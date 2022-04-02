News
Here’s How Much The ‘RRR’ Actors Are Being Paid For The Film
RRR is a much-awaited movie that the fans have been looking forward to from the director of the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, SS. Rajamouli. The story revolves around two Indian revolutionary fighters starring Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, and Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. The Telugu action-period drama has a budget of whopping Rs 550 crores, and its box-office collection has already crossed Rs 700 crores.
The movie is spending a hefty amount of money on marketing, which gives us an idea that the lead star cast’s paychecks must be big as well. As per a report by the Republic News, a good amount of remuneration has been paid to the actors.
Let’s take a look at the money the superstars are making:
Ram Charan
The role of Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju has been played by the actor Ram Charan. The actor has reportedly been paid around Rs 45 crore for this film.
Jr NTR
Jr. NTR is playing the role of another revolutionary leader, Komaram Bheem, who opposed and rebelled against the Nizam of Hyderabad. The talented actor is also reportedly being paid Rs 45 crore.
Ajay Devgn
The Singham actor is being paid around Rs 25 crore for the film. Ajay Devgn plays an important role in the movie and has an elongated screen time.
Alia Bhatt
Alia plays the character called Sita, her remuneration is much less compared to her colleagues. Alia is being given a remuneration of Rs 9 crore.
SS Rajamouli
30 percent profit share from the film will be reserved for SS Rajamouli, the man behind the camera, and the director of the film.
It was revealed by Rajamouli and his father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote RRR‘s story, that the story was written imagining a scenario in which Raju and Bheem met during their formative years away from their respective villages. What if they’d met during the revolt?
Rajamouli also said,
“‘RRR’ displays Ram Charan and Jr NTR recreating the fairly young versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — the groundbreaking freedom warriors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana”
Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Wild’s Matt Boldy to miss Hurricanes game with upper-body injury
RALEIGH, N.C. — The good news? Matt Boldy is with the Wild on the team’s current road trip.
The bad news? He will not play on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
After suffering an upper-body injury in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Boldy will take the next couple of days to get fully healthy. The fact that he traveled with the team is a good sign, especially considering Jon Merrill, who also suffered an upper-body injury, stayed back in the Twin Cities.
Asked about a timeline for his recovery, coach Dean Evason said it’s unlikely Boldy plays at any point this weekend. There’s a chance he could be back for the road game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
As a result of Boldy missing time, Tyson Jost will move up in the lineup to play alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala. Meanwhile, Nick Bjugstad will center Nic Deslauriers and Brandon Duhaime, and Alex Goligoski will step in on the blue line, playing alongside Dmitry Kulikov.
That rather seamless shuffling is a perfect example of the depth Evason has been talking about for the past couple of weeks. Though some players have been sitting out as scratches, Evason continuously has preached that the Wild were going to need everyone down the stretch.
“We’ve always felt very good about the people that we’ve had here,” Evason said. “We feel comfortable putting them in.”
That’s something players feel, too.
“I don’t know how many games we’ve played with a full lineup,” Wild forward Ryan Hartman said. “We’ve got that depth and at the trade deadline we picked up guys that can step up and play when needed. We’re not too worried. Hopefully we’re back fully healthy soon.”
JOST PROMOTED
As for Jost, he’s looking forward to the opportunity that comes with playing in an elevated role. He believes he has some untapped potential offensively, and getting to play on the same line as Fiala could help bring that out.
Not that Jost plans to change his game. He felt good about the way he was playing between Deslauriers and Duhaime, and he wants to bring that same energy with his new linemates.
“I feel like I’ve been playing really good hockey,” Jost said. “It’s bound to go in sooner than later. I’m excited. I’m going to be playing with a couple of good players. It should be awesome.”
FLEURY STARTS
The Wild’s rotation between the pipes continued against the Hurricanes with Marc-Andre Fleury getting the nod. He entered the game with a 2-0-0 record with the Wild to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.
The decision to start Fleury against the Hurricanes means Cam Talbot will get the start against the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.
Dolphins trade WR DeVante Parker within division to Patriots
A trade of Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker this offseason was expected. For it to come within the division was a bit of a surprise.
The Dolphins agreed to trade Parker to the New England Patriots, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round pick on Saturday, according to a league source.
Parker became expendable after the Dolphins added wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason – Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and Wilson in free agency after his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. They will be paired with standout receiver Jaylen Waddle going into his second year. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up in the slot or out wide.
In seven seasons in Miami since he was the team’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. Often injured, Parker missed 20 games in that span and played through injury in several more.
Parker was previously the longest-tenured active Dolphin, a distinction which now belongs to Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard after he reached a record-setting extension with the team on Friday night.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Pedestrian hit and killed in north St. Louis County Friday evening
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man was hit and killed on Route AC, west of Woodwind Drive. The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday.
Troopers say the man, 64-year-old Ronnie Bailey of St. Louis, Missouri, was in one of the lanes in the road when he was hit by an SUV traveling westbound.
Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene.
