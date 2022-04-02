News
Dolphins, CB Xavien Howard reach terms on record-setting extension
As the Miami Dolphins continue to cross items off their offseason checklist, what was likely the highest-priority item was handled on Friday night.
Star cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a record-setting contract extension.
Howard’s new five-year deal consists of $50,691,177 in new money, according to Howard’s agent, David Canter, who added that his client’s new average per year is $25,345,588.
Howard’s yearly average and guaranteed money is the highest for a cornerback in NFL history. He also makes the most cash among NFL cornerbacks over the next three years.
According to Canter, Howard becomes the first cornerback to have five years of his playing career fully guaranteed, and he is the first NFL player to have his contract restructured with four years and three years remaining on the deal, after also reaching a restructure last training camp when he initially requested a trade.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Monday, when speaking from NFL owners’ meetings at The Breakers in Palm Beach, that the organization was closing in on a resolution with the ballhawk cornerback.
Howard is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and also has one first-team All-Pro selection in his six seasons with the Dolphins. He has collected 27 career interceptions in that span.
“Xavien has done a lot of good things here for this organization,” Grier said. “I’ve known him for years. I was here when we drafted him. He was my second draft pick here. I’m looking forward to him being here and helping us win.”
Howard led the NFL in interceptions in 2020 (10) and 2018 (seven). Over the past two seasons, Howard has forced 17 turnovers — 15 interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Last season, he scored two defensive touchdowns.
Under his previous contract terms, fellow cornerback Byron Jones was out-earning Howard despite Howard creating 15 more takeaways for Miami’s defense in the two seasons they’ve played together.
The Dolphins have been big spenders this offseason as Grier has taken an aggressive approach after years of rebuilding through the draft.
They gave up their top two picks in the upcoming draft to trade for speedy Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, then giving him a a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver by annual salary.
The Dolphins addressed their offensive tackle need by signing prized free agent Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal.
Standout defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah got a four-year, $65 million contract before he entered free agency, and the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.
Howard’s contract concerns remained this offseason after he got an initial restructure in August ahead of the 2021 season. That deal only appeased what Howard wanted for last season, adding incentives that were largely hit by Howard.
The impact Howard and Jones have on the Dolphins’ defense under coordinator Josh Boyer is immense. They are often called upon to cover receivers 1-on-1 in man coverage, which frees up the Dolphins to be able to blitz extra defenders like they often do with their safeties. Nik Needham, who had a second-round tender placed on him as he was set for restricted free agency this offseason, also is critical in the team’s cornerback play, and the Dolphins have 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene among cornerbacks on the roster.
Howard had his 2019 season cut short after five games due to a patella sprain in his knee that required surgery. He also missed four games in 2018. Since, Howard played 16 games in each of the past two seasons, helping erase durability concerns that popped up earlier in his career.
Howard was a second-round pick, No. 38 overall, for the Dolphins in the 2016 draft out of Baylor. He is the second-longest-tenured active Dolphin to wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was the team’s first-round selection in 2015.
Just like old times for McKenzie Milton in return to UCF for Pro Day
As McKenzie Milton lofted a pass into the waiting arms of Greg McCrae for a moment, it seemed as if nothing had changed. It was like it was on those Saturday afternoons in 2018 when UCF was rolling to a 25-game winning streak.
Other familiar faces like Nate Evans, Adrian Killins and Cole Schneider were back celebrating alongside their former teammates. But instead of being in a packed Bounce House, they were in Nicholson Fieldhouse, reunited for Friday’s Pro Day.
“It was a lot of fun to see these guys go and do everything,” said Milton. “As time goes by, I realize how good our teams were in 2017 and 2018. We had a special group with a lot of NFL talent, and in my opinion, some of the best teams to ever play college football.”
When Milton arrived on campus as a fresh-faced high school prospect in 2016, he couldn’t have possibly imagined the twists and turns to come.
There were back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles and consecutive New Year’s Six appearances in 2017-18 and a devastating knee injury that almost cost him his right leg. He underwent multiple surgeries and almost two years of painful rehabilitation before stepping back on the field on Sept. 5 after transferring to Florida State.
While his spirit may have been tested, it never broke.
Milton hopes it all will pay off with a chance to play at the next level. He’s optimistic after showcasing his talent to NFL personnel twice this week: once at FSU’s Pro Day on Tuesday and again Friday.
“This is a good culmination of six years of work,” he said of his performance Friday. I’ve shown what I wanted to offer in terms of mobility and throwing the ball. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, I will get a call.”
Milton’s performance has earned the admiration of his former teammates.
“I’m just mesmerized by him and he’s most definitely the G.O.A.T. [Greatest of All Time] in my book,” said UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis.
A possible NFL career aside, it’s been quite the year for Milton.
Last July, he became a vocal proponent of legislation that allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, joining former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King in cofounding Dreamfield, a NIL-based company out of Orlando. He also formed his own company, 10Ohana, which sells his clothing line and offers personal appearances.
He stepped back on the football field last fall for the first time since his Nov. 23, 2018, injury and almost led Florida State to a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame in Tallahassee. He finished with 775 yards and 3 touchdowns in six appearances for the Seminoles.
Milton got engaged to his girlfriend, Jany Arbos, in January and the couple is expecting its first child later this year.
“It has been a whirlwind,” said Milton. “We’ve got a lot going on, but many great things happened in my life. There are just many blessings in my life that I wouldn’t be in this situation if I didn’t get hurt.”
While football will always play a massive role in his life, being a father is one he’s looking forward to embracing.
“That’s the most important thing that I’ll ever do,” he said. “My dad has always been my role model, and that’s someone I’ve tried to emulate, so just the fact that I get to go into those shoes here in a few months, it’s super exciting for me.”
As Milton walked off the field, he wrapped his arm around his fiancé and the couple slowly made their way home.
It was the end of another chapter, but not the end of his story.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Gophers women’s basketball roster down to three
Lindsay Whalen is down to three players on the Gophers women’s basketball roster.
Point guard Alexia Smith became the latest Minnesota player to enter the transfer portal on Friday, joining Jasmine Powell, Sara Scalia, Kadi Sissoko, Caroline Strande and Erin Hedman.
Smith, a sophomore, was a five-star recruit out of suburban Detroit but 3.4 points and 1.6 assists this season behind Powell, who quit the team on Jan. 28, and Scalia.
“After long consideration and prayers with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and use my remaining eligibility at another school,” Smith wrote on Instagram Friday.
The Gophers players remaining are Rose Michaeux, a freshman post, freshman wing Maggie Czinano and sophomore point guard Katie Borowicz. Borowicz missed the entire season after surgery to repair a back injury, and Czinano was limited to only nine games by an ankle injury and two illnesses.
Between them, they averaged 4.8 points a game last season, 4.7 of them by Michaeux.
Whalen will be announced as a selection for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New Orleans on Saturday for her playing career. She was an All-American at Minnesota, where she led the 2004 team to the Final Four, and four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx.
Minnesota finished 15-18 overall this season after going 1-1 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and finished the Big Ten season with a 7-11 record. The Gophers graduated three starters – Gadiva Hubbard, Deja Winters and Laura Bagwell Katalinich – then lost their two best players to the portal, Scalia and Sissoko.
A 5-foot-10 off-guard who played the point after Powell quit, Scalia led the Gophers in scoring this season, averaging 18 points, and added 4.3 rebounds a game. At season’s end, she ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111, and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage (41.2).
She entered the portal on Thursday.
Sissoko, a long, athletic power forward who had transferred to the U from Syracuse, announced on Instagram her intention to enter the portal on March 22. She averager 10.8 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds as a junior this season.
Whalen’s incoming freshman class was ranked No. 10 nationally by ESPN and features the No. 28 overall prospect in Wayzata point guard Maura Braun. She will be joined by Hopkins guard Amaya Battle, 6-1 forward Mallory Heyer of Chaska and Eden Prairie forward Niamya Holloway.
On Thursday, there were nearly 850 women’s basketball players in the transfer portal, which will give Whalen some options to fill out her roster, and perhaps improve it.
“It’s been an honor playing here for 2 years and having the chance to create bonds and memories that will last forever,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches for all they’ve done for me.”
Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock Oscars slap
TAMPA (WFLA) – Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars telecast, according to Variety.
“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” Smith said in a statement obtained by Variety.
Smith in his statement also acknowledged that his actions overshadowed other winners at the 94th Academy Awards.
“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he stated, concluding with “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences had met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Smith faced possible suspensions or a possible expulsion.
The academy said in a statement that “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.”
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”
Smith shocked the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
