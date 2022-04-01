Finance
Would You Like to Save Big Money on Your Auto Insurance and Reduce Your Risk of Auto Theft?
With the rising price of gas, skyrocketing health care costs, etc… Americans are feeling the economic crunch. Lets put some money back in your pocket right now and lets take a bite out of auto theft.
The best part is
(1) You don’t have to switch insurance carriers.
(2) Local auto dealers charge $299-$499 for this same service (real price should be $25-$30)- What a ripoff! (Note dealers also charge $200-$1000 for replacement headlights when you can buy headlight cleaner and restorer for under $20).
(3) You can easily purchase it direct from the manufacturer below cost right through the internet!
Police departments, insurance companies, AAA Auto Club, Motor Week, Speedvision TV, and leading consumer groups and publications all recommend window etching as a strong theft deterrent and a great investment.
The top 10 most stolen autos:
1. Toyota Camry
2. Honda Accord
3. Oldsmobile Cutlass
4. Honda Civic
5. Jeep Cherokee
6. Chevrolet trucks
7. Toyota Corolla
8. Chevrolet Caprice
9. Ford Taurus
10. Ford trucks
Did you know that every 19 minutes a car is stolen in this country! Vehicles equipped with a visible theft deterrent system are 4 times less likely to be stolen. Auto etching uses a strong caustic to etch vin #’s and other registered numbers into your car windows (glass is the third most valuable item after plastic headlights and air bags that professional thieves look for – these items are then resold on eBay and elsewhere by these thieves for quick cash). 95% of thefts are by professional car thieves.
Chemical auto etching is a safe process. No damage is done to the vehicle and it can be professionally done. It is very affordable as its actual costis 70 – 85% less than auto dealer’s charge and has many benefits:
1) It has been proven to enhances vehicle value at resale.
2) INSURANCE DISCOUNTS OF UP TO 35% OR MORE!*
3) No mechanical parts to break down or need repair.
4) SAVE MONEY AND HAVE PEACE OF MIND! – 9 out of 10 auto thefts are by professionals who will not take a car with traceable numbers.
One of the most cost effective security steps is having a security number etched on each window. Start saving big on your insurance today! Auto etch, like headlight cleaner and restorer, is a bonafide product backed and used by the police in every state. It is guaranteed to save you far more than it costs, has numerous benefits, And you can undercut the dealer and buy it without paying their ridiculous prices ($200-$600+)! For more information on Auto etch and/or similar products like headlight restoration kits contact the author below or look up auto etch on the internet.
* Insurance discounts can vary by state and by carrier.
Finance
The History of Life Insurance
The history of Life Insurance is not a very hard one to understand. Today, Life insurance is simply the contract between a single individual and an insurance company dictating that the company is to pay the policy holder’s beneficiary if the insured dies. But where did the idea of being insured at death come from? Who were the first people that implemented this idea? What did they do when the amounts of money were not as high as those of the companies in the life insurance industry today? When did the actual life insurance industry started? All these are pretty interesting questions and the fact of the matter is that some of them cannot be answered to a high extent; however we do know a lot about the history of this wonderful thing that today covers people from all around the globe.
The First Few Signs in Life Insurance History
Historians have been searching for the true start of life insurance as we know it, but they have first deciphered the baby steps that finally ended in the actual death benefit payment. According to the Financial Shopper Network in Ancient China sailors would prevent pirates from stealing all their goods by carrying portions of other ships cargos, this way if a pirate stole the cargo of one ship, the entire load would not be lost. A little bit later in Babylon traders simply gave loans that had to be repaid when the contents of the trade were delivered safely.
So what does this have to do with life insurance? Well both of those civilizations were preventing losing it all. They were doing little baby steps that would help in the long run. Life insurance as we know it however; started in the city of Rome. The people of this highly advanced civilization decided to form what they called “burial clubs”. These clubs were designed with one sole purpose, in case of an unexpected death of a club member; everyone else would be willing to pay for their funerary expenses and help the family of the survivor with some money. The concept of life insurance as they knew it ended dramatically in the year 450 A.D. when the Roman Empire fell and its practices were abandoned for a long period of time. It is also important to highlight that many historians agree that about at the same time of Rome, the Indian Empire and its citizens also formed “burial clubs” in order to pay for funerals and help people with expenses. A clue of this according to the Financial Shopper Network is that the “yogakshema, the name of Life Insurance Corporation of Indian’s Corporate Headquarters” refers to the Vedas.
Britain and It’s Footstep in Life Insurance History
Modern life insurance however did not start until the British decided to try and make it work. The practice of life insurance was banded in the entire continent of Europe except for England and it was exactly the British that started the most prominent life insurance companies known to the European countries today. It was in the middle of the 17th century that in the streets of London, England a group of people met together at Lloyd’s Coffee house and decided to come about with life insurance ideas. The coffee house was a famous place for merchants, ship owners and traders and therefore it would be the perfect place to discuss life insurance knowing that most of those people had money.
Life Insurance History in the United States
With the British knowing the basics of life insurance and the things that could help people like the life insurance industry, they decided to give it a try in the United States of America. After talking about how they would decide on coming about with the first life insurance company, they decided to base it on the well known British model at the time. The first life insurance company in American soil was founded in the Southern Colony of Charleston, South Carolina in the year 1735.
About 20 years later the entire colonies saw that this was a good idea, so the Presbyterian Synod of Philadelphia decided to sponsor the first life insurance corporation in the United States, which wrote its first policy in the year 1761. The bad thing about life insurance at that time was that many religious groups opposed it because it would be like anticipating one’s own death and with the religious fervor in the North American Colonies at the time; it proved to be quite a challenge to get the whole thing started.
The actual life insurance industry as we know it really took off in the year 1840 because those religious groups calmed down and didn’t interfere with governmental affairs anymore. Another big reason that life insurance companies came about proved to be the New York and Chicago Fire’s that killed a whole bunch of people in each of the two cities. After this more and more life insurance companies started coming about and in the 1900’s business really grew. People wanted to be protected in case of an accidental death.
The 1900’s proved to be an era of growth for the life insurance industry. Two wars went on and many people decided to insure themselves to establish a secure monetary future for their families. It is also said that after an attack on the country more people buy life insurance policies. Nobody can contest that simply because after Pearl Harbor a bunch of people panicked and decided to open policies in fear for their lives. The same is true after the turn of this century when the attacks on the World Trade Center took place. People decided that not having protection was not worth it and that a little premium each month was better than leaving their families in economic burden.
Life Insurance Today
As you can see life insurance has moved quite a lot from when it first started in Rome and India. Major corporations with great world interaction and power have surfaced. Companies that have a lot to say in both the economic and political world have come to exist. As you can see the market right now is in a boom and there are many life insurance companies coming to life. Who knows what will happen in the future, but as of now customer should be happy with their options and the thousands of companies that they can choose from!
Finance
Is Your Auto Insurance Really Cheap Enough?
Are you looking for an easy way to buy auto insurance? You can simply try the online websites provided by many auto insurance companies and brokers. By using this method, you can easily get an instant auto insurance quote and then make a payment without waiting that long time. As many people know that insurance is important which comes with different schemes and policies, that is why we need to choose our quotes carefully.
Actually, auto insurance quotes help you to evaluate the insurance options available for your car. It is very important to get different quotes from auto insurance companies so that you can compare prices and know which policy is the most suitable for your need. There are several auto insurance companies in the market offering motorcycle insurance, for examples, USAA car insurance company, Progressive, Direct, GEICO, Insurance Finder, etc. You can simply check their website for more details.
Apart from that, buying an online insurance has a many advantages. You even get immediate access regarding to your policy plan. Also, you can make a claims and pay premiums easily online without any trouble. Moreover, some auto insurance companies like USAA also offer discounts for those educators or experts. Some other online motorcycle insurance companies also offer flexible payment options as well. For example, yearly, four-month, six-month, or monthly payment options.
Therefore, auto insurance companies offer discounts and other flexible insurance plans based on driving records, the education level or the drivers, locality, and other areas. In addition to that, most of the companies have a 24-hour support system as well as a claim department so that you can make a claim and get a feedback as soon as possible.
On the whole, online auto insurance agents like USAA provide the same coverage as regular auto insurance. However, in addition to its basic nature, you can have one more choice in making enquiries and paying our auto insurance premiums effectively and easily. It is one of the best way to get the cheap auto insurance quotes too.
Finance
Finding Auto Insurance in Lubbock, Texas
If you live in Lubbock, Texas and you need an Auto Insurance then you definitely on a right place. There are many Auto Insurance Companies in Lubbock, Texas to choose from. Here is a list of them.
AUTO PARTNERS INSURANCE :
Auto Partners Insurance, located at 1711 34th Street, offers auto insurance for all cars and also for all drivers with no down payment. They also offer many discounts, immediate coverage and Mexico Insurance.
Their timings are Monday through Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.
Auto Partners Insurance can be contacted at (806) 749-7200 for more information
ALL WRITE INSURANCE :
All Write Insurance, located at 2413 20th Street, offers a full line of auto insurance policies for any problem you may have. They offer impressive discounts for good drivers.
They are in operation from Monday to Saturday.
All Write Insurance can be contacted at (806) 763-2886 for a free quote or for more information.
TEXAS WEST INSURANCE AGENCY
Texas West Insurance Agency, located at 2138 19th Street, offer automotive, watercraft and truck insurance.
They offer same day coverage and preferred rates for preferred drivers. They specialize in Truck Insurance.
They are in operation from Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm.
Texas West Insurance Agency can be contacted at (806) 763-3300 for more information.
SANFORD INSURANCE AGENCY
Sanford Insurance Agency, is very old in this business, located at 6303 Indiana, They has been doing business since 1935. They provide insurance for auto, home, business, life and health. They provide all insurance lines of business, from small client risks to jumbo accounts.
They have a specialty department for contractors, medical malpractice and oil and gas.
Sanford Insurance Agency can be contacted at (806) 792-5564 for more information.
FRED LOYA INSURANCE
Fred Loya Insurance, located at 106 North University, They are specialist in Auto Insurance since 1974.
They offer many discounts including 20% multi car, 20% prior insurance, 10% renewal, 10% home owner and 10% preferred rates.
Options include monthly policies, semi-annual policies, SR-22’s and immediate coverage.
Their working Timings are Monday to Friday 9am-7pm and Saturday 9am-2pm.
Fred Loya Insurance can be contacted at (806) 744-2500 for more information.
SHORT INSURANCE
Short Insurance, located at 2415 20th Street, offers almost every type of Insurance such as auto, home, motorcycle and commercial and business insurance. They are an independent insurance agent.
Short Insurance can be contacted at (806) 744-0125 for a quote or for more information.
TEXAS STATE LOW COST INSURANCE INC.
Texas State Low Cost Insurance Inc., located at 2406 34th Street, has been serving in this business from 27 years. They provide auto and home insurance.
They offer monthly or 6-month policies, They insure all cars and all drivers.
Their Timings are Monday through Friday 9am to 5:30pm and Saturday 9am to 1:00pm.
Texas State Low Cost Insurance Inc. can be contacted at (806) 792-5555 for more information.
BUTLER-CARSON INSURANCE
Butler-Carson Insurance, located at 4505 82nd Street, Suite #10, has three agents with over 70 years combined experience. They have been in the Lubbock area since 1956, so they are no.2 in experience after Sanford Insurance Agency..
They offer personal insurance which includes homes, auto insurance but they specialize in autos, motorcycles, boats and personal watercraft, recreational vehicles, mobile homes and health insurance. They also offer business insurance which includes commercial property, general liability, business auto, workers compensation, professional liability and group life and health and many more.
Butler-Carson Insurance can be contacted at (806) 798-7979 for a quote or for more information.
