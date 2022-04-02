Finance
Does Home Insurance Protect Against Skunk’s Smell?
The frigid temps of winter have got us shivering even if we do layer on the outerwear. The one saving grace of this awfully suffering climate is the sanctuary called home.
Ah, home, every man’s castle, where each one of us can take comfort from the freeze of this brutal season!
Considering the above, imagine one family’s grief upon returning home from work during a particular cold spell. The welcoming they encountered when arriving at the doorstep was not as welcoming as they would have liked. A horrid odor accosted their nostrils: the unmistaken putrid stink of a skunk.
Holding their noses, the family members attempted to locate any sign of black fur with a white strip running through it. No visible sign – thankfully – of the dreaded species. But the undeniable powerful reek of a skunk’s spray was there – everywhere – in every nook and cranny – on all three levels of the structure!
Braving the cold again, the threesome entered their car and drove to the local supermarket to purchase any form of sweet smells that would cover and/or eliminate the stench.
The reality did not allow anyone with a healthy sense of smell to remain in that ‘castle’ for long. After strategically spraying the anti-bad-smell around, the family spent the night at a neighbors’ home. The next morning, they entered their house with a good dose of trepidation. Fortunately, the smell had mitigated immensely.
When Mom pulled open the kitchen shade and let out a loud gasp, all knew the reason. Gathering around the window, the family members surveyed the pitiful sight of a dead skunk on their lawn.
Dad called the animal control department to remove it. And fortunately, the smell dissipated more and more.
The one lingering thought was, “What if the odor could not be contained? What if it would have contaminated house, and all contents therein, rendering them unusable and home unlivable? Would the homeowners insurance kick in to help?”
Here is what the insurance industry says about skunk damages.
As per the standard policy, you will be covered for any damages resulting from a wild animal. What fits under that particular classification? Well, not a mouse or rat. These are called rodents. But, yes, a skunk would fit the definition of a wild animal.
So, in an uncomplicated one-time event of a skunk damaging property – an incident that the homeowner would not have been able to prevent – the policyholder’s submitted related claim would most likely be honored and processed.
Naturally, not every occurrence is a ‘black and white episode’ (pun intended!) so it’s best to consult with a knowledgeable independent agent about your coverage and how it pertains to the likelihood of a wild event like the aforementioned!
Tips To Choose the Best Insurance Broker for Business
The insurance sector is full of opportunities and risks. That is why it is advisable to take the help of an insurance broker before insuring your business. Insurance brokers are also known as professional intermediary or agents.
It is always important to understand the rules of the insurance policy in order to get the best out of it. If you are insuring something simple, like a car, then you can buy a policy on your own. But if you are insuring important things like house, property, or business then you should take the help of insurance brokers. They will offer you proper guidance about liability and UM or UIM limits.
But before choosing a broker you should know a little about the brokers. There are several types of brokers or agents. One type is the “captive brokers”. The captive brokers offer insurance policies of only one type of company. The other kind is the “independent brokers” who offer insurances of more than one company.
The policies that you buy from these brokers include 7-15% commission of the broker. So, when you buy a policy from a broker you will land up paying a commission and a fee.
Insurance is a market where comparing all the available policies is important before shopping. It is always better if to take the advice of experienced professionals to avoid confusion and difficulty of choosing the right one.
Here are certain tips that we are providing that will help you to choose a good insurance broker for yourself:
Take Recommendations
Do not hesitate to take the advice of your friends or colleagues. It is always better to rely on the ones you know than to rely on yellow pages or advertisements. Most people have a tendency to refer persons with whom they had a good experience. Ask them questions about their experience with them, how much responsive was the broker and how much helpful was the agent while filing a claim.
Check The State Insurance Website
Every place has departments that dedicates to track the details of the insurance companies, brokers, and agents who carry out business in the state. From there check the license, details of the broker to make sure that he is not fraud.
Commercial Compared to Personal Things
Different brokers specialized in different markets. Therefore, you should choose the agent who will be able to solve your needs.
Customized Advice
An experienced insurance broker will be having good knowledge of the policies, its coverage, and the costs. The person will be guiding you to choose the best policies.
Therefore, if you find all the above qualities in a broker you know or have heard of, do not hesitate to hire him or her for insuring your business. This will make sure that you and your business are in safer hands.
Booby Trap Bond (Bad Surety Bond Wording)
Booby Trap Performance Bond
“The Surety, for value received, hereby stipulates and agrees that if the Contractor has been declared in default by the Obligee, and there has been no uncontested failure, which has not been remedied or waived, of the Obligee to pay the Contractor as required under the Construction Contract: (i) The Surety shall promptly remedy the default… “
Waaaa?! We read this over and over to understand the implications. Is this just another boring bond form, or is there a Booby Trap, an elaborate effort to gain an advantage over the surety?
Every bonding company has their own standard Performance and Payment Bond forms. For us, we prefer to use the AIA A-312 unmodified P&P bond. This is a well balanced, widely accepted form. Whenever we receive a special bond form, we must review it carefully. Why did the obligee spend the time and money to devise this? There must be some advantages – for them.
Last week we received an obligee’s mandatory bond form on a private contract and a key phrase is stated above. Our client is the GC / prime contractor. Sometimes the unique bond forms are not too bad. Let’s pick apart this one. Maybe you’ll run into it some time.
This language is very important because it concerns the Obligee’s responsibility under the contract. In order for the Obligee to be entitled to make a performance bond claim, they must fulfill their end of the bargain, which is to PAY for the work. Is a bond claim for lack of performance reasonable if the Obligee has failed to pay the contractor? Of course not! They can’t work for free.
What are the implications of the wording in that special bond form? Let’s use the A-312 as a benchmark. (Owner means Obligee) It says:
“If there is no Owner Default under the Construction Contract, the Surety’s obligation under this bond shall arise after… ” And in the definitions it goes on to say:
“Owner Default. Failure of the Owner, which has not been remedied or waived, to pay the Contractor as required under the Construction Contract or to perform and complete or comply with other material terms of the Construction Contract.”
Pretty simple. If the owner fails to pay for the work, and then makes a bond claim, the surety has an appropriate reason to deny the claim. So how does it work in the Booby Trap Bond? Instead of the convoluted lawyer talk, let’s turn it into plain English. It says…
Conditions for failure of the Obligee:
- Neglected to declare the Contractor is in default (an official written statement) and,
- There must be an unremedied or unwaived failure to pay the Contractor that the Obligee has not contested
Ugh… that last part. Assume that in every case, the Obligee will contest an allegation that they have failed. When they do, the surety has no claim defense even if the contractor has not been paid.
What a trap for the unwary bond underwriter! It would have been more fair if the bond said “Obligee is entitled to make a bond claim even if they don’t pay for the work.” But then people would understand…
Special bond forms can be benign or Booby Trapped. We just have to read every one to find out.
Online Auto Insurance Quotes
Convenience at your fingertips is what online auto insurance is all about. When you access an insurance site, you will find that you can fill in your details and request for a quote from multiple insurance providers. This will allow you to compare quotes and decide on the most suitable one.
Before you fill in the online form, read all the information given. Keep ready your driver’s license, details of the make, year, and model of your car, your credit report, vehicle identification number, vehicle finance company, whether you have other insurance policies from any of the online providers, and details of any other car you may have.
Do some research and determine what discounts you are eligible for. For example, reductions are offered for anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, multiple car insurance, car pooling, single drivers, as well as membership in professional bodies and the AAA.
Factors that affect a quote are your driving record, the number of miles you drive each year, where you live in an urban or rural community, the make of your car, the kind of coverage you need, as well as your credit history.
Read through the form thoroughly. If you have any doubts send the site an e-mail. The alternative is to call a toll-free number if they have such a facility. Most FAQs are answered on insurance sites; you just need to surf the web. Many sites offer expert analysis and advice on your online quote. Make use of this service if you are uncertain about anything. Expert insurance professionals offer consultations on behalf of these sites.
Be sure to check the credentials of the insurance provider you choose to buy auto insurance from. Check whether there are any complaints registered against them. Be sure that they will keep all the promises they make.
