News
White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by denouncing “hateful bills” being passed at the state level as the White House played host to “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show.
Schneider met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who joined Rachel Levine, the assistant health secretary and the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, for a conversation with transgender kids and their parents.
Schneider used the moment in the Washington spotlight to speak out against bills affecting transgender people.
“They’re really scary and some of them in particular that are denying medical services to trans youth, those are, those are lifesaving medical treatments,” Schneider told reporters. “These bills will cause the deaths of children and that’s really sad to me and it’s really frightening.”
Biden, in a brief video message, said that “the onslaught of anti-transgender state laws attacking you and your families is simply wrong.” The president said his administration “is standing up for you against all these hateful bills. And we’re committed to advancing transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military and our housing and health care systems.”
The administration announced several actions to make the federal government more inclusive for transgender people and said the Health and Human Services Department will be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.. The steps come as Republican leaders have advanced state measures targeting transgender people as part of a broader push to stoke culture wars heading into a critical election season.
The administration said the federal government will become more inclusive for transgender people, including through the use of a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications, beginning on April 11, and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.
It is working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.
Visitors to the White House complex soon will also be able to choose an “X” gender marker option in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System, which is used to conduct screening background checks.
At airports, changes will be made to screening scanners along with the introduction of the use of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female. Transportation Security Administration agents will receive new instructions on how to make screening procedures less invasive and will work with airlines to promote acceptance of the “X” gender marker.
“Jeopardy!” star Schneider spoke of “being a trans person out there that isn’t monstrous and isn’t threatening and is just a normal person, like we all are,” and said “the more that people like me can be seen, the harder it is to sustain the myths that are … kind of driving a lot of this hate and fear.”
In his video, Biden said there is work still to be done to end “the epidemic of violence against transgender women of color and girls of color” and to ensure that transgender seniors “can age with dignity.” He called anew on Congress to pass the Equality Act to help transgender people around the world “live free from discrimination and violence.”
Biden tried to reassure any transgender person who is struggling, telling them to remember that “you’re not alone.”
“You’re so brave. You belong. And we have your back,” Biden said.
The administration’s actions follow recent steps at the state level to limit activity by transgender people. At least 10 states have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports at all levels in a way that is consistent with their gender identity.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection, has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to probe reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is running for reelection and considering a 2024 presidential bid, on Monday signed into law a measure that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people. Republicans and advocates of the law argue that discussion of these topics should be between parents and their children.
___
Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Colleen Long and Ben Fox contributed to this report.
News
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.
Winding down those policies could begin as early as the summer. That could force an estimated 15 million Medicaid recipients to find new sources of coverage, require congressional action to preserve broad telehealth access for Medicare enrollees, and scramble special COVID-19 rules and payment policies for hospitals, doctors and insurers. There are also questions about how emergency use approvals for COVID-19 treatments will be handled.
The array of issues is tied to the coronavirus public health emergency first declared more than two years ago and periodically renewed since then. It’s set to end April 16 and the expectation is that the Biden administration will extend it through mid-July. Some would like a longer off-ramp.
Transitions don’t bode well for the complex U.S. health care system, with its mix of private and government insurance and its labyrinth of policies and procedures. Health care chaos, if it breaks out, could create midterm election headaches for Democrats and Republicans alike.
“The flexibilities granted through the public health emergency have helped people stay covered and get access to care, so moving forward the key question is how to build on what has been a success and not lose ground,” said Juliette Cubanski, a Medicare expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, who has been researching potential consequences of winding down the pandemic emergency.
MEDICAID CHURN
Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for low-income people, is covering about 79 million people, a record partly due to the pandemic.
But the nonpartisan Urban Institute think tank estimates that about 15 million people could lose Medicaid when the public health emergency ends, at a rate of at least 1 million per month.
Congress increased federal Medicaid payments to states because of COVID-19, but it also required states to keep people on the rolls during the health emergency. In normal times states routinely disenroll Medicaid recipients whose incomes rise beyond certain levels, or for other life changes affecting eligibility. That process will switch on again when the emergency ends, and some states are eager to move forward.
Virtually all of those losing Medicaid are expected to be eligible for some other source of coverage, either through employers, the Affordable Care Act or — for kids — the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
But that’s not going to happen automatically, said Matthew Buettgens, lead researcher on the Urban Institute study. Cost and lack of awareness about options could get in the way.
People dropped from Medicaid may not realize they can pick up taxpayer-subsidized ACA coverage. Medicaid is usually free, so people offered workplace insurance could find the premiums too high.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” said Buettgens. “The uncertainty is real.”
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is advising states to take it slow and connect Medicaid recipients who are disenrolled with other potential coverage. The agency will keep an eye on states’ accuracy in making eligibility decisions. Biden officials want coverage shifts, not losses.
“We are focused on making sure we hold on to the gains in coverage we have made under the Biden-Harris administration,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “We are at the strongest point in our history and we are going make sure that we hold on to the coverage gains.”
ACA coverage — or “Obamacare” — is an option for many who would lose Medicaid. But it will be less affordable if congressional Democrats fail to extend generous financial assistance called for in President Joe Biden’s social legislation. Democrats stalling the bill would face blame.
Republicans in mostly Southern states that have refused to expand Medicaid are also vulnerable. In those states, it can be very difficult for low-income adults to get coverage and more people could wind up uninsured.
State Medicaid officials don’t want to be the scapegoats. “Medicaid has done its job,” said Matt Salo, head of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. “We have looked out for physical, mental and behavioral health needs. As we come out of this emergency, we are supposed to right-size the program.”
TELEHEALTH STATIC
Millions of Americans discovered telehealth in 2020 when coronavirus shutdowns led to the suspension of routine medical consultations. In-person visits are again the norm, but telehealth has shown its usefulness and gained broader acceptance.
The end of the public health emergency would jeopardize telehealth access for millions enrolled in traditional Medicare. Restrictions predating COVID-19 limit telehealth mainly to rural residents, in part to mitigate against health care fraud. Congress has given itself 151 days after the end of the public health emergency to come up with new rules.
“If there are no changes to the law after that, most Medicare beneficiaries will lose access to coverage for telehealth,” the Kaiser Foundation’s Cubanski said.
A major exception applies to enrollees in private Medicare Advantage plans, which generally do cover telehealth. However, nearly 6 in 10 Medicare enrollees are in the traditional fee-for-service program.
TESTS, VACCINES, TREATMENTS, PAYMENTS & PROCEDURES
Widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments rests on legal authority connected to the public health emergency.
One example is the Biden administration’s requirement for insurers to cover up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests per month.
An area that’s particularly murky is what happens to tests, treatments and vaccines covered under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
Some experts say emergency use approvals last only through the duration of the public health emergency. Others say it’s not as simple as that, because a different federal emergency statute also applies to vaccines, tests and treatments. There’s no clear direction yet from health officials.
The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older and Moderna’s for those 18 and older, so their continued use would not be affected.
But hospitals could take a financial hit. Currently Medicare pays them 20% more for the care of COVID-19 patients. That’s only for the duration of the emergency.
And Medicare enrollees would have more hoops to jump through to be approved for rehab in a nursing home. A suspended Medicare rule requiring a prior three-day hospital stay would come back into effect.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra recently told The Associated Press that his department is committed to giving “ample notice” when it ends the public health emergency.
“We want to make sure we’re not putting in a detrimental position Americans who still need our help,” Becerra said. “The one that people are really worried about is Medicaid.”
News
COVID-19 update: Next MN spike likely small, driven by new omicron strain
Minnesota could see another uptick in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, thanks to the latest version of the omicron variant, but any increases are not expected to be as serious as previous coronavirus surges.
“Whether it ends up being a larger increase in cases or a smaller one still remains to be seen,” Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist, said during a Thursday news briefing. “It certainly doesn’t look like it is going to be anything on the order of what we have seen with prior spikes.”
The omicron BA.2 variant, which is related to the original omicron strain that drove infections in Minnesota to unprecedented levels in January, is now believed to be the dominant variant in the U.S. and across the globe.
Twin Cities wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council shows omicron BA.2 accounted for about 60 percent of coronavirus genetic material found in sewage last week. The original omicron strain accounts for much of the rest.
The BA.2 variant has more genetic mutations than its predecessor and is believed to be more easily transmitted than other versions of the coronavirus, said Matthew Binnicker, director of Mayo Clinic’s Clinical Virology Laboratory in Rochester. But prior immunity from recent infection with omicron as well as the protection provided by vaccines should help keep cases at a manageable level.
“We will see increasing cases in many parts of the United States, but it is not thought to result in a surge like we experienced in January and early February of this year,” Binnicker said.
Omicron BA.2 has shown the ability to infect people who are fully vaccinated and boosted, but vaccines continue to protect against severe illness. About 66 percent of Minnesotans are vaccinated and more than 2 million have gotten booster shots.
Antivirals like Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid also continue to be effective against the new variant. While recent prior infection provides some protection, there have been a small number of reports of people catching both versions of the omicron variant, Binnicker said.
Health officials continue to urge vaccination as the best way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death. Boosters are urged for everyone 12 and older, and earlier this week federal regulators OK’d a fourth dose for people over 50 and those with heightened risk.
MINNESOTA NUMBERS REMAIN LOW
The state Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and seven more deaths. At least 12,408 people have died since the pandemic began and Minnesota has diagnosed 1,429,550 infections.
About 63,000 people have tested positive more than once. Of those who have caught COVID-19, almost 99 percent have recovered enough they no longer need to be isolated.
Rates of test positivity, new cases per capita and hospitalizations all remain at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic.
There are 185 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 27 in intensive care. In early January, at the height of the original omicron wave, hospitals had roughly nine times more COVID-19 patients.
While the original omicron strain caused less severe illness in many people, so many got infected that hospitals and testing sites were strained. Hospital capacity has recovered since the last surge, but remains challenging in parts of the state largely because of a lack of staffing.
News
Final Four coaches: NCAA transfer portal ‘way, way, way, way out of hand’
With only four teams still standing in the 2021-22 NCAA women’s basketball season, the vast majority of players and programs were looking ahead on Thursday, and because the NCAA has relaxed its Division I transfer rules, nearly a thousand players were looking for new teams.
“Is it out of hand?” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “It absolutely is. I don’t know how you control it.”
One of the players looking for greener pastures is Minnesota guard Sara Scalia, the Gophers’ leading scorer last season and one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation as a junior. She was one of 843 players in the portal on Thursday, 163 of them from Power 5 schools.
“I always like to say the grass is greener on the other side because it’s fertilized with a bunch of bull—-,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said.
Walz, however, has done well by the NCAA’s new transfer rules, which changed after the 2019 season to allow Division I players to transfer to another Division I school, for any reason, once without sitting out a year. Walz’s Cardinals will meet Staley’s top-ranked Gamecocks in the first of two national semifinals on Friday at Target Center, and three of his starters will be players who began their careers at other schools.
This year’s Final Four features two of the most successful programs in NCAA history — Stanford and Connecticut — and relatively new powers South Carolina and Louisville. Between them, they have 15 national titles and 43 Final Four appearances. Their rosters are filled with high school all-Americans, many of whom graduate into the U.S. national program. Yet between them, the teams in Minneapolis have 10 transfers on their rosters.
Even UConn, which has won 11 national championships and been to 22 Final Fours under coach Geno Auriemma, has a major contributor who played elsewhere last season. Forward Dorka Juhász, a 6-foot-5 graduate student who starred for Ohio State, started 15 games and averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds before dislocating a wrist in the regional final. She had surgery to repair the injury and won’t play this weekend.
The Huskies (29-5) will play Stanford (32-3) on Friday approximately 20 minutes after the 6:30 p.m. tip between Louisville (29-4) and South Carolina (33-2).
But just because these coaches have used the transfer portal doesn’t mean they particularly like its new popularity.
“Sometimes you have to leave. Sometimes it’s the right thing to do; no question about that,” Auriemma said Thursday. “But eight hundred, one thousand of them? There’s only 365 Division I schools.”
Under NCAA rules, women’s basketball teams get 15 full-ride scholarships a year. Men’s programs get 13.
Players have always changed schools, but not in these numbers — and because the NCAA has given an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes who played during the abridged 2020-21 season, graduate transfers are through the roof. Minnesota had three this season — Deja Winters, Laura Bagwell Katalinich and Bailey Helgren — and three of coach Lindsay Whalen’s five seniors will finish the year with five master’s degrees between them.
“I think the portal is much like social media; it’s the fad. It’s a big ol’ fad that just keeps continuing,” Staley said Thursday. “There are more people in the portal than there are scholarships, and the effect on (high school) freshmen, sophomore, juniors and seniors, they’re going to feel it, because most teams will look for just a little bit more experience of having played on this level.”
It’s so ubiquitous that Louisville’s team web site has a column for “previous school” on its roster page. The Cardinals have five transfers on the roster, including starters Emily Engstler (Syracuse), Kianna Smith (Cal) and Chelsie Hall (Vanderbilt).
When Engstler, an all-ACC player at Syracuse, entered the portal, Walz said, he didn’t recruit her until talking to senior guard Mykasa Robinson, whose playing time would be affected the most by the addition of their conference rival. Robinson started 17 of 30 games as a junior but has come off the bench this season.
“Playing time is great,” she said. “But I want to win.”
Robinson’s playing time, in fact, hasn’t really changed — going from 20.9 minutes a game last season to 20.3 this season — but every good program has good players not playing.
“A third of our team sits on the bench and doesn’t really play a whole lot,” Staley acknowledged. “Is that really fair to them? … You have to allow them that space, but surely it’s way, way, way, way out of hand.”
“Three hundred of them are not going to find a school to go to because they’re going to realize it’s not the school they just left, it’s them,” Auriemma said. “Just like last year, right? A thousand kids in the portal, 250 of them had no place to go, and the guys that they left don’t want them back. Whatever happened to go (to a school) and figure it the hell out?”
PORTAL PRIZES
Even the NCAA’s best programs are dipping into the NCAA transfer portal. There are eight total on the Final Four teams this weekend in Minneapolis. Here are the ones making the biggest impact:
- EMILY ENGSTLER, 6-5, F, Louisville: Forward was all-ACC at Syracuse. She’s a starter for the top seed in the Wichita Region, averaging 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in 33 games.
- DORKA JUHÁSZ, 6-5, F, Connecticut. Graduate transfer was a burgeoning star at Ohio State. She started 15 of her 32 games this season and averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds before dislocating a wrist in the regional final.
- KAMILLA CARDOSO, 6-7, C, South Carolina. Sophomore post transferred from Syracuse, where she was ACC co-defensive player of the year. She has averaged 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30 games off the bench.
- KIANNA SMITH, 6-0, G, Louisville. Sat out a season after transferring from Cal. She has averaged 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 starts.
- CHELSIE HALL, 5-7, G, Louisville. A starter at Vanderbilt with more than 1,000 career points, she has started all 33 games for the Cardinals, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
