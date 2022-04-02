News
Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia
Timberwolves beat Nuggets, stay in race for West’s sixth seed
Any path left for the Timberwolves to sneak out of the Western Conference play-in game and into the No. 6 seed relied upon a road win Friday against the team they have been trying to surpass.
And while it remains just a remote possibility, the Timberwolves did what they needed to do to keep that hope alive, beating the current No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets 136-130 and cutting their lead to two games with four games left in the regular season.
“We just know that we needed this win,” Anthony Edwards said. “This was a must win. We had that mentality.”
The night had the feel of a playoff game, something the Timberwolves hope to have plenty of in the next month. And if the Timberwolves are to have success in a play-in game or a first-round series, they’ll need contributions up and down the lineup. That was the case Friday, and it came in spurts for different parts of the lineup. In the first half, it was the duo of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The pair had the team’s first 20 points and did not miss any of their nine combined shots. Russell’s performance was particularly notable as the guard’s recent struggles had corresponded with Minnesota’s struggles. In the previous five games, the Timberwolves had won just one game with Russell averaging 11 points on 30 percent shooting. He had made just 2-21 3-pointers in the last four games. But within the game’s first four minutes, Russell matched that, nailing a pair of 3-pointers. At the end of the first half, Russell had 22 points.
Similarly, Towns had 16 points midway through the first quarter without a missed shot. Foul trouble briefly slowed his pace and forced him out of the game in the first quarter, but he picked it back up in the second half. He finished the night with 32 points.
Behind the scoring prowess of Towns and Russell, the Timberwolves held the lead for nearly the entire first half and into the third quarter. But as the Nuggets quickly erased a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, it was the Wolves’ bench pieces that helped reclaim and extend the lead.
Trailing 94-92 with less than a minute left in the third quarter, Malik Beasley and Jordan McLaughlin hit threes on back-to-back possessions. With the team back up by six in the fourth quarter, Beasley drew a foul and hit the free throws, and McLaughlin hit a three on the next possession to push the lead back into double digits. Overall, the bench scored 49 points, led by Beasley’s 15 and Taurean Prince’s 16 points.
Then in the fourth quarter, Edwards came alive. After shooting 1-9 in the first three quarters, Edwards made all five of his fourth quarter shots, scoring 14 points in the quarter to finish with 18 points for the game. His offense was pivotal down the stretch as the Nuggets continued to push. Denver brought the game all the way back to within three points in the final minute, but free throws by Prince and Edwards clinched it.
The fourth quarter was also the Timberwolves’ best defensive quarter on Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with 38 points but had only five in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to make it hard enough for him that he was never really able to find a rhythm,” Finch said.
Meanwhile, Minnesota’s trio that had struggled to find a rhythm during its recent skid, found their form. Towns, Russell and Edwards combined for 74 points.
“If they all played well and had a good game, got their confidence back and all played well in the same game against a good opponent, that was going to be a statement for us and they did that,” Finch said. “…Everybody chipped in at one point or another.”
Jace Frederick: In UConn’s semifinal victory, Paige Bueckers again proves she’ll do whatever it takes to win
It took about three minutes for Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma to shout out an impassioned plea to his best player in Friday’s national semifinal at Target Center.
“Shoot the … ball!” Auriemma screamed at Bueckers, including a few extra words that will not appear in this column.
The Huskies’ hall of fame coach knows what everyone else does, too — UConn’s best chance to lift the trophy at the end of this weekend likely includes as many Bueckers shot attempts as she can get.
And Bueckers complied with her coach — sort of. The point guard did indeed lead UConn in scoring — finishing with a team-high 14 points in the Huskies’ 63-58 win over Stanford to set up a titanic tilt with South Carolina on Sunday for the national title.
Fourteen may not sound like many, but in a defensive slugfest where every bucket felt like a legitimate game changer, points were at a premium.
Bueckers seemed to score the big buckets, the ones UConn needed to shift momentum. That may not be enough volume to appease everyone – even Auriemma – but such is the game with Bueckers.
The Hopkins alum loves to pass. She lives to get her teammates involved and put them in the best possible position to shine. She believes her vision is a gift, and she craves the chance to utilize it.
Yes, she can enter “Paige Buckets” mode when necessary – she showed as much in the Huskies’ dramatic double overtime victory in the regional final, scoring 15 points in the extra sessions alone to lift UConn to victory.
But that mentality is not her default mode.
“I think she gets it. It’s always been a thing,” said Tara Starks, Bueckers’ long-time mentor and AAU coach. “She’s always been a kid that’s not going to take a bad shot and always wants to take the right shot.”
Sometimes, Starks noted, Bueckers has to realize that “your bad shot is better than anyone else’s right shot.”
“You’ve got to be willing to take those shots down the stretch of big games,” Starks said. “She’s always had it in her, but she’s always been so unselfish, she’s always been a team player, always wants to get other people involved and always wants her team to get as much recognition as she did.”
Bueckers aims to find the balance. She successfully did so Friday. In the second and third quarter, she hit a couple consecutive jumpers to create separation when needed. With UConn up six in the fourth, it was the guard who picked off a pass and took it the distance for the layup that truly put the Huskies in the driver’s seat down the stretch.
And in between, when she wasn’t scoring, she was doing just about everything else. That included a strong defensive performance that included a pair of steals and a drawn charge, while holding Stanford’s Lexie Hull to 2 for 12 shooting. She stabilized UConn’s offense, finding her teammates for good looks on countless occasions – some fell, some didn’t.
There was a scary moment in the fourth quarter, when Bueckers’ leg got tangled up with those of a Stanford player on the defensive end. She briefly left the game, clutching her knee. Mind you, Bueckers missed a large chunk of the second half of the season with a knee injury.
“I’m OK,” she confirmed after the game.
She didn’t look comfortable down the stretch, but returned to action to help the Huskies close the door in the closing minutes. Down the stretch, Bueckers even grabbed a rebound that required a collision, which resulted in even more pain.
It didn’t stop her.
Whether it’s shooting, passing, or simply gutting an effort out, this is always true of Paige Bueckers – she’ll do what’s necessary to succeed,
“We’re just trying to win,” Bueckers said, “and whatever we need to do to keep winning, we’re going to do that.”
John Shipley: Team of destiny? South Carolina looks the part
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is something of a fatalist. Whatever is going to happen, she said in the runup to Friday’s NCAA women’s basketball semifinals at Target Center, already has been written.
The subject came up when a reporter on Thursday asked her about the Gamecocks’ loss to Stanford in their Final Four opener last spring.
“Our paths are divinely ordered,” she told reporters on Thursday, “so we’ve got to take the good and the bad and the disappointments just like we take the celebratory experiences.”
This seems to have trickled down to her team. After advancing to the national title game with a 72-59 victory over Louisville in Friday’s early game, Gamecocks center Aliyah Boston echoed her coach.
“That’s just a reminder to not go into the game with any kind of nerves because it’s already written,” she said.
Boston had something to do with it, too – the consensus national player of the year finished with game-highs of 23 points and 18 rebounds – but there might be something to the preordination angle because the Gamecocks were cool, calm and collected in their biggest game of the season, playing with the aplomb of a team that already knew what was going to happen.
Louisville, on the other hand, needed some time to get its bearings. Playing in their fourth Final Four since 2009, and aiming for their third appearance in the national title game, the Cardinals started with air balls and blocked shots, quickly falling behind 11-2.
It appeared the Gamecocks had a chance to put Louisville away early, but the Cardinals used a 12-0 run to take a 22-19 lead with 6:18 left in the first half and it was quickly a game. And then it quickly wasn’t. South Carolina answered without so much as a timeout.
“Sometimes when the lights come on, it just takes you a little bit longer to just kind of get your equilibrium,” Staley said, “and once they did, they ended up roaring back.”
But the Gamecocks (34-2) answered with a 10-2 run punctuated by Saniya Rivers’ steal and layup and never trailed again.
“I could have called a timeout,” Staley said, “… But when you know why it’s happening and you’ve got an experienced team like we have, we just let the game settle in and corrected it on the fly.”
That’s confidence, in your team or the fates – probably both. This is South Carolina’s third Final Four appearance since 2017, and they won it all that season. This year, the Gamecocks have been ranked No. 1 wire to wire and are one of three No. 1 seeds playing this weekend in Minneapolis.
It wasn’t as if Louisville (29-5) played poorly. Emily Engstler finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Kianna Smith kept the game close with eight first-quarter points when the rest of her teammates were struggling to find the rim. Maybe it would have been a different game had some of the Cardinals’ early shots fallen, but most didn’t even hit the rim.
“I always say if we’re going to lose a game, I want it to be because we just missed shots,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “We had some great looks. We had some that went in and out at crunch time.”
True, but South Carolina made Louisville work for just about every shot it took. The Gamecocks, on the other hand, got open on the perimeter for six 3-pointers and were able to go low to Boston when they absolutely needed a bucket.
At last year’s Final Four, South Carolina lost to eventual champion Stanford, 66-65, in the semifinals. But Staley swore this week she only thinks of that game when she’s asked about it.
“It is there as part of your journey,” she said this week. “So good, bad, or indifferent, it’s a part of who we are. Like it was supposed to happen.”
The Gamecocks played Friday as if they were supposed to win.
