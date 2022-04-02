Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia

Any path left for the Timberwolves to sneak out of the Western Conference play-in game and into the No. 6 seed relied upon a road win Friday against the team they have been trying to surpass.

And while it remains just a remote possibility, the Timberwolves did what they needed to do to keep that hope alive, beating the current No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets 136-130 and cutting their lead to two games with four games left in the regular season.

“We just know that we needed this win,” Anthony Edwards said. “This was a must win. We had that mentality.”

The night had the feel of a playoff game, something the Timberwolves hope to have plenty of in the next month. And if the Timberwolves are to have success in a play-in game or a first-round series, they’ll need contributions up and down the lineup. That was the case Friday, and it came in spurts for different parts of the lineup. In the first half, it was the duo of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The pair had the team’s first 20 points and did not miss any of their nine combined shots. Russell’s performance was particularly notable as the guard’s recent struggles had corresponded with Minnesota’s struggles. In the previous five games, the Timberwolves had won just one game with Russell averaging 11 points on 30 percent shooting. He had made just 2-21 3-pointers in the last four games. But within the game’s first four minutes, Russell matched that, nailing a pair of 3-pointers. At the end of the first half, Russell had 22 points.

Similarly, Towns had 16 points midway through the first quarter without a missed shot. Foul trouble briefly slowed his pace and forced him out of the game in the first quarter, but he picked it back up in the second half. He finished the night with 32 points.

Behind the scoring prowess of Towns and Russell, the Timberwolves held the lead for nearly the entire first half and into the third quarter. But as the Nuggets quickly erased a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, it was the Wolves’ bench pieces that helped reclaim and extend the lead.

Trailing 94-92 with less than a minute left in the third quarter, Malik Beasley and Jordan McLaughlin hit threes on back-to-back possessions. With the team back up by six in the fourth quarter, Beasley drew a foul and hit the free throws, and McLaughlin hit a three on the next possession to push the lead back into double digits. Overall, the bench scored 49 points, led by Beasley’s 15 and Taurean Prince’s 16 points.

Then in the fourth quarter, Edwards came alive. After shooting 1-9 in the first three quarters, Edwards made all five of his fourth quarter shots, scoring 14 points in the quarter to finish with 18 points for the game. His offense was pivotal down the stretch as the Nuggets continued to push. Denver brought the game all the way back to within three points in the final minute, but free throws by Prince and Edwards clinched it.

The fourth quarter was also the Timberwolves’ best defensive quarter on Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with 38 points but had only five in the fourth quarter.

“We were able to make it hard enough for him that he was never really able to find a rhythm,” Finch said.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s trio that had struggled to find a rhythm during its recent skid, found their form. Towns, Russell and Edwards combined for 74 points.

“If they all played well and had a good game, got their confidence back and all played well in the same game against a good opponent, that was going to be a statement for us and they did that,” Finch said. “…Everybody chipped in at one point or another.”