Franz Wagner leaves Magic’s loss to Raptors with ankle injury
Heading into Friday, the Orlando Magic’s 102-89 home loss to the Toronto Raptors was expected to be a showcase of two Rookie of the Year candidates.
That lasted for just 20 seconds.
Franz Wagner sprained his left ankle on the game’s first possession after trying to “pull the chair” on Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes while FSU and Montverde Academy alum Barnes was posting up on the right block.
Wagner limped off the court at 11:40 in the first quarter and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Two-way player Ignas Brazdeikis (13 points on 5-of-7 shooting) subbed in for Wagner and started the second half in his place.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley didn’t have an update on Wagner postgame.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, has started in all 78 games so far this season.
He’s the only rookie and one of only three players league-wide to start in every one of their team’s games.
Wagner entered Friday averaging 15.5 points (46.8% shooting, 35.7% on 3-pointers), 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists.
He and Barnes, who finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds an 7 assists, have been top-five Rookie of the Year candidates for most of the season.
Barnes entered Friday with the second-best odds to win the award behind Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley while Wagner had the fourth-best odds behind Mobley, Barnes and Detroit Pistons guard/forward Cade Cunningham, according to Vegas Insider.
“It’s a special group,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said about the 2021 draft class, which includes Magic rookie Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick in the draft.
Suggs missed his ninth consecutive game because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. Wendell Carter Jr. also sat for the fourth time in five games because of a sprained left wrist.
“There’s a spirit and energy about the way they play the game,” Mosley added about the rookie class. There’s a competitive spirit about each one of these guys. They want to win. They want to compete. That’s really shown with a lot of these guys.”
Without Wagner, the Magic (20-58) lost their fifth consecutive game to stay at the bottom of the league’s standings.
The Raptors (45-32), who entered Friday with the league’s best defensive turnover rate, scored 32 points off Orlando’s 21 turnovers.
Toronto had six players score 10-plus points, including Fred VanVleet (19 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds and 3 assists).
Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks. Markelle Fultz recorded 12 points (5 of 13), 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in 20 minutes.
Devin Cannady, who signed a 10-day contract with the Magic from the team’s G League team — the Lakeland Magic — Thursday, scored 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc in 28 minutes.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
A look inside Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in Metro East
SAUGET, Ill. — Just across from the Arch in Sauget, Illinois, they’re putting the finishing touches on Amazon’s latest facility in the Metro East.
This location promises to deliver packages to your front door within five hours from the time you order your item.
“We’re a fulfillment center, sort center, and delivery station,” said Todd Grimes, Amazon site leader. “We fulfill the customer orders from these robots and bring in other packages from other facilities around the area — and we’ll get them to our delivery area. We also have a delivery area where flex drivers come in and take them to our other customers.”
Inside, Amazon employees sort items into trays, and robots move the items to the next phase.
Barcodes and conveyor belts move the items through the 200,000 square foot facility to the rear of the building.
“A robot generally has about 50 unique items up to 200, and we have just shy of 800 robots,” said Grimes. “Once the order comes in and goes specifically to that robot that has that item and brings it right up to one of our pickers and the picker picks that item and then sent to a packer. A packer packs it and gets it over to our dispatch area and that’s where we get it to a delivery driver.”
Once sorted, the packages make their way out the back doors to flex drivers. Like Door Dash, these flex employees load them up into their vehicles for delivery.
“It meets my schedule,” said Aleshia Hunter, Amazon fulfillment center associate. “Benefits start at day one, and I love the environment and we’re kind of like a family around here and I like it so it’s kind of like a home away from home.”
There are two designated safe areas inside the facility in case of an emergency, like the deadly December 2021 tornado in Edwardsville that claimed the lives of six Amazon workers.
Zelenskyy: Retreating Russian troops leaving mines behind
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.
He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.
Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.
“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”
He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.
While the Russians kept up their bombardment around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.
Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating to promote trust at the bargaining table, as it claimed, but instead resupplying and shifting its troops to the country’s east. Those movements appear to be preparation for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country’s east, which includes Mariupol.
Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said.
He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place Friday by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.
Mariupol, the shattered and besieged southern port city, has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. Its capture would be a major prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin, giving his country an unbroken land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Mariupol’s fate could determine the course of the negotiations to end the war, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance,” Fesenko said, “and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table.” The fall of Mariupol, he said, “will open the way to a peace agreement.”
On Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was unable to carry out an operation to bring civilians out of Mariupol by bus. It said a team had been on its way but had to turn back.
City authorities said the Russians were blocking access to Mariupol.
“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Russian forces “are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city.”
Around 100,000 people are believed left in the city, down from a prewar 430,000, and weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting have caused severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.
On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol and seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for the city, Ukrainian authorities said.
Zelenskyy said more than 3,000 people were able to leave Mariupol on Friday. He said he discussed the humanitarian disaster with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone and with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during her visit to Kyiv.
“Europe doesn’t have the right to be silent about what is happening in our Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said. “The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”
Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday from the Crimean Peninsula at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles were intended for critical infrastructure but did not hit their targets because of Ukraine’s air-defense forces. It was unclear where they hit. Marchenko said there were casualties, but he did not elaborate.
Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.
As for the fuel depot explosion, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships flew in extremely low and attacked the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border.
The regional governor said two workers at the depot were wounded, but the Rosneft state oil company denied anyone was hurt.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television: “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality.”
Russia has reported cross-border shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.
Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine’s military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Russian forces in the northeast also continued to shell Kharkiv, and in the southeast sought to seize the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne as well as Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.
Meanwhile, Russia on Friday began its annual spring conscription, which aimed at rounding up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military duty. Russian officials say new recruits won’t be sent to the front lines or “hot spots,” but many young Russians are skeptical and fear they will be drawn into the war.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, where Russian troops have withdrawn, damaged cars lined the streets of Irpin, a suburban area popular with young families, now in ruins. Emergency workers carried elderly people on stretchers over a wrecked bridge to safety.
Three wooden crosses next to a residential building that was damaged in a shelling marked the graves of a mother and son and an unknown man. A resident who gave her name only as Lila said she helped hurriedly bury them on March 5, just before Russian troops moved in.
“They were hit with artillery and they were burned alive,” she said.
An Irpin resident who gave his name only as Andriy said the Russians packed up their equipment and left on Tuesday. The next day, they shelled the town for close to an hour before Ukrainian soldiers retook it.
“I don’t think this is over,” Andriy said. “They will be back.”
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Beaver bulletin: Wandering Lowertown rodent has been safely returned to Mississippi River
An ambling beaver that made its way through downtown St. Paul’s Lowertown on Wednesday afternoon was reunited with Mother Nature, after all.
The beaver, which gained at least a brief semi-viral following on social media, was spotted by multiple witnesses, who contacted St. Paul Animal Control.
Video of the laidback rodent posted to Twitter by MinnPost.com reporter Greta Kaul quickly drew several hundred retweets and several thousands likes.
The city’s animal control officers weren’t immediately able to spot it in the riverside neighborhood and its fate wasn’t clear — at first.
But on Friday, St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections spokeswoman Suzanne Donovan conferred again with Animal Control and determined that Beaver the beaver did indeed make it safely back to the Mississippi River on Wednesday evening.
“Literally just got update that our Animal Control Officer was able to get ahold of Beaver with the assistance of two good Samaritans who stepped in to help,” Donovan said in an email.
“Officer confirmed it was huge,” she continued. “He took it down to the river, and said as soon as he released it, it went straight into the water. Where he belongs. Happy ending to that story.”
