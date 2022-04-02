Finance
Easy Ways to Lose Weight Fast – The “Sure-Shot” Method For Women
Want some easy ways to lose weight fast… with what is called the “SURE-SHOT” method for women? Basically, you’re going to get a proven method that peels off pounds and inches of disgusting fat from your waist, thighs, butt, and hips!
Easy Ways to Lose Weight Fast
Sure-shot exercise #1: Spin until you get slightly dizzy
What? HUH? What the heck does this have to do with weight loss? Uh… PLENTY! Spinning has a direct affect on your Endocrine System. Your Endocrine System controls your hormones. Most people have messed up and out-of-whack hormones because of all the unnatural chemicals your body is absorbing and taking in.
Enter spinning.
You spin and it normalizes your hormones. Thus, it unlocks your NATURAL ability to lose weight… this same ability that’s been taken away from you because these chemicals “SLIP-IN” under the radar. With balanced hormones, you lose weight in an almost effortless way.
What you do is spin clockwise… with your arms out like airplane wings. Spin and spin and spin… but only until you get slightly dizzy. No more! Once you know your “get slightly dizzy” number of spins, then spin around until that number at least 5 separate times each day.
Sure-shot exercise #2: The incline treadmill walk
Listen… you won’t get an argument from me about plain ol’ walking on a treadmill or outside. Nothing too exciting there… the exercise or the results. BUT… incline walking results are different… and much MUCH better.
Just set a treadmill to a 10 or 15 degree incline and walk on it for 15 or 20 minutes. YAHTZE! Do this everyday or as often as you can and watch as pounds and inches of ugly fat just disappear from your butt, thighs, hips, and waist in less than 2 weeks.
Prove me wrong if you don’t believe me.
Anyway, I don’t want to OVERLOAD you with too many exercises. So try just these 2 SURE-SHOT exercises since they are easy ways to lose weight fast.
Bariatric Surgery Dallas – Dedicated To Provide Cutting Edge Services
Bariatric Surgery Dallas is an American Society for Bariatric Surgery. This center offers the most wide ranging and excellent aftercare programs to fulfill the aftercare needs and requirements of patients after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery and adjustable gastric band surgery. This center is situated in North Texas and this center is in process of extending its services to areas outside North Texas. It is a part of Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. The great varieties of programs offered in this center include nutrition education, exercise programs, social meetings, sustenance groups etc.
Basic Aim Of Surgery
Bariatric surgery is related to a special kind of operation, which is performed for helping the patients in losing extra weight. Weight loss surgery is scientific names for weights lose operation. It is not a normal treatment for obesity. These types of surgery is really very beneficial for people who wish to lose weight but are not able to lose it. The Bariatric surgery center is devoted to help patients for overcoming the diseases and social disgrace related to obesity. Bariatric is a type of medicine helps in the treatment and cure of obesity. Surgical means are used in surgery to decrease one’s weight
What Makes You Eligible?
You should think seriously before undergoing weight loss surgery. It is really a very serious kind of surgery. You should gather proper information about the methods related to this surgery. You should be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of this surgery. You should go for bariatric surgery if your weight is more than 100 pounds and your muscle mass is more than 40. Your obesity is really serious for your health if your weight is more than 100 ponds. Every body will make fun of you for your obesity. Not only this you will also have to face problems such as heart problems, diabetes, Sleep disorders etc. In this way your obesity can be really harmful for you. In such type of situation you should think about going for Bariatric surgery in Dallas.
Types Of Bariatric Surgery Offered:
Surgery in Dallas offers different types of weight loss surgery that are found to be most effective in relieving the patients from obesity.
1. Gastric Bypass Surgery – In this type of weight loss surgery, a part of stomach is separated from remaining part and the intestine is attached to this remaining portion of the stomach. The benefit offered here is that the capacity of stomach is reduced appreciably that ultimately reduces the obese layer from the body.
2. Adjustable Gastric Band – In this, a band is put in a part of stomach to again reduce the capacity of stomach.
3. Vertical Banded Gastroplasty – In this form of weight loss surgery performed at the bariatric surgery center in Dallas, the combined effect of above two surgical forms is employed to reduce the overall capacity of stomach.
4. Gastric Sleeve Surgery – In this, a sleeve like section of stomach is left after removing a significant portion of stomach through surgery.
Top 3 Factors That Make Oakland Homes for Sale a Homeseeker’s Favorite
Being the 8th largest city in the state of California, USA and the 41st largest in the entire nation, it is clearly comprehensible why many individuals who are planning to buy a home consider Oakland homes for sale and Oakland real estate listings on top of their list of choices. This major West Coast port, located on the Bay of San Francisco, about 8 miles east of main San Francisco, is a central city core for the Bay Area sub-region. The city is the county seat of the Alameda County and was originally inhabited by Native American people of the central California coast, who are known as the Ohlone people. But these are not the only reasons why more and more individuals are interested to live in Oakland, California. There are still more and this article will provide you an idea on the top factors that enticed many individuals to raise their family in this part of California.
1. Healthcare
For retirees, potential retirees, and even young families, healthcare is an important factor to consider when choosing a place to live in. Healthcare in Oakland is topnotch, being home to medical centers and hospitals with avant-garde and reliable facilities such as the Alameda County Medical Center, which provides medical services to residents, paying attention to medically indigent people living in Oakland without health insurance; Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, which is a product of merging with the former Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley.
Families with children should not worry that if their kids need medical and health treatment or consultation because the Children’s Hospital Oakland is fully equipped with high quality and dependable medical instruments, facilities and supply to provide medical assistance for your children.
2. Economy
With easy access to transportation and the availability of different businesses and developments, it would be easy to conclude that the economy of this wonderful place is something that most individuals and their families would be satisfied about. For instance, being the major West Coast port, residents would have more opportunity to find marine cargo-related employment wherein they will be given the chance to earn minimum hourly way at the least. There are also opportunities for high-ranking jobs and even average positions because of the different big corporations situated here including Clorox, Cost Plus World Markets, and Matson to name just a few.
The influx of people interested to get their own piece of paradise by investing in Oakland real estate started within West Oakland emphasizing on the West Oakland BART Station as its heart. And from there came the idea related to improving the place that can pave the way for providing more employment, better health services, recreational facilities, and new reasonably priced housing developments. This economic revitalization did not escape the keen eye of many investors focusing on interesting markets such as this and thus, made them more interested to focus on Oakland MLS in search for available homes for sale in Oakland.
3. Education
When it comes to raising your children, it is a given that you would look into the quality of education that is offered in this part of California. The good thing is that you would not be deprived of this in this city. There are good private and public schools in Oakland. The Oakland Unified School District composed of elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, early childhood education programs, adult education schools, and alternative education schools and programs.
Oakland’s three largest public high schools are Oakland High School, Oakland Technical High School, and Skyline High School. North Oakland Community Charter School (NOCCS), an elementary and middle school, is one of the few public progressive schools in the entire USA. Several private elementary and high schools are also present to provide high quality education to those who can afford. Julia Morgan School for Girls, Bentley School, and Northern Light School are three of the most well-known in this city.
While it is true that there are still other factors that contribute to making Oakland homes for sale, great options when looking for a new home for your family, these three are the top reasons why this part of California is considered to be topnotch.
L-Glutamine – The Miracle Amino Acid and How You Can Benefit From Its Use
I don’t believe in miracles – I depend upon them. – Raymond Dale
I am absolutely mystified… For some strange reason glutamine or L-Glutamine as it was officially christened, as of today has not been truly discovered by the world at large! What do I mean by discovered? Well, it just seems a little odd to me that an amino acid that composes the greater portion of your skeletal muscle mass and is depleted through daily and excessive physical exertion does not play a bigger role in repair, recovery and general maintenance of…well the greater than 60% of your body. Glutamine is an amino acid found in proteins of all life forms and is classified as a semi-essential or conditionally essential amino acid. This means that under normal circumstances the body can synthesize sufficient L-glutamine to meet physiological demands. Nonetheless, there are conditions where the body cannot do so. So my dilemma is, should I open up the floodgates and exclaim to the world how important glutamine is or should I contribute to the suppression of what I view as one of the most vital elements necessary for bodily integrity and overall health? You know what… I’m going to do what I do and that is to speak the truth, and I’ll let you determine how vital glutamine is to you. Okay? Great!
Of late, glutamine has come to be reputed as merely an important amino acid when the body is subjected to such metabolic stress situations as trauma (including surgical trauma), cancer, sepsis and burns, this list also includes traumas or excessive uses as hard-core training for athletics, emotional stress and the daily rigors of a demanding lifestyle, I couldn’t agree more. Under these conditions, L-glutamine becomes an essential amino acid, and it is therefore very important to ensure adequate intake or replacement of the amino acid in order to meet the increased physiological and psychological demands created by these circumstances. But again, with all the physiological, psychological and shall we even dare say spiritual stressors that we are subjected to…my personal assessment (guess) is that glutamine is far more important to us than those who are in the positions of power, persuasion and leverage might have us believe. Logic dictates that if we fall apart faster, more often and do so frequently…well there is just the system already in place to take care of us…think bout it!
Luckily glutamine is indeed and without argument the most abundant amino acid found in the body, (thank goodness for science) and plasma (blood) glutamine levels are the highest of any amino acid. Glutamine is predominantly manufactured (synthesized) and stored in skeletal muscle. The amino acid L-glutamate is metabolized to L-glutamine in a reaction catalyzed (To initiate a chemical reaction and enable it to proceed under different conditions) by the enzyme glutamine synthase, a reaction which, in addition to L-glutamate, requires ammonia, ATP and magnesium…ya’ dig?
And if that isn’t fascinating enough, glutamine is also an overtly multipurpose amino acid and participates in many particular reactions in the body. Glutamine is very important in the regulation of acid-base balance and glutamine additionally allows the kidneys to excrete an acid load, protecting the body against acidosis. This is accomplished by the production of ammonia, which binds hydrogen ions, to produce ammonium cations (a positively charged polyatomic ion of the chemical formula NH4+ and a molecular mass of 18.04, resulting from protonation of ammonia (NH3).) that are excreted in the urine along with chloride anions. Bicarbonate ions are simultaneously released into the bloodstream. If that just ain’t powerful enough, check this out…glutamine helps protect the body against ammonia toxicity by transporting ammonia, in the form of glutamine’s amide group, from peripheral tissues to visceral organs, where it can be excreted as ammonium by the kidneys or converted to urea by the liver. Sorry about the science mumbo-jumbo, but because I whole-heartedly feel glutamine is so important, I only think that it is right to convey these messages, so without further delay…a little more uh…mumbo-jumbo (gibberish).
This miracle amino acid also participates in other metabolic activities such as; serving as the most important nitrogen shuttle, supplying nitrogen for metabolic purposes (from glutamine-producing tissues, such as skeletal muscle) to glutamine-consuming tissues. Pretty cool huh? Well that isn’t the whole shebang, please continue.
Besides all that good stuff, glutamine also participates in the formation of purine and pyrimidine nucleotides, amino sugars (such as glucosamine), L-glutamate and other amino acids, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and glutathione. As well as the participation in protein synthesis, energy production and, if necessary, the production of D-glucose and glycogen. Importantly, glutamine can serve as the primary respiratory substrate (The material or substance on which an enzyme acts or a surface on which an organism grows or is attached) for the production of energy in enterocytes and lymphocytes. Glutamine is considered an immunonutrient, and supplemental L-glutamine is used in medical foods for such stress situations as the above mentioned traumas, cancers, infections and burns and post-burn infections to all degrees.
Supplemental glutamine’s possible immunomodulatory role may be accounted for in a number of ways. Glutamine appears to play a major role in protecting the integrity of the gastrointestinal tract and, in particular, the large intestine. During catabolic states, the integrity of the intestinal mucosa may be compromised with consequent increased intestinal permeability and translocation of Gram-negative bacteria from the large intestine into the body. The requirement for glutamine by the intestine, as well as by cells such as lymphocytes, appears to be much greater than that supplied by skeletal muscle, the major storage tissue for glutamine add glutamine is the preferred respiratory fuel for enterocytes, colonocytes and lymphocytes. Therefore, supplying supplemental glutamine under these conditions may do a number of things. For one, it more than likely will reverse the catabolic state by sparing skeletal muscle glutamine. It also may inhibit translocation of Gram-negative bacteria from the large intestine. Glutamine helps maintain secretory IgA, which functions primarily by preventing the attachment of bacteria to mucosal cells.
Gastrointestinal Performance.
There is now a significant body of evidence that connects glutamine enriched diets with positive intestinal effects; the aiding and maintenance of gut barrier function, intestinal cell propagation, as well as assisting in the general reduction of septic morbidity. The reason for such cleansing properties is thought to emanate from the fact that the intestinal extraction rate of glutamine is higher than that for other amino acids and is subsequently thought to be the most viable option when endeavoring to alleviate conditions relating to the intestine. These conditions were discovered after comparing plasma concentration within the stomach between glutamine enriched and non glutamine enriched diets. However, even though glutamine is thought to have cleansing properties and effects, it is unknown to what extent it has clinical benefits, due to the varied concentrations of glutamine in varieties of food.
Moreover, glutamine appears to be required to support the increase of mitogen-stimulated lymphocytes, as well as the production of interleukin-2 (IL-2) and interferon-gamma (IFN-gamma). It is also required for the maintenance of lymphokine-activated killer cells (LAK). Glutamine can enhance phagocytosis by neutrophils and monocytes. It can lead to an increased synthesis of glutathione in the intestine, which may also play a role in maintaining the integrity of the intestinal mucosa by ameliorating oxidative stress.
But the precise mechanism of the possible immunomodulatory action of supplemental glutamine on the other hand, still remains unresolved. My guess is and it is more than conceivable that the major effect of glutamine occurs at the level of the intestine (in the tummy). And perchance enteral glutamine acts expressly on intestine-associated lymphoid tissue and stimulates overall immune function by that mechanism, without passing beyond the splanchnic bed.
Glutamine Reduces Post-Burn Infections
By reference from a fairly recent study in Critical Care Medicine (2003; 31:2444-9) glutamine lowers infection risk and may lead to fewer deaths and shorter hospital stays in burn victims. In the study, 41 adults under the age of 65 years with severe burns covering between 20 and 80% of their skin were assigned to receive standard nutrition through a feeding tube supplemented with 4.3 grams of glutamine or supplemented with other amino acids (aspartic acid, asparagine, and glycine) every four hours (up to 26 grams per day). Treatment was continued until complete healing of the burns occurred. Time spent in the hospital, incidence of blood infections, and the number of deaths was recorded.
The incidence of blood infections was three times higher in individuals receiving the control mixture than in those getting supplemental glutamine in their feeding tube. No deaths occurred in the group receiving glutamine among the 19 individuals who survived the first 72 hours, compared with eight deaths among the 16 people in the control group who survived the first 72 hours. Time spent in the hospital was also significantly reduced in those receiving glutamine.
The anticatabolic/anabolic activity of supplemental glutamine can be explicated by its effect in and its efficiency in sparing skeletal muscle glutamine stores.
Glutamine powder is a flavorless, easy-mixing, pure, free amino acid powder.
What it can do for you…
Clinical studies reveal that glutamine supplementation can help support recovery after intensive training by promoting energy replenishment, maintaining a healthy immune system and by maximizing your body’s buffering capacity against lactic acid build-up.
Again, glutamine is the most common amino acid found in your muscles – over 6o% of skeletal muscle is indeed glutamine. It consists of 19% nitrogen, making it the primary transporter of nitrogen into your muscle cells. During extreme training, glutamine levels are greatly depleted in your body, which decreases strength, stamina and recovery. It could take up to a week for glutamine levels to return to normal. Glutamine supplementation can minimize breakdown of muscle and improve protein metabolism.
In addition to playing key roles in protein metabolism, cell volumizing and anti-catabolism, glutamine will also increase your ability to secrete Human Growth Hormone, which helps metabolize body-fat and support new muscle tissue growth. Glutamine’s anti-catabolism ability prevents the breakdown of your muscular integrity. This is especially useful for those of you ‘cutting down’. Especially during the spring into summer when you’re trying to get rid of unwanted body fat, without losing any hard-earned muscle.
Especially notably because glutamine levels are depleted during workouts, bodybuilders are more susceptible to illnesses and this is why glutamine supplementation is so important, not necessarily to gain more muscle, but for the sustenance of muscular integrity and bodily vitality and because glutamine supplementation promotes a positive nitrogen balance and prevents the loss of muscle. Recent studies have also shown that taking just 2 grams of glutamine can increase growth hormone levels by a staggering 400%.
Now, if all this is not proof enough for you to do a little research of your own, then I just don’t know what to tell ya’, but if I have contributed to triggering your interest in glutamine, I have done what I set out to do…and that is to convey TRUTH! Here is to you, your vitality and to the truth. -Know Thyself!
