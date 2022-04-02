News
Adam Levine buys Rob Lowe’s former mansion for a whopping $52M
YouTube Is Aiming for Spotify’s Podcast Market Share
YouTube may be introducing a podcasts homepage and enhancing its podcast offerings to better compete with Spotify.
The news was reported by Podnews based on an 84-page document obtained by the outlet which detailed changes like new metrics for creators and expanded advertising.
Podcasts have experienced rapid growth over the past few years. According to data from Statista, 78% of Americans were aware of podcasting in 2021, up from 22% in 2006. Nearly 70% of Americans 12 and older listened to online audio according to a 2021 study by Edison Research and 57% had listened to a podcast. Podcasts are an appealing investment in part because their length gives their producers more opportunity to insert audio advertisements.
Spotify and YouTube have been after each other’s audiences for years. Spotify recently unseated Apple as the platform with the most monthly listeners in the US and while YouTube trails both in audio, it remains the king of video viewing. Spotify is eager to expand its video podcast offerings, while YouTube is after audio users.
In October 2021, for example, Spotify rolled out video podcasts on its platform directly positioning itself against YouTube. Spotify has also invested more than a billion dollars on podcasts. With its latest move, YouTube is signaling its eager to expanding its podcast footprint.
YouTube’s plans may include partnerships with platforms like Nielson, Podtrac, and Chartable. Chartable was acquired by Spotify in February.
Column: Matt Maldonado, who got into kicking game late at Yorkville, finds new home at Murray State. ‘I didn’t transfer to sit back.’
So far, so good.
That’s the update on Matt Maldonado, who was a freshman kicker last season for Wisconsin-Whitewater. I reported on Matt for our “Recruiting during a pandemic” project story that we published the last day of 2021.
Maldonado, a 2021 Yorkville graduate with something of a rags-to-riches story, had taken a leap of faith a few weeks earlier.
Four days after completing a successful freshman season for the NCAA Division III powerhouse, Maldonado entered the transfer portal. He believes he has what it takes to kick at the Division I level and wants to prove it.
He will get that chance after committing March 18 to a preferred walk-on offer from Murray State, a Football Championship Subdivision school in western Kentucky that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference but could be moving to the Missouri Valley in 2023.
“I feel competition breeds success,” Maldonado said. “I was one of eight kickers at Whitewater trying out for the kicking jobs when I went there.”
Before the season ended, Maldonado had won all three, handling field goal and point-after kicks, kickoffs and punts for the Warhawks (13-1), who came up one short of reaching the D-III national championship game.
It was quite a calendar year for Maldonado, who had played soccer through his sophomore year in high school before switching to football.
As a junior, Maldonado was behind senior Cole Riebe, who later accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Toledo.
Maldonado started in his senior season, which was pushed back to the spring by the Illinois High School Association due to the pandemic and shortened to six games.
His only roster offers were from D-III schools, which don’t offer athletic scholarships.
That’s important to Maldonado, who wants to help his parents financially since he has three younger sisters who also want go to college.
It’s hard not to pull for a young man like Maldonado, who doesn’t shy away from competition.
Murray State (6-5) counts returnees in all-conference senior Aaron Baum, who handled fields goals and PAT kicks last season; redshirt junior Lewis Halton, who handled punts; and redshirt sophomore Zaden Webber, who took care of kickoffs.
“The coaches told me it will be an equal playing field and it will be up to me and the other guys,” said Maldonado, who also had a Division II offer from Minnesota State Moorhead. “Whoever they feel can do the job best will play.
“I didn’t transfer to sit back. My primary focus is field goal and kickoffs, but the goal for me is to win any of the jobs.”
Maldonado originally thought the process would go quicker and he would have an offer in time to start the spring semester at his new school.
Instead, he’s taking classes at Waubonsee Community College that will transfer with the courses he took at Wisconsin-Whitewater. He works out on his own.
The 6-foot-2 Maldonado, who played at 170 pounds in high school, said he is now “pushing 200, which I hope will me increase my distance even more.”
Interest picked up after he had a strong showing in late January in Dallas at a camp conducted by nationally known instructor Jamie Kohl for transfer kickers and uncommitted high school seniors.
“It was my first time in a plane since I was 4,” Maldonado said.
He ranked second among the 120 kickers after the first day and was among 12 finalists who advanced to the second day, which was streamed live on YouTube.
He finished seventh for the weekend.
Coaches from Georgia State, West Virginia and North Dakota State were among a handful of schools that contacted him after the camp, but when no offers popped up with the interest, he agreed to the offer from Murray State coach Dean Hood.
“Morehead felt a little too far away from home and those winters up north are so cold,” Maldonado said. “Kentucky was 20 degrees warmer than here in Illinois when I visited, and the warmer it is, the better it is for kicking.”
Hood’s background also helped sway him.
The Racers’ head coach will be in his third year at Murray State. It was preceded by eight years as head coach at Ohio Valley rival Kentucky State, followed by three seasons as special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach at Kentucky.
“It was really good hearing that,” Maldonado said. “Having a head coach with that special teams background, I’m pretty sure he will place an emphasis on it.”
And Maldonado hopes to work his way to a role again.
St. Paul rent control draft rules allow landlords to ‘self-certify’ increases over 3 percent rent cap, up to 8 percent
With a month to go before the city’s new rent control ordinance takes effect, St. Paul’s Department of Safety and Inspections on Friday published lengthy draft rules that would allow landlords seeking waivers to incorporate inflation and “self-certify” residential rent increases above the voter-approved 3 percent rent cap but below 8 percent.
A public comment period on the rules will run from April 7 to April 22.
“What we are looking for is a review and comment from the public, from all sectors, on everything that is presented — the rules, the process,” said Suzanne Donovan, spokesperson for the department.
The 17-page draft rules, published to the city’s rent control website, detail how a landlord can seek a hardship exemption to the new 3 percent cap on annual rent increases, which goes into effect May 1.
The ordinance crafted by housing advocates and approved by voters on the November ballot indicated in general terms that landlords have a “right to a reasonable return on investment,” but it left it to the city to flesh out the process.
That process, detailed for the first time on Friday, will be finalized on the city’s website on April 29. Intake forms for landlords will be available by May 1, when rent control becomes the law of the land.
WAIVERS
There is no provision in the ordinance that requires tenants be notified when a landlord seeks or receives a temporary waiver from rent control. If a tenant believes their landlord is not following the ordinance, they have the right to file a private legal action in court.
To calculate a reasonable return on investment, the new draft rules indicate the city will use the landlord’s “maintenance of net operating income,” or MNOI, and allow rent increases that cover increases to operating costs and allow for inflation-adjusted growth in net operating income over a proposed base year.
For most landlords, that base year will be 2019, according to the draft rules.
Under the draft rules, a reasonable return for landlords takes into account the Consumer Price Index: “A landlord has the right to obtain a net operating income equal to the base year net operating income adjusted by 100 percent of the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), since the base year. It shall be presumed this standard provides a reasonable return.”
According Donovan: “Offering the inflation rate would only be one factor that might be considered under the proposal. All of the factors would have to be addressed.”
Landlords and tenants can make a case to the city that 2019 was an “exceptional” year at their property, and expenses were “unusually high or low in comparison to other years.” An exceptional circumstance might include maintenance and repairs, eviction or temporary reduced rent, among other considerations.
DEFINITIONS
Under the definitions, gross rental income does not include utility charges for sub-metered gas, electricity or water paid directly by the tenant, or charges for trash disposal, sewer service or other services provided to the tenant on a pass-through basis.
Operating expenses can include management and maintenance costs, property taxes, licensing and registration fees and landlord-performed labor with documentation of date, time and rate, among other expenses.
Landlords seeking rent increases between 3 and 8 percent can “self-certify,” meaning they simply fill out an intake form with the appropriate documentation and submit it to the city. There’s a worksheet they can fill out to help determine their maintenance of net operating income and costs of capital improvements. Those forms may be audited by the city.
After submitting the intake form, the landlord can expect to receive an email with a notification document they can forward to their residents indicating they’ve requested a rent increase using self-certification.
Landlords seeking to increase rents by more than 8 percent need to seek a determination from city staff. A negative determination can then be appealed to a legislative hearing officer.
Rent increases for unit-specific capital improvements can be allocated to a single unit, while rent increases for building-wide or common area improvements need to be allocated equally among all units. Other provisions explain how owner-occupied units, new units added to an existing dwelling and vacant units should be treated in the calculations, as well as “conditional rent increases” based on future expenses, including capital improvements.
MORE INFORMATION, HOW TO COMMENT
More information is online at stpaul.gov/rent-stabilization-rulemaking.
Residents can submit comments online, by email or by sending a written letter to DSI-Rent Stabilization, 375 Jackson Suite 220, St. Paul, 55101.
The new rules seek to clarify basic definitions and the application process for hardship exemptions, but additional changes are likely. At the request of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, a 41-member stakeholder group is weighing potential amendments to the rent control ordinance. The mayor has already submitted a draft amendment to the city council that would exempt new housing construction from rent control for 15 years.
“That’s a whole separate and parallel process,” Donovan said. “They are looking at policy issues. This rent-stabilization rulemaking website is about how to implement the ordinance as it exists.”
In addition, the St. Paul City Council is scheduled to vote April 6 on some basic definitions of legal terms such as change of occupancy, rent and tenancy.
