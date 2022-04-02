Health Care Reform: Pluses and Minuses

Being the 8th largest city in the state of California, USA and the 41st largest in the entire nation, it is clearly comprehensible why many individuals who are planning to buy a home consider Oakland homes for sale and Oakland real estate listings on top of their list of choices. This major West Coast port, located on the Bay of San Francisco, about 8 miles east of main San Francisco, is a central city core for the Bay Area sub-region. The city is the county seat of the Alameda County and was originally inhabited by Native American people of the central California coast, who are known as the Ohlone people. But these are not the only reasons why more and more individuals are interested to live in Oakland, California. There are still more and this article will provide you an idea on the top factors that enticed many individuals to raise their family in this part of California.

1. Healthcare

For retirees, potential retirees, and even young families, healthcare is an important factor to consider when choosing a place to live in. Healthcare in Oakland is topnotch, being home to medical centers and hospitals with avant-garde and reliable facilities such as the Alameda County Medical Center, which provides medical services to residents, paying attention to medically indigent people living in Oakland without health insurance; Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, which is a product of merging with the former Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley.

Families with children should not worry that if their kids need medical and health treatment or consultation because the Children’s Hospital Oakland is fully equipped with high quality and dependable medical instruments, facilities and supply to provide medical assistance for your children.

2. Economy

With easy access to transportation and the availability of different businesses and developments, it would be easy to conclude that the economy of this wonderful place is something that most individuals and their families would be satisfied about. For instance, being the major West Coast port, residents would have more opportunity to find marine cargo-related employment wherein they will be given the chance to earn minimum hourly way at the least. There are also opportunities for high-ranking jobs and even average positions because of the different big corporations situated here including Clorox, Cost Plus World Markets, and Matson to name just a few.

The influx of people interested to get their own piece of paradise by investing in Oakland real estate started within West Oakland emphasizing on the West Oakland BART Station as its heart. And from there came the idea related to improving the place that can pave the way for providing more employment, better health services, recreational facilities, and new reasonably priced housing developments. This economic revitalization did not escape the keen eye of many investors focusing on interesting markets such as this and thus, made them more interested to focus on Oakland MLS in search for available homes for sale in Oakland.

3. Education

When it comes to raising your children, it is a given that you would look into the quality of education that is offered in this part of California. The good thing is that you would not be deprived of this in this city. There are good private and public schools in Oakland. The Oakland Unified School District composed of elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, early childhood education programs, adult education schools, and alternative education schools and programs.

Oakland’s three largest public high schools are Oakland High School, Oakland Technical High School, and Skyline High School. North Oakland Community Charter School (NOCCS), an elementary and middle school, is one of the few public progressive schools in the entire USA. Several private elementary and high schools are also present to provide high quality education to those who can afford. Julia Morgan School for Girls, Bentley School, and Northern Light School are three of the most well-known in this city.

While it is true that there are still other factors that contribute to making Oakland homes for sale, great options when looking for a new home for your family, these three are the top reasons why this part of California is considered to be topnotch.