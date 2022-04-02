Connect with us

Alan Ritchson, Rome Flynn, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Alan Ritchson
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos. Alan Ritchson eats clean, Rome Flynn hits the gym, Chris Salvatore is all wet, Anthony Ramos takes in the sun, Gordon Winarick creates, Tyson Beckford by the pool, and more Insta Snaps.…

Entertainment

Who was this week’s hottest RuPaul’s Drag Race roaster?￼￼

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 2, 2022

By

Who was this week’s hottest RuPaul’s Drag Race roaster
After another non-elimination last week (where Bosco was saved by the golden ticket in her chocolate bar) the queens come to the realization that a post lip sync save is out of the question but congratulate Bosco for enduring, even after being chosen for elimination by all of her competitors.

Entertainment

Kevin Samuels reads Willow Smith’s letter to Tupac: ‘Please come back so my mommy can be happy’

Published

15 hours ago

on

April 2, 2022

By

Kevin Samuels read young Willow Smith’s letter to the late Tupac Shakur that recently surfaced online

The post Kevin Samuels reads Willow Smith’s letter to Tupac: ‘Please come back so my mommy can be happy’ first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Entertainment

Off the Market: Tiffany Haddish, 42, dating aspiring rapper Stallionaires Pooch, 23

Published

19 hours ago

on

April 2, 2022

By

Tiffany Haddish is off the market. The ‘Girls Trip’ star is dating a 23-year-old aspiring rapper who calls himself Stallionaires Pooch

The post Off the Market: Tiffany Haddish, 42, dating aspiring rapper Stallionaires Pooch, 23 first appeared on Sandra Rose.

