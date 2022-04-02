Finance
Default Credit Card Interest Rates to Increase Across US By Mid-May 2009
February, 2009 was a month of change, yet not the type that the average credit cardholder needs. Credit card lenders spent the month advising tens of millions of customers across the U.S. that their credit card interest rates were about to change. This article discusses these rate changes and the options available for the credit cardholder who carries a balance.
EXPECT INTEREST RATE INCREASES BY MID-MAY
The across-the-board increase in interest rates may prove to be a death blow to the finances of millions of Americans who are in debt and have lost their jobs. An argument could be made that, for American corporations to betray the American people in this way, when taxpayers are being called to bail out some of the largest and richest financial institutions in the world, is not just unhelpful, but unpatriotic.
Yet, no hyperbole is required to know that these increases are bad news for the cardholder who carries a balance. The good news – if there is any – is that not all increases are effective immediately.
The typical letter has informed the credit cardholder that his interest rate is going up in about 90 days and, for many, that’s around the middle of May, 2009. So those cardholders still may have time to formulate an escape plan.
Second, purchase rates – and the balance carried on the purchase segment of their credit card accounts – will not necessarily be affected, or not right away. Most of these notices are informing credit card customers that their “default” rates are going up.
MORE BRUTAL “DEFAULT RATES”
Not every customer understands what a “default” rate is, or that not all credit card accounts have a default rate.
For those accounts that do have a default rate, it is best described as a penalty rate. Higher than the rate that the customer has been paying, it is the new percentage to which the interest rate on an account “defaults” when the cardholder has violated the terms of his credit card agreement.
Being late with a payment twice in one year is one example of what has, in the past, triggered an account to automatically default to a penalty rate. Since these default rates are increasingly brutal – they can be 25% to 30% per year or even higher – being on time with each credit card payment will now be a matter of survival.
WHAT TRIGGERS A DEFAULT RATE
In general, an event that results in a penalty fee can trigger the default rate. Such events include being late with a payment or exceeding an account’s credit limit. And, although some account terms stipulate that there must be two such incidents in a 12-month interval, other accounts require only one.
EXAMINE YOUR STATEMENT FOR CHANGES
However, not only default rates are being changed. Millions of customers whose accounts have had a 7% to 8% APR for the last few years are also having their rates increased. Typically, the rate is being doubled.
There are three credit segments (purchases, balance transfers, cash advances) on every credit card account and, most typically, three different interest rates: purchase rate, balance transfer rate, and cash advance rate.
The interest rate on any – or all – of these segments may be affected by these across-the-board increases. Any or all of those three can default to a higher rate should there be a “default rate clause” in the cardholder’s terms that an event, such as a late payment, triggers.
HOW TO RESPOND
Options at this point are limited for most credit cardholders.
When a credit card company doubles the rate on the balances it is carrying for a customer, that’s a signal that it is no longer worried about losing that customer.
As a result, it is unlikely that such a customer will be able to call and negotiate his way back to a lower rate, although certainly he should try. Be aware, however, that even should he get the new rate “lowered,” it is likely to still be higher than the rate he was paying before these changes began.
Most credit cardholders will need to pick one or more of the following options, discussed in more detail below.
- Pay off as much as possible using savings and/or other assets.
- If possible, transfer high interest balances to low-interest accounts.
- Choose to “opt out” of the new terms BEFORE they come into effect.
Plus, every credit cardholder affected would be wise to write to his Congressional representative with these requests: 1) that the credit card reform legislation slated to go into effect in 2010 be made effective immediately, and 2) that the interest rate increases being implemented as of January 2009 be rolled back.
PAY OFF AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE
Obviously, if at all possible, the best move is to pay off any credit card balance prior to the date on which the new rate takes effect. For those who carry balances, yet who have savings with which they can pay off those balances, the advice is to pay off the debt.
While it’s frightening to give up a nest egg in these economic times when layoffs are increasing, it’s the smart thing to do when it means getting out from under an interest rate of anywhere from fifteen to thirty percent because it reduces the cost of living. For those who have no savings, yet may have other assets convertible to cash, again, the advice is to do whatever is necessary to get out from under the tyrant’s foot.
And, as independent as we Americans like to be, it may be time to downsize and/or share living space in order to reduce the cost of housing, and then apply the savings toward becoming debt free.
TRANSFER HIGH INTEREST BALANCES
This is not the panacea it once was. While it may be possible to still find a six-month or one-year 0% promotional offer, it may come with an upfront balance transfer fee that contravenes any savings. Credit cardholders must pull out their calculators and do some number crunching to see whether a balance transfer makes sense since it is a stop-gap measure that will buy time and nothing more.
The credit cardholder who gets a great offer must expect a heavy shoe to drop after the promotional period expires. The non-promotional interest rate may, in fact, be higher than the one the credit cardholder escaped. Plus, should he be late with a payment or go over his limit during the promotional period, his rates may be raised dramatically with just a 15-day notice.
Once a balance is transferred, the credit cardholder must put the card away and not use it, unless there is a penalty clause for not using the card. Should there be a requirement to make at least one purchase per month on a card, the cardholder is advised to mark his calendar and, once in each billing cycle, use the card to buy himself a cup of coffee in order to circumvent the penalty.
Goal number one for the credit cardholder during this time is to do anything he or she can to pay that balance off, before the rate is raised.
“OPTING-OUT” OF THE RATE INCREASE
When a credit cardholder’s rates are scheduled to be raised, he will, typically, be given an “opt out option” which will allow him to freeze the balance on his credit card account at the “old” or existing rate that he had been paying.
This, however, requires that the account be closed for all other purposes except repayment. Also, the credit cardholder must “opt out” BEFORE the date upon which the rates are going to change. Should he opt out of the rate change and agree to have his account closed, he will then be able to pay down his balance at the old rate.
Once his rates have been raised it is too late to exercise this option.
CONCLUSION
Credit card lenders are raising interest rates for tens of millions of credit cardholders across the United States. The interest rates that may be affected on a cardholder’s account may include any or all of the following: purchase rate, balance transfer rate, cash advance rate, and/or default rate. Most of these increases will be in place by the middle of May, 2009.
The options available to credit cardholders who are carrying balances appear limited to: 1) paying off as much of their balances as possible before the new interest rates take effect, 2) attempting to buy time in which to pay off their balances with low-interest promotional balance transfer offers, and 3) “opting out” of the new rate in exchange for closing the account and paying the balance off at the last interest rate in effect.
There is, however, nothing to prevent the savvy credit card holder from combining strategies. He can do a balance transfer to an existing card that has had a low rate (not promotional) and then opt out of the rate increase on that card, provided that he can do both before the date on which his new rate comes into effect.
Credit cardholders are also advised to write to their Congressional representatives and ask for credit card reform legislation, slated to go into effect in 2010, to be enacted immediately, and for 2009 interest rate increases to be rolled back.
Spring Clean Your Finances With a Home Loan Health Check
It’s a good idea to review your financing arrangements regularly and what better time of year to assess the health of your home loan finances than spring?
Whether you’re an avid property investor, a first home buyer or somewhere in between, if you’ve got at least one mortgage it pays to review your set-up every year.
Reviewing your finances can be advantageous for a number of reasons. First of all, you might discover additional features or a more cost effective loan repayment set-up – such as larger repayments or additional repayments – could save you serious cash. Interest rates are now exceptionally low and competition is driving some very attractive product ranges, which may offer significant savings. If you’ve got personal loans and credit cards, a financial spring clean could help you get on top of your debt and put you in better stead for your future.
New home loan opportunities
A spring clean may also help you to unearth new opportunities. Perhaps you’ve acquired a fair bit of equity that could be used to fund renovations, a trip overseas or another property purchase. In fact, if you’re thinking about cracking the market in the months ahead, it’s particularly pertinent to assess your finances and discover what opportunities you could take advantage of.
It’s hard to imagine anyone’s circumstances remaining the same for long and so a financial check up is also important in ensuring you adjust your finances to suit your situation and priorities. From marriage to employment arrangements, children and travel, all of these factors affect our finances and so it’s important to ensure your home loan meets your changing needs. For example, did you know, if you’re far enough ahead on your loan repayments, you might be able to take a repayment ‘holiday’? If a change is on the horizon, which may impact your ability to service your loan, this could be worth exploring.
In preparation for your financial spring clean, make sure you think carefully about your spending habits and any changes to your circumstances that might be on the horizon. It’s also important to reflect upon your financial goals, whether they have changed and how close or far you are from achieving them. This will help you in assessing your arrangements and determining any changes you might like to make.
So whether it’s going to save you money, open new opportunities or simply deliver the peace of mind that your financial future is on track, a financial home loan spring clean is a worthwhile addition to your to-do list this spring.
How You Can Get a Low Interest VA Home Loan?
The Veterans Administration of the United States makes it easy for veterans who have served or are serving in all branches of the U.S. military to buy the homes they need with the VA home loan program. This program is a government backed lending program designed to put veterans and their families in the homes they need and want.
The Military home loan is not issued or written by the United States government, it is simply guaranteed by the government. This means that you will choose an actual lender to write it, and the government will guarantee payment to the lender should you default on your loan or fail to repay the lender for any reason.
All Military Branches Can Qualify
Veterans as well as active members of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force are eligible to apply for a VA home loan, as are members of the Coast Guard, National Guard and Army Reserves. There are some restrictions regarding length of service that will determine your qualifications. Surviving spouses of deceased, MIA, or POW service personnel also qualify under certain circumstances.
Lower Interest Rates Than Civilian Loans
Because the government is backing up the money that is loaned to you, the VA home loan is written at substantially lower rates of interest than traditional loans written out to civilian borrowers. Additionally, because the government guarantees the lender repayment, it requires no mortgage insurance like you would need to purchase on a traditional one, which can shave hundreds off your mortgage payment each month.
Bad Credit No Problem With VA Home Loan Program
Borrowers with all credit histories can qualify for the VA home loan. The twelve month period before the application for it is filed is what the Veterans Administration looks at to determine your creditworthiness. They are looking at your debt ratio, so having numerous open accounts can be the one thing that causes you not to be approved for funding. You should have no more than 41 percent of your income expended, including your anticipated mortgage payment, to be approved for a VA home loan.
To begin your request for a VA home loan, you should complete VA form 26-1805, which is a request for an appraisal of the home you wish to purchase. This request can be filed by the home seller, the lender, or yourself. Once appraised, you can begin the application process. Many lenders will file the necessary paperwork, including the VA form 26-1805 for you, to help ease the burden of the application process.
You can find additional help to receive your VA home loan by using an online lender from appraisal through closing. Online lenders that specialize in VA home lending have the expertise to get your approved fast. Additionally, most of the paperwork required can be completed online via a secure website for your convenience.
Pre-Approved VA Mortgage Loans: How to Maximize Loan Approval Chances
There are huge benefits to getting a mortgage loan from the VA rather than from regular lenders, but the benefits increase even more when getting a pre-approved VA mortgage loan.
A pre-approved loan provides that extra degree of empowerment when negotiating the purchase of a new home. And added to the savings made by getting a government subsidized loan, it makes the whole deal extremely hard to beat.
And like all financial packages, there are certain terms and conditions that need to be met before there can be any chance of securing advanced loan approval. But it really only comes down to getting the documentation and information together and in proper order. Once that is achieved, then the likelihood is that the VA loan needed to buy that home will be yours.
The Criteria to Meet
For every loan, it is essential that the necessary criteria are met before approval can be even hoped for. When it comes to getting pre-approved VA mortgage loans, there is some special documentation that needs to be provided. This includes specific forms like proof of eligibility, all of which can be found and filled in online.
The first step is to fill out the appropriate loan application form. Usually, a loan officer will ask for just the most important information and let the applicant know later on if any further information is needed. The trick to getting advanced loan approval is to provide the important details, so make sure that aspect of the form is filled out properly.
Also necessary is to provide a copy of the Certificate of Eligibility, which confirms your qualification for a VA loan. It is easy to download a blank version of the 26-1880 form from the relevant websites (homeloans.va.gov). Other details like a retirement statement, or income details – such as W-2 forms and old pay stubs – are also required.
The Influence of the Credit Report
A credit report is very important when trying to secure a pre-approved VA mortgage loan. In fact, it is the same for all kinds of pre-approved financing deals, so there is nothing special about the condition. The reason this is necessary is that the lender is only likely to grant pre-approved credit to those who have a good credit history.
Generally, a credit score of 620 or more is an acceptable score for pre-approval, with scores that are any lower likely to see pre-approval rejected. The recent financial history of the borrower, and whether it includes bankruptcies or foreclosures, could see advanced loan approval rejected. This is usually time sensitive though, with rulings older than 2 years ignored.
The great value in having loan officers is that they can steer applicants in the right direction, vastly improving the chances of getting the VA loan that is needed.
Pre-Approval Analysis
After carefully analyzing your application, your loan officer will be able to clarify your loan entitlements. Hopefully, that means the pre-approved VA mortgage loan that is needed to buy your new home can be secured.
The process involves the officer sending two documents to the applicant. The first is a pre-approval letter and the second in confirmation of initial disclosures, which must be signed and returned.
These are useful documents to have, but are not final agreements. An advanced loan approval simply provides a limit to the amount of credit available, but no interest is charged until money is actually spent. So, it is not until the purchase of a home is signed and sealed that the VA loan comes into play.
