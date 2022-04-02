News
Ben Soffer, the Boy With No Job, Is an Acccidental Influencer
When Benjamin Soffer started dating his wife around nine years ago, he was committed to getting her off of her phone. She had a few thousand followers on Instagram as @girlwithnojob, was gaining traction online, and Soffer was frustrated that she was paying more attention to her phone than him. Instead, she suggested he make @boywithnojob.
“I was interested but I was more interested in her getting off of her phone than I was in getting on my phone at the time,” Soffer said. “So it was really a happy accident.”
I spoke with Soffer, now known as @boywithnojob (1.6M, Instagram) who recently launched his own canned cocktail company Spritz Society. His Instagram page is filled with snarky humor and memes targeted toward millennials.
The Old Instagram & The Creator War
Soffer cultivated his audience on Instagram before he tried to build his platform into a business.
“Now nobody really starts an Instagram without an intention to build it into a community they could monetize,” Soffer said. “Back then it was completely different.”
“Which is why I think that we have such authentic communities that we built from the ground up, never spent a dollar on paid advertising, never really focused on growing the community,” he said.
Soffer’s Instagram is mostly filled with memes and what he calls “relatable humor.” His audience mainly consists of 25-34 year-olds, 80% of whom live in the U.S. with a strong presence in New York.
“But these are millennials that like to have a good time, can sort of laugh at themselves,” he said. “There’s a lot of self-deprecating humor. Just regular nineties kids for the most part, late eighties, that all grew up in a very different age that sort of appreciate the humor that we all grew up on.”
Soffer’s focus is not on expanding his follower base and he said he isn’t very good at managing his accounts across platforms. Instead he focuses on nurturing the fans he does have.
“I don’t have big audiences on other platforms because my goal, it’s not on growing my audience. It’s on taking the followers that I have, nurturing those relationships, and making them lifelong followers,” he said.
The importance of a nine-to-five
Before pursuing being a full-time influencer, Soffer held various jobs in advertising. He cited working at Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerMedia as his favorite role, partially because his social media presence was celebrated at work.
“[I] educated myself by having nine-to-fives, the last decade, growing as a marketing executive and always having boywithnojob there,” he said. “I leverage that into really helping to build myself into the businessman that I am today.”
Building Spritz Society
Soffer is a big fan of Aperol Spritz cocktails and said he coined the phrase “Spritz Season.” He noticed the popularity of hard seltzer and decided he wanted to try and make a canned aperitif-based cocktail.
To build his business, Soffer asked his followers what they thought of spritzes through an Instagram poll and found that 92% of the 50,000 responses he got were positive. He also direct-messaged around 3,500 followers a Google form in order to gather opinions on logo and can designs, alcohol by volume percentage, and flavors. He called that research-and development-group Spritz Society which is how he determined the name of his brand.
“The name literally comes from empathetically building this brand through my community,” he said.
Spritz Society is available in California, Florida, Texas and will soon be in Massachusetts, Illinois, and New York, through a range of retailers.
Advice for Aspiring Creators
Soffer said it’s difficult to remain authentic as a content creator while monetizing content if you don’t have a huge following.
“If you want to be a full-time content creator—unless you are at the David Dobrik level or the Marques Brownlee level, where you can work with LG and they’ll pay you half a million dollars for a video and you can do a couple a year and not lose your audience—the typical content creator would need to work with several brands, ones that maybe they don’t believe in, just to get that check.”
Soffer makes his money mainly through Spritz Society, and recommends that other influencers try to launch their own products or collaborate with bigger companies on products.
“I would say that if your goal is longevity, I would search for those meaningful partnerships,” he said. “If your goal is [to] quickly make money, there’s endless amounts of brands that will pay you to do stuff but you’ll lose your audience. And the day that you don’t perform for the brand, you’ll often lose the brand. So I would tread lightly.”
Soucheray: Just because they call it math doesn’t make it so
After reading the story twice and even negotiating the predictable woke roadbumps of diversity, equity and inclusion, I, like, well, pretty much everybody, don’t understand the state’s new math standards for K-12 students.
A committee appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education proposed 20 new “anchor standards,” which summarize what students are expected to learn and be able to do in math. Five of those anchor standards apply math concepts to examples “found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities.”
Why, by which is meant what does this latest jumping the shark have to do with math? Whether math is a concept as opposed to a written-in-stone discipline apparently can be argued in the failed academy, but no matter what your name is or the color of your skin or where you come from, 2+2 still equals 4.
And it has been thus since Archimedes, the Father of Mathematics, was born in Greece almost 300 years before Christ. It might be hard to believe, but math has served humans well for a couple of thousand years without the input of a committee appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education, which quite probably was more interested in signaling its virtue than sticking to the foundational principles that all children must learn.
Here is one of the five proposed anchor standards that reference Minnesota’s American Indian tribes:
“Determine quantities, relationships between quantities, and number systems and their representations found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities; demonstrate computational thinking and assess the reasonableness of the results.”
Huh?
In each of the five anchor standards that apply to Minnesota’s Native American students, or, more accurately to all students, there are words like reasonableness, generalizations, justifications, visualizations, probabilities, modeling, predictions and relevant problems. Taken together, those words mean there is not a chance in hell a kid could ever flunk a math class.
But it’s not math. Math is either right or wrong. Anything can be generalized, visualized, justified, negotiated and found to be reasonable. But it’s not math.
It is called the failed academy because these progressive re-inventions of traditional disciplines, like math, are setting children up for failure, not success. There is no unique math for children of color. Do you want your child to understand the Pythagorean theorem, or be encouraged to believe that a social or cultural grievance, for example, has a mathematical component because we are calling that math?
Parents of color — all parents — should be outraged that the progressive left is ruining the academy. They are making your children “less than” by believing your child is not capable of success in the traditional arts and letters. Less than. Instead they water down the traditional disciplines or hollow them out all together until they are unrecognizable but amenable to a passing grade so long as grades still actually exist.
The public’s response to these new standards has been almost unanimously negative. That negativity can be turned into a powerful and overdue demand. Parents need to tell the failed academy to stop doing your child a favor. Your child is as capable of success as any child. But to be thought of as less than means they won’t learn very much of anything useful at all.
Big update Regarding Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja four-nation tournament including India and Pakistan
Big update Regarding Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja four-nation tournament including India and Pakistan
Ramiz Raja to pitch four-nation tournament including India and Pakistan at ICC meet
Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja has made his mind to table a proposal for a four-nation tournament involving India at the upcoming ICC Board Meeting in which BCCI will also take parinputs.
Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja has made his mind to table a proposal for a four-nation tournament involving India at the upcoming ICC Board Meeting in which BCCI will also take part.
However, as per reports, BCCI is unlikely to play ball.
As per the current ICC rule, a member board can host a tri-nation tournament at the most as only the global body has the right to organize an event which involves more than three countries.
But Ramiz’s ‘white-paper’ proposes that ICC run the tournament annually with a projected revenue of USD 750 million for the parent body from media rights and other commercial activities.
Also Read : Good news for employees, today this rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know details
India have been pencilled as one of the four participating sides in the four-Nations T20 Super League Series proposal, which Ramiz plans to table at the April 10 ICC Board meeting in Dubai.
Australia and England are the other participating sides in the proposal, which, if goes through, will see the Asian neighbours compete at the highest level on an annual basis.
The event host, the concept (white) paper says, will be decided amongst the four participants, with each participating side to stage the tournament on a rotation basis with ICC like its other global events running the tournament.
However it has been learnt that BCCI is unlikely to relent.
“Our Futures Tours & Programme (FTP) is packed. Also the fact that there are lot of factors and as of now, there is no change in policy of playing them at ICC events. Also, we don’t think ICC will be ready to organize a four-nation and Raja’s proposal will be turned down,” a senior BCCI official said.
India and Pakistan have played each other only in ICC or ACC events since 2012 when the last bilateral white-ball series was held.
Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated in an interview to a foreign news agency that board is currently more focussed on honouring its bilateral commitments.
Also Read : Toll Tax New Price Released: Big news! Increased rates of toll tax apply, know how much toll tax will be charged from which vehicle
“The calender is choc-a-bloc and also we need to keep players physical and mental health in mind with so much of cricket being played,’ the official said.
According to proposal prepared by Ramiz, “the quadrangular series will be played on a single-league basis around September/October, which is a low cricket period due to the eve of cricket seasons in Australia, India and Pakistan, and the tail-end of the cricket season in England.
“The proposal suggests a potential revenue of USD 750 million, which the PCB boss wants to be distributed amongst the participating nations and other ICC members through a distribution model,” a PCB source told PTI.
While Ramiz wants ICC to be the organizers of such an event, PCB sources feel that it will in no way undermine the global events.
“It is not an attempt to undermine the ICC Events or the ICC Events Cycle. The ICC tried the Super Series in 2005, so there is no harm in testing waters for another event,” the source said.
With PTI inputs
The post Big update Regarding Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja four-nation tournament including India and Pakistan appeared first on JK Breaking News.
NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats’ debate on crime
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s hard to find anyone on board with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to toughen the state’s bail laws, two years after they were retooled to keep people from being jailed because they are poor.
Reform advocates say the system should be left alone. Police leaders and even some of the governor’s fellow Democrats say the proposal doesn’t go far enough to roll back what they consider soft treatment of criminals.
The debate over bail in New York is emblematic of a fight taking place elsewhere in the U.S.
A spike in violence during the COVID-19 pandemic has Democrats eager to show they’re tough on crime ahead of this year’s midterm elections, from the White House on down, but the party is struggling to find a common message with progressives pushing the need for police reform and moderates focusing instead on rising crime rates.
Hochul’s attempt to stake out a middle ground has provoked criticism from all points of the political spectrum.
“I think that’s a sign that you’re in the right place,” she said of her plan in March. The proposal would continue to limit instances in which people would be required to post bail, but make more crimes eligible for detention and give judges more discretion to consider a defendant’s criminal history.
New York changed its bail laws in response to public outcry over prisoners accused of minor crimes being held in jail for extended periods while awaiting trial because they couldn’t afford to pay bail — a system where a person puts up cash as a guarantee that they will return to court.
The state’s answer was to eliminate cash bail for many nonviolent offenses — a reform that frustrated some law enforcement officials who warned that people released back to the streets would commit new crimes.
But with violent crime up across America, crime rates have been an easy target and longstanding bogeyman for Republicans, who have wasted no opportunity to make it a campaign issue in races around the U.S., including governor’s races in Illinois, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
Democrats, bracing for tough midterm elections, are striving to prove they’re responding, in some cases emphasizing efforts to provide more money to police departments while making scant mention of reforms they embraced a few years ago.
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is up for reelection and has been touring the state promoting his $300 million public safety plan. He has not focused on the reform measures he signed after police killed George Floyd in the state almost two years ago.
Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is also running for reelection this year, has been hammered by Republicans over crime and like Hochul, is facing bipartisan pressure to toughen bail laws.
A record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque has ratcheted up pressure on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, including from some fellow Democrats. The first-term governor has joined efforts to ban pretrial release for certain violent crimes, though some legislators in her own party have balked at rolling back reforms that largely ended money bail.
President Joe Biden in his budget this week highlighted funding for police — for body cameras, crime prevention strategies, drug treatment, mental health and criminal justice reform.
This winter, he made a trip to New York City to stand with the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, a former police captain.
“The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said. “It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community.”
In comparison, while campaigning for president, Biden instead spoke more about criminal justice reforms and the need to reverse some of the toughest measures of the 1994 crime bill he helped write.
In New York, the fierce debate over bail has been one factor that caused legislators to miss an April 1 deadline to pass a new state budget.
Hochul initially said she didn’t want to touch the state’s bail laws until she saw data indicating the reforms were responsible for a crime spike. Democrats who control the state Legislature likewise said they were uninterested in unwinding reforms.
A recent report from New York City’s fiscal watchdog found that the percentage of people who committed new crimes after being released from jail hasn’t budged since the bail reform measure passed.
But now, some Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a repeal. They include U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who is challenging Hochul in the governor’s race; Adams, who has made cracking down on crime in New York City a top priority; and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has started criticizing the bail reforms he signed as he contemplates running for office again.
At some point in recent weeks, Hochul changed her mind and drafted a plan to tweak the law. She avoided talking about it publicly, though, for days after it leaked to the media.
Nearly a week later, Hochul defended the plan in an op-ed, saying that while the state’s bail laws were not the main cause of a rise in shootings during the pandemic, they needed to be changed.
Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate who is also challenging Hochul in the governor’s race, said the governor “should show courage and leadership on this issue, or at the very least pick a side between fearmongering and facts.”
It’s unclear if Democrats controlling the statehouse will meet the governor somewhere in the middle as they continue negotiating, but the pressure has ratcheted up in recent days.
New York City’s police commissioner visited Albany to press for reforms. Defenders of the current law were arrested for demonstrating outside the governor’s office and one lawmaker, Democratic Assembly Member Latrice Walker of Brooklyn, was on day nine Thursday of a hunger strike to protest any rollbacks as negotiations continued.
___
Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Washington and Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.
