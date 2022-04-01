When to Contact a Motorcycle Accident Attorney

Share Pin 0 Shares

Are you a motorcycle rider? If so, you need to know that there is a saying that it’s not if you’re going to have an accident, it’s when. There are two kinds of cyclists – one who has had an accident, and one who hasn’t had one yet. Not very encouraging if you get around on two wheels.

If the inevitable has happened, and you found yourself sprawled along the asphalt, chances are that you have suffered pretty significant injuries and probably have lost your bike as well. This is about the time to consider seeing a motorcycle crash attorney.

Hopefully, there was a police report taken, and witness statements given. Medical records will be helpful, as well as the insurance claim information. These will all be a vital part of the case that your motorcycle accident attorney will use to establish your case. Dealing with the insurance companies involved, both yours and the other parties’ as well is a major undertaking. This is what the staff of your motorcycle injury lawyer will coordinate and gather information on.

Due to the fact that cycle riders are very vulnerable, the injuries are frequently very serious, if not life-changing. Common injuries caused in motorbike accidents often include head injuries, internal injuries, broken arms, legs, and neck injuries as well. Many riders suffer from TBIs, otherwise known as Traumatic Brain injuries. The cost of medical for these types of injuries can be enormous.

If you do not have adequate medical insurance coverage, these costs can be personally catastrophic, often resulting in having to declare personal bankruptcy. It may be tempting to reach a quick settlement with the insurance company, but do not let fear rush you into a low settlement. Remember that it is the job of the insurance company to reach a low, quick settlement.

Remember that it is the job of your motorcycle crash attorney to represent you in the best way possible, and fight for the best settlement possible for you.