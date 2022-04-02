News
Chronic auto thief skips sentencing, then allegedly steals car in Newport and flees law enforcement before being arrested in Roseville
Brandon Scott Brose was a no-show at a 9 a.m. Wednesday remote court hearing, when he was supposed to be sentenced for several crimes, including stealing a Metro Mobility bus this past January and taking it on a joy ride around Ramsey and Washington counties.
Brose surfaced four hours later in Newport, where, according to criminal charges, he crashed a stolen car into a Washington County sheriff’s office squad car during a pursuit with law enforcement that ended in Roseville with his arrest.
Brose, 31, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with receiving stolen property, fleeing police and third-degree criminal damage to property.
Brose, who has two prior convictions for auto theft and is on probation, remained jailed in Washington County on Friday in lieu of $60,000 bail ($20,000 with conditions). He also has a warrant for his arrest in Ramsey County for missing Wednesday’s sentencing.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Washington County deputies saw a stolen car in the parking lot of a Speedway at 1624 Hastings Ave. They waited in the area and saw a man, later identified as Brose, get inside, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies initiated a stop as Brose was backing up the car, but he kept it in reverse and pulled out of a parking spot, the complaint says. A deputy tried opening the driver’s side door, but Brose ignored commands to stop and drove through the parking lot, hitting a squad car on his way out.
Multiple deputies followed Brose as he drove north on U.S. 61 at approximately 100 mph, according to the complaint. Deputies decided to stop the pursuit.
A short time later, other law enforcement spotted the stolen car and pursued it. Brose drove into Roseville, where he was taken into custody, according to the complaint, which does not include how or exactly where the arrest took place. Surveillance video from Speedway confirmed that Brose had been driving the stolen car.
EARLIER CHARGE
On Jan. 21, Brose was charged in Ramsey County District Court with motor vehicle theft and fleeing police. According to the criminal complaint, Brose jumped into a Metro Mobility bus that was left unattended with the keys inside at the First Transit Building in St. Paul around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and drove off.
The bus was fitted with a GPS, so police were able to locate it. Brose drove into Woodbury, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township, Roseville, St. Paul and White Bear Lake, as officers from several jurisdictions followed with lights and sirens. Brose refused to stop, charges say.
Officers said Brose ran through stop signs and violated other traffic laws as he repeatedly refused to pull over, charges allege. Sometime after 9 a.m., the bus was found abandoned near 811 Edmund Ave. in St. Paul. Brose was found walking nearby and arrested.
After reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Brose pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to motor vehicle theft and a fleeing police charge was dismissed in return. In the same agreement, he pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge that accuses him of using a crowbar to break into a Boys and Girls Club in St. Paul and stealing computers and other property on Nov. 26, 2020. In exchange, a second count of felony burglary and a motor-vehicle theft charge were dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, Brose was released Feb. 7 without having to a post $15,000 bond, but under several conditions. They included checking into an inpatient treatment center and returning for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, according to court records.
FAILING TO SHOW FOR HEARING
At the hearing, after Brose failed to show, his attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, told Ramsey County District Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr. that the last she had heard, which was two weeks ago, Brose was still at Oakridge Treatment Center in Rochester.
Sentencing was reset to April 27 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In 2020, Brose was convicted of stealing a Ford van. In 2021, he was convicted of stealing a Chrysler van for which he given three years of probation in lieu of a 13-month prison sentence by Judge David Brown. Brose’s probation for that case ends in August 2024.
Brose is also being investigated for his role in two other Metro Mobility bus thefts, a Metro Transit spokesperson said Friday.
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
By BEN FINLEY and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.
The freed up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs. More family members can visit loved ones. And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings.
“We should all be smiling that the number of people sitting in the hospital right now with COVID, and people in intensive care units with COVID, are at this low point,” said University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi.
But, he said, the nation “paid a steep price to get to this stage. … A lot of people got sick and a lot of people died.”
Hospitalizations are now at their lowest point since summer 2020, when comprehensive national data first became available. The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week nationwide dropped to 11,860, the lowest since 2020 and a steep decline from the peak of more than 145,000 set in mid-January. The previous low was 12,041 last June, before the delta variant took hold.
The optimistic trend is also clear in ICU patient numbers, which have dipped to fewer than 2,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’re beginning to be able to take a breath,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, the patient safety officer for the Kettering Health hospital system in western Ohio.
COVID-19 patients had filled 30% of Kettering Health’s nearly 1,600 hospital beds back in January, Weinstein said. Kettering’s eight hospitals now average two to three COVID-19 admissions a day — and sometimes zero.
And while Salemi agreed this is a good time for an exhausted health care system to take a breath, he warned that the public health community needs to keep an eye on the BA.2 subvariant of omicron. It’s driving increases in hospitalizations in Britain, and is now estimated to make up more than half of U.S. infections.
“We’re probably under-detecting true infections now more than at any other time during the pandemic,” Salemi said.
For now at least, many hospitals are noting the low numbers.
In California on Thursday, UC Davis Health tweeted that its intensive care unit had no COVID-19 patients for two consecutive days for the first time in two years.
“The first COVID-19 patient to arrive in our ICU did so in February 2020, and the unit treated at least one positive individual every day since, for at least 761 consecutive days,” the hospital system said.
Toby Marsh, the chief nursing and patient care services officer, said in a statement that they hope the numbers “are indicative of a sustained change.”
In Philadelphia, patients are spending less time in the Temple University Health System because there are no longer backlogs for MRIs, CT scans and lab tests, said Dr. Tony Reed, the chief medical officer.
Temple Health’s three hospitals had six adult COVID-19 patients on Thursday, likely its lowest patient count since March 2020, Reed said.
During the omicron surge, patients waited as long as 22 hours for a routine MRI, which is normally done within 12 hours. Longer waits affected those who came in with trouble walking — and in a lot of pain — for example, because of a herniated disc pinching their sciatic nerve.
“Nobody wants to stay in the hospital a day longer than they have to,” Reed said.
The emptying of beds is also helping patients in rural areas, said Jay Anderson, the chief operating officer for Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. During the surges, the hospital faced challenges accepting people from community hospitals who needed elevated care for brain tumors, advanced cancer and stroke. That burden is now being lifted.
Visitors also will return in higher numbers, starting Tuesday. Ohio State will no longer restrict patients to two designated guests, who could only stop by separately.
“Patients heal better when they have access to their family and loved ones,” Anderson said.
Doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists are also getting a much needed break in some areas.
In Colorado, Dr. Michelle Barron said the consistently low COVID-19 hospitalizations prompted smiles among staff, even as she double-checks the numbers to make sure they’re actually correct.
“I had one of these moments like, oh this is amazing,” said Barron, medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “It feels unreal.”
UCHealth loosened some restrictions, including dropping testing requirements for anyone who entered a facility. And while that produced some anxiety among staffers, Barron says the numbers haven’t spiked.
“I think some people have started to take vacations and not feel guilty,” she said. “I had spring break with my kids and it was a level of happiness where I went, oh my god, this is actually normal.”
The omicron surge had stretched staff at work — but also at home, said Dr. Mike Hooper, chief medical officer for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in southeastern Virginia.
“It was stressful to be at the store … to visit your family,” Hooper said. “We’re all hoping that some ‘return to normalcy’ will help people deal with the inherent stresses of being part of the health care team.”
But just because hospitalizations are down does not mean hospitals are empty, said Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho.
Some measures — like wearing masks in certain settings — will remain in place.
“I don’t know when we may go back to old practices regarding mask wearing in our clinical areas,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen some benefits of that in terms of reduction in the number of other viral infections.”
In the meantime, the public health community is keeping an eye on the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.
Salemi, the University of South Florida epidemiologist, said the increase in at-home testing means that more results are not being included in official coronavirus case counts. Therefore, wastewater surveillance will be the early warning signal to watch, he said.
“BA.2 is here,” he said. “We don’t have to look that far in the rear-view mirror to know things can change very rapidly. We saw what happened with delta. We saw what happened with omicron…. We don’t want to wait until we see a lot of people hospitalized before we take action.”
___
Kruesi reported from Nashville, Tennessee. AP Medical writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state contributed to this report.
Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa create powerful punch atop Twins’ lineup
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ten years ago, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton went back-to-back for the first time when the Houston Astros snagged Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft and the Twins grabbed Buxton right behind him.
Friday, they were lined up back-to-back again. This time it was in the Twins’ lineup in reverse order — Buxton first, Correa second — and the pair put on a show in the Twins’ 8-7 exhibition victory over the Atlanta Braves at Hammond Stadium.
“I think there’s a very real chance that we see them (bat) one and two at times this year, and I think we got a little taste of it today, and it was good,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Buxton finished the day 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and four runs driven in. He’s now hitting .407 this spring. Correa had a pair of extra-base hits in the game — a double and his second home run of the spring, which came after Buxton’s second of the day.
After coming out of the game, the pair had plenty of compliments to pay out.
“Having him hit behind me is kind of just, get on base and do what you’re going to do and he’s going to handle his own,” Buxton said. “Today was fun, just to see me and him hit one and two. It’s going to be a fun year. A very fun year.”
Buxton said the two talked on deck before the game about Atlanta starter Max Fried, who Correa faced in the World Series last fall. Buxton then went out and hit a leadoff home run.
After one game, Correa has found he likes hitting behind Buxton — even if Buxton sometimes clears the bases before he gets the chance.
“He’s so dynamic, right? He’s got so many ways to get on base. Now he hits for power,” Correa said. “He does everything. You know when he’s at the plate, something cool’s going to happen, so when you’re hitting behind him, I know if he goes in the gap, I know he’s going to be at third with no outs. So that gives you a more comfortable at-bat. He’s great, man. He’s great. I’m very happy with that.”
ARCHER DEBUTS
New Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer, signed by the team on Tuesday, touched 95 miles per hour in his debut Friday, throwing 50 pitches in his 2 2/3-inning outing.
Archer, who had been throwing in Arizona before signing, said he started getting a little tired at the end, but said the start “checked all the boxes” for him.
“(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) and I set some goals and walking away healthy was the No. 1 goal and No. 2 was to fill up the strike zone,” Archer said. “For the most part, I did that.”
Archer gave up three runs on five hits while striking out one. For his first spring training start, he said he was happy with where he was, and Baldelli echoed that sentiment.
“I was actually elated with what I saw with him today,” Baldelli said. The stuff was excellent. He was in and around the zone for the entire start. He looked very comfortable out there on the mound.”
RIVALRY TALK
The greatest rivalry in college basketball will ratchet up another level on Saturday night when Duke and North Carolina face off for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament at 7:49 CT. And the North Carolinians within the Twins clubhouse will be paying rapt attention — even if they don’t particularly like either of the blue-blood programs.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men’s college basketball history, is retiring at the conclusion of this season, putting even more on the line.
“A North Carolina fan would say, ‘poetic,’ ” bullpen coach Pete Maki, a former Duke coach and current Durham resident, said of the possibility of Krzyzewski’s career ending in the tournament against UNC. “A Duke fan would say ‘a tragedy.’ But hopefully Duke comes out on top and they win the whole (dang) thing.”
Archer, a Raleigh native, said he grew up in an N.C. State house — his dad attended school there — though he wasn’t a huge Wolfpack fan. Thus, he’s indifferent with “no skin in the game” but is looking forward to a good game.
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, who grew up in the Raleigh area rooting for N.C. State is slightly less indifferent — he dislikes both teams.
“Do I want Coach K to go out on a high note?” Jeffers asked. “It’d almost be hilarious if his last two losses were to UNC or two of his last (three) losses, so I don’t know. I’m still torn on that one.”
Jeffers later said he likely would root for North Carolina — and then the winner of Villanova and Kansas in the championship game. Pitcher Bailey Ober, a Charlotte native, also didn’t grow up a fan of either team, but plans on rooting for UNC, too.
“I think it’ll be pretty cool,” Ober said. “I mean, everyone’s going to be pitted against each other depending on what side you’re on, but it’ll be fun to see. I might try to stay off Twitter during that.”
The rivalry also will feature a trio of Minnesotans. Duke’s Theo John is a forward from Champlin Park High School, while two Tar Heels — Dawson Garcia, a Prior Lake grad, and Kerwin Walton, a Hopkins alum — hail from Minnesota, as well.
BRIEFLY
Twins top prospect Austin Martin will begin his season at Double-A. … Brent Rooker (shoulder) played five innings in a minor-league game in right field and took five at-bats. … Jeffers hit his second home run in as many days on Friday.
