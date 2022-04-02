Finance
3 Tips to Find Low Cost Life Insurance
If you want to rest easy, you can consider life insurance. This will make sure that your family will have no financial problems in case you die unexpectedly. If you have a family to take care of, this is a very important purchase decision for you. It won’t cost you a lot. As a matter of fact, you can save a lot on your life insurance costs provided you follow the tips given below.
1. Get the Right Coverage
First of all, you need to make sure that you will get the right level of coverage. If you go for a too low amount, you won’t get enough protection. In the same way, if you go for an unnecessarily high amount, you will bear the extra costs without any additional benefits. If you want to know the best level, you can contact your local agent. Alternatively, you can consider these tips when making this decision.
First, you should look at your debt. What you need to do is ensure that your family is free of debt. This will let them stretch the insurance money a bit more. Your insurance policy should be enough to rid your family of all the secured or unsecured debts. Moreover, the insurance amount should be big enough for your family to pay off your debt and make arrangements of your funeral and burial services.
Aside from this, you should take into account the cost of your kids’ education as well. This is very important for the future of your children.
2. Shop Around
With comparison shopping, you can save a lot on your life insurance policy. You can find a lot of providers including the car insurance providers. Each company will offer you a different quote. Therefore, shopping around is a good idea to get the best deal.
Aside from searching Google for different companies, we suggest that you take into account various organizations that you have worked with. Moreover, some organizations offer life insurance to their members only. You can also get coverage through your current job, but such policies are usually smaller. They may not be there to protect you in case you leave that job.
You need to get in touch with your car insurance company as well. Some national companies, such as Farmers, Liberty Mutual and Geico NationWide offer this type of insurance policies.
3. Positive Health Changes
The majority of life insurance providers require that you get a physical exam. This is a requirement before you get approval from the company. The physical exam will be done to know if you do drugs or not. The doctor will check your weight and your medical records in order to make sure that you are in good shape.
If you want to enjoy lower insurance premiums, you can make some positive health changes. Given below are a few things that you can do to achieve this purpose.
Quit smoking: heavy smokers have to pay higher insurance premiums. If you don’t smoke, you can live longer. As a result, you will pay lower amounts each month.
Get rid of extra weight: If you are overweight, you should get rid of the extra pounds to enjoy a lower rate of insurance premiums.
So, these are a few tips for you if you want to get a low cost insurance policy.
Finance
Cheap Liability Car Insurance Guide: A Short Beginner’s Guide to Car Insurance Coverage
Every driver in the US must have some kind of liability coverage in order to legally drive. It’s not something you want to ever risk doing without. You’ll have to find some way to pay it, whether you like it or not. Auto insurance policies really don’t have to cost a lot of money, though. You do have some options when it comes to cheap liability car insurance. However, you should never choose a policy based on the price alone, as there are many other factors that are important to think about as well.
Always check with the independent rating agencies like Standard & Poor and AM Best to learn the financial stability of each insurance company you are considering. Take the time to read reviews from other customers on each company. While you never know if they are all legitimate reviews, it’s still a good idea to avoid any company that has been getting a high number of complaints – just to be on the safe side.
Find out what the minimum requirements are for car insurance in your state. Even if you just need cheap liability car insurance, you should consider other types of coverage as well, including personal injury protection. PIP coverage pays for both your own and your passengers’ medical bills if you are ever involved in an accident. PIP insurance is often referred to as “no-fault” insurance. However, while it pays for medical expenses and in some cases, it might also pay for wage loss. However, no-fault / PIP insurance pays for the actual damage of the vehicle. For this, you will need to have your own collision coverage or by the insurance of the other party if they were the ones who caused the accident.
Cheap Liability Car Insurance Considerations
Consider the value of your vehicle when searching for cheap liability car insurance to determine if it would be worth it to have collision coverage. If it’s an older model, the cost of paying to have it protected might cost you more money than what the actual cost would be to repair it in the event that it is damaged. Think about the deductible as well.
Many people want to know how to bring down the premium. The idea, obviously, is to purchase adequate coverage ideal for your needs without overspending. Never think that you have to sacrifice coverage in order to save money. Instead, shop around some. Consider bundling your car insurance with other types of insurance you have, such as homeowners insurance. Some companies give discounts for multiple policies.
There are always a variety of discounts to look into when it comes to cheap liability car insurance. One place to look is at esurance. All sorts of discounts are available with this company.
Finance
Insurance For Truck Drivers – The Coverage You Need
First, truckers, tractors, and trailers, are insured as commercial equipment and not automatically afforded the coverage extensions of a personal auto policy. Electronics, loading equipment, load securing equipment, rental reimbursement and personal property are insured differently and are not automatically covered.
Commercial Auto Liability is pretty straight forward. If a trucker has ICC Authority, a filing for proof of financial responsibility will be given to the Feds. Filings are what keeps a trucker compliant with federal (ICC) authority requirements. Uninsured / Under Insured Motorist is also helpful for a trucker that has been injured by a vehicle with out insurance. Medical payments are useful when some one is injured in and on your truck.
Cargo insurance covers the truckers’ responsibility for others goods he is hauling. There are 3 different forms or policies: Named Perils and Theft which is narrow in coverage, Broad Form which adds certain coverage to the basic form and All Risk coverage which offers coverage for all causes unless excluded by language in the policy. Regardless of the form, There are certain coverages a trucker would need. Truckers should buy cargo coverage equal to the highest value of goods they haul. Some policies have a co-insurance clause that can limit coverage limits if you are hauling a higher value load than the limit insured on your policy.
1) A refrigerated carrier would need Reefer Malfunction or Reefer Breakdown coverage to cover the damage from freezing or spoilage incurred if his reefer unit breaks down. Remember to find out if the policy covers a mistake in setting the temperature control device. Most reefer policies only cover in case of a unit breakdown or malfunction.
2) A flat bed carrier should have a wetness coverage or endorsement in the event his load is damaged from rain or snow. Most policies have a tarpaulin endorsement that limits coverage to loads that are properly covered. Sometimes a tarp can be damaged or blow loose due to no fault of the trucker resulting in damage to the load that may not be covered unless wetness coverage is added. Coverage for tarps, chains and binders is also desired to replace stolen or damaged binding equipment that are not other wise covered.
3) A dry van carrier would be advised to make sure that shifting of a load is covered. In this type of operation, larger and longer trailers are used and load securing equipment can fail. These instances are rare but do happen.
Every trucker should have earned freight coverage on his cargo policy. This coverage pays for lost revenue when he is not able to deliver his load due to a covered loss. Disposal and cleanup coverage for a loss should be at least $10, 000.
Physical Damage coverage is generally to repair the tractor and trailer in case of a covered loss. This coverage is insured on a stated value. The value set for the equipment is the truckers responsibility. The insurance company will pay a loss based on equipment of like quality. That means market value. So the trucker should make sure his values are accurate. Remember you will pay a deductible for each unit unless your policy has a combined deductible endorsement. Also towing is only for a covered loss not disablement or breakdown. Many policies pay losses and include towing and storage limits in the stated amount of the vehicle, so if you have a loss and a big tow or storage bill, the policy limit may not cover all your loss. Towing coverage can and should be purchased in addition to physical damage. Make sure your towing policy covers disablement and roadside service.
Electronics like cell phones, televisions and radios are generally not covered unless you buy additional coverage. Your personal property is also not covered unless specifically covered in the policy but may be covered by your home owners insurance. Rental reimbursement is also not automatically covered.
I’ve insured truckers for many years and know the emotional attachment to their trucks can be very strong, but the insurance companies see them as a piece of equipment used to generate revenue. Therefore, the older they are and more miles they have, the less money they are worth. Also betterment issues come into play. Tractors run many more miles than automobiles and have a longer life. The average tractor travels between 115, 000-135, 000 miles a year. Some insurance companies take this into consideration when replacing an engine or suspension part after a wreck. If the part life is expected to be 500, 000 miles and you have a wreck at 250, 000 miles some insurance companies will only pay half of the replacement value of the part because half of the parts expected life has been used. If an agent does not know how his insurance company handles this upfront, there may be hell to pay.
General Liability is for incidental liability exposure not covered by the commercial auto policy. This is a good coverage for auto haulers who may drive vehicles to a location after they are unloaded from a trailer. Also a trucker that uses his own forklift to load and unload cargo.
Workers Compensation is required for injury to truckers or their employees. Occupational Accident is a low cost alternative with certain coverage advantages and disadvantages. It is always best to see a Truck Insurance Specialist to explain all these coverages and to get advise on particular types of trucking risks.
For more info about me and truck related issues, see the links below.
Finance
The Relationship Between Insurance and Finance
Insurance and finance are closely interwoven fields of business, not least because they both involve money. They also often both involve speculation and risk, and often where one goes, the other will follow. Take property investment for example, it involves a large amount of capital out lay, swiftly followed by insurance to protect the capital investment. It would be ridiculous to spend such a vast sum of money on a venture and not protect it against possible damage. It therefore makes sense to store information on these two subjects together, as the relationship is so logical.
Insurance is a form of risk management used to protect the insured against the risk of a loss. It is defined as the equitable transfer of the risk of a loss from one entity to another in exchange for a premium. There are different kinds of insurance for just about every conceivable event. The most common insurance is probably life insurance, which provides a monetary benefit to a decedent’s family or other designated beneficiary.
It can cover funeral or burial costs and can be paid out to the beneficiary in either a lump sum or as an annuity. Property insurance is one of the more necessary insurances as property is extremely expensive and if it is lost or damaged for some reason (fire, earthquake, flood) it can be very difficult to replace without adequate reimbursement. Travel insurance used to be seen as an unnecessary expense and is still viewed as such by many. Its importance is, however, being increasingly recognised by the public at large. It is cover taken by those who travel abroad and covers certain unforeseen events such as medical expenses, loss of personal belongings, travel delays etc. There are numerous other types of insurance, too many to mention, all vital if you want to protect something of particular importance to you or another.
In the world of finance there are many sub-categories, also too numerous to mention but a few will be included here. Forex, or the foreign exchange market wherever one currency is traded for another. It includes trading between banks, speculators, institutions, corporations, governments, and other financial markets. The average daily trade in the global forex is over US$ 3 trillion.
Tax consulting usually involves CPAs and tax lawyers in addressing any tax issues that you may have. There may also be Professional Strategic Tax Planners and Enrolled Agents, depending on the company that you hire. They will help you reduce your tax debt, eliminate tax penalties, an innocent spouse claim, tax liens, bank levies, and preparing unfilled tax returns, as well as any other tax resolution problem that you might have.
Property investment is usually when an investor buys property with an eye to generate profit and not to occupy it. It is an asset that has been purchased and held for future appreciation, income or portfolio purposes. In some instances an investment property does not have to be held for profit, as some landlords in New York lease office buildings to non-profit organisations for tax purposes. Homeowners consider their homes to be investments but they aren’t classified as investment properties. Perhaps if you’re buying your second or third home, it can be considered an investment property, especially if you plan to rent it out to help pay off the home loan.
Business networking is a marketing method, which is as old as business itself. It’s been around since ever since people learned to hold a glass of whiskey and schmooze. In fact, its probably been around a lot longer, Cro-Magnon man probably gathered around the newly discovered fire and showed each other their collection of animal teeth and traded them. Creating networks of crocodile teeth owners and sabre toothed tiger owners, who tried a take over bid against the sabre toothed leopard owners. Business networking is designed to create business opportunities through social networks. It helps if the people involved are of the same frame of mind.
These days a very handy way of business networking is via the Internet on the various social media available. But it must be said that very little can beat the intimacy and trust created by face-to-face relationships. Also, where would our businessmen be without their whiskeys and weekly schmooze?
