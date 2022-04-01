Finance
Top Technology Trends in Insurance Domain
Technology is evolving fast and many insurance organizations are challenged to keep up the pace. The top priority of an insurance company today is profitable & sustainable growth and to enable this, leading insurance carriers are taking all possible measures to deploy innovative practices & latest technology for improving the business processes and streamlining legacy applications.
“Digital Natives” is and will continue to dominate the workplace, which has huge implications for agents and brokers looking to engage with customers and grow their businesses. As the millennial generation matures and enters its peak, buying power, digital and more-automated ways of doing business will become a fundamental part of day-to-day workflows.
From the rise of mobile users and cloud-based technology to social media interaction, a Deloitte study on 2016 tech trends for insurance agents explains that insurance agents are finally realizing the need to be more nimble, efficient and accessible to serve today’s customer.
To add to this, there is a challenging regulatory environment that continues to add more regulation to streamline the insurance sector. A recent Deloitte report outlines that such regulations are no longer one between state and federal entities, but a hybrid of U.S. and state government regulation of insurance entities to ensure efficiency and adherence to state and federal standard procedures.
As a result, insurance agents not only feel pressured to digitize their workflow, but also must streamline business processes to make the cost of doing business more efficient and in-line with these regulations.
While 63% of insurance businesses report that they are ready to move towards more digital practices, only 23% of these businesses are ready, reports a joint Forrester and Accenture study.
To accelerate this process and ensure successful transition to digital workflows, there are a few key trends insurers are and should be embracing.
Modernizing legacy systems for operational efficiencies – With operations spread across geographies, spanning over decades, insurance companies are inhibited with legacy systems, outdated technologies resulting in high maintenance costs. The proliferation of modern technologies like mobile and cloud computing has changed the way organizations do business. Rather than being left behind, it’s time for insurance companies to embrace the latest technologies, and modernize their legacy platforms for operational efficiencies while considering the flexibility of consumers.
Embracing a cloud-based and on-premise infrastructure – IT teams in the insurance sector struggled with what information is allowed by regulators to be stored on cloud vs. on-premise. Many insurance entities are running off 40-year old administration technology designed to manage the claims process, says a recent TrustMarque report, which is hindering innovation. Also, insurance agents are far from instantaneously replacing such mainframe technology.
As the insurance sector adopts a more streamlined workflow, we can expect a significant increase in the use of technology that can be operated via hybrid cloud and on-premise, ensuring ultimate flexibility for customers and clients and strong adherence to the ever-changing government regulations within the insurance environment.
Artificial Intelligence – Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping insurance companies develop systems that can perform tasks that previously required human intelligence and manual processing. With the advent of AI in the insurance industry, insurance agents can now count on sophisticated systems for precision, efficiency, and flawless automation of existing customer-facing, underwriting and claims processes. In coming days, Artificial Intelligence will be more disruptive and will be used to identify and assess emerging risks.
Blockchain – The insurance sector is also focusing on Blockchain technology to empower the future. Through its distributed ledger, smart contracts and non-repudiation capabilities it can act as a shared infrastructure that can transform multiple processes across the insurance value chain. Not only will it simplify paper work and improve auditability, besides helping the insurance industry to cut expenses significantly. It will also reduce fraud related instances of valuables. Some major life insurance players have already taken steps to experiment with blockchain-based solutions across the value chain. John Hancock, for example, is evaluating a proof of concept for employee rewards.
Predictive Analytics with Machine Learning (ML) – Using predictive analytics with ML, the insurance companies can unleash the power of intelligence, to process complex data source variables into relevant data for actionable insights. This would help them predict what could happen next and what the best decision should be. As far as the insurance industry is concerned, predictive consulting is offered to customers to facilitate 24-hour customer service.
Heavy reliance on IoT and Big Data – The insurance sector is a data-driven industry that generates countless data- both structured and unstructured. Thus, insurance companies are counting on Internet of Things to accumulate more and more data pertaining to the behavior of their customers.
Big data analytics help insurers take crucial decisions based on the analysis of the accumulated data. For example, data accumulated from wearable health devices enable insurers to monitor the activity of the customers to offer discounts for the customers’ healthy activities.
Going mobile to offer on-the-go services – With increasing usage of smartphones in both developed and emerging economies, the insurance industry is steadily implementing mobility as part of their business strategy. Through the mobile apps, customers can easily request a policy quote, locate an insurance agent, calculate premium or retirement income, and store the policy data. Insurers just cannot ignore the benefits that the mobile applications offer in building the brand. With the growing internet consumption via mobiles, customers can be engaged through social networking and different other modes of communications.
Offering innovative and personalized services through digital touch points – The customers in the insurance industry are driven by various policies and their premiums, and the attrition rate is high as they have several options to choose from. To retain their customers and build deep customer relationships, the insurance companies are investing in customer engagement activities using various digital touchpoints say the web, mobile, social media, email, etc. For example, insurers are helping customers to develop and protect their assets like homes, vehicles, wealth, and health, usually by partnering with other service providers. Such digital services are provided through devising a digital strategy.
Automating regulatory compliance requirements – Since Insurance is a highly regulated industry, insurance carriers must incorporate regulatory compliance into their business processes. Also, they need to rapidly keep up their processes in compliance with the new regulations as and when enacted. Automating regulatory compliance helps insurance carriers with an immediate access to information while ensuring that the processes are followed consistently, minimizing the risk of non-compliance. Automation also provides needed information for the reports and documentation about a specific task performed. Modern systems make the regulatory automation easy while allowing for the change in the regulatory compliance, over the legacy systems.
These were a few trends that can act a catalyst to the insurance company to work more efficiently and reach more customers.
It always makes more sense to spend a penny rather than a dollar, meaning – concentrating more towards delighting and gaining more customers and leaving your IT worries to a managed service provider, who understand your business and customer and has enough exposure to of the domain specifically. Feel the same? Let us know as we are one of the leading IT services company, dedicated to insurance sector.
Pros and Cons of Owning Your Own Independent Insurance Agency
There is always a lot of pride in owning your own company, but there is also a great deal of responsibility, work and hassle. Here’s how to tell if owning an insurance agency might have enough benefits for you to outweigh the liabilities.
Every employee has had the experience of looking at their boss and/or the owner of their company and thinking “I could do this so much better than you.” If you find yourself thinking this too often, you may soon find yourself looking into actually starting a business. And if you’ve got experience working in the insurance or financial products industries, as so many people do, then you are probably considering starting your own insurance agency.
Let’s start off with some clarifications. Any small business is either going to be an independent insurance agency (which sells policies from a number of major insurance companies) or a “captive” agency, which sells policies from just one company. To actually start providing people insurance requires something called a “corporate insurance license”, and they can cost $50,000 or more to buy. To actually be able to originate insurance policies requires over a million dollars of capital, just to start, so what most small business people want is to sell insurance, not create the policies themselves.
To sell insurance you will have to be licensed in your state for the kinds of policies you want to sell. There are three major kinds of insurance policies: health, liability, and life insurance. Many insurance licenses also let you sell financial products. Because insurance is so much of a financial product there’s a lot of overlap both in services and licensing.
The pros of having your own shop are that you get to choose which hours you work — but only to a certain extent, because you have to be on the job enough to stay in business. You get to decide how long and when you will take vacations — but again, only to a certain extent, because you have to make sure your business can stay afloat while you are gone. Another major pro is that if the business is successful, you will be the owner and will have a valuable asset that can generate income for years to come. Also, as the owner, you get to decide when and how to hire and fire people. If you are brave, you can even decide which clients and customers you want to fire.
While to pros sound great, here are the cons: you will probably work more than 60 hours a week the first years. If your agency is not successful in the first year or so (and many aren’t) you may end up not paying yourself a wage at all in order to be able to balance the books. Also, until your agency can afford to hire people for different jobs, you will be wearing a lot of different hats — accountant, computer guru, secretary, marketing manager, printer fixer, and many, many more. You will almost always have five to ten times more things that need to be done in one day than you can possibly do.
Being an owner is stressful, and so while there are dozens of benefits to having your own insurance agency, you will need to be resilient enough to handle the challenges. But if you can do it, hopefully you’ll be able to give yourself a raise.
Is Women’s Car Insurance Cheaper Than Men’s?
Insurance companies use all types of factors to decide on someone’s car insurance rate. When you fill out your insurance form, you will have to answer questions about your driving record, the mileage of the car, its condition, its year, your age, and your sex. Your sex? Why do they ask you about your gender? Many companies actually use a person’s gender to help determine their insurance rate. It isn’t the only determining factor, but it does play a part in your insurance rate. So is womens car insurance cheaper than mens? Yes, it normally is
You’ve probably heard different jokes about how women are bad drivers, but the truth of the matter is that women get in far fewer accidents than men. Womens car insurance is usually cheaper because women typically get into fewer accidents. This means that a woman is going to file fewer claims, and will end up costing less to insure.
Also, studies have shown that women do not drive as many miles as men do. This means that they are not on the road as much and therefore have less of a chance to be in an accident. This is another reason why womens car insurance is usually cheaper.
Is this fair? Insurance companies work on a system of risk. There are many factors that play into a person’s rate. For instance, if you drive a sports car that is meant to be driven fast you are going to be a larger risk to insure. If you drive a minivan that has a five star safety rating, you will be less of a risk and will cost less to insure.
If you want to get a cheap rate, whether you are a man or a woman, all you need to do is be a safe driver. Insurance companies are going to reward people who make themselves less risky to insure.
Low Cost Car Insurance Quotes Guide: How to Find and Compare Different Polices Online
The best way to get affordable auto insurance is to first search for quotes and then take the time to compare them. Learn about the companies that are offering the quotes and decide which one is offering everything you need at a price you can afford to pay. Since there are many companies out there all claiming to offer low cost car insurance quotes, you’ll have to learn a bit about each of them before making your decision.
Don’t just look at the big name insurers, either. There are smaller, local car insurance companies that offer affordable quotes. And, since they are smaller, they are able to provide more personalized service to their customers.
Liability-only car insurance is always going to be the cheapest option, as it is the absolute minimum coverage required in each state. However, it only covers things like property damage and medical bills for the other people involved in an accident for which you’re found responsible. What about your own medical bills? How do you get repairs for your own vehicle? This is comprehensive / collision insurance coverage options that you’ll definitely want to consider.
Finding low cost car insurance quotes isn’t just about finding the lowest monthly payment, and should only be considered if you have an old junk car that’s not worth the money you pay to insure it. You’ll still want to keep your medical costs in mind, though. Another thing to think about is what would happen to your family’s finances if you were badly injured in an accident and unable to work for a long period of time? Some insurance quotes will include solutions for this as well.
Low Cost Car Insurance Quotes With Good Deductibles and Premium
As with any type of insurance, there is the deductible VS premiums debate. The deductible is the insurance company’s way of making the policyholder share some of the responsibility of an accident. The lower the deductible, the higher the premium, and vice versa. Decide what would be a better solution for your needs. If you’re not sure, ask your insurance agent or financial advisor for advice.
You can also do a bit of math on your own. If you were to opt for a higher deductible, how much would you be able to save on a lower premium? Would the amount of money you would save be equal to that of the deductible in the event you are in an incident and must pay some of the repair costs out of your pocket?
Whatever you decide, you still might be able to potentially save a lot of money with discounts. Every company offers a variety of discounts, and there is a chance you will be able to qualify for at least one. One place you can go to find good deals and low cost car insurance quotes is esurance. You can begin by working with a “Coverage Counselor” to find the best coverage. Also, check into Esurance discounts – there are many and you might just qualify for one.
