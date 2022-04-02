Final Four: UConn edges Stanford from the line

On the one hand, Connecticut did everything it could to throw away their national semifinal game against Stanford late. On the other, the Huskies did what they had to from the free throw line.

Second seed UConn made 12 of 14 free throws in the final 2 minutes, 51 seconds to hold off defending champion Stanford, 63-58, in front of a sellout crowd of 18,268 at Target Center to advance to the national championship game against top-ranked South Carolina.

The Huskies (30-5) and Gamecocks (34-2) at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“We didn’t exactly play our A game on the offensive end, but the things we needed to do when we needed to do them, we came up big,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said.

Clinging to leads between eight and two points, the Huskies turned the ball over eight times down the stretch, including three unforced errors in the final two minutes, but were clutch from the line, and Aaliyah Edwards sealed it by making the first of two chances with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Cameron Brink scored on a layin with 18.4 seconds left to pull the Cardinal (32-4) within 60-58, but Christyn Williams hit two free throws with 11 seconds left and Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel missed a 3-point attempt at the other end to set up Edwards’ final chances from the line.

“Points are hard to come by in this tournament, and today was no different,” Auriemma said.

Paige Bueckers scored a team-high 14 points and five assists, and made a big steal and layup to put the Huskies up 49-41 with 5:39 remaining. But she hurt her right leg soon after and spent the next few minutes on the bench. She returned late and was on the floor when the game ended.

“I knew it was going to be a very competitive, kind of sluggish game,” Bueckers said. “Both teams were trying to win a national championshop and were going to lay it on the line.”

Playing in their 22nd Final Four, the Huskies are trying to win their 12th NCAA championship.

Williams finished with 10 points and Edwards had nine points and eight rebounds.

Haley Jones finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford.