Auto Accident Free Driving Rules for the Rain
As nice as it would be to drive in perfect weather conditions all the time, all drivers know that is not a possibility. At some point, everyone will have to drive in lightning, thunder, rainstorms, hail or even snow. It is at that point in time that the rules of the road become more important than ever.
First, it is important that a car be equipped properly in the case of a rainstorm. Problems that are as simple as old or damaged wiper blades can cause major visual issues for any driver. The application of a topical windshield product like Rainex can also increase visibility for drivers greatly. Break lights, headlights and emergency lights are important at all times, but they become even more vital during a heavy storm. It is important to routinely check and make sure that all the lights are functioning properly and accurately.
Once it is determined that a vehicle is safe to drive in the rain, the driver must make the remainder of the changes. When rain is present, it is of extreme importance that the driver follows all rules of the road. Following too closely to the vehicle in front is dangerous due to the fact that breaks do not work as well when they are wet. The traction between tires and the road is decreased greatly, which is why vehicles slide so easily in the rain. If a vehicle in front stops quickly, the driver behind must be far enough back that he or she has adequate time to stop as well.
Another dangerous issue during a rainstorm is the risk of hydroplaning. When water floods a road and a vehicle goes too fast over the inundated areas, the tires no longer have contact with the road. Instead, the tires are moving directly on water. As a result, the vehicle will tend to be pulled to the outside of the road. For this reason, it is so important that drivers not only go the speed limit, but below the limit as well. The best rule for rain is to drive with the flow of traffic. Avoid trying to pass other vehicles, speed or make quick stops.
The basic rule for driving at any time is to use common sense. Treat vehicles and the road with extreme caution and always practice defensive driving techniques. Use excess caution during any adverse weather conditions and stay safe.
Why Are All Accident Cases Different?
You hear it all the time that no two automobile accident cases are the same. So why is that? Well the reason is there are many factors that go into determining a claim. We will cover some of the variations that can cause claims to be different from one another.
1. Location. Where someone gets involved in a motor vehicle collision is important because that may be where a jury is selected to listen to your claim if you are forced to go to trial. As with most areas some places are more conservative or have a more conservative jury pool and others are more liberal. The jurisdiction has a impact upon any settlement or verdict but is not the only factor considered.
2. Type of accident. There are various types of automobile accidents, for example head on collision, rear end collision, t-bone collision, failure to yield collision and side swipe. There may be some types of collisions not listed but these are the usual suspects when it comes to automobile collisions. Depending upon the nature of the collision will usually depend upon the seriousness of the injuries.
3. Amount of insurance coverage available. Some of the most severe injuries my firm has seen has been related with the most underinsured drivers and subsequently, the odds decrease dramatically at there ever being a recovery. When someone has insurance the insurance company will provide protection up to the amount contracted for. There are various policies but the important ones which are helpful when you are involved in a motor vehicle collision are; liability, uninsured motorist and medical payments coverage.
- Liability insurance is the coverage you need if you are at fault for an automobile accident. The insurance company will cover you up to the policy limit amount you purchase. The minimum policy limit amount in Georgia as of the date of this article is $25,000.00/$50,000.00. These limits translate into no more than $25,000.00 per person and no more than $50,000.00 per accident regardless of how many people are injured.
- Uninsured motorist insurance is insurance that protects you in case the at-fault driver does not have any insurance or if they are underinsured. This is the most effective way to protect yourself against other drivers. You can not control the way other drivers drive. You can not stop a drunk driver from drinking and getting behind the wheel, but you can attempt to reduce the impact it has on you and your family should that drunk driver chose to run into your vehicle. Not much of a consolation but the reality is it is the single best way to proactively protect your family from financial ruin if an unfortunate serious car collision occurs. Most insurance companies will allow you to purchase uninsured motorist coverage in the same amount as your liability coverage. If there is anything to take away from this article it is to go out and purchase as much uninsured motorist coverage as you can afford. This coverage is an optional coverage and you must ask for it if you want it.
- Medical payments insurance coverage is insurance that pays for medical care and prescriptions as well as lost wages and other payments based upon medical coverage you need. The policy amounts usually range from $500 to $50,000.00. This insurance would serve as the primary insurance even before any health insurance you may have. Very affordable and if you have no health insurance it is a good way to protect against the unexpected car collision and subsequent medical care you will be required to pay. This is also important because the number one complaint we here is the doctor wants $200.00 to see me and I can not work due to my injuries “how am I going to pay for this?”. The short answer is medical payments coverage. This is an optional coverage and must be requested if you want it.
4. Injuries caused by the automobile accident. Insurance companies will not pay for what could have happened to you in an automobile accident, in fact unless there is solid proof that you will need surgery then the insurance company may attempt not to pay for surgery. The important thing to remember is to keep your options open when discussing your medical care with your medical providers. If surgery is an option, do not tell the doctor you do not want it. The reason you should not state this is you may want the surgery later. If you tell the doctor under no conditions do I want surgery he/she may write that in the medical records the insurance company will receive. They love to see that they will not have to pay for a surgery and will not if you are adamant that you do not want it. So it is best to keep all of your options open, today you may not feel like you want surgery but the future can change your mind quickly especially if the pain increases to the point where any surgery is better than the existing pain.
5. Punitive circumstances. By punitive circumstances I am referring to drunk driving, reckless driving, soon to be texting and driving and other various behaviors that make the collision especially dangerous and preventable. With a punitive circumstance, there is greater possibility of being successful in your claim so long as your injuries are related and treatment is reasonable. The punitive aspects of a case can be the difference between a settlement and a trial.
6. Insurance company. The fact is there are certain insurance companies that will put up a fight regardless of the circumstances and they do not care about seeming fair and basically force the injured party to file suit if they want to have there medical bills paid for. This is something that we have seen more and more lately, which is unfortunate. A fair settlement benefits both parties involved in a car wreck claim, taking an aggressive stance to prolong a matter knowing that the majority will cave and they will benefit as a company.
In closing, these six reasons are not the only reasons but are the big six when it comes to determining the value of your claim and why you know someone you know had a similar claim but with much different results. Often times it will be one of these six reasons or more will be the reason your claim is valued differently.
Should you ever have specific questions regarding your specific claim, you should contact an automobile accident attorney in your area.
How Much Money Can I Get If Hurt on the Construction Site?
Accidents are inevitable. If an accident can happen even in the safest places, the larger chances are there for an accident to happen in the most hazardous places. Such is the case in construction sites. Every year, construction site accidents can range from hundreds, sometimes even thousands, if precautionary measures are not followed.
Construction sites are prone to accidents. This is because of the use of heavy machinery and equipment that expose the construction workers to different kinds of hazards like falling debris, electrocution, machine malfunctions, among others. These accidents may cause minor physical injuries to major physical injuries that will require medication or hospitalization of the injured person. Major physical injuries result to fractures, lacerations, paralysis, brain injury, and sometimes even death.
In order to protect the workers, construction accident laws are being reinforced in all state that will help the workers get compensation should an accident befall them. In the United States, Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), creates and enforce the rules and regulations as well as the guidelines and standards that will ensure the safety of the workers. These standards should be employed in construction sites by employers or they will be penalized by the state.
When a construction accident happens, the employers are accountable for the all the injured worker’s medical bills and expenses as well as lost wages. If the employers fail to give the injured worker’s compensation, he can file a case against his employers so he can collect the damages that due to him. In some cases, multiple parties can be sued which include the contractor, architect, the construction firm and the subcontractor.
If you or a family member got involved in a construction site accident, an experienced personal injury lawyer can help you win a lawsuit. Getting their services is better because they have the expertise to negotiate for you than yourself. Most insurance companies will offer you money that you do not deserve. A skilled lawyer will be able to get you the money that you deserve.
During the consultation, you must tell your lawyer everything you know so he can make the necessary actions and collect all the information that he will need in order to defend you. If you are wary about getting a lawyer because of lack of money, you must know that personal injury cases are normally handled on a contingency fee basis. This means that they will not get paid until they were able to win your case.
Asbestosis Attorney Needed For Asbestosis Victims?
As far as statistics go, almost 10,000 Americans die from Asbestos related disorders. Roughly 2,000 will yield to lung cancer, which scientists believe to be the second greatest asbestos-related cancer next to mesothelioma.
Exposure to asbestos often occur from different occupation sites such as mining companies, power plants and chemical plants which can cause drastic exposure to asbestos fibers leading to different asbestos related illnesses such as asbestosis and mesothelioma. Moreover, Asbestos can also be found in different products that most people often use such as popcorn poppers, hair dryers, talc powder, plastics, textile clothes and garments and many more.
Unluckily, Asbestos- related cases are dramatically increasing. Signs and symptoms, most especially in mesothelioma cases, often show after several years (20-30 years to be exact). In cases of Asbestosis, almost 2000 people die in the US each year. These numbers cause great stress not only to a number people but to the entire community. Thus, people with suspected cases of asbestos exposure must immediately seek legal assistance from an experienced Asbestos or Mesothelioma attorney. An Asbestos attorney knows how to deal with this circumstance, and winning the case results to rightful justice and compensation.
What is the job of an Asbestos Attorney?
An Asbestos attorney is just like an ordinary lawyer around your town, only that it specializes in cases that involve asbestos exposure. The Asbestos Attorney’s job is to:
* Conduct a thorough investigation of your case.
* Explain to you in details about what you need to expect on the process of your case.
* Find relevant and valid evidences to be proven and defended in court.
* Provide rightful legal advice. Consulting your attorney on what to say and what to do during trials is very important.
* Stand for you in the court. He will represent as your guardian, protecting and helping you from any attacks from the defending party.
