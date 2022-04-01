Finance
What You Should Know About Flood Insurance
It was in 1968 that the United States Congress initiated the National Flood Insurance Program so that ensuing related private and business property damage would be reduced. Available through insurance companies and insurance agencies, the coverage is managed and dictated by government laws and can protect the property owner from damage caused by flooding.
A Standard Insurance policy for a dwelling is meant as coverage for a one, two, three or four-family residential building, as well as a single-family home.
A general property flood policy can insure five or more family residential buildings, as well as buildings that are not used for a residence.
A Residential Condominium Building Association policy can insure a residential condo association building.
This type of policy should incorporate two types of related coverage: building property and personal property, defined as the contents in your premises.
Three Essential Things about a Related Insurance Policy
• Contents coverage needs to be purchased independently from the building coverage.
• Flood Insurance is not a valued coverage, meaning, it only covers the actual damages up to the policy’s limit.
• Flood Insurance does not feature guaranteed replacement cost coverage that is not bound to limits. Flood insurance only pays for damages up to the policy limit.
More Things to Understand
It is important to note that the government-run program provides special consideration when there are numerous flood claims submitted by the same policyholder. Officially regarded as ‘severe repetitive loss’, where intervention may be warranted to prevent future losses, these claims may result in an offer of a FEMA mitigation grant if applicable.
Acceptance of the grant is voluntary, but any policyholder that declines the opportunity for government-funded improvements that are designed to reduce the likelihood of property flood damage, may be strapped with a rate increase that is equivalent to one-hundred-fifty percent of the rate charged for property when the grant was offered.
Policyholders with severe repetitive loss property can be eligible for the grant if the following conditions are present:
• 4 or more different insurance claim payments (including building/contents payments) have been issued and every one of them is more than $5,000
Or
• A minimum of 2 different flood insurance building claim payments have been issued that all together are more than the current property value
For more about flood insurance and how a respective policy can be tailored to your individual needs, please contact an experienced independent agency.
Finance
The Fastest and Largest Insurance Market – Apartment Renters Insurance
Apartment renters insurance is one of the fastest growing businesses on the market. This is in part due to the number of fires and disasters that has stricken North America over the past few years. Assurant is one of the leaders in apartment renters insurance. They have partnered with businesses that are top in their field in an effort to provide the public with dependable and affordable insurance. When you buy Assurant insurance you are given an option to also buy Involuntary Unemployment insurance that covers your rent for up to six months at $1000 per month in the event you lose your job.
This is the only company among the multitudes that offers such insurance. Depending on the safety and security devices implemented on the rental property, you get a discount on the policy rates. Many other companies such as Geico, Allstate, Progressive and AGI offer you an insurance program. This program is designed to give you a greater discount if you have multiple policies with one specific company. For instance if you have automobile, life and apartment renters insurance with Allstate, you would receive up to a 35% discount.
Coverage from company to company will vary. Some offer you the option to choose your own while others provide you with the bare necessities. Tenants should realize that the contents of their rental property is their responsibility. In some instances a landlord may require tenants to provide property insurance in case of damage due to neglect. Most all of these policies provide liability insurance to cover any injury that may occur to visitors on the premises. Some companies allow you to choose the coverage for liability you want up to $1,000,000.
Rates vary from company to company as well. Some give greater discounts with multiple policies and others offer you greater coverage instead of discounts. Apartment renters insurance isn’t just for apartments either. They can cover duplexes and triplexes as well. This can be a home that has been turned into two or three apartments. Geico, AGI and Progressive offer renters insurance to anyone who rents a home, apartment or condo. This means the policy you buy will cover your belongings whether you live in a multi-plex or a single family dwelling. The cost for this type of policy is completely dependent on the amount of insurance requested.
Most insurances will give you an instant quote when phoning or going online. This gives you the ability to compare one policies rates with another. Going online and using an insurance comparison engine may be the easiest way to compare rates. Although the cost of apartment renters insurance will vary from one company to another it is always a good idea to compare one instant quote with another and one policy with another. Before you jump right in and decide on one company, comparison shop to find the best policy for the least amount of cost. You won’t be sorry you chose apartment renters insurance to protect your personal property.
Finance
Homeowners Insurance Ratings – Best Companies, Best Rates
Want to know where to find the best homeowners insurance companies with the best rates? Here’s where to find them.
Homeowners Insurance Company Ratings
There are a number of sources for homeowners insurance company ratings. Here are three of the best …
Your State’s Department of Insurance
All states maintain a department of insurance website, and most compile a yearly list of complaints that have been made against insurance companies. These complaints are a good way to judge a company’s reliability. Most companies have complaints filed against them, but if a company has a large number of complaints as opposed to other companies, you should avoid doing business with them.
If your state doesn’t list complaints, you can go to the California Department of Insurance website (insurance.ca.gov), or the New York State Insurance Department website (ins.state.ny.us) to get this information.
In addition to listing consumer complaints, these sites also list other information such as consumer information guides, insurance FAQs (frequently asked questions), and insurance updates.
J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com)
J.D. Power & Associates rates insurance companies based on the opinions of its customers. They rate companies according to coverage options, price, claims handling, satisfaction with company representatives, and overall experience.
These ratings give you a good idea of how a company treats its customers and how reliable it is in paying its claims. Ratings go from “Among the best” (highest) to “The rest” (lowest). Choose companies that are rated “About average” or higher.
A.M. Best (ambest.com)
A.M. Best rates insurance companies based on their financial strength. This measures an insurance company’s ability to pay its insurance claims. A high rating means a company has plenty of assets to pay it’s claims.
A.M. Best rates companies from A++ (the highest) to D (the lowest). When you buy insurance you should pick a company that has a B+ rating or higher.
Best Homeowners Insurance Rates
Because homeowners insurance rates can vary as much as $1,000 or more between insurance companies, the best way to get the best homeowners insurance rate is to compare rates at an insurance comparison website.
Some of these sites offer a chat service and a toll-free telephone service so you can get immediate answers to your homeowners insurance questions (see link below).
Finance
Is US Medicare Coverage in the Philippines Possible?
Between 2007 and 2008, rumors and reports came out that U.S. Medicare coverage in the Philippines is possible. Generally, U.S. Medicare coverage is limited to all 50 states. Has Medicare gone portable at last? This article explores the truth behind the talks.
A Look Back
Sources estimate that out of the 4 million legally staying Filipinos in America in 2008, approximately 80 percent hold U.S. citizenship and a number are covered by Medicare.
Medicare is America’s federal health insurance program. It was first created in 1965 to benefit citizens aged 65 and older. In 1972, the program was revised, allowing younger people with Lou Gehrig’s disease, permanent disabilities and end-stage renal health complications to enroll.
Understanding the Structure
Medicare is a collective term that may include a number of plans:
- original Medicare that provides hospital insurance and medical insurance
- Medicare Advantage that provides both basic and extra healthcare services, as offered by private health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and
- prescription drug plans that may or may not be tied to a Medicare Advantage plan
Additionally, there are Medigap plans to supplement what original Medicare does not cover. They are offered by private insurance companies.
The current policies are lettered C to J. However, in a fact sheet released by the Department of Health and Human Services of the U.S., new Medigap plans M and N will replace plans H, I, E and J starting June 1 of this year.
Off-Shore Medicare Coverage in Theory
Under the original plan, the circumstances that allow Medicare portability are limited. Coverage outside America is permitted whenever a foreign hospital is nearer than any other hospital on American soil. In rare emergency cases, those traveling “without unreasonable delay” through Canada may also avail of off-shore coverage – provided again that the Canadian hospital is much closer than an American hospital.
In March 2010, the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines confirmed that under the original Medicare plan:
“… Residents of Guam and Saipan… are allowed to seek medical treatment… on emergency cases, availing of their Medicare benefits in Philippine medical facilities, due to the proximity of the Philippines vis-a-vis Hawaii, the nearest US state.”
This development is credited to the efforts of Madeleine Bordallo, congresswoman of Guam, and of Roberto Romulo, former Department of Foreign Affairs secretary, who lobbied that Philippine hospitals be allowed to issue Medicare reimbursements.
Off-Shore Medicare Coverage in Practice
My Philippine Retirement made a round of phone calls to check whether hospitals in the Philippines have already reimbursed Medicare benefits under the original plan. There were no recorded cases yet, the staff said. In fact, majority of the hospitals appeared to be unaware of “U.S. Medicare.”
They did supply the following list of honored international health insurance plans, some of which have tie-ups with Medicare Advantage plans:
LIST A.International Health Insurances Honored in Selected Luzon-Based Philippine Hospitals as of March 2010
- (Allianz) Worldwide Care – Asian Hospital
- AETNA – Asian Hospital
- AETNA Global Benefit – Makati Medical Center
- Alliance – Asian Hospital
- Blue Cross International – Asian Hospital
- Blue Shield – Asian Hospital
- Calvo’s – St. Luke’s Hospital
- CIGNA – Asian Hospital
- GMC Services – Makati Medical Center
- HTH World Wide – Makati Medical Center
- IMA – Makati Medical Center
- IMG – Asian Hospital
- International Health Insurance of Denmark – Makati Medical Center
- International SOS – Makati Medical Center
- Net Care – Asian Hospital, Makati Medical Center
- Pacific International – Asian Hospital
- Prestige International – Makati Medical Center
- StayWell – St. Luke’s Hospital
- TakeCare – Asian Hospital
- TieCare – Asian Hospital, Makati Medical Center
- Vanbreda International – Asian Hospital, Makati Medical Center
- William Russel – Asian Hospital
Availment of insurance benefits varies by health maintenance organization (HMO), insurance plan and servicing hospital. The insured must inquire about their Medicare Advantage benefits by HMO or plan name. Specific concerns may be sent to the respective customer care and credit/billing departments of the hospital.
LIST B. Contact Information of Selected Philippine-Based Hospitals that Honor International Health Insurances with Possible Medicare Advantage Tie-Ups
- Asian Hospital and Medical Center: [email protected] * +63 (2) 771-9000/ +63 (2) 876-5838
- Makati Medical Center: [email protected] * +63 (2) 870-3000/ +63 (2) 870-3008
- St. Luke’s Hospital: [email protected] * +63 (2) 723-0101/ +63 (2) 723-0301
Impact on Philippine Retirement Decisions
The affordability of healthcare services in the Philippines is somewhat let down by the “pay-as-you-go” system, but a recent turn of events are changing the way potential retirees view the minor “cash first” inconvenience.
One such development is the direction that Medicare portability is headed. Statistical trends indicate that by 2011, Medicare expenditures will soon exceed the revenues generated from the trust fund. This can be prevented when cheaper off-shore facilities are used to deliver the same-quality healthcare services offered in the U.S., experts explain.
Another development is the health reform bill on patient protection and affordable care that U.S. President Barack Obama signed in March 2010. The current reform permits off-shore coverage and insurance of people with pre-existing health conditions. There will also be a minimum annual tax penalty of $695 for those who are unable to secure health insurance – now no longer just an option but a requirement.
Many U.S. tax payers are anxious that the latest health reform will come with a steeper price tag. “I’m anticipating my insurance premium (monthly payments) to increase from $100… to more than $500,” fears Terry who works for the federal government and hopes to retire in 2020.
Lesser take-home pay (and savings) combined with the fact that U.S. Medicare coverage in the Philippines is possible (mostly through Medicare Advantage plans) is prompting former Filipinos like Terry to reconsider the Philippines as a good place to get cheap but decent healthcare – yet the “best bang” for dollar earnings.*
