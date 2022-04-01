News
Trump’s 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot
By COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lot is known about the few hours that shook American democracy to the core. The defeated president’s incendiary speech, the march by an angry crowd to the U.S. Capitol, the breaking in, the beating of cops, the “hang Mike Pence” threats, the lawmakers running for their lives, the shooting death of rioter Ashli Babbitt. All of that chaos unfolded over about eight hours on one day: Jan. 6, 2021.
But for all that is known about the day, piecing together the words and actions of Donald Trump over that time has proved no easy task, even though a president’s movements and communications are closely monitored.
There’s a gap in the official White House phone notations given to the House committee investigating Jan. 6 — from about 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m., according to two people familiar with the congressional investigation into the riot. Details may still turn up; the former president was known to use various cell phones and often bypassed the White House switchboard, placing calls directly.
And over the past four-plus months a lot has surfaced about what Trump did do and say on Jan. 6 — in texts, tweets, videos, calls and other conversations.
The following account is based on testimony, timelines and eyewitness reporting gathered by The Associated Press and The Washington Post and CBS News, and from officials and people familiar with the events who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.
SORE AT HIS NO. 2
Trump entered the Oval Office at 11:08 a.m. By that time, about 400 pro-Trump demonstrators had already massed at the Capitol. Trump placed a call to Vice President Mike Pence — their only conversation of the day. It didn’t go well: Trump wanted Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, and he was very unhappy the vice president wouldn’t do it.
At 11:38 a.m., the president left the White House to address his rally on the Ellipse, a big grassy oval behind the White House, about a mile or so from the Capitol. It was bitter cold, but that didn’t keep the crowd away. Trump was up on stage by 11:57 and addressed his supporters until about 1:15 p.m.
Among Trump’s challenging final words: “We fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country any more. My fellow Americans, for our movement, for our children, and for our beloved country. So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol.”
‘THEY’RE THROWING METAL POLES’
Growing crowds were migrating to the Capitol. Almost immediately after Trump concluded, a Capitol Police officer called for backup.
“They’re throwing metal poles at us,” the officer said in a panicked voice. “Multiple law-enforcement injuries.”
Would Trump himself head for the Capitol, as he’d suggested in his speech? It was unclear at first, but his motorcade turned to head back to the White House.
At 1:21 p.m., Trump met with his valet at the White House, logs say. At the Capitol, meanwhile, then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund begged for help from the National Guard as the crowd started to swell around the west side of the building and became increasingly violent.
By then the TV networks had picked up the melee and were broadcasting live as the mob broke through metal police barricades and advanced toward the doors of the building where lawmakers were gathered to certify the presidential election results. The surreal images soon filled television screens throughout the West Wing, where staffers watched, stunned.
LOCKDOWN
By 2 p.m. the U.S. Capitol was locked down. At 2:11, Pence was evacuated. At 2:15, congressional leaders were evacuated. At 2:43, demonstrator Babbitt was shot trying to enter the House chamber through a window broken by the mob.
No official record has surfaced yet of what Trump was doing during this time. The next entry in Trump’s daily diary is not until 4:03 p.m., when he went out to the Rose Garden to tape a public address after frantic urging.
But during this time Trump was hardly idle. He was in touch with lawmakers and he was, according to aides, watching the violence unfold on national television. And he was tweeting.
At 2:28, he tweeted not about the violence but to show his pique at his vice president:
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”
At some point, Trump also talked to lawmakers. Republican Kevin McCarthy told a California radio station that he had spoken to the president.
“I was the first person to call him,” McCarthy said. “I told him to go on national TV, tell these people to stop it. He said he didn’t know what was happening.”
Washington Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said McCarthy relayed that conversation to her. By her account, when McCarthy told Trump it was his own supporters breaking into the building, Trump responded: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Trump also talked to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, among other GOP lawmakers. Tuberville later said he spoke to the president while the Senate was being evacuated. Utah Sen. Mike Lee said Trump accidentally called him when he was trying to reach Tuberville.
Others, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tried but failed to get through to the president.
‘IT HAS GONE TOO FAR’
At 3:14 p.m. a Trump tweet at last made a sideways reference to the havoc. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
At some point, he sequestered himself in the dining room off the Oval Office to watch the violence play out on TV, rewinding and re-watching some parts, according to former aides. Unable to get through by other means, allies including his former chief of staff and communications director resorted to tweeting at him to try to get through. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was getting a flurry of texts from lawmakers, from Fox News personalities and even Trump’s own children.
“Hey, Mark, protestors are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?” reads one text.
“We are all helpless,” says another.
As the violence continued, the president’s elder son texted Meadows:
“He’s got to condemn this s(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) Asap,” Donald Trump, Jr. texted.
Meadows responded: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”
Trump, Jr. texted again and again, urging that his father act:
“We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
‘REMEMBER THIS DAY FOREVER!’
At 4:08 p.m. Trump went out to the Rose Garden. At 4:17 p.m. he released a scripted, pre-recorded video, which included a call for “peace” and “law and order” and finally told his supporters “you have to go home now.”
But they didn’t. Things were still wildly out of control. In fact, the Capitol building was not secured until 5:34 p.m.
At 6:01, Trump’s message was back to indignant: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” he wrote. “Remember this day forever!”
At 6:27, he went back to the residence, and started calling his lawyers.
Congress did not resume counting electoral votes until 8 p.m. They finished at 3:40 a.m. and certified Biden as the winner.
___
Associated Press Writers Jill Colvin in New York, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Mike Balsamo contributed to this report.
Minnesota Senate approves relief plan for agricultural producers hit by 2021 drought
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday approved a $10 million plan to send out aid to farmers and ranchers hit hardest by drought conditions last year and to offer extra tools to detect avian influenza in Minnesota.
Senators voted unanimously to advance the funding bill after they noted the dire impact the historically dry conditions had on ranchers and specialty crop producers in 2021. The groups had less of a cushion compared to other farmers that were able to draw crop insurance last year and they had to sell off herds or watch crops wither amid the drought.
The bill to include $7 million worth of grants for specialty crop farmers and ranchers in the areas of the state hit hardest, as well as $1.5 million in loans to be administered through the Rural Finance Authority. Farmers and ranchers for months have asked lawmakers for financial support to help them weather the blow dealt by the drought.
“The sooner we can get this through, the sooner we can get relief — a shot in the arm — for our farmers that are having to scrape every week to figure out a way to get feed and forage for their livestock because of the shortage of supply last summer,” the bill’s author Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, said.
Partisan disagreements over other matters during a proposed special legislative session — including a GOP call to oust Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm — prevented the proposal from moving forward before January. And different priorities in each chamber slowed its progress over the last two months at the Capitol.
Lawmakers also highlighted the importance of sending $1 million to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab to fund animal disease diagnostic equipment and another $500,000 to help the Minnesota Department of Agriculture buy avian influenza testing supplies. To date, five Minnesota flocks have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, and United States Department of Agriculture officials this week traveled to Minnesota to aid in surveillance and isolation efforts.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health on Thursday issued a one-month ban on poultry sales and exhibitions in an effort to curb avian influenza’s spread.
“This is really an urgency. We’ve seen the loss of a lot of livestock farmers and dairy farmers and other livestock farmers. We can’t afford to lose anymore,” Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, said. “We’re not making the farmers whole, we’re just giving them enough help — a hand up — just to get them through the next growing season.”
A similar bill passed through the House earlier this month after Democratic leaders in that chamber added $13 million to replace trees and seedlings that dried out amid the drought and to set up local water infrastructure. The House could accept the Senate version or decide to appoint members from each chamber who will be tapped to join a conference committee to iron out the differences between the two versions.
Ukraine invaded, day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv
Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.
Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water.
In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.
During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
Gators coach Billy Napier will be aggressive in transfer portal to address depth: ‘We need players’
Florida coach Billy Napier finished the first scrimmage with his new team increasingly aware he needs more bodies before next season.
It still might not be enough to accelerate the Gators’ rebuild. Either way, this roster isn’t going to cut it.
Napier applauded the Gators’ physicality Thursday, praised the overall quarterback play and appreciates the players’ buy-in with a new staff.
“There’s a lot of bright spots,” he said.
The looming dark cloud is a lack of quality depth to run the kind of operation Napier expects and the Gators need.
Florida’s lack of personnel prevented Napier from calling 25 to 30 plays he normally would. Injuries at tight end, including a career-ending one to redshirt freshman Gage Wilcox, forced long snapper Rocco Underwood into action at his high school position.
The redshirt freshman and former Lake Mary standout responded with a pass reception.
“We got a lot of players who are taking advantage of opportunities,” Napier said. “You can sit around and complain about those things but to me, I see opportunity. That’s the approach we’re going to take.”
Once the offseason arrives, Napier and his staff will seize every opportunity to beef up the Gators’ roster. Expect Florida to be very active in the transfer market.
“We have spots available,” Napier said. “You can anticipate us being very aggressive in the portal this spring. We need players.”
Florida’s needs also will benefit the bottom of the roster.
Napier expects to award scholarships to five walk-ons. While a nice gesture to a well-deserving group the move does nothing to narrow the gap with Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
For now, the Gators push to improve during the final seven spring practices, culminating with the spring game the night of April 14.
Despite not fielding a complete third string, Napier does not anticipate injuries and depth concerns will alter the game’s format. Under former coaches Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen, the Gators did not always have enough offensive linemen to stage a spring scrimmage.
“As long as we’re able to stay relatively healthy … We’ll be able to play our traditional spring-game format,” Napier said. “We got a lot of work to do. Heck, I haven’t even thought about the spring game to be honest with you.”
One area of concern is cleaner quarterback execution during stressful situations. Napier, however, chalks some of it up to the Gators’ inaugural scrimmage in a new system.
“Probably the one negative there were a couple of critical situational errors,” Napier said. “But that’s part of it because everything we’ve been doing has been compartmentalized and the situation is defined. When you get to a scrimmage all the variables are changing, the ball’s moving, you have to change gears mentally.”
Napier declined to single out individual plays or performance Thursday.
“We’re a long way from individual players,” he said. “What we’re focused on right now — we have a lot of good individual players — we’re trying to build a football team.”
To help get across his message, Napier invited Les Snead, general manager the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, to speak to his team.
Snead echoed Florida’s first-year coach when it came to program building.
“A term that they use was, ‘We,’ not me,” Napier said. “He told many stories about individual players on their team really accepting their role, working to earn more, the importance of each individual role, whether that’s big or small. We all know we got about 100 football players out there, but there’s probably 250 people or so that contribute to our team.
“It’s important that we all understand that it takes a lot of people.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
