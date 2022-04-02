Finance
3 Things to Consider Before Choosing a Law Firm Marketing Provider
The new world of Web 2.0 has made things a bit like the Wild Wild West in terms of law firm marketing. Everything’s new, there’s no guidelines and quite frankly, it can be a bit scary at times. I understand. I was once boggled by the myriad of opportunities too.
But, you must take the time to understand your options.
In today’s world, with more choices than ever, your law firm will never have a steady stream of prospects calling if you are not marketing. And let’s be honest, marketing can be extremely time consuming, has a steep learning curve and typically requires a lot of expensive trial and error.
Fortunately, once you figure it out, business (and life) becomes much easier. And when you have the one-two punch of attracting the right prospects and engaging over 80% of the ones that call your office, now you’ve got a real business. [ed note: if you aren’t engaging over 80% of the prospects who call your office, you are wasting a whole lot of your time & most of the money you spend on your marketing.]
I can definitely understand the desire to outsource a substantial part of your lead flow. Who wouldn’t want someone else to handle what is for many of you the most difficult part of your business – getting the phone to ring?
In response, companies have sprung up that claim they will get your phone to ring by leveraging the power of the internet. Not all companies are the same though. Here’s what you should look for when you are engaging any outside legal marketing company to help with your marketing:
1. Pay for results only.
Pay-for-results or (pay-per-performance) means you only pay if you get results. But, not all results are the same.
Beware of the companies promising to get your website to the top of the Google or other search engines. That’s not necessarily the results you want or care about. Sure, they can get you to the top of Google for certain keywords, but are those the keywords your prospects are searching for? What about all the other searches? And, what happens when people get to your website? Is your website primed to convert looky-loos into your clients? If your site is like most lawyer sites I’ve seen, no.
If you are not prepared to make the time and money investment in building a website that converts (we can cover that another day), you may want to look for a company that is going to deliver you qualified contacts.
2. No long-term contracts.
Look for a provider that doesn’t require you to sign a long-term contract. If it’s pay-for-results or pay-per-performance, why require a long-term contract? Either you are getting the contacts or you aren’t.
3. Screening that benefits you and not the provider.
I’ve heard a rumor that some pay-for-performance companies screen the inquiries and cherry pick the best cases for themselves or their buddies. I understand this is most common in the personal injury arena and can’t confirm it, but watch out for it if you are 1 of 5 or 6 attorneys getting contacts in a specific area. Look for a company that delivers you ALL of the contacts that come in for your specified area without room for discretion about which of the contacts you get and which you don’t get.
If you use these guidelines before you choose a company to outsource your marketing to, you’ll have very little, if any, risk.
And, while you know I’m a big fan of outsourcing so you can be the lawyer you’ve always wanted to be, don’t rely on outsourced marketing as your only source of leads. Make pay-per-performance online marketing part of your mix, but be sure you’ve got your own internal systems for becoming THE go to lawyer in your local community as well.
Best Digital Marketing Solutions in Houston
The internet has given a new phase to the world that is digital marketing.This is making everything possible and valuable to business entrepreneurs to operate a business and grow it with online promotion. For this, you require the most advanced and favorable knowledge of marketing to apply necessary solutions and develop in every way. As there are every size businesses who try old techniques to promote it online, you must go for a professional digital marketing agency in Houston. These marketing agencies will offer you essential marketing to follow the advanced method in the form of e-commerce marketing solutions which is a leading source to attract customers to the website and improve revenue.
Make your business reach to the customers in a click
Are you making any plans to develop your business and organization by implementing advanced strategies and solutions to it in the competitive market? Do you feel it’s the right solution to improve your business online? Every business entrepreneur and company look for effective and efficient solutions which are different and unique in the competitive market. Due to the rapid advancement of the technology and the world of internet, shopping and selling products online has become the latest trend gaining popularity all over. To provide an amazing opportunity for the customers to shop on your web store, E-commerce portals are installed at the gateway to make shopping and transactions which are the fast processing method at present.
Importance of digital marketing services to your business
In order to cope with different needs of different users and solve their doubts and make convenient access towards the website, web development Houston is provided to provide convenience to the customers. Based on the top principles of being a single access spot for a range of information resources, portals for the web with data sources, a professional digital marketing agency in Houston; applications and contents are provided to fulfill the business objective and goal. Inevitably, it is essential to have digital marketing to let your business operate in an advanced way in this modern day competitive market.
Delivers a graceful look to the website
Web development services in Houston can deliver a good look and a feel of required control over the applications and databases. With its help, most of the business websites and digital marketing have improved business and gained traffic towards their website in an appreciative way. Keeping all the requirements and needs in mind, the expert digital marketing services are available to provide greater visibility and ease with the highest level of improvement and this is all possible through a portal which supports your business objectives and needs.
How To Use Marketing Channels To Drive Book Sales
Introduction
Understanding how online and offline marketing channels can work together is essential for your book’s financial success. These channels, if consistently used together, can help you as an author achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. It will also help your book build a continuous stream of income.
Here is a short discussion and explanation about book marketing channels, and how they can help you become a more successful author:
What Is A “Marketing Channel”?
Here is the quick explanation: A marketing channel simply refers to the places where you can interact with your audience. Each of these places, or channels, allows you to show your audience that you have a love for, and expertise in, your particular micro-niche. These channels also give you and your audience a direct way to listen to each other, and share information. This listening and sharing process is how meaningful, long-lasting, and profitable relationships are built between you and your audience.
How Is A “Marketing Channel” Different From A “Sales Channel”?
Here is the quick explanation: A sales channel simply refers to the way your books are brought to, and sold to, the book buyers, or the end consumers. These channels include online bookstores, brick-and-mortar book stores, book distributors, wholesalers, and so on. These are typically called indirect sales channels. But if you are selling your book directly from your home or office, you are also part of the sales channel. This would be called a direct sales channel.
There are two major ways to look at the different categories of marketing channels available to book marketers. These are 1. online marketing channels, and 2. offline marketing channels.
1. Online Marketing Channels
1.a. The Online Marketing Channels You Control
What online methods, or outlets, are you going to use to talk to your audience? And show them you have something to say? This could, and should, involve your blog, article marketing, guest posting, podcasting, making videos, using Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. All of these channels would become part of your social media marketing efforts, also known as your author platform.
1.b. The Online Marketing Channels You Don’t Control
Other online marketing channels include those that you don’t have direct control over. Such as blogs and websites that share or repost your blog posts. This also includes reviews of your book that are written and posted on other blogs. Or other bloggers that quote you or your book in their own blog posts. Or they share your infographics, or slideshare decks, or videos, etc.
2. Offline Marketing Channels
Offline channels can also directly affect your online marketing and sales. This includes all of your marketing efforts that are not done online. Some of the more obvious examples are using direct mail postcards and newsletters to keep your customers informed about new information that you believe they would benefit from. Another is sending your clients and customers reminder notices, or birthday cards, for example. And also calling them on the telephone, or texting them a message.
For example, if you are an accountant, you can ask your clients to share one of your online articles with their online audience. Or send your past clients a reminder notice about the upcoming tax season deadlines. If you are a chef at a gourmet food market, for example, you can chat with your customers face-to-face about food; give cooking lessons in your kitchen; give out free recipes, etc.
There are an endless number of offline ways to market to your audience. It doesn’t matter what profession you are in. It just takes some creative thinking, and a desire to share information, to find new and fun ways to build and connect with your audience.
Conclusion
You should now realize that utilizing online and offline channels together can create an extremely powerful and profitable way to market your books. By combining each, you will be creating a marketing program that will build strength and momentum that will continue to help you consistently sell books over the long-term.
Health Care Reform: Pluses and Minuses
As the debate about health care reform wages on, doctors and patients face similar challenges. Struggling through the difficult language in the reform bill, physicians wait with bated breath to see whether the new system will truly solve some of the recurrent medical issues in the United States. Some changes, such as electronic medical records, have already had a positive impact on healthcare delivery. As a family physician, however, I feel anxious about the declining patient-to-physician ratio as more individuals seek healthcare and less medical students choose to practice primary care. Healthcare reform must address not only what rights an individual has to healthcare, but also how he or she will have timely access to medical care.
Working at an urgent care center, I understand the importance of immediate, personalized care. Today, many individuals opt not to go to the doctor because of obstacles such as scheduling an appointment and finding physicians who accept their insurance. With an urgent care center such as PromptCare, patients skip many of the hurdles of seeing a traditional general practitioner. These sorts of centers often become a primary link to those who most need acute medical attention in the local community. At such centers, medical professionals administer a higher level of care when they can access a patient’s records electronically, granting immediate access to his or her medical history. The current push for electronic records allows doctors to maintain the highest quality and safety standards for medical attention. This emphasis on patient-centered care must remain one of the driving forces behind healthcare reform. Patient-centered care means integrated services from general practitioners, specialists, and hospitals. The more these professionals communicate about the patient, the better care the patient receives.
With a new Congress already debating about the recently passed healthcare reform legislation, many physicians worry that this patient-centered focus may be lost. President Obama’s reforms certainly provide a higher level of access to quality healthcare services, but the government must do more to encourage current students to pursue careers as healthcare providers. Affordable access to healthcare misses the mark when patients must wait weeks to see a physician. As more individuals receive medical insurance, the demand for timely provider access also increases. Unfortunately, the number of students choosing to pursue careers in family medicine has fallen in recent years and the thought of meeting a rising demand overwhelms many physicians who are currently practicing.
Medical students may look at specialties as better opportunities for higher income than the potential income earned in the practice of primary care. When faced with mounting debt, the choice of practice sometimes is motivated by income potential and the realistic ability to retire debt. Reform measures must take these issues into account in order to create a sustainable healthcare system in the United States.
