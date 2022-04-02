Finance
Caravan Insurance – What To Do In The Event Of A Claim Plus Some Valuable Tips
We all know that the biggest test of the quality of an insurance policy or insurer is when you need it most, and that is in the unfortunate event of a claim. Caravan insurance is no different and in the event of a claim you need to know that you are backed up by a professional service that treats you fairly, swiftly and correctly. It is important when purchasing caravan insurance to keep a copy of the documents and policy wording and to take this with you when travelling. These documents will provide a guide as to what to do in the event that something goes wrong, and the important numbers to contact.
With your insurance you will normally have purchased the cover through an insurance broker or through a direct insurer, this is important as this will affect who you need to call. With an insurance broker or intermediary you can either contact them as your agent, or in the majority of cases you will be passed directly to the insurer. This will mean that you get instant advice from the caravan insurance provider as to the best course of action and typically a claim form will be sent to you to complete. It is also general practice that you will need to provide 2 estimates for the repair of the caravan to show the costs are accurate.
It is typical that insurers will require notification of an incident within 30 days of occurring, or 7 days in the case of a riot or civil commotion, though it is always best to advise the insurer as soon as possible. After all, this will speed up the process and lead to a swifter conclusion which is what will make everyone happy.
Many worry that the claims form will be pages and pages long, but in reality many caravan insurers have a 2 or 3 page document, which only requests the essential information needed to process the claim and the details.
It is important to note that every insurer suggests that you can take all reasonable steps to prevent or reduce the risk of a loss. In other words if there are emergency essential repairs needed which will lessen the amount of the claim then you are able to carry these works out. Again this can only be seen as a positive for each party but it is best to keep any receipts for works carried out for the insurer records and your own.
One of the more common claims, particularly in the winter months is for damage to awnings, and it is vital to note that if you are not with your caravan you must take any awnings down. These items are very fragile and not meant to be used in stormy conditions, and there are no insurers that will offer cover in these circumstances (it is known as uninsurable as it is an avoidable situation).
The general advice that we would give is to check your policy documents very carefully and query anything that you are not clear on, it is best to ease your mind on these things.
There is much more that we could write about claims, but in real terms as mentioned at the beginning, the best caravan insurers put claims at the top of their agenda and show a real commitment to service, after all what are you paying for otherwise?
Finance
Self-Employed Disability Insurance – Protection for Business Owners
There are a number of advantages to being your own boss. The freedom to set your own schedule, control over client and business relationships along with a feeling of liberation are a few of the main reasons increased numbers of Canadians are headed down the self-employment path. Self-employment does come with its list of challenges, one being, health insurance and more specifically… disability insurance.
Losing the safety net of an employee benefit program offered by large employers is challenging and sometimes costly. Buying disability insurance through a group plan will have lower rates, no medical exams and no financial underwriting but once you leave the group plan for self-employment, the rules change! Rates are higher, underwriting wants more details and you may have to go through a medical examination. This new set of hoops to jump through tends be the reason why most self-employed people shy away from obtaining any type of extended health care at all.
It is estimated that 15% of Canada’s work force is self-employed. A recent study showed that more than 500,000 Canadians said they had established their own businesses over the past two years, which is a record number. (CIBC Study, Globe & Mail). Not setting up the proper disability coverage to protect ones ability to earn an income can have it’s consequences. Disability Insurance will help protect your business (overhead expenses) and family in the event you are unable to go to work, an important building block to consider when you are self-employed.
You may be earning more than you would work for someone else, but what if you get sick? Or are in an accident that leaves you without the ability to earn an income either temporarily or permanently? You will likely have a number of medical expenses, personal expenses and you may not find your accounts payable are as patient as you had hoped. Here is where a well structured disability insurance plan can create a safety net, allowing you to concentrate on returning to good health and take the time away from work that you need.
While most business owners in their 40’s and 50’s are more conscious of their own mortality, there has been a marked increase in the number of entrepreneurs starting their own companies in their 20’s and 30’s. While encouraging for the economy it is important not to forget about the benefits and importance of a well structured disability plan.
A simple question you can ask yourself is: How do you plan to live if you can’t earn an income? Or more accurately, how will you support your dependents, pay your staff, or pay your business overhead if you can no longer earn an income?
Finance
Cheap No-Fault Auto Insurance
Is this a pipe dream? Getting cheap no-fault auto insurance is like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. You know it’s there somewhere, but how in the world are you going to find it?
Well, thank goodness for the Internet. Because on the web you can find anything you want (and a lot of things you don’t want). You just need to know how to look.
To find anything, you have to first really know what you’re looking for. And if you’re clear about no-fault auto insurance (NFAI), you’re one in a million. But, if you’re not, you’ll want to do some homework, because it’s incredibly confusing.
Some states don’t offer NFAI. Each individual state has their own regulations for auto insurance companies and policies. Some require NFAI, while others don’t. And some offer something similar instead called “tort” coverage. So, the first step is to get clear how it works in your state.
You can Google “your state’s auto insurance regulations” on the Internet and look for the types and amounts of coverage minimally required. But be prepared that some state requirements are very low and others don’t even require basic liability and/or bodily injury protection.
Once you know the minimum coverage required, you then have to decide how much coverage you want and need for your particular circumstances. The insurance salesman’s usual advice is to buy high – as much as you can afford. But, since he’s earning a commission on the sale, that’s what you should expect him to say.
Of course erring on the side of caution is still your best bet, especially if you own your own home or other valuable assets. In case of an accident, you don’t want your personal finances on the hook.
When you know how much car insurance you need and want, then it’s time to shop around. And that’s pretty easy to do on the net. If you’ve never compared rates before, you’re going to be shocked at how much difference there is between different companies – hundreds of dollars in some cases.
There are also a lot of ways to save money on no-fault auto insurance. Check into possible discounts for a good credit report, multifamily and multipolicy discounts, driver safety classes, installation of safety/anti-theft devices, etc.
One of the easiest ways to cut car insurance costs is to increase your deductible. For example, raising your deductible from $250 to $500 can lower your annual premium by as much as 10%. Just be sure you always have enough cash available to cover the higher deductible if you should ever need to.
One last point to consider. Cheap isn’t necessarily what’s best for you. You can get cheaper rates by skimping on your coverage or even possibly dealing with a shady, fly by night insurance company. Michigan state regulators recently caught several scam artists selling bogus no-fault auto insurance policies.
So always be certain you’re dealing with a legitimate reputable insurance company, especially if they’re promising outrageously cheap rates. You could end up getting nothing for your money and it would not be considered “no-fault” of your own.
Finance
Non Owner Auto Insurance – For People That Don’t Own Vehicles
Have you heard of non owner auto insurance for people that don’t own vehicles? If you have heard about people that drive around in cars that they do not personally own, they still are going to need insurance. Many people borrowing vehicles neglect the fact that insurance is of utmost importance while on the road. What type of insurance coverage does someone need if they are using a car that is not theirs? They need to get what is called “non owner automobile insurance.”
This type of insurance policy is usually similarly priced to normal coverage. However, there are going to be certain differences to getting “non owner” coverage and getting a policy as the actual owner of a vehicle. The number one factor that is going to influence the price is the car that you are borrowing. Will you be riding around in one of the most commonly stolen cars? Will you be driving around in a top of the line, luxurious vehicle?
For non owners that are driving around in vehicles that are frequently stolen, the price to insure is certainly going to increase. Also, if the car is valued at a high monetary amount, the cost for insurers to cover the vehicle are going to increase. As a non owner, you may not be entitled to get fully comprehensive policies, but you still can get coverage. I recommend that you get some auto insurance to cover the car in which you are using, even if you aren’t the owner.
In order to save money, people usually try to convince themselves that nothing could go wrong while on the road. When the day arrives in which the person gets into an accident, they usually end up paying tons of bills to cover the total damage cost. In some cases, people pay well over $20000 for all of the property and injury damages. Since you probably don’t want to ever end up in this type of situation, you should purchase a non owner auto insurance plan as soon as possible.
