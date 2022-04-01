Finance
What to Expect in a Personal Injury Case
The procedures in a Plaintiff personal injury case may take from six months to several years, and a client’s patience may be sorely tried during this time. However, it has been our experience that clients who are forewarned have a much higher tolerance level for the slowly turning wheels of justice. The following a is portion of the details you may wish to inform your new personal injury clients after you have been retained:
Procedurally, the following events occur in most personal injury cases. First, your Attorney must complete the investigation and file. This will involve the collection of data from your physician, your employer, and our investigator. When we feel that we have sufficient information to form an opinion as to the financial extent of your damages, we will commence negotiations with the opposition for a settlement.
1. Doctor/ Treatment
It will help your case to tell us and your doctors about any injury or medical problems before or after your accident. Good cases can be lost by the injured person’s concealing or forgetting an earlier or later injury or medical problem. Insurance companies keep a record of any and all claims against any insurance company. The insurance company is sure to find out if you have ever made a previous claim.
Tell your doctors all of your complaints. The doctor’s records can only be
as complete as what you have given. Keep track of all prescriptions and medicines taken and the bills therefore. Also save all bottles or containers of medicine.
2. Diary
You should keep a diary of your experiences since your accident. In addition to this daily record, we also ask you to start describing a single day in the course of your life. In other words, describe what you do when you get up in the morning, the first thing you do after you go to work, what type of work and effort do you put into your employment, what activities you engage in after work, etc.
In other words, we need you to describe the changes in your working life,
your playing life, your life as a husband or wife or child or parent. In your written description of your day, we would appreciate your explanation in the greatest detail possible and in your own words how the accident and subsequent injuries have affected your life, your personality, and your outlook.
And remember that suffering does not entail mere physical pain; suffering can be emotional and can be transmitted to your family and friends, at work and at play. When you have completed this description, please return it to this office in the enclosed envelope.
Keep a diary of all matters concerning this accident–no matter how trivial you think it may be. You should include notes on the treatments you receive, therapy, casts, appliances, hospitalization, change of doctors, change of medication, symptoms, recurrence, setbacks, disabilities and inconveniences. If you have any doubt about the propriety of including some particular information, please call the office and let us assist you.
3. Record Medical and out of pocket expenses
You can also begin to set up a system for recording the expenses incurred in conjunction with your claim in minute detail. Medical and legal expenses are a strong part of the value of your lawsuit, so good records of these expenses must be kept at all times. Your attorney will keep track of your legal expenses, which may include costs of filing, service of process, investigation, reports, depositions, witness fees, jury fees, etc.
From time to time, however, there will be expenses incurred that you must keep track of yourself. We ask you to make every effort to avoid any possible error or inaccuracy as jurors have a relentless reverence for the truth. Keep your canceled checks and your list of expenses together, for we will need them at a later date.
Altogether, these procedures may take from six months to several years, and your patience may be sorely tried during this time. However, it has been our experience that clients who are forewarned have a much higher tolerance level for the slowly turning wheels of justice.
4. Do not discuss the case
The insurance company may telephone you and record the conversation or send an adjuster (investigator) who may carry a concealed tape recorder. You should not discuss your case with anyone.
Obviously, we cannot stress too strongly that you not discuss this matter with anyone but your attorney or immediate, trusted family. You should sign no documents without the consent of this office. Remember that at all times you may be photographed and investigated by the opposition. If you follow the simple precautions which we have set out in your checklist, we feel that we will be able to obtain a fair and appropriate amount for your injuries. If you get any letters from anyone in connection with your case, mail or fax them to your attorney immediately.
5, Questioning
If any person approaches you with respect to this accident without your attorney’s permission, make complete notes regarding the incident. These notes should include the name and address of the party, a description of the person, and a narrative description of what was said or done. Under no circumstances should you answer any question(s). All questions should be referred to your attorney’s office.
6. Bills
Retain all bills which relate to your damages, including medical expenses, hospital expenses, drugs and medicines, therapy, appliances, and anything needed to assist in your recovery. If possible, pay these bills by check or money order, so that a complete record may be kept. If this is not possible, be certain to obtain a complete receipt with the bill heading on it, to indicate where the receipt came from and the party issuing it.
7. Evidence
Be certain to keep anything that comes into your possession which might be used as evidence in your case, such as shoes, clothing, glasses, photographs, defective machinery, defective parts, foreign substances which may have been a factor in your accident, etc. Be sure to let the office know that you have these items in your possession.
8. Photographs
Take photographs of all motor vehicles, machinery, appliances, etc., that may be connected–directly or indirectly–with your accident. Again, be sure to let the office know that you have such photographs.
9. Keep Your Attorney Advised
Keep this office advised at all times with respect to changes in address, important changes in medical treatment, termination of treatment, termination of employment, resumption of employment, or any other unusual change in your life.
10. Insurance Reports
Before making any report to your insurance company, consult with this office on the advisability of the type of reports to be made concerning liability, medical payment coverage, property damage, or other claims under your policy, or claims against your own policy by a third party.
11. Lost Wages
Keep a complete record of all lost wages. Obtain a statement from your company outlining the time you have lost, the rate of salary you are paid, the hours you work per week, your average weekly salary, and any losses suffered as a result of this accident. Where possible, also obtain other types of evidence such as ledger sheets, copies of time cards, canceled checks, check stubs, vouchers, pay slips, etc.
12. New Information
In the event that any new information concerning the evidence in this case comes to your attention, report this to the Attorney immediately. This is particularly true in the case of witnesses who have heretofore been unavailable.
13. Surveillance
Remember at all times that you may be under surveillance and, therefore, subject to being photographed or filmed by the adverse party. Be advised that there are cases where photographs and films have been introduced in court showing claimants who were allegedly in serious condition participating in activities which they alleged they were unable to do. You do not have to live in fear of being photographed, of course, if your cause is a just one.
14. Filing of Complaint
If early settlement is not productive, then a complaint is filed, and the parties served with notice that a claim has been made. The opposition then is given a fixed time to file what is known as an “Answer.” The Answer if usually followed by a request for written interrogatories. These are questions that must be answered by the claimant with the aid of counsel. Generally, written interrogatories are followed by the taking of depositions, which is recorded testimony given under oath by any person the opposition wishes to question.
However, when carrying on your usual activities, keep in mind at all times that you are subject to investigation. If you have been seriously injured, do not do anything that will jeopardize your case during the course of your daily life. You should always follow your doctor’s advice. If you have to do things which cause you pain, this can usually be explained to the full satisfaction of any court or jury.
There are cases where the insurance agent has attempted to discredit a
personal injury plaintiff by taking movies of the claimant engaged in various physical activities. In one case, large rocks weighing over one hundred pounds were placed at the door of the garage during the night so that claimant would have to be forced to remove the rocks in order to drive to work. This, of course, was filmed and used to discredit the plaintiff’s claim in court.
Auto Accidents Comparative Fault – Is a Lawyer Needed?
Even in a perfect world, car accidents do happen. Even if they don’t result in loss of life or injury, there are still other consequences. There’s still the matter of getting car fixed, for example, and the time you have to spend getting it fixed, all of which can affect your income.
Knowledge is power, so let me give you advice on how to best manage when involved in an auto accident. After the incident, compensation is always an important concern for the parties involved. Whether it’s repair costs, hospital bills, or any other form of compensation, that’s always an issue in every situation. Insurance companies are usually willing to cover for these costs, but in order to find the appropriate amount entitled to the insured, fault has to be established.
In assigning fault, the question is about the degree of responsibility. The insurance paid out depends on how much at fault each of the two (or more) parties involved are. The insurance companies will send out claims adjusters, who study the situation, and based on their findings, fault to the parties, with a percent value known as “comparative fault.” Some states calculate insurance coverage by “pure comparative fault.” With pure comparative fault, your degree of responsibility is deducted from your claim. If you are found to be 20 percent responsible for the accident, then twenty percent is also deducted from your claim.
Here in San Antonio, we have “proportional comparative fault-” meaning, you get your full claim from insurance provided you aren’t responsible for a certain percent of the accident. The state of Texas sets the bar at 51 percent- you get the full amount from your insurance company, provided you were found to be 51 percent or less responsible. If not, your insurance company will not consider you entitled to compensation.
So to make sure you get as much as possible from your insurance claim, you should think about hiring San Antonio auto accident lawyers. A skilled auto accident attorney can help you in assessing the situation, and can speak on your behalf to the insurance claims adjuster. San Antonio auto accident lawyers have knowledge of the local laws and insurance policies, and can not only assist in negotiations with a claims adjuster, but also give you advice in court if it comes to that.
How else can an auto accident lawyer help you? Besides being your representative in court and negotiations with the insurance company, San Antonio auto accident lawyers can also use their experience to assist your efforts.. An auto accident attorney in San Antonio can gather favorable evidence such as police reports, or medical evidence, or interview potential witnesses whose testimony may help you in a court of law. They can assess your legal situation, draft letters, and can look out for your interests if there are any disputes.
Do you need a lawyer after every accident? A lawyer is really required only in certain situations. If, for example, there has been a death or injury, then having an attorney will be important. If there’s some kind of problem involving a dispute, of if you feel you are being treated unfairly by your insurance company, you’ll probably need professional advice. Having San Antonio lawyers that specialize in auto accidents with you is to your advantage, and they can certainly ease the burden while you go through a difficult period after an accident.
When to Contact a Motorcycle Accident Attorney
Are you a motorcycle rider? If so, you need to know that there is a saying that it’s not if you’re going to have an accident, it’s when. There are two kinds of cyclists – one who has had an accident, and one who hasn’t had one yet. Not very encouraging if you get around on two wheels.
If the inevitable has happened, and you found yourself sprawled along the asphalt, chances are that you have suffered pretty significant injuries and probably have lost your bike as well. This is about the time to consider seeing a motorcycle crash attorney.
Hopefully, there was a police report taken, and witness statements given. Medical records will be helpful, as well as the insurance claim information. These will all be a vital part of the case that your motorcycle accident attorney will use to establish your case. Dealing with the insurance companies involved, both yours and the other parties’ as well is a major undertaking. This is what the staff of your motorcycle injury lawyer will coordinate and gather information on.
Due to the fact that cycle riders are very vulnerable, the injuries are frequently very serious, if not life-changing. Common injuries caused in motorbike accidents often include head injuries, internal injuries, broken arms, legs, and neck injuries as well. Many riders suffer from TBIs, otherwise known as Traumatic Brain injuries. The cost of medical for these types of injuries can be enormous.
If you do not have adequate medical insurance coverage, these costs can be personally catastrophic, often resulting in having to declare personal bankruptcy. It may be tempting to reach a quick settlement with the insurance company, but do not let fear rush you into a low settlement. Remember that it is the job of the insurance company to reach a low, quick settlement.
Remember that it is the job of your motorcycle crash attorney to represent you in the best way possible, and fight for the best settlement possible for you.
Maritime Accident Lawyers for Trouble On the Sea
When a person is injured on the job or in the course of their daily life it is bad enough. The costs of medical bills and lost wages coupled with the difficulty of dealing with insurance and trying to get the responsible parties to address their culpability means that the whole process can be incredibly taxing. These problems are exacerbated significantly when the problems occurred at sea or on the water. The laws are very different when offshore and that is why it is so important to have maritime accident lawyers assist in pursuing compensation after you have been hurt or some one has been killed on a boat or ship.
Regardless of whether the damage happened on a tug boat, a cruise ship or an oil tanker maritime accident lawyers can assist in getting just compensation. The knee jerk reaction from responsible parties is to try and offer a quick settlement and to put the incident behind them as fast as possible. This is not recommended as it often results in a loss of rights and the settlement is frequently far less than they ought to be paying. With a competent lawyer it is possible to review potential settlements and to find out whose interests they are really fulfilling.
It is important to have maritime injury lawyers because the laws of what happens on the water are frequently different than those on shore. In some instances the incident may occur in areas that are international waters and not subject to the law of the land. Because of this one really needs to secure an attorney who has case experience dealing with this specific field of the law.
It is also critical that one seeks out maritime accident lawyers who are dedicated to getting results. The best outcome is of course to secure a settlement outside of court but that is not always possible. In these situations it is necessary to have legal representation that will work to get compensation without a trial, but who will pres a suit if negotiations do end up breaking down. Additionally, one should be sure to shop around and find an attorney who not only fits the budget but who seems to offer the best information and approach to the specific situation. He should be someone who is willing to do some investigating to determine what has happened and where to go moving forward.
Maritime accident lawyer have expertise in admiralty law and how best to pursue compensation from liable parties. They will bring their unique experience to bear on one’s case while working to determine who was at fault and what can be done to ameliorate the situation.
