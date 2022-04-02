News
Eric Church announces free concert after canceling Texas show to attend Final Four
With thoroughbreds no longer running at Arlington ― which Bears may call home ― struggling racing industry pins hopes on Hawthorne
Now that Arlington International Racecourse has closed, horse racing in Illinois enters a new fight for survival Saturday,, as the thoroughbred season opens at Hawthorne Race Course.
The new season brings some optimism, as race winners will get more money, and more horses have consolidated at Hawthorne in west suburban Stickney. But the shortened, splintered season, which will alternates between thoroughbred and harness racing, means some owners will leave for out of state and may not come back.
“It’s surreal,” said Mike Campbell, who stepped down this winter as longtime president of the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association. “All of us are stunned and disappointed. The racing calendar is totally dysfunctional. In June, the thoroughbred people have to go somewhere else.”
One positive, Campbell said, is that the Carey family, which runs Hawthorne, cares about the racing industry in Illinois. That is in contrast, he said, to Churchill Downs Inc., which closed Arlington after announcing a preliminary deal to sell the site to the Chicago Bears for a potential new football stadium.
The thoroughbred season will run only two or three days a week, from April through June. Then, Hawthorne will switch to harness racing from July to September, with thoroughbreds returning for the fall.
For each switch, workers must change the track, from the crushed limestone used for the harnesses to 8 inches of dirt for riders on horseback. Hawthorne is believed to be the only track in the country to make such a transformation, which takes several days and costs six figures.
The season also opens with fans who are still waiting for a long-promised casino at the track.
In June 2019, when Illinois lawmakers voted to allow six new casinos in the state, they also gave approval for horse racing tracks to add casinos to create “racinos.” Nearly three years later, there is still no casino at Hawthorne, and no word on when one may open.
Track officials have promised a $400 million redevelopment to transform the nearly 130-year-old track, but it’s been held up with little information about when or how it will get done.
Jim Miller, a spokesman for the track, remained hopeful construction would start this year. He described this as a transitional year.
“It’s a big change for the industry as a whole,” he said. “It’s a juggling act. Our goal, especially this year, is to make sure the industry survives and everyone can make money.”
Since Hawthorne no longer has to share off-track betting revenues with Arlington, its purses will be 30% to 40% larger, or in some cases twice as much as in the past, Miller said. Despite concerns over a lack of horses, there are more than 700 available at the track, and each race should get an extra horse to bring the average field to about eight.
Twenty years ago, the Chicago area also was home to Balmoral, Maywood and Sportsman’s horse tracks, all of which have since closed, largely due to competition from casinos and video gaming. Now the only other remaining track in the state is Fairmount Park near St. Louis, rebranded as FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing, where live racing was scheduled to return April 19.
The chairman of the Illinois Racing Board, Daniel Beiser, said he’s excited about the upcoming season.
“Obviously with the loss of Arlington’s race dates we were concerned, but with the increase in purse sizes at Fairmount and Hawthorne we are very optimistic about a strong future of horse racing in Illinois,” he said. “I believe we will see that Illinois horsemen will continue to race here not only this year but also in the future.”
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switch late-night shows for April Fool’s prank
ASK IRA: Could Heat, Erik Spoelstra roll with 10 in playoff rotation?
Q: We have 10 players who have contributed greatly all season long. So, who is the odd man out in a nine-player rotation? As we know, Erik Spoelstra likes to tinker (due, I think, to his years as the Heat video coordinator). If he stays with the players who got the team into a top team, then he will tinker among those 10, and I would not be surprised to see Duncan Robinson as occasionally the odd man out. What I am suggesting is sometimes the Heat can go 10 deep and the sky will not fall. — Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: And Erik Spoelstra well could go 10 deep (or deeper), but that more likely would be the result of foul trouble or an injury. As important as maximizing depth can be, so is allowing your leading men to get into a rhythm. And you can’t get into a rhythm if the stints are shortened or you’re constantly looking over to see if you are about to get subbed out. Beyond that, there are ample rest days during the playoffs, so it’s not as if you are saving your players. For now, I’m not sure you can make any assessment of where the rotation is headed until we see what Spoelstra does with a healthy Caleb Martin. Yes, Duncan Robinson could be an odd man out. But it also could possibly be Gabe Vincent. Or Caleb. In those three cases, it very well could become situational.
Q: Omer Yurtseven was tearing it up on the boards and around the hoop while Bam Adebayo was recovering. As you know, his numbers were exceptional. Now, nada, not even scrub time often enough. What’s on Erik Spoelstra’s mind? — Gene, Coral Gables.
A: That he is getting his playoff-ready players to be playoff ready. For all that Omer Yurtseven has accomplished, and there has been plenty, his defense is nominally NBA level, if that, let alone not anywhere close to playoff level. With the Heat featuring shaky perimeter defenders such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, it is particularly important that the back line can compensate, as is the case with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon. Omer’s time eventually will come, and should come, just likely not in the playoff race or in the playoffs. And Dewayne certainly had his moments in Boston before fouling out.
Q: Tim Hardaway was a monster during his playing days. Only thing missing was the championship. Other than that, he was one of the best during his Warriors/Heat playing days. Feared no one. Happy for Timmy. — Douglas.
A: Agreed, and Hall of Fame worthy, albeit belated. If not for Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning, who knows when/if the Heat would have gotten on this path to enduring success.
