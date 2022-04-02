News
American Swedish Institute sells 90-year-old ‘basically edible’ codfish for dine-in, and other April 1 hijinks
Here’s one way to wake up in the morning, especially if you have a hankering for “fake news.”
The makers of Peace Coffee, the Minneapolis-based purveyor of fair trade coffee beans, announced Friday they had unrolled a line of organic, caffeinated mouthwash in flavors such as “Black Squirrel — dark roast, fine ground double espresso” and “Yeti — extra clean, triple caffeine cold brew.”
Sounds too good to be true, you say? Not to be outdone, the Mall of America announced Friday the rebranding of its popular 30-year-old log chute ride as the Kenny Loggins Chute, named for the “Danger Zone” singer from the 1986 soundtrack to “Top Gun.”
If that sounds fishy, how’s this for a lye?
After unearthing three wooden trucks filled with bundles of 90-year-old dried cod from their archives, administrators at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis announced Friday they had placed the discovery on the menu at their mansion cafe, though samples were available by reservation only.
The cod, which had been found wrapped in newspapers from 1932, was “remarkably preserved and basically edible,” reads a written statement from the institute, which noted that the lye-soaked fish is the main ingredient used in “the beloved Scandinavian delicacy, lutfisk” and believed to be the earliest example of the dish in Minnesota.
The announcement — released with a link to YouTube videos about the “vintage lutfisk” featuring Stockholm University food researcher Richard Tellstrom — was embargoed for publication on Friday. Which was April 1.
In other words — April Fool’s Day.
Those weren’t the only gags that had — some of us — going on Friday, for better or for worse. Utepils Brewing Co. broke some hearts by telling fans on its Facebook page that it had canceled its top-selling Ewald the Golden Hefeweizen.
Next to a picture of a makeshift grave marker, the brewing company announced it was introducing the hoppy Ewald The Wildman, which “blends the traditional Hefeweizen style with the hop characters we’ve all grown to love. Pretty tasty, right?”
It took a bit for some to pick up on the joke.
“Good one!” wrote a Facebook user. “My heart did a quick yo-yo into my stomach before quickly remembering today’s date.”
Some April Fool’s jokes drew accusations they had barely skirted, if not crossed a line into poor taste, though probably not as far as celebrities Chris Rock and Will Smith on Oscar night.
The social media account for the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in Voyageurs National Park in International Falls, announced Friday that bear-like wolverines had been spotted migrating south into Minnesota after more than a century away.
The news stirred excitement and hope in some corners, though the project’s social media thread — spanning at least 16 consecutive Tweets on the subject — quickly devolved into a ludicrous explanation about how the wolverine had been aided in its travels by Sasquatch, a former adversary.
An expert quoted hailed from the fictitious Dunder Mifflin University, named for the company in the sitcom “The Office,” while another was identified as “famed ethologist” Dr. Whors Manoor.
In 1953, Dr. Whors Manoor, a famed ethologist, observed a neonatal sasquatchis suckling at the teat of a female wolverine. Dr. Manoor reported that “the neonatal sasquatchis was twice the size of the female wolverine but they made it work nonetheless”.
— Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) April 1, 2022
At Nathan Hale Park on St. Paul’s Summit Avenue, Julie Fasciana did a double-take when a reporter pointed to a large sign, face down on the ground next to Hale’s memorial statue, that indicated eight luxury condominiums would soon replace the neighborhood green.
The sign — knocked down by wind or foe, who knows? — informed passersby “6 SOLD. Act Fast While Parking Still Available.”
And written on the supporting leg behind its canvas, in large black marker on red masking tape next to a happy face, was the incorrigible punchline: “April Fool.”
“Thank you for not giving me a heart attack,” said the only mildly-amused Fasciana, while walking her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Yes, there does appear to be some fine print… pic.twitter.com/TG7jPC8QIh
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) April 1, 2022
In an email, Ramsey Hill resident Stan Berger explained he drew up the sign 14 years ago as a way to razz his neighbors, whom he called “fanatics” about the historic area’s strong architectural controls. After putting the sign on an empty lot on his property for April Fool’s Day, he began placing it on his neighbor’s lots on subsequent April 1sts.
“It’s been stored away for about five years,” Berger wrote. “This year it’s going to be resurrected.”
Just like old times for McKenzie Milton, who was back at UCF for Pro Day
As McKenzie Milton lofted a pass into the waiting arms of Greg McCrae for a moment, it seemed as if nothing had changed. It was like it was on those Saturday afternoons in 2018 when UCF was rolling to a 25-game winning streak.
Other familiar faces like Nate Evans, Adrian Killins, and Cole Schneider were back celebrating alongside their former teammates. But instead of being in a packed Bounce House, they were in Nicholson Fieldhouse, reunited for Friday’s Pro Day.
“It was a lot of fun to see these guys go and do everything,” said Milton. “As time goes by, I realize how good our teams were in 2017 and 2018. We had a special group with a lot of NFL talent, and in my opinion, some of the best teams that ever play college football.”
When Milton arrived on campus as a fresh-faced high school prospect in 2016, he couldn’t have possibly imagined the twists and turns life would afford him.
From back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles and consecutive New Year’s Six appearances in 2017-18 to his devastating knee injury that nearly cost him his right leg. He underwent a handful of surgeries and almost two years of painful rehabilitation before stepping back on the field last September after transferring to Florida State.
While his spirit may have been tested, it never broke.
Milton hopes it will all pay off and all he’s asking for is an opportunity to play at the next level. He’s optimistic after showcasing his talent to NFL personnel twice this week: once at FSU’s Pro Day Tuesday and then again in Friday’s showing.
“This is a good culmination of six years of work,” he said of his performance Friday. I’ve shown what I wanted to offer in terms of mobility and throwing the ball. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, I will get a call.
Milton’s performance has earned the admiration of his former teammates.
“I’m just mesmerized by him and he’s most definitely the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] in my book,” said UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis.
A possible NFL career aside, it’s been quite the year for Milton.
Last July, he became a vocal proponent of legislation that allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, joining former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King in cofounding Dreamfield, a NIL-based company out of Orlando. He also formed his own company, 10Ohana, which sells his clothing line and offers personal appearances.
He stepped back on the football field in Sept. 5 for the first time since Nov. 23, 2018, and nearly led Florida State to a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame in Tallahassee. He finished with 775 yards and 3 touchdowns in six appearances for the Seminoles.
Milton got engaged to his girlfriend, Jany Arbos, in January and the couple is expecting their first child later this year.
“It has been a whirlwind,” said Milton. “We’ve got a lot going on, but many great things happened in my life. There are just many blessings in my life that I wouldn’t be in this situation if I didn’t get hurt.”
While football will always play a massive role in his life, the part of a father is one he’s looking forward to embracing.
“That’s the most important thing that I’ll ever do,” he said. “My dad has always been my role model, and that’s someone I’ve tried to emulate, so just the fact that I get to go into those shoes here in a few months, it’s super exciting for me.”
As Milton walked off the field Friday, he wrapped his arm around his fiancé and the couple slowly made their way home. It was the end of another chapter, but not the end of his story.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Child shot, man grazed by bullet in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a man and a boy were injured in a shooting Friday in St. Louis.
The shooting happened near North 21st Street and Ferry Street. The boy was shot in the leg while the man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a graze wound to the head. It’s unclear how old the child is.
Both victims were conscious and breathing.
Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
UCF Pro Day notebook: Kalia Davis updates rehab, Big Kat Bryant working out with teams ahead of NFL Draft
Kalia Davis is on a mission to convince NFL teams that he can return to the way he played prior to suffering a torn knee ligament in October.
“The challenge is getting them to trust me, trust that if they were to draft they’re going to get the bang for their buck,” the UCF defensive tackle said.
As he continues to recover from the season-ending knee injury, Davis was only able to take part in the bench press and talk with teams during UCF’s Pro Day on Friday.
“Unfortunately I couldn’t perform but I did what I could,” Davis said. “30 reps on the bench press. That was pretty good. It was a great experience.”
At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month, Davis met with more than 25 teams and he has three more visits lined up. Most teams talk about how Davis played before his knee injury.
“They’re saying I was a great player,” he said. “It was unfortunate I got hurt but they’re just telling me to get back healthy. They’re wanting a timeline for when I’ll be able to get back. They’re saying I put on some good film this year.”
Davis said he will be ready to take part in an NFL training camp, which tends to begin at the end of July. It’s been a long but successful rehab process for him.
“I started pool workouts about 2 months ago,” Davis said. “I started putting on my cleats a month ago, getting on the field. It feels really good. My doctor said I can start cutting this month.”
Despite the injury, Davis feels confident about his chances of hearing his name called during the NFL draft, which takes place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
“I see a lot of upside in me when I get healthy,” Davis said. “I feel like if I didn’t get hurt we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”
“They’re going to get someone who is a disruptor. Someone who is coming in to make an impact from day one.”
Big Kat Bryant grateful for transfer year at UCF
Big Kat Bryant doesn’t regret transferring to UCF for his final year of college football. He’s thankful he made the move.
“It helped me out tremendously,” Bryant said about his one season as a Knight in which he earned first-team all-conference honors from the American Athletic Conference.
The Georgia native spent 4 years at Auburn before reuniting with coach Gus Malzahn in Orlando. In 2020, Bryant dealt with a high ankle sprain that limited his season.
“That last year I wasn’t able to show my full potential,” Bryant said. “I was able to come [to UCF] and work my behind off. If I could go back and do the full year, I’d do it for sure.”
Bryant said he has multiple workouts set up with NFL teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, prior to the draft later this month.
At UCF Pro Day, Bryant spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.
“They gave me good feedback,” he said. “They’re thinking I’d be a good three-down lineman. I’m looking forward to it.”
Bryant feels good about what he can offer to an NFL organization.
“They’re going to get the best version of me,” he said. “Mentally, physically and spiritually, I think I’m the best ‘me’ I’ve ever been. Taking this time since January to really focus on training, I feel like I improved.”
Schneider ready for any chance, but has backup plan
Offensive lineman Cole Schneider felt like he put on a solid showing during UCF pro day.
“I left it all out there and did everything I could,” he said.
Schneider has a workout scheduled with Buccaneers next week. He’s also spoken with Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders.
“They want to know what I think I’m good at, what I think I need to work on,” Schneider said.
While the NFL is the goal, Schneider said he’s open to other professional football leagues such as the CFL or the new USFL, which launches this spring.
If football doesn’t work for him at the next level, Schneider has a backup plan: cage fighting.
He was a two-time state champion for Riverdale while wrestling heavyweight in high school.
“I need physical sports and physical contact,” Schneider said. “That’s just the way I play and the way I live my life.”
Of course, football is Schneider’s passion.
“If anything opens up, I’ll be ready.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
