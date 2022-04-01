Share Pin 0 Shares

With increased legalization, diminishing stigma, and more and more scientific research being released daily, the cannabis industry is booming. CBD is fully legal in most states, the medicinal use of cannabis is legal in 39 states, and the recreational use of cannabis is now legal in 18 states. Whether you’ve been a passionate cannabis user for a while now, or you’ve never tried it and you’re just curious about testing the cannabis waters, there has never been a better time to partake in the cannabis economy.

And with this booming industry, it seems like everyday a new cannabinoid is discovered, each with something completely different to offer. Delta-8 THC has been turning heads for the last couple of years, Delta-10 THC is relatively new, and THCV and THC-O products were growing quickly in popularity just in the last year or so. And now there’s a brand new cannabinoid to keep an eye on: HHC-O acetate and HHC-O products such as newly released HHCO vapes from Binoid Binoid is leading the market on new hemp compounds, and their HHC-O products are taking the world by storm.

What is HHC-O?

Because it’s so new to the scene, you probably don’t know just exactly what HHC-O is and there’s not a lot of easily accessible information on it. The basic summary is that HHC-O is an acetate version of hexahydrocannabinol. Hexahydrocannabinol, which sounds like a very big and confusing word, is actually just a minor cannabinoid found in the seeds and pollen of the hemp plant.

It’s a hydrogenated form of THC, and is best known for providing the same effects as delta 9 THC. And the O in HHC-O? That’s the real super power. The “-O” means that the HHC has been blended with acetic anhydride to boost its potency and essentially turn it into “super HHC”. The process of doing this is what makes HHC-O about 1.5x as potent.

How is HHC-O Different from THC?

The scientific answer to this is that HHC is basically THC without any double bonds in its chemical structure. It’s actually the opposite molecule as cannabinol, which forms as THC breaks down and gains additional double-bonds. With HHC, all double bonds have been broken and replaced with hydrogen.

THC-O is made using the same process that HHC-O is made with, but THC-O uses tetrahydrocannabinol instead of hexahydrocannabinol as its cannabinoid to which acetic anhydride is applied.

How Does HHC-O Affect You?

In terms of how HHC-O affects the body and the mind versus the effect of using THC – the two are pretty similar. HHC-O has been described as being slightly more potent than Delta 8 THC and slightly less potent than Delta 9 THC – which gives you access to that sweet spot right in between.

Therapeutically, HHC-O also has a number of enticing potential benefits. HHC-O acetate potential benefits include:

Aiding in alleviating chronic pain

Helping to reduce inflammation

Promoting relaxation

Inducing a restorative sleep

Alleviating nausea and/or vomiting

Easing anxiety

This is an anxiolytic substance that can help you achieve an intense and exhilarating feeling of being completely chilled out. HHC-O is also much more stable than your standard THC – which means it has a much longer shelf-life.

Is HHC-O Psychoactive?

Because HHC-O has been made to be more potent than HHC, you can expect a more intense experience with it. With HHC-O lingering, comparatively, between the potency of Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC, you can expect a similar psychoactive high to both. They all utilize the endocannabinoid system in very similar ways.

Since HHC-O is still so new and is still being researched, nothing conclusive can be said about its non-psychoactive properties. But because of its similarities to THC, we can likely conclude that it has very similar health and medicinal properties.

Does Using HHC-O Have Any Side Effects?

HHC-O acetate side effects do happen. Like with any cannabis product, it’s important to know what works best for you. If you’ve never used cannabis products before, know your limits. Start with small dosages and add on from there to build your tolerance and see what you like. Once you’ve found what you’re comfortable with, you’ll know going forward what compounds and what effects you’re looking for.

Some side effects of HHC-O might include:

Dry mouth

Intense mental and physical experience

Headache

It’s also important to note that, in some circumstances, HHC-O takes a bit for the effects to kick in. It also can last about 1-2 hours, so really use thoughtful discretion when selecting your intensity level and dosage.

Is HHC-O Legal?

When you’re looking for HHC-O acetate online, or HHC-O acetate near you, it’s important to know if this product is legal where you are. Like we mentioned before, legalization is rapidly becoming popular nationwide and many new states legalized marijuana just this past year. Of course, state laws are always changing, though these days it feels like they typically change in favor of more legalization.

Because HHC-O is so new, it falls under a federally legal status – it’s as much a non-psychoactive cannabinoid as it is a psychoactive one. HHC-O is not a specific type of cannabinoid, but rather the result of a chemical process applied to existing cannabinoids that are already protected under federal law. Basically, this means that you can probably get HHC-O shipped to your home, no matter what state you live in.

Where Can You Buy HHC-O Products?

HHC-O is so fresh to the market, it can be somewhat difficult to track down any HHC-O products. Not every cannabis company you come by is going to have any. But a few select companies are taking the helm and embarking into this uncharted territory. Binoid CBD is one of the best companies to find HHC-O products available to buy online, and they have some of the most top quality products overall. They’re actually one of the first companies to ever even sell HHC-O products.

About Binoid CBD

Why do we think Binoid CBD is one of the top companies to buy HHC-O products from? The company, which launched in 2018, makes it their utmost priority ​​to create fun, unique, and effective Hemp-derived products. They firmly believe that incorporating cannabinoid products into your life while making it more whole and healthier both physically and mentally. The company’s mission is “to empower this movement by providing exceptional hemp products that are as enjoyable as they are good for you, with zero compromises on quality and ingredient.” Their products are top-notch, and it’s a brand you can trust.

What Types of HHC-O Products Are Out There?

The variety of products containing HHC-O is still growing because of its newness to the scene. While Binoid is developing HHC-O tinctures, they currently already have a vast array of HHC-O vape cartridges.

HHC-O Vape cartridges are perhaps the most direct and most enjoyable form of utilizing HHC-O, and Binoid has a number of different types to choose from. Each is made for a different purpose, with a different blend and a different flavor. But let’s just take a deeper dive into each cartridge and what they have to offer.

Are These Good Prices for HHC-O Products?

Why HHC-O?

