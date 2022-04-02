News
Glitch delays DNR’s Lake of the Woods winter creel results
BAUDETTE, Minn. — Final numbers won’t be available for a while yet, but it appears ice fishing pressure was down slightly this winter on Lake of the Woods, based on rough data gleaned from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ winter creel survey.
Probably. Maybe.
There have been some glitches with a new computer program the DNR used this winter to compile creel survey data, and information technology specialists for the agency are working out the bugs, Phil Talmage, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Baudette, said Thursday.
“We will be way behind on our actual creel survey results because of that,” Talmage said. “There are a whole bunch of issues going on with it, and it’s leaving us in a tough spot. At this point in time, we’re hoping we can get this resolved before our summer field season.”
The Lake of the Woods winter creel survey began in mid-December and wrapped up about a week and a half ago, Talmage said.
“In a nutshell, I don’t have the data yet,” he said. “That is what it really comes down to.”
Despite the glitch, Talmage says, it appears winter fishing pressure could be in the range of 2.5 million angler hours, although that’s only a guess. That would be down from the record of 2.8 million hours in 2020 and 2.7 million hours in 2021.
Information on catch rates for walleyes and saugers wasn’t immediately available because of the software glitch, he said.
As the Grand Forks Herald reported last May, anglers during the winter of 2020-21 kept an estimated 215,000 pounds of walleyes and 312,000 pounds of saugers on Lake of the Woods, down from recent averages of 250,000 pounds and 350,000 pounds, respectively.
The DNR manages Lake of the Woods with a “target harvest” of 540,000 pounds annually for walleyes and 250,000 pounds annually for saugers, averaged over a six-year period.
Walleye harvest in recent years has averaged about 520,000 pounds annually — just below target, based on DNR estimates — while the six-year average for saugers is about 430,000 pounds annually.
The bulk of the sauger harvest occurs in the winter.
The DNR this past winter changed the design of the Lake of the Woods creel survey, with the addition of a clerk who worked out of a “creel shack” — a skid-style fish house set up on a trailer — that was hauled to various access points to interview anglers as they came off the ice at the end of their trip.
Previously, the DNR only interviewed anglers on the ice while they were actively fishing.
“We asked you how you had done that day, but we didn’t really know how long you ended up fishing,” Talmage said. “And we also didn’t know if your catch rate changed. Or, more importantly, at the end of the day, how many fish did you actually keep?
“With the new survey, we actually know your true catch rates and your true time fishing for that entire day, so it gives us better information.”
That will allow fisheries managers to more effectively “model out” regulations in the future if there’s a need to change bag limits, he said.
“In the future, we’ll be able to actually use that data and say how a regulation change would potentially affect angler behavior,” Talmage said.
The DNR uses a similar format for its winter creel survey on Upper Red Lake, Talmage said.
Rainy River fishing update
Ice-out on the Rainy River, which flows between Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods along the Minnesota-Ontario border, continues to lag because of persistent cold weather. A few die-hard anglers have begun dragging boats across shoreline ice to reach open water at Franz Jevne State Park near Birchdale, Minn., but no boat ramps were open as of Thursday.
Talmage says he wouldn’t be surprised if ice-out on Rainy River in Baudette doesn’t happen until April 17. From there, the river still has about 10 miles to go before it reaches Lake of the Woods.
The spring walleye season that traditionally draws anglers by the thousands to the Rainy River closes April 14.
If Talmage’s prediction holds true, boat ramps on the Rainy River upstream from Lake of the Woods and Baudette will be even more congested than usual.
“You look at the forecast, and we don’t have a fast warm-up” on the horizon in the Baudette area, he said. “I didn’t see any days even in the 50s for about 2½ to 3 weeks.
“That’s when we get the crazy long lines” at the boat ramp, he added. “They don’t have the ability to disperse. Ideally, you get more accesses available, and it spreads out that pressure.”
On the upside, the late ice-out likely will mean large upstream tributaries such as the Little Fork and Big Fork rivers closer to International Falls, Minn., won’t have open water before April 14. When the tributaries open, the flush of ice and debris traditionally muddies up the Rainy River, and walleye fishing shuts off until water clarity improves.
Talmage says he crossed the two tributaries Wednesday on state Highway 11, “and they’re nowhere near opening up.”
News
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to get job without exam on these various posts in Anganwadi for 8th, 10th pass, last date is near, you will get good salary
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to get job without exam on these various posts in Anganwadi for 8th, 10th pass, last date is near, you will get good salary
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these important things given carefully. Candidates who want to do jobs in Anganwadi (Sarkari Naukri), they can apply under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) process.
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Gujarat Anganwadi at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) is April 4.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link . Also, you can also check the official notification (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) through this link /Index# . A total of 8860 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2022) process.
Also Read : Big update Regarding Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja four-nation tournament including India and Pakistan
Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Start date to apply online: 16 March 2022
Last date to apply online: 4 April 2022
Vacancy Details for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts- 8860
Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Anganwadi Supervisor
Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Candidate should have passed 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from recognized board.
Also Read : Ayushman Bharat List 2022: Big News! Ayushman Bharat scheme new list released, see your name will get Rs 5 lakh
Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Selection Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected through merit list.
The post Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to get job without exam on these various posts in Anganwadi for 8th, 10th pass, last date is near, you will get good salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Gophers basketball: Lindsay Whalen, Lou Hudson selected for basketball hall of fame
Former Gophers All-Americans Lindsay Whalen and Lou Hudson were selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Whalen, the Gophers’ current women’s basketball coach, was at the men’s Final Four in New Orleans for the announcement. Hudson, one of the first Black athletes to earn a basketball scholarship at Minnesota in 1964, will be inducted posthumously. He died April 11, 2014, after suffering a stroke. He was 69.
Hudson was drafted No. 4 overall by the St. Louis Hawks and was a six-time NBA all-star while playing 11 seasons in St. Louis and Atlanta. He played two more seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 1978. Known as “Sweet Lou,” his No. 14 jersey was retired by the Gophers in 1994.
Whalen was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft after starting four seasons at point guard and was the team’s leading scorer all four years and led the team in assists three times. A four-time all-state selection at Hutchinson, Whalen finished as Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer (2,285 points) before being surpassed by Rachel Banham (3,093) in 2016.
Perhaps more important, Whalen led the Gophers to three NCAA appearances, twice advancing to the Sweet 16 and once to the program’s only Final Four, and with teammate Janelle McCarville raised the popularity of women’s basketball to new levels. By the time she had graduated, the Gophers’ home court had moved from the small Pavilion to Williams Arena.
Whalen also won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and played for two gold medal-winning teams in the Olympics and World Championships.
The 2002 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted during a ceremony Sept. 10 in Springfield, Mass.
News
Tim Hardaway: Once gloves came off with Heat, it was game on for Hall selection
Tim Hardaway was halfway to what on Saturday formally became a Hall of Fame career, and suddenly there was question about whether he had enough remaining fight.
Enter Pat Riley, Alonzo Mourning and the Miami Heat — and immediately the gloves were off.
The rest of the story now can be told in September in Springfield, Mass., when Hardaway follows Riley and Mourning into the sport’s ultimate shrine.
“We put the Miami Heat on the map and made them what Pat Riley wanted the Miami Heat to be,” Hardaway told the Sun Sentinel from New Orleans, where on Saturday at the NCAA Final Four he formally was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 22. “It started when I got traded there in February in ‘96.”
That also was when Hardaway, in the wake of his Run TMC success alongside Mitch Richmond (the “M”) and Chris Mullin (the “C”), found himself benched by Golden State Warriors coach Rick Adelman, some left to wonder whether, at 29, Hardaway had run his course as an elite-tier point guard.
Enter Riley and then-Heat General Manager Randy Pfund, who saw anger that could be channeled into what would become perennial Heat playoff runs.
“That,” Hardaway said to the Sun Sentinel ahead of his media session in New Orleans, “was just the faith of Pat Riley understanding that I could still play, Pat Riley and Randy Pfund understanding that I could still play, that I had still a lot left in the tank.”
Only for all the flash and sizzle that Hardaway had displayed under his best of Warriors days under coach Don Nelson, Riley was looking more for fight and snarl.
Even now, that draws a knowing laugh from Hardaway, 55.
“That’s the way I grew up in Chicago,” Hardaway said. “That’s the way I grew up on the South Side. We get real nasty and we go out there and just play. And we can talk a bunch of stuff and still go out there and play. And when I saw I had that chance to come to Miami, I told Zo, ‘He needs to trade for me.’ And I knew what I could do.
“I can play both ways. I can play nasty, I can play mean, slap you, knock you down. So it wasn’t like I had to turn into this, I had to turn into that. It wasn’t a switch I had to turn. I was like, ‘This is cool. This is the way I play, anyway.’ This is how we play in Chicago every day. So it wasn’t new to me.”
Still, there were rough patches between the headstrong Hardaway and the demanding Riley, at one point Hardaway’s salary tied to weekly weigh-ins.
In retrospect, it was coach making strong-willed player stronger.
“I don’t think he really knew how much I had in the tank, or how good I would be once I got back in shape,” Hardaway said. “I think he was openly surprised at what I could do and how I could do it, and my basketball IQ of running his team and running his system.
“He really understood, ‘I got something here,’ and let me be the engine like Don Nelson let me run the engine at Golden State.”
Having previously been a finalist for selection, Hardaway acknowledged that his anti-gay comments during a 2007 radio interview factored in his wait.
In the interim, he made a point to not only express contrition but also work to educate others, just as he came to be enlightened.
“I’m happy that we can forgive,” he said. “I’m happy that we can give people a second chance. I think about that, and I truly do, I just don’t say this, I think about that comment every day.
“And I always want to make amends, but I also want to make a difference in people’s lives, every day. And, yes, it made me a better person. It made be a better father. It made me a better husband. I changed my outlook on a lot of things.”
()
Glitch delays DNR’s Lake of the Woods winter creel results
When You Need Motorcycle Accident Lawyers
Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to get job without exam on these various posts in Anganwadi for 8th, 10th pass, last date is near, you will get good salary
Gophers basketball: Lindsay Whalen, Lou Hudson selected for basketball hall of fame
The New Drug Recall Lawyers
Different Kinds of Lawyers for Business
Tim Hardaway: Once gloves came off with Heat, it was game on for Hall selection
Insurance Coverage for the Egg /Poultry Farmer
Insurance Sales Jobs – Which One is the Best?
Alan Ritchson, Rome Flynn, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3