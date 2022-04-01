News
Troopers step up patrols on St. Louis County’s deadliest roads
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Missouri Highway Patrol is cracking down on aggressive driving. So far this year, Missouri traffic fatalities are up 7.5% over last year’s 15-year high.
Starting today troopers and local police will begin enhanced traffic law enforcement and education efforts in four St. Louis County hot zones.
Between 2018 and 2020, St. Louis County law enforcement reported 19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes at the following locations:
- I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)
- I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)
- I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)
- I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)
Police say these locations are where they’ve seen the highest number of fatalities and serious injury crashes, as well as traffic violations.
This effort to increase traffic safety will continue for at least one year.
Lynn Schmidt: During this season of spring cleaning, maybe it’s time to clean up our speech
St. LOUIS — For many, March signals the time for spring cleaning. Experts claim spring cleaning can make you happier, healthier, more productive and reduce stress. During the month of March, not only have I been cleaning my home, I have also been cleaning up my speech. No, not removing expletives. Rather, cultivating a habit of constructing positive speech and removing negative speech in my everyday reactions.
I think most people would agree that our country and our world are being torn apart by anger, division, hate and strife. According to the Clean Speech movement, the way we speak is both the problem and the solution.
The Clean Speech movement began in Colorado with Rabbi Raphael Leban, who launched the program in 2019. Leban became distressed at the increasingly angry discourse he observed in real life and online. Since 2019, more than 50,000 people in the U.S. and across the globe have participated. The idea began to embrace the ancient Jewish principle of shmirat halashon, or “guarding the tongue.” The goal is to teach people to use their words wisely.
This year marks the first year for Clean Speech St. Louis. For 30 days, starting March 1, participants have been encouraged to take a few minutes a day to think about mindful speech and focus on uplifting positive speech. Every morning a short video lesson and action item arrives in your email inbox.
The Clean Speech St. Louis campaign is presented by 38 partnering Jewish organizations in St. Louis, but Rabbi David Yosef, who is the executive director of Aish St. Louis, says it is relevant and beneficial to all people and everyone is welcome to sign up.
Clean Speech is chock-full of lessons about judging people favorably, talking about the idea and not the people, and walking away from a conversation if the speech becomes negative. The movement also reminds participants that the Bible tells us to “Love your neighbor as yourself” and to think about the words you are about to say and ask yourself, would I want someone to say that about me? If the answer is no, then don’t say it.
Perhaps the most important takeaway from the month of clean speech was learning to be mindful of the power of words and to recognize that negative speech can hurt others. Negative speech to an extreme is propaganda. Propaganda is the dissemination of information, whether it be facts, arguments, rumors, half-truths or lies, to influence public opinion. Most propaganda seeks to vilify another person or group of people. We can see and hear examples of propaganda in real time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While I think the Clean Speech movement is helping individuals change their personal behavior, I developed an impatience or frustration that society cannot seem to clean up speech on a grander scale.
Clean Speech is clear that the goal is not to muzzle free speech. I am not suggesting that either. Incentives that are in place for media and social media tend to reward negative speech. This contributes to the spread of disinformation and polarization, exacerbates divisions, and encourages a sense of social grievance.
One remedy, while we wait for the incentives to change, is to hold each other, our leaders and organizations accountable for negative speech. Here are two examples, one big and one small, of individuals holding their colleagues accountable for their negative speech:
In November 2021, two longtime, conservative Fox News contributors, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, resigned from the network over Tucker Carlson’s special, “Patriot Purge.” Hayes told a New York Times reporter, “It will lead to violence.” Goldberg and Hayes founded their own media company, “The Dispatch,” in 2019 but had continued to appear on Fox News as paid commentators. The two left Fox News over the network’s unwillingness to course correct.
Last week Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spewed negative speech in the form of questions during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Immediately following, while the hearing was still taking place, Cruz was caught looking at Twitter mentions on his phone. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., responded to his fellow Republican, saying, “I think we should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities.”
Individuals like Goldberg, Hayes and Sasse should be applauded for their efforts to call out negative speech.
Clean Speech is teaching communities how to be mindful with their speech and build a more positive, respectful and peaceful world, which is sorely needed.
ASK IRA: Playoff tiebreakers a potential tongue-twister for Heat?
Q: Do the Heat have tiebreakers over Bucks and Sixers? If so, I thought I heard they would lose tiebreaker if those three teams finished in a tie. How is that possible? — Jeffrey, Miami.
A: It is true, and they would. While the Heat split their four-game season series with both the 76ers and Bucks, Milwaukee and Philadelphia only played a three-game season series, with the Bucks winning that series 2-1 after Tuesday night’s victory. So in the aggregate three-way tie, the Bucks are 4-3, the Heat 4-4 and the 76ers 3-4. As far as head-to-head, because the Heat went 2-2 against both the Bucks and 76ers, the next tiebreaker is conference record, where the Heat hold a slight edge there. To the Heat’s advantage, their remaining five games all are against East opponents, allowing them to further solidify that conference-tiebreaker edge. The Heat also are hurt in any multiple team-tiebreaker with the Celtics, having lost that season series 2-1. Meanwhile, the Celtics are up 2-1 in their season series against the Bucks, with one game to play, while Boston closed 2-2 against Philadelphia. So, in a three-way Heat-Bucks-76ers tie, it goes to the Bucks. In a three-way Heat-Celtics-76ers tie, it goes to the Celtics. And in a three-way Heat-Celtics-Bucks series, the Celtics would be over the Heat. And for a four-way tie, that 1-2 against the Celtics does not bode well for the Heat, either.
Q: Moving Max Strus ahead of Duncan Robinson was a necessary move. Strus’ defense was a big reason for Wednesday night’s win. He can play against any team, while Robinson has trouble defending long athletic teams such as Toronto, Brooklyn Philadelphia, and others. – Chuck, Naples.
A: Look, there is no way anyone can question anything about Max Strus’ defense after that fourth quarter in Boston. But I still wonder whether Max would have been in the game at that moment had Caleb Martin been available. So until Caleb makes it back from his latest calf issue, we still can’t be certain of the Heat’s ultimate end game. As good as Max’s defense was at the close in Boston, Caleb’s defense is a cut above. The question, though, becomes whether Caleb can be equally efficient spacing the floor. It would be helpful to get a read on those possibilities in these final five regular-season games before the playoffs.
Q: Does Duncan Robinson’s demotion to the second team validate the argument that we overpaid for him? — Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: First, Erik Spoelstra would bristle at the notion of terming Duncan Robinson’s shift to the second team as a demotion. Of course, that’s what coaches say. To your point, the player the Heat awarded a five-year, $90 million contract to was certainly a different, more efficient version of Duncan. That player merited the contract, based on the market. This version? Not so much. But perhaps it is best to revisit this after the playoffs, when a few timely 3-pointers could again change perceptions.
For Spading boys lacrosse star Michael Weisshaar, end goal is leading Cavaliers to program’s first MIAA A crown
When Michael Weisshaar enrolled at Archbishop Spalding as a freshman in 2018, the lacrosse star brought a hefty goal: Fulfilling his longstanding dream of winning a coveted Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.
Back then, most would have deemed it unrealistic as the Cavaliers had never won a league playoff game, let alone a championship.
But now? Behind Weisshaar, a dynamic two-way midfielder and last year’s C. Markland Kelly Award winner, and the special senior class he’s part of, the No. 4 Cavaliers are fresh off a breakthrough 2021 season and looking for much more. After winning the program’s first playoff game and reaching last year’s title game — falling to perennial league power Boys’ Latin, 9-8 — they firmly believe they’re prepared to take the final step.
Weisshaar, who has 28 goals and nine assists in the team’s 5-1 start, knows it takes a special bond and he sees it every day. Six players in the senior class played on varsity as freshmen and a talented group of underclassmen are doing their share under coach Brian Phipps.
“I think the biggest part about it is we just all love being around each other,” Weisshaar said. “I know for me and a lot of the guys on the team, coming to practice and being with each other is the best part of the day. So I think that’s going to be a key for our success and it will really help us in the long run.”
Weisshaar’s impact is made all over the field, evidenced by his breakthrough junior year. The left-handed Towson commit did a lot of everything in leading the Cavaliers to a 12-3 mark. In becoming the program’s first C. Markland Kelly Award winner honoring Maryland’s top high school player, he scored 48 goals, dished out 23 assists, totaled 53 ground balls and played a big role in the clearing game.
“The one thing with Michael is he’ll never take a play off — he’ll go until his tank hits empty,” Phipps said. “He can make something out of nothing, which is the impressive thing. There can be a ball on the ground and the next thing you know, it’s in the back of the net after he scoops it up, dodges two guys and finishes.”
Weisshaar had a lacrosse stick in his hand when he was 3 years old and he grew up also playing football and basketball. One thing stood out: his outstanding speed.
It was the first indicator that he was a special talent.
“I’ve just always been fast and so that’s always been an advantage. When I was little, I was always running — that’s all I knew,” he said. “Returning the football, in basketball getting up and down the court, coaches would tell me I need to slow down.”
With his speed and athleticism laying the foundation, Weisshaar locked in on lacrosse and consistently honed his skills that were accompanied by fierce competitiveness and winning game sense.
“It’s been great to see his game elevate as an athlete and competitor — really impressive to watch,” said senior attackman Race Ripley, who has played alongside Weisshaar since fifth grade. “One of the main things that separates Michael having played with him for so long is definitely the confidence he brings when he’s having a good game. He’s unguardable. You can try to lock him off, but he’ll find ways to make plays off the ball or open up opportunities for other players. So whatever your game plan is for Michael, he’ll find a way to continue to make big plays and help us come away with a win.”
Spalding went 7-10 the season before this year’s senior class came aboard. After a 9-9 campaign in 2019 followed by the lost season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavaliers made significant strides last year. A 14-7 win over Severn in the quarterfinals was the first playoff win for the Cavaliers in the A Conference. They followed with a 9-8 win over then three-time defending champion Calvert Hall to reach the championship game.
What Phipps was impressed with most was how, all along, his team believed it belonged. The Cavaliers showed that in the title game’s last minute when they scored twice to pull within one goal of Boys’ Latin.
“Losing in the championship last year, it’s a lesson that I feel like we’ve learned from and we’re going to take it moving forward and use it to our advantage. In the past, we didn’t have that experience. But because of last year, we have a feel for it now,” Weisshaar said. “We understand what it takes to be a championship-caliber team and I feel like everyone on this roster is all for it and it’s the only thing we’re thinking about.”
Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell, who has won the league title as a player and coach for the Lakers, understands the importance of experience. He said Weisshaar has taken full advantage in developing into a complete player and leader that brings confidence to his team.
“He makes his teammates better, which is really what offensive players should be doing,” Farrell said. “They have a unique offense that allows guys to play free and they allow him to make decisions, which he’s a very good decision-maker. He really does it all.”
After last year’s close call and the overwhelming desire to bring home the program’s first league title, Weisshaar is making sure to not look too far ahead. Every practice in this senior year — and the extra work he often puts in after them — is cherished.
Asked what the feeling would be like should the Cavaliers get the ultimate job done, he said: “It would be so surreal, a great experience.”
For Weisshaar, the work is just as rewarding.
“I feel like we have some great talent and great coaches, and it will take just staying together throughout the season and having some fun,” he said.
