Finance
Choosing the Best Car Insurance for Classic Cars
If you have a classic there are many things to consider. Of course, insurance should be one of your top priorities. Most people who own a classic spend a lot of money restoring the car and upgrading it. Getting in a wreck without insurance could cost you over 30 thousand dollars in some cases. If you are in search of a new insurance policy consider the following factors.
Do You Own A Classic?
According to the Classic Car Club of America a car is defined as classic if it was manufactured between 1925 and 1948. Antique cars are manufactured before 1916. When you are ready to get car insurance for classic cars quote you need to know the year of your vehicle.
In addition to the year of manufacture there are other standards that must be met for your car to be a classic. In most cases your car will need to be in a certain condition and have specific amenities. However, you can go online to view the guidelines for antique cars today.
Searching for Insurance
Once you have determined that your car is a classic it is time to start your search for car insurance for classic cars. Start by searching online using your zip code. This will provide you with a list of local companies or companies that offer coverage in your area.
You can also visit online insurance comparison sites to view several quotes at once. These sites make it easy to quickly compare coverage. However, when searching for a classic car you may want to search for companies that cater specifically to classics.
What Kind Of Coverage Do You Need?
Car Insurance for classic cars can be very high. After all repairing a classic car can be expensive. However, there are different types of classic car insurance. You can get insurance for the restoration period. This ensures you are covered if anything happens to your partially restored car. Next you can get insurance to cover your car during car shows. If you haul the vehicle your rates are lower than if you drive it. Finally, you can get insurance that covers your car anywhere and everywhere you go.
Classic Coverage Costs
Insurance for classic cars can be expensive. However, there are ways to save on coverage. First, contact your agent and see if you can combine your insurance to save money. Placing your home, health, life, and auto insurance under one roof will greatly reduce your costs. Second, shop around. If your rates are still too high look online for rates that are better. Third, Make sure your driving record is clear. Tickets, at-fault accidents, and negative credit items can send your insurance rates through the roof.
As you can see finding affordable insurance for classic cars doesn’t have to be complicated. With just a few phone calls, and internet searches you can find reasonable rates and coverage levels. The secret to success is to search until you find a rate you are comfortable with.
Finance
Small Business Health Insurance Basics In Texas
Finding the right group health plan for your business can be downright intimidating: sorting through lists of insurance companies and plans; checking and re-checking the dollars and totals for deductibles and co-pays; making sense of plan limitations and exclusions; deciphering a dictionary’s worth of insurance-speak. It’s enough to make anyone feel like a high-school freshman again.
Texas insurance law allows a wide array of health care coverage plans and packages. All group health insurance has its limitations and finding the right employee health plan at the right price can be challenging.
In Texas, the term “small employer” is a special insurance designation reserved for businesses with two to 50 eligible employees. The law provides some added protections to these businesses, including a 15 percent annual cap on rate increases due to health factors, a state-enforced guarantee that carriers cannot arbitrarily discontinue coverage, and a cooperative purchasing provision that lets small employers pool their purchasing clout to negotiate lower rates.
For employees of small businesses in Dallas, Houston and throughout Texas, the law provides several ways to maintain benefits after leaving a job and limits the waiting period before pre-existing conditions are covered.
Beyond these requirements, small-employer carriers may offer a wide variety of plans, with virtually any combination of features and benefits.
Small-Business Coverage Eligibility
Texas businesses with two to 50 eligible employees may obtain small-employer coverage from either a traditional insurance company or a health maintenance organization (HMO). Eligible employees are defined as those who usually work at least 30 hours per week; are not classified as temporary, part-time, or seasonal; and are not already covered by another group health plan. A business’ owners count toward the employee total.
The number of eligible employees — not total employees — determines whether a business is considered a small employer under Texas insurance law. For example, if your business has 60 total employees, it could still qualify if six of the workers are part-time and four have coverage through some other source, such as a spouse’s plan.
If you decide to offer a group health plan to your employees, you must make it equally available to all of your eligible employees and their dependents.
Coverage is available under a small employer health benefit plan if at least 75 percent of a small employer’s eligible employees elect to be covered. Carriers must always “round up” when calculating the percentage. For example, a five-person business with only three employees wanting to participate satisfies a 75 percent requirement by rounding up.
However, in the case of a business with only two eligible employees, the law requires 100 percent participation. A husband and wife working in a business must be counted as two separate employees. Neither of the employees is eligible for coverage as a dependent of the other.
If you provide a health plan, state regulations and a federal law called COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) allow employees to maintain benefits for a period of time after separation from the job. It is your legal responsibility to inform employees of their rights to continue coverage. Former employees who choose to continue their coverage through COBRA or state continuation must pay the full cost of the plan. You are not obligated to contribute toward their premiums, even if you previously paid a share. Ask your carrier for details about your responsibility toward former employees.
Types of Plans Offered
Health plans are classified as either “state-mandated plans” or “consumer choice plans.” A state-mandated plan provides certain required minimum features and coverages. A consumer choice plan is any plan developed by a carrier that excludes some state-mandated benefits. Generally, consumer choice plans that do not include all the state-mandated coverages will save you money on your monthly premium.
Although consumer choice plans are sometimes called “standard plans,” be careful not to interpret the term to mean that the coverages provided are “standardized.” Each carrier’s consumer choice plan may be different, and a carrier may offer several different consumer choice plans.
Some state-mandated benefits continue to be required for consumer choice plans, including coverages for:
* Phenylketonuria treatment, if prescription drugs are covered.
* Complications of pregnancy.
* Minimum hospital stay after childbirth (federally mandated).
* Reconstruction surgery following a mastectomy (federally mandated).
Consumer choice plans may vary depending on the type of carrier offering the plan. For example, HMO consumer choice plans must pay for 20 outpatient mental health visits per enrollee per year, but that’s not a requirement in indemnity plans. In addition, unlike insurance companies, HMO consumer choice plans must include basic health care services, such as inpatient, outpatient, and preventative services. Carriers may offer optional benefits that vary widely from plan to plan.
You don’t have the time for all this research and number crunching. But can you really afford to leave it on your “maybe someday” list? As the cost of medical care rises, the risks of not having health insurance are more apparent than ever. Today a single injury or illness –if uninsured– can leave a family in financial ruin. Moreover, health coverage is a key benefit of employment. You may not be able to hire and keep the best employees without offering it.
Another alternative to group health insurance plans, which can be unaffordable for many small businesses, is to offer individual health insurance options to your employees. By law, an employer is not allowed to contribute to these plans, or that would be treated as group insurance under Texas state law. But you can still help your employees become insured in a good plan and improve their health and well-being and also improve employee retention in the process. If you’re a small business owner who would like to offer affordable health insurance plans to your employees, but can’t afford group health insurance, you should consider offering your employees the revolutionary, comprehensive individual health insurance solutions created by Precedent specifically for young, healthy individuals.
Precedent offers affordable, individual health plans with catastrophic coverage, but without a high deductible, and we’ll offer these plans to your employees at a discount. For more information, visit us at our website, [http://www.precedent.com]. We offer a unique and innovative suite of individual health insurance solutions, including highly competitive HSA-qualified plans, and an unparalleled “real time” application and acceptance experience.
Finance
How to Buy Life Insurance When You Have Cushing’s Syndrome
Cushing’s Syndrome is a fairly uncommon medical condition. However, despite the fact that it only affects 3 in a million new people per year, it is a condition that most life insurance companies consider to be relevant.
Fortunately, even if you have Cushing’s Syndrome, there are likely many life insurance policies that are well within your reach. Having any sort of long-term medical condition may make the insurance application process a bit more difficult, but this does not mean you do not have any reasonable options.
Begin by meeting with a doctor
Cushing’s Syndrome is something that can often be effectively treated, though there is still a significant amount of research that needs to be done. Before you develop a long-term financial plan, it is important to meet with a doctor to understand the specific state of your condition. Getting a proper diagnosis from a licensed professional is absolutely essential.
Cushing’s Syndrome is a condition that is characterized by numerous different signs and symptoms:
• Obesity that is restricted strictly to the abdomen
• Prolonged exposure to cortisol
• Acne and other skin conditions
• Weakness in the muscles and bones
• Swelling of the face, neck, and shoulders
• High blood pressure
As you might assume, many of these symptoms are commonly associated with other medical conditions as well. This is why meeting with a doctor is so fundamentally important. Once you understand the state of your condition, you can develop a long-term treatment plan and also develop an appropriate financial strategy.
Not all life insurance companies are the same
Life insurance companies typically price their policies based on the statistically expected lifespan of the individuals applying for them. Though Cushing’s Syndrome is not considered fatal by any means, having this condition will often make you a ‘higher risk’ individual in the eyes of a life insurance provider.
It is important to note that not all companies (or even all life policies) are the same. While Cushing’s Syndrome might increase the cost of a policy from one company, it might be completely ignored by another.
When comparing different policies, there are a few things you should consider:
• What are your current life insurance needs?
• How long have you had Cushing’s Syndrome? How severe are the symptoms?
• Do you have any other relevant or related conditions?
Another important thing to recognize is that many insurance companies may allow you to retroactively reduce your monthly premiums. What this means is that with a successful treatment, any increase in premiums due to Cushing’s Syndrome can potentially be removed.
Consider applying for guaranteed issue life
Another option for people with Cushing’s Syndrome-especially those who are older-is a guaranteed life insurance policy. With a guaranteed policy, you do not have to undergo a medical exam. Consequently, this means that the presence of your condition may be made entirely irrelevant.
One drawback of guaranteed policies is that they usually only provide you with a limited amount of coverage. However, even keeping this in mind, these policies may be able to effectively meet your needs. If you are willing to do your research, compare different options, and follow your doctor’s instructions, navigating the world of life insurance as a person who has Cushing’s Syndrome may be more possible than you might think.
Finance
Get Geico Insurance Quotes – The Best Place to Get Geico Insurance Quotes
Believe it or not, the best place to get Geico Insurance quotes is not from Geico. They will definitely give you a quote. They will even give you a quote online. However, what they will not do is tell you whether or not you are getting the best rate available to you.
Luckily, you are nothing like the caveman that is portrayed in the Geico advertisements. You are not a brainless gecko either. Although those Geico icons are cute and lovable, the purchase of insurance is more serious, and you know not to just take the given rate at face value, and you understand the importance of shopping around for the best deal – especially in an economy that has most Americans reeling. No cute advertisements or catchy jingles are going to change these facts.
The Internet has made it very easy to get Geico insurance quotes, and to compare those quotes with other insurance companies’ quotes – instantaneously. Smart Americans are utilizing these free services more often these days, in their never-ending quest to save money. This is done with the help of a comparison quote website, and this is the best place to get any insurance quote, for any set of companies, for any type or amount of insurance.
At one time, getting a rate online was impossible. Then, it was possible to get insurance rates online, but you had to visit each individual insurance company site to do so. With the ingenuity of comparison websites, you don’t have to take an entire day to compare quotes. You don’t even have to take an hour to do so. It can be accomplished in minutes – and these days, time, like money, is in short supply.
Geico offers many different types of insurance policies, such as home insurance, renters insurance, auto insurance, and even insurance for identity theft among other types of coverage. No matter what type of insurance you need, or the amount of coverage you need, you can get Geico insurance quotes online, and of course, the best place to get Geico Insurance quotes first is a comparison quote website.
