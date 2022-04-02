News
Child shot, man grazed by bullet in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a man and a boy were injured in a shooting Friday in St. Louis.
The shooting happened near North 21st Street and Ferry Street. The boy was shot in the leg while the man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a graze wound to the head. It’s unclear how old the child is.
Both victims were conscious and breathing.
Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
UCF Pro Day notebook: Kalia Davis updates rehab, Big Kat Bryant working out with teams ahead of NFL Draft
Kalia Davis is on a mission to convince NFL teams that he can return to the way he played prior to suffering a torn knee ligament in October.
“The challenge is getting them to trust me, trust that if they were to draft they’re going to get the bang for their buck,” the UCF defensive tackle said.
As he continues to recover from the season-ending knee injury, Davis was only able to take part in the bench press and talk with teams during UCF’s Pro Day on Friday.
“Unfortunately I couldn’t perform but I did what I could,” Davis said. “30 reps on the bench press. That was pretty good. It was a great experience.”
At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month, Davis met with more than 25 teams and he has three more visits lined up. Most teams talk about how Davis played before his knee injury.
“They’re saying I was a great player,” he said. “It was unfortunate I got hurt but they’re just telling me to get back healthy. They’re wanting a timeline for when I’ll be able to get back. They’re saying I put on some good film this year.”
Davis said he will be ready to take part in an NFL training camp, which tends to begin at the end of July. It’s been a long but successful rehab process for him.
“I started pool workouts about 2 months ago,” Davis said. “I started putting on my cleats a month ago, getting on the field. It feels really good. My doctor said I can start cutting this month.”
Despite the injury, Davis feels confident about his chances of hearing his name called during the NFL draft, which takes place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
“I see a lot of upside in me when I get healthy,” Davis said. “I feel like if I didn’t get hurt we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”
“They’re going to get someone who is a disruptor. Someone who is coming in to make an impact from day one.”
Big Kat Bryant grateful for transfer year at UCF
Big Kat Bryant doesn’t regret transferring to UCF for his final year of college football. He’s thankful he made the move.
“It helped me out tremendously,” Bryant said about his one season as a Knight in which he earned first-team all-conference honors from the American Athletic Conference.
The Georgia native spent 4 years at Auburn before reuniting with coach Gus Malzahn in Orlando. In 2020, Bryant dealt with a high ankle sprain that limited his season.
“That last year I wasn’t able to show my full potential,” Bryant said. “I was able to come [to UCF] and work my behind off. If I could go back and do the full year, I’d do it for sure.”
Bryant said he has multiple workouts set up with NFL teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, prior to the draft later this month.
At UCF Pro Day, Bryant spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.
“They gave me good feedback,” he said. “They’re thinking I’d be a good three-down lineman. I’m looking forward to it.”
Bryant feels good about what he can offer to an NFL organization.
“They’re going to get the best version of me,” he said. “Mentally, physically and spiritually, I think I’m the best ‘me’ I’ve ever been. Taking this time since January to really focus on training, I feel like I improved.”
Schneider ready for any chance, but has backup plan
Offensive lineman Cole Schneider felt like he put on a solid showing during UCF pro day.
“I left it all out there and did everything I could,” he said.
Schneider has a workout scheduled with Buccaneers next week. He’s also spoken with Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders.
“They want to know what I think I’m good at, what I think I need to work on,” Schneider said.
While the NFL is the goal, Schneider said he’s open to other professional football leagues such as the CFL or the new USFL, which launches this spring.
If football doesn’t work for him at the next level, Schneider has a backup plan: cage fighting.
He was a two-time state champion for Riverdale while wrestling heavyweight in high school.
“I need physical sports and physical contact,” Schneider said. “That’s just the way I play and the way I live my life.”
Of course, football is Schneider’s passion.
“If anything opens up, I’ll be ready.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
Chronic auto thief skips sentencing, then allegedly steals car in Newport and flees law enforcement before being arrested in Roseville
Brandon Scott Brose was a no-show at a 9 a.m. Wednesday remote court hearing, when he was supposed to be sentenced for several crimes, including stealing a Metro Mobility bus this past January and taking it on a joy ride around Ramsey and Washington counties.
Brose surfaced four hours later in Newport, where, according to criminal charges, he crashed a stolen car into a Washington County sheriff’s office squad car during a pursuit with law enforcement that ended in Roseville with his arrest.
Brose, 31, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with receiving stolen property, fleeing police and third-degree criminal damage to property.
Brose, who has two prior convictions for auto theft and is on probation, remained jailed in Washington County on Friday in lieu of $60,000 bail ($20,000 with conditions). He also has a warrant for his arrest in Ramsey County for missing Wednesday’s sentencing.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Washington County deputies saw a stolen car in the parking lot of a Speedway at 1624 Hastings Ave. They waited in the area and saw a man, later identified as Brose, get inside, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies initiated a stop as Brose was backing up the car, but he kept it in reverse and pulled out of a parking spot, the complaint says. A deputy tried opening the driver’s side door, but Brose ignored commands to stop and drove through the parking lot, hitting a squad car on his way out.
Multiple deputies followed Brose as he drove north on U.S. 61 at approximately 100 mph, according to the complaint. Deputies decided to stop the pursuit.
A short time later, other law enforcement spotted the stolen car and pursued it. Brose drove into Roseville, where he was taken into custody, according to the complaint, which does not include how or exactly where the arrest took place. Surveillance video from Speedway confirmed that Brose had been driving the stolen car.
EARLIER CHARGE
On Jan. 21, Brose was charged in Ramsey County District Court with motor vehicle theft and fleeing police. According to the criminal complaint, Brose jumped into a Metro Mobility bus that was left unattended with the keys inside at the First Transit Building in St. Paul around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and drove off.
The bus was fitted with a GPS, so police were able to locate it. Brose drove into Woodbury, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township, Roseville, St. Paul and White Bear Lake, as officers from several jurisdictions followed with lights and sirens. Brose refused to stop, charges say.
Officers said Brose ran through stop signs and violated other traffic laws as he repeatedly refused to pull over, charges allege. Sometime after 9 a.m., the bus was found abandoned near 811 Edmund Ave. in St. Paul. Brose was found walking nearby and arrested.
After reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Brose pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to motor vehicle theft and a fleeing police charge was dismissed in return. In the same agreement, he pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge that accuses him of using a crowbar to break into a Boys and Girls Club in St. Paul and stealing computers and other property on Nov. 26, 2020. In exchange, a second count of felony burglary and a motor-vehicle theft charge were dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, Brose was released Feb. 7 without having to a post $15,000 bond, but under several conditions. They included checking into an inpatient treatment center and returning for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, according to court records.
FAILING TO SHOW FOR HEARING
At the hearing, after Brose failed to show, his attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, told Ramsey County District Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr. that the last she had heard, which was two weeks ago, Brose was still at Oakridge Treatment Center in Rochester.
Sentencing was reset to April 27 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In 2020, Brose was convicted of stealing a Ford van. In 2021, he was convicted of stealing a Chrysler van for which he given three years of probation in lieu of a 13-month prison sentence by Judge David Brown. Brose’s probation for that case ends in August 2024.
Brose is also being investigated for his role in two other Metro Mobility bus thefts, a Metro Transit spokesperson said Friday.
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
By BEN FINLEY and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.
The freed up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs. More family members can visit loved ones. And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings.
“We should all be smiling that the number of people sitting in the hospital right now with COVID, and people in intensive care units with COVID, are at this low point,” said University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi.
But, he said, the nation “paid a steep price to get to this stage. … A lot of people got sick and a lot of people died.”
Hospitalizations are now at their lowest point since summer 2020, when comprehensive national data first became available. The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week nationwide dropped to 11,860, the lowest since 2020 and a steep decline from the peak of more than 145,000 set in mid-January. The previous low was 12,041 last June, before the delta variant took hold.
The optimistic trend is also clear in ICU patient numbers, which have dipped to fewer than 2,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’re beginning to be able to take a breath,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, the patient safety officer for the Kettering Health hospital system in western Ohio.
COVID-19 patients had filled 30% of Kettering Health’s nearly 1,600 hospital beds back in January, Weinstein said. Kettering’s eight hospitals now average two to three COVID-19 admissions a day — and sometimes zero.
And while Salemi agreed this is a good time for an exhausted health care system to take a breath, he warned that the public health community needs to keep an eye on the BA.2 subvariant of omicron. It’s driving increases in hospitalizations in Britain, and is now estimated to make up more than half of U.S. infections.
“We’re probably under-detecting true infections now more than at any other time during the pandemic,” Salemi said.
For now at least, many hospitals are noting the low numbers.
In California on Thursday, UC Davis Health tweeted that its intensive care unit had no COVID-19 patients for two consecutive days for the first time in two years.
“The first COVID-19 patient to arrive in our ICU did so in February 2020, and the unit treated at least one positive individual every day since, for at least 761 consecutive days,” the hospital system said.
Toby Marsh, the chief nursing and patient care services officer, said in a statement that they hope the numbers “are indicative of a sustained change.”
In Philadelphia, patients are spending less time in the Temple University Health System because there are no longer backlogs for MRIs, CT scans and lab tests, said Dr. Tony Reed, the chief medical officer.
Temple Health’s three hospitals had six adult COVID-19 patients on Thursday, likely its lowest patient count since March 2020, Reed said.
During the omicron surge, patients waited as long as 22 hours for a routine MRI, which is normally done within 12 hours. Longer waits affected those who came in with trouble walking — and in a lot of pain — for example, because of a herniated disc pinching their sciatic nerve.
“Nobody wants to stay in the hospital a day longer than they have to,” Reed said.
The emptying of beds is also helping patients in rural areas, said Jay Anderson, the chief operating officer for Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. During the surges, the hospital faced challenges accepting people from community hospitals who needed elevated care for brain tumors, advanced cancer and stroke. That burden is now being lifted.
Visitors also will return in higher numbers, starting Tuesday. Ohio State will no longer restrict patients to two designated guests, who could only stop by separately.
“Patients heal better when they have access to their family and loved ones,” Anderson said.
Doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists are also getting a much needed break in some areas.
In Colorado, Dr. Michelle Barron said the consistently low COVID-19 hospitalizations prompted smiles among staff, even as she double-checks the numbers to make sure they’re actually correct.
“I had one of these moments like, oh this is amazing,” said Barron, medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “It feels unreal.”
UCHealth loosened some restrictions, including dropping testing requirements for anyone who entered a facility. And while that produced some anxiety among staffers, Barron says the numbers haven’t spiked.
“I think some people have started to take vacations and not feel guilty,” she said. “I had spring break with my kids and it was a level of happiness where I went, oh my god, this is actually normal.”
The omicron surge had stretched staff at work — but also at home, said Dr. Mike Hooper, chief medical officer for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in southeastern Virginia.
“It was stressful to be at the store … to visit your family,” Hooper said. “We’re all hoping that some ‘return to normalcy’ will help people deal with the inherent stresses of being part of the health care team.”
But just because hospitalizations are down does not mean hospitals are empty, said Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho.
Some measures — like wearing masks in certain settings — will remain in place.
“I don’t know when we may go back to old practices regarding mask wearing in our clinical areas,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen some benefits of that in terms of reduction in the number of other viral infections.”
In the meantime, the public health community is keeping an eye on the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.
Salemi, the University of South Florida epidemiologist, said the increase in at-home testing means that more results are not being included in official coronavirus case counts. Therefore, wastewater surveillance will be the early warning signal to watch, he said.
“BA.2 is here,” he said. “We don’t have to look that far in the rear-view mirror to know things can change very rapidly. We saw what happened with delta. We saw what happened with omicron…. We don’t want to wait until we see a lot of people hospitalized before we take action.”
___
Kruesi reported from Nashville, Tennessee. AP Medical writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state contributed to this report.
