News
Column: No matter how the story ends, the Chicago Bulls deserve our thanks for a wild ride
The Chicago Bulls end their regular season April 10 in Minnesota before returning to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Most are expecting a short run based on the Bulls’ inability to beat elite teams, and then it’s on to 2023. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley will soon be tasked with re-signing Zach LaVine, readying for the NBA draft and making the necessary offseason additions to get the Bulls to the next level.
But as they head into the final week of a grueling 82-game schedule, it’s time to give thanks for what this Bulls team has given us during a winter in which everyone needed a little escape from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other issues that cloud our minds daily.
The struggles since the All-Star break have taken a bit of the shine off the season, but they can’t erase the moments that reminded us why we love the game.
The obvious highlights were the back-to-back buzzer-beaters by DeMar DeRozan on New Year’s Eve in Indiana and New Year’s Day in Washington, the breakout performance by rookie Ayo Dosunmu in the 128-114 comeback win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, LaVine’s return from his knee injury in Oklahoma City and DeRozan dropping 50 points on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the United Center.
But one small moment exemplified the joy of watching the 2021-22 Bulls. It happened during the third quarter of a win over the Lakers on Dec. 20 at the UC, when Bulls guard Alex Caruso stole the ball from former teammate and mentor, Rajon Rondo.
The two wrestled for the ball on the floor like a couple of sixth graders on a playground, smiling at each other as they tangled for possession. It was a relatively meaningless play in a game that would be long forgotten by the end of the season but one that showed two competitors and friends doing whatever it takes to come out on top.
Caruso became an instant hit with Bulls fans with a style of play that resonated in a city that always has appreciated sound defense, whether it was displayed by Dick Butkus at Wrigley Field or Norm Van Lier at the old Chicago Stadium. Dosunmu also became a fan favorite for being one of our own and climbing his way up the ladder from Morgan Park to Illinois to the Bulls.
And LaVine was LaVine, dependable as ever despite an early-season thumb injury and then a lingering left knee issue, willing to cede his role as top dog during closing time to let DeRozan do his thing.
And that’s exactly what DeRozan did, time and again, making fans remember what it was like to watch the brilliance of Michael Jordan on a nightly basis. Jordan was such an exceptional athlete with so many heroic moments, we took for granted how often he would come through in the clutch. DeRozan grew on us from Day One.
Despite coming to Chicago as a 12-year veteran with four All-Star games under his belt, DeRozan’s greatness was something of a surprise. His first nine seasons were played in Toronto, where the Raptors were seldom featured on national telecasts. He was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 and watched his former team win a championship without him. He averaged more than 23 points the last two seasons with the Spurs, but no one was paying attention to sub-.500 teams.
The sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls was greeted with either a shrug or a smirk. The Bulls had ditched their rebuild to build around DeMar DeRozan?
It didn’t take long for DeRozan to prove the meaningless of insta-critics on Twitter and NBA blogs. In the fourth game of the season, the Bulls nearly blew a 20-point lead in the Raptors before DeRozan rescued them down the stretch, scoring eight of his 26 points in the final 4½ minutes of a 111-108 win that left them 4-0 for the first time since 1997-98.
“You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love them, since I was a kid, just having that imagination, hitting big shots in a dark room. You kind of feed into that when 20,00 fans are out there watching.”
That was the start of a series of clutch performances that earned DeRozan the nickname “King of the Fourth.”
“He put us on his back pretty much and carried the fourth quarter out for us and got us a win, essentially,” guard Lonzo Ball said. “We have 100% trust in him. We’re very comfortable with him when he has the ball. We know he’s going to make the right play and take us to the promised land.”
Whether the Bulls will reach the promised land of the NBA Finals this season is anyone’s guess. With Ball’s playoff status still up in the air as he rehabs from January’s arthroscopic knee surgery and the Bulls’ seasonlong struggles against the top teams, few outside their locker room are counting on an extended playoff run.
Maybe this isn’t going to be the Bulls’ year. But think back to where they were a year ago and all the exquisite moments we’ve witnessed since.
Too often we judge a team by its ending, forgetting the enjoyment of watching how the journey unfolded.
So take a second before the playoffs begin and smell the roses, Bulls fans.
It has been quite a ride, no matter how it ends.
()
News
Eric Church announces free concert after canceling Texas show to attend Final Four
News
With thoroughbreds no longer running at Arlington ― which Bears may call home ― struggling racing industry pins hopes on Hawthorne
Now that Arlington International Racecourse has closed, horse racing in Illinois enters a new fight for survival Saturday,, as the thoroughbred season opens at Hawthorne Race Course.
The new season brings some optimism, as race winners will get more money, and more horses have consolidated at Hawthorne in west suburban Stickney. But the shortened, splintered season, which will alternates between thoroughbred and harness racing, means some owners will leave for out of state and may not come back.
“It’s surreal,” said Mike Campbell, who stepped down this winter as longtime president of the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association. “All of us are stunned and disappointed. The racing calendar is totally dysfunctional. In June, the thoroughbred people have to go somewhere else.”
One positive, Campbell said, is that the Carey family, which runs Hawthorne, cares about the racing industry in Illinois. That is in contrast, he said, to Churchill Downs Inc., which closed Arlington after announcing a preliminary deal to sell the site to the Chicago Bears for a potential new football stadium.
The thoroughbred season will run only two or three days a week, from April through June. Then, Hawthorne will switch to harness racing from July to September, with thoroughbreds returning for the fall.
For each switch, workers must change the track, from the crushed limestone used for the harnesses to 8 inches of dirt for riders on horseback. Hawthorne is believed to be the only track in the country to make such a transformation, which takes several days and costs six figures.
The season also opens with fans who are still waiting for a long-promised casino at the track.
In June 2019, when Illinois lawmakers voted to allow six new casinos in the state, they also gave approval for horse racing tracks to add casinos to create “racinos.” Nearly three years later, there is still no casino at Hawthorne, and no word on when one may open.
Track officials have promised a $400 million redevelopment to transform the nearly 130-year-old track, but it’s been held up with little information about when or how it will get done.
Jim Miller, a spokesman for the track, remained hopeful construction would start this year. He described this as a transitional year.
“It’s a big change for the industry as a whole,” he said. “It’s a juggling act. Our goal, especially this year, is to make sure the industry survives and everyone can make money.”
Since Hawthorne no longer has to share off-track betting revenues with Arlington, its purses will be 30% to 40% larger, or in some cases twice as much as in the past, Miller said. Despite concerns over a lack of horses, there are more than 700 available at the track, and each race should get an extra horse to bring the average field to about eight.
Twenty years ago, the Chicago area also was home to Balmoral, Maywood and Sportsman’s horse tracks, all of which have since closed, largely due to competition from casinos and video gaming. Now the only other remaining track in the state is Fairmount Park near St. Louis, rebranded as FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing, where live racing was scheduled to return April 19.
The chairman of the Illinois Racing Board, Daniel Beiser, said he’s excited about the upcoming season.
“Obviously with the loss of Arlington’s race dates we were concerned, but with the increase in purse sizes at Fairmount and Hawthorne we are very optimistic about a strong future of horse racing in Illinois,” he said. “I believe we will see that Illinois horsemen will continue to race here not only this year but also in the future.”
()
News
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switch late-night shows for April Fool’s prank
Column: No matter how the story ends, the Chicago Bulls deserve our thanks for a wild ride
Small Business Health Insurance Basics In Texas
Eric Church announces free concert after canceling Texas show to attend Final Four
How to Buy Life Insurance When You Have Cushing’s Syndrome
Get Geico Insurance Quotes – The Best Place to Get Geico Insurance Quotes
With thoroughbreds no longer running at Arlington ― which Bears may call home ― struggling racing industry pins hopes on Hawthorne
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switch late-night shows for April Fool’s prank
ASK IRA: Could Heat, Erik Spoelstra roll with 10 in playoff rotation?
The Google Story – An Inspiring Journey in Time
Bill Maher: ‘Left-wing media buried’ Hunter Biden laptop report
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3