Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa create powerful punch atop Twins’ lineup
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ten years ago, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton went back-to-back for the first time when the Houston Astros snagged Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft and the Twins grabbed Buxton right behind him.
Friday, they were lined up back-to-back again. This time it was in the Twins’ lineup in reverse order — Buxton first, Correa second — and the pair put on a show in the Twins’ 8-7 exhibition victory over the Atlanta Braves at Hammond Stadium.
“I think there’s a very real chance that we see them (bat) one and two at times this year, and I think we got a little taste of it today, and it was good,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Buxton finished the day 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and four runs driven in. He’s now hitting .407 this spring. Correa had a pair of extra-base hits in the game — a double and his second home run of the spring, which came after Buxton’s second of the day.
After coming out of the game, the pair had plenty of compliments to pay out.
“Having him hit behind me is kind of just, get on base and do what you’re going to do and he’s going to handle his own,” Buxton said. “Today was fun, just to see me and him hit one and two. It’s going to be a fun year. A very fun year.”
Buxton said the two talked on deck before the game about Atlanta starter Max Fried, who Correa faced in the World Series last fall. Buxton then went out and hit a leadoff home run.
After one game, Correa has found he likes hitting behind Buxton — even if Buxton sometimes clears the bases before he gets the chance.
“He’s so dynamic, right? He’s got so many ways to get on base. Now he hits for power,” Correa said. “He does everything. You know when he’s at the plate, something cool’s going to happen, so when you’re hitting behind him, I know if he goes in the gap, I know he’s going to be at third with no outs. So that gives you a more comfortable at-bat. He’s great, man. He’s great. I’m very happy with that.”
ARCHER DEBUTS
New Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer, signed by the team on Tuesday, touched 95 miles per hour in his debut Friday, throwing 50 pitches in his 2 2/3-inning outing.
Archer, who had been throwing in Arizona before signing, said he started getting a little tired at the end, but said the start “checked all the boxes” for him.
“(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) and I set some goals and walking away healthy was the No. 1 goal and No. 2 was to fill up the strike zone,” Archer said. “For the most part, I did that.”
Archer gave up three runs on five hits while striking out one. For his first spring training start, he said he was happy with where he was, and Baldelli echoed that sentiment.
“I was actually elated with what I saw with him today,” Baldelli said. The stuff was excellent. He was in and around the zone for the entire start. He looked very comfortable out there on the mound.”
RIVALRY TALK
The greatest rivalry in college basketball will ratchet up another level on Saturday night when Duke and North Carolina face off for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament at 7:49 CT. And the North Carolinians within the Twins clubhouse will be paying rapt attention — even if they don’t particularly like either of the blue-blood programs.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men’s college basketball history, is retiring at the conclusion of this season, putting even more on the line.
“A North Carolina fan would say, ‘poetic,’ ” bullpen coach Pete Maki, a former Duke coach and current Durham resident, said of the possibility of Krzyzewski’s career ending in the tournament against UNC. “A Duke fan would say ‘a tragedy.’ But hopefully Duke comes out on top and they win the whole (dang) thing.”
Archer, a Raleigh native, said he grew up in an N.C. State house — his dad attended school there — though he wasn’t a huge Wolfpack fan. Thus, he’s indifferent with “no skin in the game” but is looking forward to a good game.
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, who grew up in the Raleigh area rooting for N.C. State is slightly less indifferent — he dislikes both teams.
“Do I want Coach K to go out on a high note?” Jeffers asked. “It’d almost be hilarious if his last two losses were to UNC or two of his last (three) losses, so I don’t know. I’m still torn on that one.”
Jeffers later said he likely would root for North Carolina — and then the winner of Villanova and Kansas in the championship game. Pitcher Bailey Ober, a Charlotte native, also didn’t grow up a fan of either team, but plans on rooting for UNC, too.
“I think it’ll be pretty cool,” Ober said. “I mean, everyone’s going to be pitted against each other depending on what side you’re on, but it’ll be fun to see. I might try to stay off Twitter during that.”
The rivalry also will feature a trio of Minnesotans. Duke’s Theo John is a forward from Champlin Park High School, while two Tar Heels — Dawson Garcia, a Prior Lake grad, and Kerwin Walton, a Hopkins alum — hail from Minnesota, as well.
BRIEFLY
Twins top prospect Austin Martin will begin his season at Double-A. … Brent Rooker (shoulder) played five innings in a minor-league game in right field and took five at-bats. … Jeffers hit his second home run in as many days on Friday.
Adam Levine buys Rob Lowe’s former mansion for a whopping $52M
YouTube Is Aiming for Spotify’s Podcast Market Share
YouTube may be introducing a podcasts homepage and enhancing its podcast offerings to better compete with Spotify.
The news was reported by Podnews based on an 84-page document obtained by the outlet which detailed changes like new metrics for creators and expanded advertising.
Podcasts have experienced rapid growth over the past few years. According to data from Statista, 78% of Americans were aware of podcasting in 2021, up from 22% in 2006. Nearly 70% of Americans 12 and older listened to online audio according to a 2021 study by Edison Research and 57% had listened to a podcast. Podcasts are an appealing investment in part because their length gives their producers more opportunity to insert audio advertisements.
Spotify and YouTube have been after each other’s audiences for years. Spotify recently unseated Apple as the platform with the most monthly listeners in the US and while YouTube trails both in audio, it remains the king of video viewing. Spotify is eager to expand its video podcast offerings, while YouTube is after audio users.
In October 2021, for example, Spotify rolled out video podcasts on its platform directly positioning itself against YouTube. Spotify has also invested more than a billion dollars on podcasts. With its latest move, YouTube is signaling its eager to expanding its podcast footprint.
YouTube’s plans may include partnerships with platforms like Nielson, Podtrac, and Chartable. Chartable was acquired by Spotify in February.
Column: Matt Maldonado, who got into kicking game late at Yorkville, finds new home at Murray State. ‘I didn’t transfer to sit back.’
So far, so good.
That’s the update on Matt Maldonado, who was a freshman kicker last season for Wisconsin-Whitewater. I reported on Matt for our “Recruiting during a pandemic” project story that we published the last day of 2021.
Maldonado, a 2021 Yorkville graduate with something of a rags-to-riches story, had taken a leap of faith a few weeks earlier.
Four days after completing a successful freshman season for the NCAA Division III powerhouse, Maldonado entered the transfer portal. He believes he has what it takes to kick at the Division I level and wants to prove it.
He will get that chance after committing March 18 to a preferred walk-on offer from Murray State, a Football Championship Subdivision school in western Kentucky that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference but could be moving to the Missouri Valley in 2023.
“I feel competition breeds success,” Maldonado said. “I was one of eight kickers at Whitewater trying out for the kicking jobs when I went there.”
Before the season ended, Maldonado had won all three, handling field goal and point-after kicks, kickoffs and punts for the Warhawks (13-1), who came up one short of reaching the D-III national championship game.
It was quite a calendar year for Maldonado, who had played soccer through his sophomore year in high school before switching to football.
As a junior, Maldonado was behind senior Cole Riebe, who later accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Toledo.
Maldonado started in his senior season, which was pushed back to the spring by the Illinois High School Association due to the pandemic and shortened to six games.
His only roster offers were from D-III schools, which don’t offer athletic scholarships.
That’s important to Maldonado, who wants to help his parents financially since he has three younger sisters who also want go to college.
It’s hard not to pull for a young man like Maldonado, who doesn’t shy away from competition.
Murray State (6-5) counts returnees in all-conference senior Aaron Baum, who handled fields goals and PAT kicks last season; redshirt junior Lewis Halton, who handled punts; and redshirt sophomore Zaden Webber, who took care of kickoffs.
“The coaches told me it will be an equal playing field and it will be up to me and the other guys,” said Maldonado, who also had a Division II offer from Minnesota State Moorhead. “Whoever they feel can do the job best will play.
“I didn’t transfer to sit back. My primary focus is field goal and kickoffs, but the goal for me is to win any of the jobs.”
Maldonado originally thought the process would go quicker and he would have an offer in time to start the spring semester at his new school.
Instead, he’s taking classes at Waubonsee Community College that will transfer with the courses he took at Wisconsin-Whitewater. He works out on his own.
The 6-foot-2 Maldonado, who played at 170 pounds in high school, said he is now “pushing 200, which I hope will me increase my distance even more.”
Interest picked up after he had a strong showing in late January in Dallas at a camp conducted by nationally known instructor Jamie Kohl for transfer kickers and uncommitted high school seniors.
“It was my first time in a plane since I was 4,” Maldonado said.
He ranked second among the 120 kickers after the first day and was among 12 finalists who advanced to the second day, which was streamed live on YouTube.
He finished seventh for the weekend.
Coaches from Georgia State, West Virginia and North Dakota State were among a handful of schools that contacted him after the camp, but when no offers popped up with the interest, he agreed to the offer from Murray State coach Dean Hood.
“Morehead felt a little too far away from home and those winters up north are so cold,” Maldonado said. “Kentucky was 20 degrees warmer than here in Illinois when I visited, and the warmer it is, the better it is for kicking.”
Hood’s background also helped sway him.
The Racers’ head coach will be in his third year at Murray State. It was preceded by eight years as head coach at Ohio Valley rival Kentucky State, followed by three seasons as special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach at Kentucky.
“It was really good hearing that,” Maldonado said. “Having a head coach with that special teams background, I’m pretty sure he will place an emphasis on it.”
And Maldonado hopes to work his way to a role again.
