ASK IRA: Could Heat, Erik Spoelstra roll with 10 in playoff rotation?
Q: We have 10 players who have contributed greatly all season long. So, who is the odd man out in a nine-player rotation? As we know, Erik Spoelstra likes to tinker (due, I think, to his years as the Heat video coordinator). If he stays with the players who got the team into a top team, then he will tinker among those 10, and I would not be surprised to see Duncan Robinson as occasionally the odd man out. What I am suggesting is sometimes the Heat can go 10 deep and the sky will not fall. — Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: And Erik Spoelstra well could go 10 deep (or deeper), but that more likely would be the result of foul trouble or an injury. As important as maximizing depth can be, so is allowing your leading men to get into a rhythm. And you can’t get into a rhythm if the stints are shortened or you’re constantly looking over to see if you are about to get subbed out. Beyond that, there are ample rest days during the playoffs, so it’s not as if you are saving your players. For now, I’m not sure you can make any assessment of where the rotation is headed until we see what Spoelstra does with a healthy Caleb Martin. Yes, Duncan Robinson could be an odd man out. But it also could possibly be Gabe Vincent. Or Caleb. In those three cases, it very well could become situational.
Q: Omer Yurtseven was tearing it up on the boards and around the hoop while Bam Adebayo was recovering. As you know, his numbers were exceptional. Now, nada, not even scrub time often enough. What’s on Erik Spoelstra’s mind? — Gene, Coral Gables.
A: That he is getting his playoff-ready players to be playoff ready. For all that Omer Yurtseven has accomplished, and there has been plenty, his defense is nominally NBA level, if that, let alone not anywhere close to playoff level. With the Heat featuring shaky perimeter defenders such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, it is particularly important that the back line can compensate, as is the case with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon. Omer’s time eventually will come, and should come, just likely not in the playoff race or in the playoffs. And Dewayne certainly had his moments in Boston before fouling out.
Q: Tim Hardaway was a monster during his playing days. Only thing missing was the championship. Other than that, he was one of the best during his Warriors/Heat playing days. Feared no one. Happy for Timmy. — Douglas.
A: Agreed, and Hall of Fame worthy, albeit belated. If not for Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning, who knows when/if the Heat would have gotten on this path to enduring success.
Bill Maher: ‘Left-wing media buried’ Hunter Biden laptop report
Mike Preston: Stability is the key to making consistent championship runs, and the Ravens have it | COMMENTARY
Soon after Steve Bisciotti assumed full ownership of the Ravens in 2004, he declared that he wanted his team to be a stable, consistent franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers that competed for a championship every year.
The Ravens have achieved that goal, and Bisciotti ensured several more years of stability this week when he announced John Harbaugh had agreed to a contract extension that will keep him as the head coach until 2025.
Bisciotti also expressed optimism about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future, new team president Sashi Brown, an improved training and conditioning program and, maybe most importantly, his desire to maintain ownership into the foreseeable future.
There will be some critics, and rightfully so, who will point to Harbaugh’s poor clock management, last season’s slew of injuries and Jackson’s lone playoff win in four seasons. But those are only small pieces of the big picture.
Few organizations have been better than the Ravens, who have won two Super Bowl titles since moving to Baltimore in 1996.
The Ravens have also reached the playoffs in nine of the past 14 years under Harbaugh and advanced to the AFC championship game in 2008, 2011 and 2012. That puts them right up there with other top organizations in the league, such as the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
It could be so much worse. The Ravens could be the Cleveland Browns, who have had 12 head coaches, eight general managers and three owners since returning to the NFL in 1999.
The rumors have been rampant about Bisciotti selling this team for almost three years now. Every time there are additions to M&T Bank Stadium, there is an assumption that Bisciotti is preparing to sell.
He dismissed that speculation this week during an interview with local reporters, and at one point said he would sell the team before making threats about relocating. That should calm Baltimore fans who experienced the Colts’ move to Indianapolis nearly 40 years ago.
The doubts about Brown, 45, are understandable, especially since he is replacing long-time president Dick Cass. Brown was the lead counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005 to 2012 before becoming executive vice president and later general manager for the Browns from 2013 to 2017.
Those are two of the NFL’s worst-run franchises. But the saving grace is that Brown was basically hired by Cass, who is well respected throughout the NFL. According to former Ravens general manger Ozzie Newsome, now an executive vice president, Cass did 95% of the work in hiring Brown before presenting him to Bisciotti for final approval.
As for Harbaugh, his extension was expected. His overaggressive philosophy in crunch time cost the Ravens a playoff berth last season, and his clock management isn’t so great either, but the bottom line is he wins games. Harbaugh has a 137-88 career record — a .608 winning percentage — in 14 seasons in Baltimore and nine playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl win in 2012. His only two losing seasons came in 2015 (5-11) and 2021 (8-9), and both featured injuries to his starting quarterback.
Harbaugh has evolved from being the virtual cheerleading college coach (remember the 53 mighty men jackets?) to one who can actually accept high-maintenance players like cornerback Marcus Peters.
It’s too early to evaluate general manager Eric DeCosta. He needs to be treated like a draft pick and get a three- or four-year window to develop before a sound judgment can be made.
So far, DeCosta’s three drafts have been solid, but lacking game-changing players. His four first-round selections have been with the No. 25, No. 28, No. 27 and No. 31 overall picks, which have netted the Ravens receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman and linebackers Patrick Queen and Odafe Oweh.
Some will say that elite players must be taken in the top 10 overall, but the Ravens selected linebacker Ray Lewis at No. 26, tight end Todd Heap at No. 31, safety Ed Reed at No. 24 and Jackson at No. 32.
That’s why DeCosta deserves more time, and maybe that will help some of his offseason free-agent acquisitions improve as well.
As far as Jackson, I’ve been saying for nearly a year now that there is no rush to sign him. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for $23 million this season and can place the franchise tag on him for two more years afterward.
If he improves and gets the Ravens deep into the postseason, then show him the money. If not, show him the door. The idea of having a running quarterback is nothing new, but since the Ravens have already built their offense around him they might as well see the project to completion. And they can do it without paying the going rate of about $40 million per season.
To me, it’s all part of the franchise’s stability and consistency without pushing too far against the salary cap.
The only major difference for the Ravens is really addressing offseason injuries, which Harbaugh said they have done. Besides the team hiring a new trainer in Adrian Dixon, Harbaugh is making some adjustments to his coaching game plan.
It’s all part of him evolving as a coach.
“The only benefit of it is it forces you to tear things down to the base and kind of rebuild them,” Bisciotti said of last season’s injuries. “I think it was a good exercise to have to torn down and looked at. John’s looking at the way he practices and the way he ramps up training camp. He was doing the same thing that he was doing for years and years without us leading the league in injuries. It doesn’t mean that we can’t do this better and this better and this better.
“If we change everything that we think we need to change this year and it happens again, then everyone is going to go, ‘They have the worst luck in the world.’ And if we don’t [have injuries] again, then people are going to say, ‘Well it wasn’t all bad luck. They changed a lot of their practices to get to this point.’ We’ll take that, too. I believe we’re a better organization because we were forced to address it.”
This is one time where change is good, but again you have to look at the overall picture. If the Ravens get healthy again with players like Peters, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and left tackle Ronnie Stanley returning, the foundation is in place.
Then it’s only a matter of getting some help in the draft or through free agency. That’s the way good, stable organizations work.
The Ravens are one of them.
Get To Know The ‘Real Life’ Heroes Of RRR: Alluri Sitarama Raju And Komaram Bheem
Director SS Rajamouli knows how to keep his followers wrapped around his finger. After the success of ‘Baahubali,’ he has come up with the historical action flick, ‘RRR’ (Rise, Roar, Revolt). The film has generated a lot of hype since its announcement. The story of RRR revolves around two of India’s greatest revolutionary fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The makers called it “A fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s.” The film is a multi-starrer with some top artists like Jr NTR, and Ram Charan playing the leads.
At the film’s 1st media briefing in Hyderabad, Rajmouli said:
“‘RRR’ displays Ram Charan and Jr NTR recreating the fairly young versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — the groundbreaking freedom warriors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana”
Rajamouli also added,
“There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about … It is through this fictional story [that] we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.”
Let’s get to know the Real-life Heroes, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem, the two revolutionaries who fought for the forest rights of Adivasis:
Alluri Sitaram Raju
An Indian rebel who led the Rampa Rebellion in 1922 to oppose the 1882 Madras Forest Act enacted by the British. The Act heavily restricted the tribal group’s freedom of movement within their own lands. He is widely known as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (hero of the forest) though he was not an Adivasi.
The ‘podu’ method of shifting cultivation was followed by many tribes who lived in the Rampa administrative area. The Madras Forest Act, 1882 prohibited them from taking part in podu cultivation so the forests could be cleared and exploited for wood.
Sitarama Raju led attacks on police stations to seize weapons to aid their rebellion after fighting with bows and arrows for a while. The British government announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for Sitarama Raju’s head. He was finally taken into police custody on May 7, 1924, and killed in a public execution where he was shot while he was tied to a tree.
Komaram Bheem
Komaram Bheem was another rebel who was hiding in a tea plantation in Assam after fleeing from jail. While hiding he learned of Sitarama Raju’s uprising, and being a part of the Gond tribe himself he was inspired to defend the tribe.
He started a rebellion against the oppression of local landowners by the last Nizam of Hyderabad in the early 1900s. The Nizam officials were suspected of seizing crops produced by tribal residents through podu cultivation(shifting agriculture) and claiming a stake in the forest land. From 1928 to 1940, he led guerrilla warfare against the Nizam’s army making Jodeghat village his base. The Nizam government planned to kill him being unable to control the uprising.
According to a journalist, Harpal Singh, when Bheem and his comrades refused to surrender the Nizam officials killed Bheem and many others through open fire. The historical slogan ‘Jal Jangal Zameen,’ which is extensively used in Adivasi struggles until this day was originated by Bheem.
Before RRR, these heroes have been previously portrayed on screen. The film Alluri Seetarama Raju (1974), was a major success. In a 1990 Telugu film titled Komaram Bheem, Bheem’s story has been told. The film also won two Nandi awards (state awards that recognize excellence in Telugu cinema).
S S Rajamouli is a National Film Award-winning filmmaker who linked these two historic strands in his film RRR.
The post Get To Know The ‘Real Life’ Heroes Of RRR: Alluri Sitarama Raju And Komaram Bheem appeared first on MEWS.
