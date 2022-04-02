Finance
Health Care Reform: Pluses and Minuses
As the debate about health care reform wages on, doctors and patients face similar challenges. Struggling through the difficult language in the reform bill, physicians wait with bated breath to see whether the new system will truly solve some of the recurrent medical issues in the United States. Some changes, such as electronic medical records, have already had a positive impact on healthcare delivery. As a family physician, however, I feel anxious about the declining patient-to-physician ratio as more individuals seek healthcare and less medical students choose to practice primary care. Healthcare reform must address not only what rights an individual has to healthcare, but also how he or she will have timely access to medical care.
Working at an urgent care center, I understand the importance of immediate, personalized care. Today, many individuals opt not to go to the doctor because of obstacles such as scheduling an appointment and finding physicians who accept their insurance. With an urgent care center such as PromptCare, patients skip many of the hurdles of seeing a traditional general practitioner. These sorts of centers often become a primary link to those who most need acute medical attention in the local community. At such centers, medical professionals administer a higher level of care when they can access a patient’s records electronically, granting immediate access to his or her medical history. The current push for electronic records allows doctors to maintain the highest quality and safety standards for medical attention. This emphasis on patient-centered care must remain one of the driving forces behind healthcare reform. Patient-centered care means integrated services from general practitioners, specialists, and hospitals. The more these professionals communicate about the patient, the better care the patient receives.
With a new Congress already debating about the recently passed healthcare reform legislation, many physicians worry that this patient-centered focus may be lost. President Obama’s reforms certainly provide a higher level of access to quality healthcare services, but the government must do more to encourage current students to pursue careers as healthcare providers. Affordable access to healthcare misses the mark when patients must wait weeks to see a physician. As more individuals receive medical insurance, the demand for timely provider access also increases. Unfortunately, the number of students choosing to pursue careers in family medicine has fallen in recent years and the thought of meeting a rising demand overwhelms many physicians who are currently practicing.
Medical students may look at specialties as better opportunities for higher income than the potential income earned in the practice of primary care. When faced with mounting debt, the choice of practice sometimes is motivated by income potential and the realistic ability to retire debt. Reform measures must take these issues into account in order to create a sustainable healthcare system in the United States.
Finance
Easy Ways to Lose Weight Fast – The “Sure-Shot” Method For Women
Want some easy ways to lose weight fast… with what is called the “SURE-SHOT” method for women? Basically, you’re going to get a proven method that peels off pounds and inches of disgusting fat from your waist, thighs, butt, and hips!
Easy Ways to Lose Weight Fast
Sure-shot exercise #1: Spin until you get slightly dizzy
What? HUH? What the heck does this have to do with weight loss? Uh… PLENTY! Spinning has a direct affect on your Endocrine System. Your Endocrine System controls your hormones. Most people have messed up and out-of-whack hormones because of all the unnatural chemicals your body is absorbing and taking in.
Enter spinning.
You spin and it normalizes your hormones. Thus, it unlocks your NATURAL ability to lose weight… this same ability that’s been taken away from you because these chemicals “SLIP-IN” under the radar. With balanced hormones, you lose weight in an almost effortless way.
What you do is spin clockwise… with your arms out like airplane wings. Spin and spin and spin… but only until you get slightly dizzy. No more! Once you know your “get slightly dizzy” number of spins, then spin around until that number at least 5 separate times each day.
Sure-shot exercise #2: The incline treadmill walk
Listen… you won’t get an argument from me about plain ol’ walking on a treadmill or outside. Nothing too exciting there… the exercise or the results. BUT… incline walking results are different… and much MUCH better.
Just set a treadmill to a 10 or 15 degree incline and walk on it for 15 or 20 minutes. YAHTZE! Do this everyday or as often as you can and watch as pounds and inches of ugly fat just disappear from your butt, thighs, hips, and waist in less than 2 weeks.
Prove me wrong if you don’t believe me.
Anyway, I don’t want to OVERLOAD you with too many exercises. So try just these 2 SURE-SHOT exercises since they are easy ways to lose weight fast.
Finance
Bariatric Surgery Dallas – Dedicated To Provide Cutting Edge Services
Bariatric Surgery Dallas is an American Society for Bariatric Surgery. This center offers the most wide ranging and excellent aftercare programs to fulfill the aftercare needs and requirements of patients after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery and adjustable gastric band surgery. This center is situated in North Texas and this center is in process of extending its services to areas outside North Texas. It is a part of Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. The great varieties of programs offered in this center include nutrition education, exercise programs, social meetings, sustenance groups etc.
Basic Aim Of Surgery
Bariatric surgery is related to a special kind of operation, which is performed for helping the patients in losing extra weight. Weight loss surgery is scientific names for weights lose operation. It is not a normal treatment for obesity. These types of surgery is really very beneficial for people who wish to lose weight but are not able to lose it. The Bariatric surgery center is devoted to help patients for overcoming the diseases and social disgrace related to obesity. Bariatric is a type of medicine helps in the treatment and cure of obesity. Surgical means are used in surgery to decrease one’s weight
What Makes You Eligible?
You should think seriously before undergoing weight loss surgery. It is really a very serious kind of surgery. You should gather proper information about the methods related to this surgery. You should be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of this surgery. You should go for bariatric surgery if your weight is more than 100 pounds and your muscle mass is more than 40. Your obesity is really serious for your health if your weight is more than 100 ponds. Every body will make fun of you for your obesity. Not only this you will also have to face problems such as heart problems, diabetes, Sleep disorders etc. In this way your obesity can be really harmful for you. In such type of situation you should think about going for Bariatric surgery in Dallas.
Types Of Bariatric Surgery Offered:
Surgery in Dallas offers different types of weight loss surgery that are found to be most effective in relieving the patients from obesity.
1. Gastric Bypass Surgery – In this type of weight loss surgery, a part of stomach is separated from remaining part and the intestine is attached to this remaining portion of the stomach. The benefit offered here is that the capacity of stomach is reduced appreciably that ultimately reduces the obese layer from the body.
2. Adjustable Gastric Band – In this, a band is put in a part of stomach to again reduce the capacity of stomach.
3. Vertical Banded Gastroplasty – In this form of weight loss surgery performed at the bariatric surgery center in Dallas, the combined effect of above two surgical forms is employed to reduce the overall capacity of stomach.
4. Gastric Sleeve Surgery – In this, a sleeve like section of stomach is left after removing a significant portion of stomach through surgery.
Finance
Top 3 Factors That Make Oakland Homes for Sale a Homeseeker’s Favorite
Being the 8th largest city in the state of California, USA and the 41st largest in the entire nation, it is clearly comprehensible why many individuals who are planning to buy a home consider Oakland homes for sale and Oakland real estate listings on top of their list of choices. This major West Coast port, located on the Bay of San Francisco, about 8 miles east of main San Francisco, is a central city core for the Bay Area sub-region. The city is the county seat of the Alameda County and was originally inhabited by Native American people of the central California coast, who are known as the Ohlone people. But these are not the only reasons why more and more individuals are interested to live in Oakland, California. There are still more and this article will provide you an idea on the top factors that enticed many individuals to raise their family in this part of California.
1. Healthcare
For retirees, potential retirees, and even young families, healthcare is an important factor to consider when choosing a place to live in. Healthcare in Oakland is topnotch, being home to medical centers and hospitals with avant-garde and reliable facilities such as the Alameda County Medical Center, which provides medical services to residents, paying attention to medically indigent people living in Oakland without health insurance; Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, which is a product of merging with the former Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley.
Families with children should not worry that if their kids need medical and health treatment or consultation because the Children’s Hospital Oakland is fully equipped with high quality and dependable medical instruments, facilities and supply to provide medical assistance for your children.
2. Economy
With easy access to transportation and the availability of different businesses and developments, it would be easy to conclude that the economy of this wonderful place is something that most individuals and their families would be satisfied about. For instance, being the major West Coast port, residents would have more opportunity to find marine cargo-related employment wherein they will be given the chance to earn minimum hourly way at the least. There are also opportunities for high-ranking jobs and even average positions because of the different big corporations situated here including Clorox, Cost Plus World Markets, and Matson to name just a few.
The influx of people interested to get their own piece of paradise by investing in Oakland real estate started within West Oakland emphasizing on the West Oakland BART Station as its heart. And from there came the idea related to improving the place that can pave the way for providing more employment, better health services, recreational facilities, and new reasonably priced housing developments. This economic revitalization did not escape the keen eye of many investors focusing on interesting markets such as this and thus, made them more interested to focus on Oakland MLS in search for available homes for sale in Oakland.
3. Education
When it comes to raising your children, it is a given that you would look into the quality of education that is offered in this part of California. The good thing is that you would not be deprived of this in this city. There are good private and public schools in Oakland. The Oakland Unified School District composed of elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, early childhood education programs, adult education schools, and alternative education schools and programs.
Oakland’s three largest public high schools are Oakland High School, Oakland Technical High School, and Skyline High School. North Oakland Community Charter School (NOCCS), an elementary and middle school, is one of the few public progressive schools in the entire USA. Several private elementary and high schools are also present to provide high quality education to those who can afford. Julia Morgan School for Girls, Bentley School, and Northern Light School are three of the most well-known in this city.
While it is true that there are still other factors that contribute to making Oakland homes for sale, great options when looking for a new home for your family, these three are the top reasons why this part of California is considered to be topnotch.
Health Care Reform: Pluses and Minuses
Column: Matt Maldonado, who got into kicking game late at Yorkville, finds new home at Murray State. ‘I didn’t transfer to sit back.’
Easy Ways to Lose Weight Fast – The “Sure-Shot” Method For Women
Bariatric Surgery Dallas – Dedicated To Provide Cutting Edge Services
St. Paul rent control draft rules allow landlords to ‘self-certify’ increases over 3 percent rent cap, up to 8 percent
Top 3 Factors That Make Oakland Homes for Sale a Homeseeker’s Favorite
Missing woman’s car found burned near downtown St. Louis
Explainer: Possibility of charging Donald Trump with Jan. 6 crimes
Schedule for Ravens’ OTAs, mandatory minicamp announced
L-Glutamine – The Miracle Amino Acid and How You Can Benefit From Its Use
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3