abilities to their fullest extent of late. He took just one 3-point shot attempt in Toronto.

Since the all-star break, Towns is still shooting the deep ball at a 40-percent clip, but he’s attempting just four per game — the seventh-most among his teammates. Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley and Taurean Prince, role players on the offensive end, are getting up more triple tries than the reigning 3-point shootout champion.

It doesn’t add up that the man who dubbed himself the greatest shooting big of all time would hesitate to launch from distance, particularly when the entire team is struggling, and Towns seems to be the best antidote.

Towns said “there’s ways” to get him more shots, even with the attention from opponents. That’s proven true by other teams around the league. Nikola Jokic is light years better than his teammates in Denver, the team Minnesota will play Friday in a last-gasp effort to chase down the Nuggets for the No. 6 seed. It should be every opponent’s prerogative to make someone other than Jokic beat them. Yet the MVP front-runner still averages more shots per game than Towns, as does Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.

Minnesota has to find a solution, because in the postseason, attention paid to Towns will only increase, and the Timberwolves can’t simply lose because of it.

“I feel like even with the shot attempts not going up, (me) just touching the ball makes the defense have a disadvantage right away,” Towns said. “If you see in the post, (my teammates) throw me the ball in the post, (the extra defenders) come with the ball in flight. I throw it right back to the person passing to me and (the opposing defenders are) already at a disadvantage. They’re in rotation, we get a really good look, so I think utilizing that a little more (will help). In a way, utilizing me like a decoy. Starting the offense from the big and then letting everyone get their shots much easier.”