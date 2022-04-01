News
Under Dawn Staley, popularity of women’s basketball at South Carolina has soared
The routine for Bobby Bryant with his Bible study group each Friday night is to have dinner and then watch Christian-themed videos. That will change this Friday.
Bryant, a star cornerback with the Vikings from 1968-80, lives in Columbia, S.C., not far from the University of South Carolina, his alma mater. In recent years, he has become a big fan of the Gamecocks women’s basketball team.
The top-ranked Gamecocks (33-2) will meet Louisville (29-4) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal at the Women’s Final Four at the Target Center. Defending champion Stanford (32-3) will face 11-time champion Connecticut (29-5) in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m.
“We’ve got five couples and we get together every Friday for Bible study at one of the homes,” Bryant said from Columbia. “We usually start at 6:30 and we eat and then watch videos. But the Gamecocks are playing at 7 (Eastern Time), so we’re going to have to eat earlier. But the woman’s home that we are at Friday, she doesn’t have cable. So after we eat, everybody’s going to come over to my place and we’ll watch the basketball game (on ESPN) instead of videos. Everybody wants to watch. They have a big following down here.”
Indeed they do. After Tennessee led the nation in women’s basketball attendance for 18 of 20 years, the Gamecocks have led in each of the past eight seasons at 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena. That included a school record average attendance of 14,364 in 2015-16 and 12,268 this season, when the coronavirus pandemic still was an issue. They regularly draw more fans than the South Carolina men’s basketball team.
The primary reason for all of this has been Dawn Staley, a former University of Virginia and WNBA star who was named South Carolina’s head coach in 2008. In 14 seasons, she has led the Gamecocks to the 2017 national championship, four Final Fours and six regular-season and six tournament titles in the Southeastern Conference. Staley has compiled a 364-105 record, and her Gamecocks have been ranked No. 1 throughout this season.
Before Staley’s arrival, South Carolina, a school that previously had never been to an NCAA Final Four, averaged just a few hundred fans a game. Bryant, 78, said he never followed the program until Staley arrived and the Gamecocks “began to win most of their games and the fans really took a liking to them.”
Staley, though, said the fan support the Gamecocks have is more than just about winning.
“We took matters into our own hands,” she said Thursday. “We invited our fans into our offices. We create opportunities for them to get to know us as people, and then in return, word of mouth, they bring friends. They buy season tickets just to have, just to invite people to our games. And once you come into our environment, it looks like no other. It looks like no other sporting event on our campus, and that’s a mixture of all kinds of races and ethnicities.”
Now, South Carolina women’s basketball players are recognized throughout the area.
“It’s kind of crazy because you really feel the love in the community,” junior guard Brea Beal said. “You can go to the store and run into somebody and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ just freaking out. It’s like a family. That’s the most important thing. You’re playing in front of people that support you 100 percent.”
While winning attendance titles is impressive, for the Gamecocks to truly be considered one of the most storied programs in women’s college basketball, they perhaps need to add some more titles. After all, they are in a Final Four that includes Connecticut, which has won a record 11 championships, and Stanford, which has three.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to be judged by championships,” Staley said. “That’s the thing that most people remember. Do we feel pressure to win? Yeah, because we’re a pretty good basketball team. We’re here. Will us not winning define who we are and what we’re able to accomplish? No.”
Staley is being paid with the hope she can deliver more national titles. Before the season, she signed a lucrative seven-year contract that is paying her $2.9 million this season. That’s more than any other coach in the women’s game, and more than any coach at her school. South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is making $2.75 million in the 2021-22 academic year, and new men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris signed on for $2.2 million a year.
With Staley getting such a big salary, the South Carolina women’s basketball program is not a money maker. It doesn’t help the budget that ticket prices have been very low, but that perhaps has helped the Gamecocks regularly lead the nation in attendance.
The school has announced that season-ticket prices will increase next season but they will remain economical. For instance, a general admission season ticket will rise from $45 to $55, but that’s still less than $4 a game.
Bryant said he watches all the games but mostly on television since he doesn’t like to battle the traffic. But another former Vikings player and South Carolina graduate said he attends just about every home game, and that will continue.
Corey Miller was a well-regarded linebacker with the New York Giants from 1991-98 before finishing his career with the Vikings in 1999. Miller, an ordained minister, was a television and radio broadcaster in Columbia after his playing days before leaving the business in 2019 to devote more time to his Giants4Christ ministry.
“(Staley has) turned the program around,” Miller said. “I know her personally, and what she’s done with the program has been excellent. There’s (championship) banners hanging in that gym (at Colonial Life). And the competition and the skill of the players is great. I’m a huge fan of women’s basketball now, and it’s all because of Dawn Staley. They’ve got great support. The fans come to the games (in Columbia), and they’ll be coming to Minneapolis.”
News
Freeze warning tonight for parts of Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning tonight for portions of southern Illinois and eastern Missouri. The warning is in effect from 10:00 pm tonight to 9:00 am Friday.
Low temperatures as cold as the upper 20s are possible. The cold conditions could kill crops, sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps today to protect plants and plumbing from the cold.
The high temperatures should bounce back into the mid-50s Friday. Highs are in the low to mid-60s for the weekend with the chance of a few showers on Saturday.
News
Jason Zucker is back in Minnesota. His departure set off chain reaction for Wild
Jason Zucker joked that he doesn’t recognize this version of the Wild.
Why would he? It’s completely different than the group he played with during his time with the organization.
The former fan favorite played 456 games for the Wild during his successful, near-decade run in the Twin Cities. There isn’t much left from the core Zucker was a part of back in the day.
His departure via trade on Feb. 10, 2020 set off a chain reaction of sorts. The following offseason general manager Bill Guerin doubled down by trading Eric Staal, Devan Dubnyk, and Luke Kunin in a series of moves that provided the Wild with what he felt was a much-needed facelift.
“Yeah, obviously, Billy Guerin came in and had a different vision, and he’s put that to work pretty quickly,” said Zucker, whose Pittsburgh Penguins were set to take on the Wild on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center. “It’s good to see them having success. I’m rooting for all those guys.”
It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Zucker was traded. It’s even harder to believe that Zucker hasn’t been back to the X during that time.
The pandemic hit about a month after Zucker was traded to the Penguins, forcing an abrupt pause to the 2019-20 season, followed by a temporary realignment for the 2020-21 season. Thus, the Wild haven’t hosted the Penguins since Zucker left.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Zucker said Thursday morning while exchanging pleasantries with some familiar faces. “It seems crazy that it’s been this long. It’s always good to be back in this building. There’s a lot of good memories.”
As important as Zucker became for the Wild on the ice, he was even more important off of it as a pillar in the community. He and his wife Carly spearheaded various charitable endeavors across the Twin Cities, including the #Give16 campaign, which helped the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
“This community is incredible,” Zucker said. “That definitely stands out the most. Then, on the hockey side, I’m very grateful for this organization allowing me to get started in the league. They did a lot of great things for me, from (owner) Craig Leipold to (former general manager) Chuck Fletcher to Billy Guerin, in the short time we were together. It was a pleasure to be here.”
Now that he’s on the other side, Zucker admitted it feels a little weird. He went straight to the team hotel, not his house, when he landed Wednesday afternoon. He also went into the opposing locker room for the first time on Thursday morning.
“It’s a little bit different,” Zucker said. “It’s kind of the way it goes.”
News
College student association sues Minnesota State board for rejecting fee increase
The student association for the state’s two-year colleges is suing the Minnesota State Board of Trustees over its refusal last year to approve a student-fee increase.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, LeadMN alleges trustees rejected the fee increase in retaliation for the student association’s criticism of the board and system administrators.
The students want a judge to declare that the board violated their First Amendment rights and to require the board to approve the increased fee.
“The First Amendment protects students, and student associations, from censorship by college administrators,” Mike Dean, LeadMN executive director said in a news release. “This lawsuit is necessary to protect students’ right to speak, and to hold leaders accountable for illegal efforts to silence dissent.”
LeadMN last year sought to increase the fee it receives from two-year college students from 35 cents per credit to 61 cents, which is in line with the fee state university students pay to Students United.
By statute, the two student associations are to submit any fee increases to the Board of Trustees for review, and “the board may revise or reject the fee change.”
LeadMN said in a presentation to the board that it would use the additional revenue to double its staff. They’d hire a fundraiser, as well as organizers to re-establish student senates on select campuses, and they’d boost services for students, from career planning to benefits navigators who help address basic needs.
“Students have said that they want more services provided to them,” LeadMN President Priscilla Mayowa told the board, saying 68 percent of campus representatives at their general assembly backed the plan.
But the board’s finance committee rejected the fee increase on a 5-2 vote in June.
“I appreciate what you’re trying to do, but this isn’t the right way to do it,” Trustee Cheryl Tefer said during the meeting.
College presidents and the union for nonfaculty professional employees at the colleges criticized LeadMN’s proposal as duplicating services they already provide.
LeadMN claims in its lawsuit that the board’s refusal actually was motivated by years of conflict between the student association and the Minnesota State system office, who have clashed over tuition freezes, credit transfer and help for disadvantaged students.
A Minnesota State spokesman did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.
Under Dawn Staley, popularity of women’s basketball at South Carolina has soared
What Pet Insurance Will Benefit You With
The Role of an Insurance Fraud Investigator Dallas
Freeze warning tonight for parts of Missouri and Illinois
Medical Billing Codes – How They Work
Car Insurance Quotes Online Info: How to Find Quotes and Get Discounts on Auto Insurance
Jason Zucker is back in Minnesota. His departure set off chain reaction for Wild
College student association sues Minnesota State board for rejecting fee increase
Cheap Car Insurance Is Easy To Get Online
Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods