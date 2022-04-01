News
Ukraine invaded, day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv
Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.
Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water.
In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.
During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
Gators coach Billy Napier will be aggressive in transfer portal to address depth: ‘We need players’
Florida coach Billy Napier finished the first scrimmage with his new team increasingly aware he needs more bodies before next season.
It still might not be enough to accelerate the Gators’ rebuild. Either way, this roster isn’t going to cut it.
Napier applauded the Gators’ physicality Thursday, praised the overall quarterback play and appreciates the players’ buy-in with a new staff.
“There’s a lot of bright spots,” he said.
The looming dark cloud is a lack of quality depth to run the kind of operation Napier expects and the Gators need.
Florida’s lack of personnel prevented Napier from calling 25 to 30 plays he normally would. Injuries at tight end, including a career-ending one to redshirt freshman Gage Wilcox, forced long snapper Rocco Underwood into action at his high school position.
The redshirt freshman and former Lake Mary standout responded with a pass reception.
“We got a lot of players who are taking advantage of opportunities,” Napier said. “You can sit around and complain about those things but to me, I see opportunity. That’s the approach we’re going to take.”
Once the offseason arrives, Napier and his staff will seize every opportunity to beef up the Gators’ roster. Expect Florida to be very active in the transfer market.
“We have spots available,” Napier said. “You can anticipate us being very aggressive in the portal this spring. We need players.”
Florida’s needs also will benefit the bottom of the roster.
Napier expects to award scholarships to five walk-ons. While a nice gesture to a well-deserving group the move does nothing to narrow the gap with Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
For now, the Gators push to improve during the final seven spring practices, culminating with the spring game the night of April 14.
Despite not fielding a complete third string, Napier does not anticipate injuries and depth concerns will alter the game’s format. Under former coaches Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen, the Gators did not always have enough offensive linemen to stage a spring scrimmage.
“As long as we’re able to stay relatively healthy … We’ll be able to play our traditional spring-game format,” Napier said. “We got a lot of work to do. Heck, I haven’t even thought about the spring game to be honest with you.”
One area of concern is cleaner quarterback execution during stressful situations. Napier, however, chalks some of it up to the Gators’ inaugural scrimmage in a new system.
“Probably the one negative there were a couple of critical situational errors,” Napier said. “But that’s part of it because everything we’ve been doing has been compartmentalized and the situation is defined. When you get to a scrimmage all the variables are changing, the ball’s moving, you have to change gears mentally.”
Napier declined to single out individual plays or performance Thursday.
“We’re a long way from individual players,” he said. “What we’re focused on right now — we have a lot of good individual players — we’re trying to build a football team.”
To help get across his message, Napier invited Les Snead, general manager the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, to speak to his team.
Snead echoed Florida’s first-year coach when it came to program building.
“A term that they use was, ‘We,’ not me,” Napier said. “He told many stories about individual players on their team really accepting their role, working to earn more, the importance of each individual role, whether that’s big or small. We all know we got about 100 football players out there, but there’s probably 250 people or so that contribute to our team.
“It’s important that we all understand that it takes a lot of people.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Cure N.Y.’s addiction to corporate welfare
Gov. Hochul this week announced a deal with the National Football League and the Pegulas, the owners of the Buffalo Bills, to spend more than $1 billion in public funds on a new NFL stadium. But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the Hochul administration’s love of spending taxpayer funds on corporate subsidies.
In fact, in addition to the stadium, her administration has proposed billions in new spending at the Empire State Development Corp. — the state’s chief economic development agency. That doesn’t include the $5 billion that county Industrial Development Agencies spend on corporate subsidies each year.
Put it all together and that’s billions in state money transferred from public taxpayers to private corporations every single year to sustain a model of economic development that a significant amount of research and real-world experience, in New York and all across the country, has shown to be a miserable failure. Indeed, the administration’s nominee to run the ESDC, Hope Knight, couldn’t even answer basic questions about economic development program effectiveness or job quality during a hearing earlier this year.
The state can and must do much better.
Our organizations and several partners last week released “The Dirtiest Dozen,” a report outlining 12 of the worst corporate subsidy deals New York has made over the last decade. Among them: a deal with Plug Power, which received $4 million from the state per job created; the so-called “Buffalo Billion,” which created a slew of corruption convictions instead of jobs; the Central New York film hub, which was built with $15 million in public money and sold for a single dollar; Amazon receiving hundreds of millions of dollars to run local New York businesses into the ground; and the pharmaceutical manufacturer Medline claiming it needed public money to build a new facility, yet when that money was denied, going ahead and building anyway, basically admitting its ask was a sham.
These episodes are disturbing individually, but when put together reveal the width and breadth of the problems inherent in the way the state has been doing economic development. And there’s so much secrecy and sleight of hand built into the system — with deals covered by nondisclosure agreements and negotiated behind closed doors with little public input, and many of the players involved having significant conflicts of interest — that we’re surely missing some of the worst abuses.
Tellingly, one of the best ways to determine whether a state will increase its corporate subsidy spending in a given year is not to look at any economic indicator, but simply to see if the incumbent governor is running for re-election. The Hochul administration is attempting to build political power and reward political allies, not create a sustainable economic foundation for the state’s residents.
Not only has Hochul proposed doubling down on failure to boost her own political fortunes, but her administration seems utterly unwilling to embrace any reforms of current economic development programs. The distinct impression is that the administration thinks a system that has repeatedly failed to live up to its promises other than to campaign donors and billionaires is fine as it is.
Fortunately, the Legislature is not standing idly by. Both the state Senate and Assembly included key reforms in their respective budgets, including mandating the creation of a database of deals that will allow anyone to examine a subsidy arrangement and whether it’s creating the promised jobs, as well as allowing the state comptroller to audit economic development deals, a power which was removed by the Cuomo administration. Other proposed reforms in the Legislature include banning non-disclosure agreements in corporate subsidy deals and preventing corporations like Amazon from receiving subsidies to build out their warehouse networks.
But transparency, ultimately, will only get the state so far. Ample research has shown that investing in people — workers, families, students, children — is a far better use of public funds than bribing corporations to locate facilities in a particular place. The state should reprogram money currently being spent on wasteful corporate subsidies and sports stadium boondoggles and spend it instead on education, children, the workforce and the infrastructure that supports local businesses. Invest in the people who make New York great and economic prosperity will follow.
Garofalo is director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project. Kink is executive director of the Strong Economy for All coalition.
Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons is the ace in the Nets’ back pocket … if he ever gets healthy enough to be played
The Nets are a championship contender whether or not Ben Simmons plays a game this season.
And as of now it remains unclear whether the star forward will actually play a game this season, since his back started bothering him weeks ago.
The ambiguity of Simmons’ future availability, however, makes him a wild card on a top-heavy Nets roster. The 25-year-old two-time All-Star is rehabbing after receiving an epidural to help him work through a herniated disk in his lower back.
He has yet to make his Nets debut, has not practiced with the team or completed individual workouts in weeks, and has been on the Nets’ injury report every game since his arrival via the Feb. 10 blockbuster James Harden trade.
But the Nets have not shut him down or ruled him out for the season.
Simmons is still working to put his back issues behind him and eventually help a team with championship aspirations. And he’s been telling his teammates he’s working to make his debut as quickly as he can, according to Seth Curry.
Which makes Simmons the ace in the back pocket for a deep and talented Nets team if he can eventually be healthy enough to play minutes for this Nets team.
“Ace in the back pocket is exactly right,” veteran guard Patty Mills said.
That’s because Simmons so dramatically shifts what the Nets will be capable of doing on both ends of the floor. He is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, a 6-11 forward with a point guard’s court vision and ball control who will always defend, and oftentimes neutralize, the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer.
Before taking the head coaching job in Brooklyn, Steve Nash used to be a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors, who continue to use Draymond Green as a utility playmaker on both ends of the floor. Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year who initiates offense and directs traffic on defense.
“I think [Simmons and Green] have similar skill sets in a way,” Nash told the Daily News on Thursday. “But the only thing that Ben can do now is prepare physically, mentally by being around in practice, shootaround, film room, paying attention during games, and then as he gets back on the court, the skill stuff.”
But identifying an apples-to-apples comparison for Simmons is a difficult task.
Simmons is faster, more athletic and has more elevation than Green ever could. Truthfully there isn’t a player in the league in a role comparable to the one Simmons could play in Brooklyn because there isn’t quite a player like Simmons.
“He’s very unique, and that’s what makes us very strong when we do get him,” Mills said. “I think he’s a unique player, high IQ, great feel for the game, great passer and unbelievable defensive player that can guard anyone, so I think for many reasons, he will make us better.”
This all, of course, stands only if Simmons is able to play before the Nets get eliminated from the playoffs.
“He hasn’t really practiced with us,” Bruce Brown added at shootaround on Thursday. “He really just passes the ball. I don’t think he’s done much, but maybe when I’m not here, he’s doing stuff.”
Yet Simmons has been engaged even more so in recent practices, according to his fellow Australian teammate. Mills said the Nets started mapping out how Simmons could look like alongside different players on the court.
“I think more importantly, it’s been the conversations he’s having about where he sees himself on the team and different parts of the floor, defensive and offensive end, and getting a feel that way,” Mills added.
Nash, however, remained hesitant. Backs are tricky, and as much as the Nets want to envision Simmons’ fit, nothing quite matches seeing him in real time on the floor.
“Clearly, we’d love to have Ben play for us. We will hopefully get him back,” Nash said. “At the same time every day, we can’t put our feet in the air because we don’t know when or if it’s going to happen. We just have to play what’s in front of us, with what’s the group that’s available today.”
For that to happen, the star forward must progress from rehab to individual workouts to one-on-one, two-on-two and eventually five-on-five. And he must complete three high-intensity workouts without an injury setback before the Nets’ performance staff clears him to play.
That is unlikely to happen before the play-in tournament begins on April 12. It might not even happen until the second round of the playoffs.
Simmons, however, is worth the wait. He is a perennial top-20 leader in steals, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage, who could potentially join the roster in the middle of a championship push.
He’s an ace in the back pocket for a team already loaded with stars and capable role players … if he gets healthy.
