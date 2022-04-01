News
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns needs more shots, and that falls on everyone
The Timberwolves’ recent losses all tell a similar story for the team’s star player. Karl-Anthony Towns blasts out of the gate to dominate the first quarter, and is rarely heard from again.
Towns scored eight points in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Toronto, then tallied just eight points over the final three periods. On Sunday in Boston, Towns went off for 12 first-quarter points but finished the game with just 19. He scored 10 points in the first quarter on March 23 against Phoenix, and added just five more points from there.
Speaking specifically of the quiet final three quarters in Toronto, Towns said, “the game just didn’t find me.”
It’s no secret opposing defenses have ramped up their efforts to slow Minnesota’s all-star big man. Those efforts generally intensify as the game wears on. Towns knows the dance by now.
“It gets worse throughout the game. That’s a lot of respect teams are giving me,” Towns said. “Even players just telling me, ‘We’re box-and-1ing you, we’re not going to let you catch the ball today.’ They’re well aware, and they know I’m well aware, of what’s going on when I step onto the court.”
After his first few buckets in Toronto, Towns said Raptors players told him they were going to “tighten that up.” He noted that in the past, teams would double him in the post as soon as he took a dribble.
“Now, they’re coming on the thought of a pass,” he said. “Teams are giving me respect, we’ve just got to utilize that to our advantage.”
That hasn’t happened of late. Generally, if Towns isn’t producing, the rest of the team tends to fade. Performance as a whole slips. Take away Towns, take away the Timberwolves. The goal of defenses is generally to make life difficult for the opposing team’s best scorers.
Phoenix, Boston and Toronto found ways to essentially render Towns moot over the final three quarters of games.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “(The Raptors) did a good job of being physical, but that’s nothing we haven’t seen before. He’s got to get the ball, he’s got to get more touches, we’ve got to get through him a lot more. That’s on me.”
Asked if he agreed with Finch’s assessment, Towns simply replied, “yes.”
But that responsibility falls on more shoulders than just the coach’s. Certainly, Finch can impact the number of touches the Timberwolves feed to their big man. But Towns’ teammates are ultimately the ones who need to get him the ball.
And while teams can double-team Towns in the post and take away his driving lanes, it’s also on the center to be so dominant that his impact cannot be mitigated. Towns’ toolbox is so deep that shouldn’t be a problem. But he’s not using all of his abilities to their fullest extent of late. He took just one 3-point shot attempt in Toronto.
Since the all-star break, Towns is still shooting the deep ball at a 40-percent clip, but he’s attempting just four per game — the seventh-most among his teammates. Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley and Taurean Prince, role players on the offensive end, are getting up more triple tries than the reigning 3-point shootout champion.
It doesn’t add up that the man who dubbed himself the greatest shooting big of all time would hesitate to launch from distance, particularly when the entire team is struggling, and Towns seems to be the best antidote.
Towns said “there’s ways” to get him more shots, even with the attention from opponents. That’s proven true by other teams around the league. Nikola Jokic is light years better than his teammates in Denver, the team Minnesota will play Friday in a last-gasp effort to chase down the Nuggets for the No. 6 seed. It should be every opponent’s prerogative to make someone other than Jokic beat them. Yet the MVP front-runner still averages more shots per game than Towns, as does Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.
Minnesota has to find a solution, because in the postseason, attention paid to Towns will only increase, and the Timberwolves can’t simply lose because of it.
“I feel like even with the shot attempts not going up, (me) just touching the ball makes the defense have a disadvantage right away,” Towns said. “If you see in the post, (my teammates) throw me the ball in the post, (the extra defenders) come with the ball in flight. I throw it right back to the person passing to me and (the opposing defenders are) already at a disadvantage. They’re in rotation, we get a really good look, so I think utilizing that a little more (will help). In a way, utilizing me like a decoy. Starting the offense from the big and then letting everyone get their shots much easier.”
NCAA rejects idea of holding men’s and women’s Final Fours on same site
The so-called “Kaplan Report” on gender equity commissioned by the NCAA last year made several recommendations, one of which was to hold the men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city.
The idea has gone over like a lead balloon.
“Every coach that I’ve talked to that’s participated in the Final Four, and I’ve talked to quite a few after the report came out, (and) not one said we should have both Final Fours at the same place,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer didn’t like the idea, and neither did her point guard.
“I don’t think I really know what the reasoning is for bringing both tournaments together,” Haley Jones said. “I think that they both stand on their own, and I think women’s basketball specifically has been growing at a crazy fast rate.”
The report by law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP recommended holding the events “in a single location is, practically speaking, the best possible way to ensure that male and female players have similar, if not the same, experiences at the championships with respect to sponsorship, gifts, signage, etc.”
The idea was discussed by the men’s and women’s Division I basketball committees and tabled.
“The committees decided that they were not going to pursue that at this time,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president for women’s basketball. “But they were going to continue to study other models and explore other concepts because through that examination, some other suggested models were raised.”
One of which was holding the events on different weekends. While the women play this weekend at Target Center, the men are playing their Final Four in New Orleans. Final Fours for the men and women already have been awarded to cities through 2026.
“The women’s Final Four sells out,” Holzman said. “We’ve sold out seven out of the eight Final Fours prior to the pandemic. I expect to be sitting here and to be talking about how we sold out here in Minneapolis.”
ON THE BRINK
In Cameron Brink, Stanford has one of the most effective paint presences in the Final Four. If the Cardinal can keep her on the floor.
She’s having a great season,” VanDerveer, her coach, said this week. “If it were my choice, I’d have her on the court.”
A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Brink is averaging 10.9 points, 9.25 rebounds and 4.2 blocks, and shooting 55.8 percent from the field, in four NCAA tournament games heading into Friday’s national semifinal against Connecticut. That is despite fouling out of a Sweet Sixteen6 victory over Maryland and being limited to 22 minutes by foul trouble in a regional final victory over Texas.
Brink has been called for at least four fouls in seven of her past 12 games, and has fouled out twice.
“A foul is a foul, and she gets some real fouls,” VanDerveer said. “But she also gets some real mystery ones, and then she also gets some real knucklehead fouls. If we could really eliminate the knucklehead fouls and the mystery fouls, I think we’d be OK.”
BRIEFLY
Sources said Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen will be announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in New Orleans. Whalen was an All-American at Minnesota and won four WNBA titles playing with the Lynx before retiring to coach her alma mater in 2017. … Charles Hallman, a longtime reporter for the Minnesota Spokesman Reporter, was introduced as the winner of the first WBCA Mel Greenburg Community Media Award. … In separate ceremonies, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was introduced Thursday as the AP and WBCA player of the year at Target Center. Louisiana State coach Kim Mulkey was named AP coach of the year.
Spencer Rattler, Zach Evans among transfers to watch in SEC
Players continue to flood the transfer market as more and more coaches across the country embrace the portal. With several new coaching hires at LSU and Florida, the SEC has become a home for several of those transfers.
Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU
Outside of Ole Miss and USC, nobody used the transfer portal better than LSU and new coach Brian Kelly. In the offseason, the Tigers’ secondary took a hit with attrition, losing Derek Stingley Jr., Cordale Flott and Eli Ricks, so landing Bernard-Converse was a must. The redshirt senior earned All-Big 12 honors after totaling 48 tackles and 10 pass breakups for Oklahoma State last season.
Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss
The Rebels added a bevy of transfers (11) this offseason to land the top transfer class in the country. As a three-time All-MAC performer, Brown comes from Central Michigan with 212 career tackles, including 32.5 for loss with 6.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles. He joins a team that finished near the bottom of the SEC in total defense (420 yards per game) and needs to replace another transfer in linebacker Chance Campbell.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
With Matt Corral moving on to the NFL, Ole Miss needed to find a suitable replacement for the talented quarterback. Enter Dart, a true freshman who found himself starting six games last season for USC, where he completed 62% of his 189 pass attempts for 1,353 yards with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Dart’s accuracy and versatility make him an attractive option for coach Lane Kiffin.
Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
Evans provides the Rebels with another explosive option on offense after averaging 7.3 yards per carry in his first two seasons at TCU. According to Pro Football Focus, the 5-star tailback led the Horned Frogs with 17 runs of 10-plus yards last season and was second in forcing missed tackles. His versatility makes him the perfect option to replace Jerrion Ealy as the starting back in 2021.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Gibbs gives Alabama a versatile option at tailback, where he totaled 1,206 yards in two seasons at Georgia Tech. He was second on the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (470) and was a valuable addition on special teams, finishing with 589 return yards last season. He’s an explosive player who could give the Crimson Tide plenty to consider in their offensive schemes.
Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas
Haselwood spent three seasons at Oklahoma, where he spent most of his time on the field at wideout. He was the top targeted receiver in the Sooners’ offense, featuring Marvin Mims and Michael Woods II. His arrival at Arkansas comes on the heels of a 9-win season — the best since 2011 — and provides the Razorbacks a legitimate option for quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Max Johnson, QB, Texas A&M
Texas A&M has the No. 1 recruiting class and talent at just about every position. Still, the Aggies also feature high expectations, particularly after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Johnson is coming off a career-high season at LSU (2,815 passing yards and 27 touchdowns). He has the intangibles, including a high football IQ, but he’ll have to beat Haynes King and Conner Weigman for the starting job.
Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Rattler started last season as Oklahoma’s No. 1 quarterback and a Heisman Trophy candidate but soon found himself on the Sooners’ bench behind Caleb Williams. In search of a new start, he lands at South Carolina, where he instantly provides the coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks with a legitimate starter capable of energizing an offense that finished next-to-last in the SEC in total offense.
Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama
Alabama’s secondary received a considerable boost with the addition of Ricks, who is coming off an All-American career at LSU. The talented defensive back had a breakout freshman season in 2020, finishing with four interceptions with 5 passes defended. He finished with 11 tackles in 2021 before opting for season-ending surgery midway through the season.
O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
Torrence followed former Louisiana coach Billy Napier to Florida, where he’ll bolster a Gators’ offensive line that was one of the best in the SEC in protecting the quarterback. The 3-star guard appeared in 37 games (36 starts) and was part of a Ragin’ Cajuns line that was among the best in the Sun Belt Conference in tackles for loss allowed and in sacks allowed.
Honorable mention: RB Ulysses Bently (SMU); OL Mason Brooks (Ole Miss); OT Miles Frazier (LSU); S Devonni Reed (South Carolina); LB Drew Sanders (Arkansas); OT Kamryn Waites (Florida); DT Mekhi Wingo (LSU); S Isheem Young (Ole Miss).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
UF CBs coach Corey Raymond brings Pied Piper appeal, Yoda-like wisdom to Gators
Florida cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond knows how to command a room, be it the living room of a recruit or the meeting room of his position group.
Raymond’s presence is palpable regardless of square footage.
LSU’s 2017 Pro Day showcased generational talent — notably top-10 picks Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams — and the SEC’s penchant to produce top NFL players. Yet on a day when NFL coaches Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton were among those in a packed house, Raymond’s late arrival at Charles McClendon Practice Facility caused a stir among players.
“As soon as he popped into the indoor facility you could just see how guys were gravitating to him,” Clay Mack, a longtime trainer of defensive backs, recalled. “Even the guys that he had on campus that played for him. All the guys started going up to him and hugging on him and loving on him.
“Even though I’m not in the building with him that tells me enough.”
Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier knew enough that within days of his Dec. 5 arrival he hired Raymond.
Raymond’s reputation, results and relationships give him gravitas and generate excitement among players, fans and even fellow coaches.
“He’s like the Yoda of DBs,” said Sean Spencer, the Gators’ co-defensive coordinator and line coach. “This guy has coached everybody. He walks in that room just so confident.”
Raymond’s energy, experience and cool exterior are infectious and influential.
He lured future stars Adams, Eli Ricks, Tre’Davious White, Donte Jackson, Kristian Fulton and Derek Stingley to LSU, where Raymond served from 2012-2021 at his alma mater.
“LSU is DBU [Defensive Backs University] because of Corey Raymond,” Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting 247Sports, told the Sentinel. “His reputation is off the charts. Florida hired a good coach, an electric recruiter and took him away from a school that’s capable of at winning the same level.
“It was a massive hire.”
Raymond is a sliver-tongued salesman the Gators expect will bring Pied Piper appeal to Gainesville.
Once a player arrives, Raymond will develop him using a blend of tough love and technical mastery.
“It’s not just about going out there and playing,” Raymond explained. “It’s about learning the ins and outs of the position in different types of coverage, different types of footwork, where my eyes go. It’s just about developing that part of the guys.
“It’s going to take a little time getting used to me, who I am, because I’m hard to get along with out there on the field.”
After the final whistle blows, Raymond softens into a father figure a fledgling college athlete needs.
Mack, who coached Adams and White at his facility in Dallas, said Raymond’s ability to bond with players is a major selling point.
“These kids got to relate to their coach,” said Mack, a former defensive back at Mississippi State. “A lot of times these kids are not going to the college because of the college, they’re going because of the coach. They have to actually have a relationship with the coach and feel like the coach is in their corner.
“A lot of these kids have never been far away from home. Now they have to uproot themselves in live in another state, another city, another environment.”
Raymond was a two-year starter at LSU (1990-91) who went on to start 60 games during a six-year NFL career — three seasons each with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
The ability to connect with players traces even farther to Raymond’s pee-wee days and older cousin Jimmy Johnson, who introduced him to football and picked him up each day for practice.
Years later, Raymond still follows the example set by Merlin Wallet, his high school coach in New Iberia, Louisiana, and like Johnson no longer alive.
“I had a really good relationship with those guys,” Raymond said.
Raymond strives to do the same on an impactful, enduring level.
“You want to get to know the players because you expect them to give it all they got for you,” he said. “You have to make sure he knows he can trust.
“You get more out of person if you let them know that you care about them.”
Raymond brings a dash of personality and many years of parenting to the equation, too.
During a recruiting weekend in January, the 52-year-old coach impressed by flashing some moves, including a high kick, from his Omega Psi Phi step show days.
“That move is just one of my frat, me and two other coaches are my brothers,” Raymond said recently. “We were just doing our usual. We were just setting it out. We were just hopping.”
Despite his ability to channel James Brown, Raymond also must remain current, given he has four children ages 34 to 15.
“I got to be able to adjust with them,” he said. “It’s no different than dealing with the guys over here.”
Like that Pro Day at LSU, Mack has watched Raymond make all the right moves for a decade now and sees no sign he’s slowing down. The Gators are glad to be along for the ride.
“Whatever that formula is he came up with it works,” Mack said. “It’s magical to watch. Some people have a knack for it. Some people struggle for it.
“He’s mastered it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
