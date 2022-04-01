News
Why hundreds of mattresses were dumped in one St. Louis County town
KINLOCH, Mo. — Police say one man is responsible for most of the illegal dumping on the streets of Kinloch. Hundreds of mattresses and other items have been illegally dumped near the intersection of Mable and Scudder streets. Police say the man who did it, admits it.
“This is just our first step, this is the first one we identified,” said Sergeant Brian Schmidt of the community outreach division of St. Louis County Police.
Police say, Benjamin Hoover, 74, of St. Louis City dumped mattresses and other items along several streets, and has been doing it for at least three years.
“Spoke with us many times, he’s very open about what he’s doing. It wasn’t difficult to find him at all,” said Sergeant Schmidt.
Police said Hoover told them he had arrangements with several people who get items from estate sales. He owns property in Kinloch and has been illegally dumping there. As he collected more items he started placing them on other properties.
The man was buying Mattresses and Other Items with The Intention of Selling Them to A Recycling Company. Police said he would store the stuff on the streets of Kinloch until he could find a buyer.
“My officers have talked to him several times here we tried to give him several options to remove the stuff without involving the court but during that time actually grew,” said Sergeant Schmidt.
St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard-Days is part of a group of community leaders who have been working to clean up Kinloch. Hoover faces 31 counts of criminal disposition of solid waste.
“What he has done is just criminal. You just don’t go to other people’s property and dump what you don’t want. You wouldn’t do that in your own neighborhood so why would you do that in Kinloch,” said Heard-Days
“If he’s found guilty, he’ll have to pay restitution or help with the cleanup. It will be up to the courts for that,” said Sergeant Schmidt
News
‘I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car’ — Hurricanes’ D’Eriq King makes case to NFL teams
Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King wants to get to the NFL any way he can.
“I love football; I love the game of football,” King said. “Whoever gives me the opportunity to play at the next level: receiver, running back, special teams. I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car. I’ll do it.”
King, whose final college season was cut short by a shoulder injury, was one of 11 Hurricanes who worked out at the team’s Pro Day in Coral Gables on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes’ former signal-caller has been a quarterback for most of his life, but he also worked out at wide receiver — a position he played for part of his college career — on Wednesday to maximize his chances of making an NFL roster.
“I don’t want to say it’s hard,” King said. “Obviously, I’ve been playing quarterback since I was four years old. I played receiver a year and a half of my whole life. I am a quarterback, that’s who I am. I lead like a quarterback. I watch tape like a quarterback.”
King spent most of his six college seasons as a quarterback, but he played wide receiver his freshman and part of his sophomore year at Houston. He had 58 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns in those two seasons. He also caught two passes for 16 yards in two seasons at Miami.
After moving back to quarterback in his sophomore year, King had a breakout junior campaign. He completed 63.1 percent of his collegiate passes for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He also ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.
With representatives of several NFL teams in attendance on Wednesday, King ran an unofficial time of 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and ran about a 7.3 in the shuttle drill, according to the ACC Network’s broadcast.
“I felt all right,” King said. “I feel like I definitely could’ve done better at some things, but it is what it is at this point.”
King said he has a workout with the New England Patriots on Thursday and will work out at the Dolphins’ local workout day. He said he wants to be seen as a jack-of-all-trades.
“That’s my goal,” King said. “The more you can do, the more valuable you are.”
King said he has been trying to maximize his abilities at both quarterback and wide receiver. He earned an invitation to the NFL combine as a quarterback, so that was his earlier focus. Now he is working consistently at both positions.
“I was trying both every day,” King said. “Not trying to overwork and keep myself healthy. I would throw first then after I do my throwing, go run some routes [for] maybe 20, 30, 40 minutes. Just getting it in every day so I can feel comfortable.”
King’s teammate, fellow prospective draftee Charleston Rambo, thinks King is more than capable at either position.
“He’s athletic,” Rambo said. “He’s going to throw it. He’s going to catch it. He’s going to run. He’s just balling.”
Rambo said King “knows his stuff,” but the former Hurricanes signal-caller said Rambo and fellow wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. offered some good advice.
“Catch the ball, that’s the most important thing, right?” King said. “You can’t go out there run a good route and drop the ball. It makes no sense. So I caught everything, so that was good.”
()
News
Busch Stadium gearing up for season with food, fun, and giveaways
ST. LOUIS –The lockout is over and we are now just one week out from the start of the St. Louis Cardinals season. Opening Day at Busch Stadium will be April 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team at Busch Stadium is pulling out all the stops to make the game-day experience extra special in 2022. Crews are busy perfecting the field. Theme nights and giveaways are planned with something for everyone. And the smell of ballpark food is ready to welcome you back.
“Cardinals Nation is a picky bunch. They expect the Cardinals out here winning. They expect to have good food when they’re here. We’ve got to step up to the plate no different than the players on the field,” said Norman Taylor, Jr., Executive Sous Chef at Busch Stadium.
Megan Eberthart, the promotions and events director with the St. Louis Cardinals, also shared her enthusiasm about the season.
“This year is going to be so much fun. It is so fun to plan a season-long tribute to such great players. And we’re just so excited about it. I’ve been here many, many years and I can tell you that this is the year I am most excited for,” said Eberthart.
Also new this year are even more digital options in the stadium. So, you’ll want to download the Ballpark App before you head downtown. For more on Opening Day, tickets, and policies, visit: www.mlb.com/cardinals
News
Magic switching up defensive coverages mostly yields positive results
The Orlando Magic’s defense has stepped up since the All-Star break, with much of that success being tied to them trying out different schemes more.
The Magic typically play drop defense with their bigs and will occasionally hedge depending on the ball handler, but since the break they’ve been incorporating two other schemes: Zone and switching.
“The league’s gotten so good in ways guys can score,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “You can’t give one package to specific guys. You’ve got to be able to play in the drop. You’ve got to be able to blitz the pick-and-roll. You’ve got to be able to mix in zone here and there. It’s so great our guys have the versatility to be able to do it.”
Orlando’s played zone slightly more since the break. The Magic have zoned 4.82 times per game since the break compared to 4.47 before the break, according to Synergy.
For the season ahead of Friday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors, the Magic allow 0.906 points per possession when in a zone vs. 0.984 points per possession when playing man-to-man defense.
“A lot of coaches say the more you work on it, the tougher to gets,” Mosley said of playing zone defense. “The zone has applied a lot of communication, which we continue to grow with. It’s helped a ton in games.”
Switching has been an even bigger part of the Magic’s defense.
When done correctly, switching helps teams keep offensive actions in front and minimize gaps for offenses to attack.
But when not done with enough discretion, offenses can weaponize a team’s switching by creating favorable mismatches, which is what the Washington Wizards did multiple times during the fourth quarter of their 127-110 Wednesday win over the Magic.
Kristaps Porziņģis (35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists) drew three fouls — two shooting — in the fourth after a Magic guard switched onto the 7-foot-3 center, helping him go 5 of 6 on free throws in the final period and 10 of 13 overall.
“That was the key point from the beginning of the game — switch without fouling,” Mosley said. “[Porziņģis] did a great job of drawing those fouls, but those swipe downs were a lot of it.”
To Franz Wagner, switching effectively requires the team’s technique to be precise.
“If you’re just letting people run around freely it’s really hard to guard when you want to switch,” Wagner said. “And you’ve got to be able to guard one-on-one. That’s what we want to do when we switch — force people to score one-on-one on us. If they get into the paint and someone has to help, it’s hard to rotate against. If you do those two things, most of the time you have a good night.”
Orlando’s defense has produced during the past month, ranking fifth in defensive rating since Feb. 23, even as it toggles between coverages.
“It requires great communication,” Wagner said. “Not just from us, but us asking the coaches what we’re in. They’ve done a great job of that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Why hundreds of mattresses were dumped in one St. Louis County town
‘I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car’ — Hurricanes’ D’Eriq King makes case to NFL teams
Gain Efficiency Through Claims Investigation Services
Busch Stadium gearing up for season with food, fun, and giveaways
Magic switching up defensive coverages mostly yields positive results
Missouri man charged in Jan. 6 riots, accused of hitting officer
Does it Matter If You Lie About Your Grades to Get a Good Student Discount With Your Auto Insurance?
Column: Chicago Bulls need a healthy Lonzo Ball to be at their best for the playoffs, but his status remains unclear
TikTok stars help family of St. Louis teen who fell to death from Florida ride
Hall of Famer football player Lawrence Taylor pleads not guilty to sex offender address charge in Broward County
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing