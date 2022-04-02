California Car Insurance 101 – What You Need to Know About Your Car Insurance Policy

Comparing car insurance policies is imperative before deciding on which company to deal with and which policy to take out for your car. If you’ve tried searching online you will have noticed that there are literally hundreds of companies in the United States alone that are selling car insurance policies.

The first thing you should find out is the age of the Insurance Company. Find out how long they’ve been in business. This is important because you don’t want to deal with a company that is relatively new and perhaps inexperienced.

The insurance company’s financial status is also something that should be looked at. When you take out an insurance policy with a company you are essentially handing over your monetary liability should something go wrong. Would the insurance company be able to handle that liability if they themselves are run down financially?

A good way to assess the financial standing of a car insurance company is to look at independent ratings from third party companies who assess financial positions of various insurance companies and give suitable ratings. Due to their independence from the car insurance companies you can trust their ratings. A.M Best, Moody’s and Standard’s and Poor’s are some independent analysts.

Request a car insurance quote from the company and see how they deal with you as a potential customer. You would want your insurance company to be as customer friendly as possible as you trust them with your potential monetary liability should your car get into an accident.

The insurance company’s agents should be easily accessible. This is perhaps the most important factor over and above the price. Easy accessibility means they won’t go running when you call them after an accident.

Compare price quotes from different insurance companies. Do not immediately look for the lowest price. There may be some companies that offer lower prices but also offer poor cover for your car. Do not risk adequate car insurance cover in favor of a lower price.

Finally, it is important to decide beforehand which form of cover you are looking for your car. It is a well known fact that insurance salesman are some of the most convincing salesman on the face of this planet. Be prepared before meeting one of them and stand your ground!