Homeless man charged with robbing, murdering Overland resident
OVERLAND, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said a homeless man robbed and murdered an Overland resident this week.
David Todd Smith, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Hossein Cyrus Rastegar. Police said Tuesday evening they got a call from Rastegar’s daughter, who had not heard from him in two days.
Officers went to his home on Midland Boulevard for a well-being check and found Rastegar dead with his hands and feet tied behind his back. Authorities said he died of a heart attack.
Police said Smith broke into Rastegar’s home and took a large amount of money before leaving the residence. Smith was arrested at a motel on St. Charles Rock Road on Wednesday and had $13,000 in cash with him at the time.
On Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smith with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.
“This was a heinous crime,” said Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Thanks to the work of St. Louis County detectives, as well as human intelligence, as well as surveillance videos. In order to keep this community safe, we need the help of the community. So we appreciate those who assisted with information to help us charge this individual, but the public is our first line of defense in many ways.”
According to court records, Rastegar had immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1976 and had operated a car sale business. He previously worked for the Pattonville and Hazelwood school districts.
Body of 66-year-old man found in Apple Valley pond; foul play not suspected
The body of a 66-year-old man was found in an Apple Valley pond Friday, and investigators say foul play is not suspected in the death.
Apple Valley police and Dakota County sheriff’s office investigators were called to the pond adjacent to Galaxie Park around noon after a passerby spotted the body, said Joe Leko, chief deputy. It was partially submerged in about a foot of water and ice and eight feet from the shoreline, Leko said.
“We don’t know if he had a medical situation or what happened,” he said. “But there’s no indication of foul play or trauma to the body or anything like that.”
The identity was being withheld Friday pending notification of family, Leko said.
It was too early to say how long the body had been in the pond, said Leko, who added that “we’re thinking it was a matter of a day or two at the most.” A missing person’s report had not been filed in the city where the man had lived, he said.
The sheriff’s office, Apple Valley police and the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office are investigating.
American Swedish Institute sells 90-year-old ‘basically edible’ codfish for dine-in, and other April 1 hijinks
Here’s one way to wake up in the morning, especially if you have a hankering for “fake news.”
The makers of Peace Coffee, the Minneapolis-based purveyor of fair trade coffee beans, announced Friday they had unrolled a line of organic, caffeinated mouthwash in flavors such as “Black Squirrel — dark roast, fine ground double espresso” and “Yeti — extra clean, triple caffeine cold brew.”
Sounds too good to be true, you say? Not to be outdone, the Mall of America announced Friday the rebranding of its popular 30-year-old log chute ride as the Kenny Loggins Chute, named for the “Danger Zone” singer from the 1986 soundtrack to “Top Gun.”
If that sounds fishy, how’s this for a lye?
After unearthing three wooden trucks filled with bundles of 90-year-old dried cod from their archives, administrators at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis announced Friday they had placed the discovery on the menu at their mansion cafe, though samples were available by reservation only.
The cod, which had been found wrapped in newspapers from 1932, was “remarkably preserved and basically edible,” reads a written statement from the institute, which noted that the lye-soaked fish is the main ingredient used in “the beloved Scandinavian delicacy, lutfisk” and believed to be the earliest example of the dish in Minnesota.
The announcement — released with a link to YouTube videos about the “vintage lutfisk” featuring Stockholm University food researcher Richard Tellstrom — was embargoed for publication on Friday. Which was April 1.
In other words — April Fool’s Day.
Those weren’t the only gags that had — some of us — going on Friday, for better or for worse. Utepils Brewing Co. broke some hearts by telling fans on its Facebook page that it had canceled its top-selling Ewald the Golden Hefeweizen.
Next to a picture of a makeshift grave marker, the brewing company announced it was introducing the hoppy Ewald The Wildman, which “blends the traditional Hefeweizen style with the hop characters we’ve all grown to love. Pretty tasty, right?”
It took a bit for some to pick up on the joke.
“Good one!” wrote a Facebook user. “My heart did a quick yo-yo into my stomach before quickly remembering today’s date.”
Some April Fool’s jokes drew accusations they had barely skirted, if not crossed a line into poor taste, though probably not as far as celebrities Chris Rock and Will Smith on Oscar night.
The social media account for the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in Voyageurs National Park in International Falls, announced Friday that bear-like wolverines had been spotted migrating south into Minnesota after more than a century away.
The news stirred excitement and hope in some corners, though the project’s social media thread — spanning at least 16 consecutive Tweets on the subject — quickly devolved into a ludicrous explanation about how the wolverine had been aided in its travels by Sasquatch, a former adversary.
An expert quoted hailed from the fictitious Dunder Mifflin University, named for the company in the sitcom “The Office,” while another was identified as “famed ethologist” Dr. Whors Manoor.
In 1953, Dr. Whors Manoor, a famed ethologist, observed a neonatal sasquatchis suckling at the teat of a female wolverine. Dr. Manoor reported that “the neonatal sasquatchis was twice the size of the female wolverine but they made it work nonetheless”.
— Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) April 1, 2022
At Nathan Hale Park on St. Paul’s Summit Avenue, Julie Fasciana did a double-take when a reporter pointed to a large sign, face down on the ground next to Hale’s memorial statue, that indicated eight luxury condominiums would soon replace the neighborhood green.
The sign — knocked down by wind or foe, who knows? — informed passersby “6 SOLD. Act Fast While Parking Still Available.”
And written on the supporting leg behind its canvas, in large black marker on red masking tape next to a happy face, was the incorrigible punchline: “April Fool.”
“Thank you for not giving me a heart attack,” said the only mildly-amused Fasciana, while walking her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Yes, there does appear to be some fine print… pic.twitter.com/TG7jPC8QIh
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) April 1, 2022
In an email, Ramsey Hill resident Stan Berger explained he drew up the sign 14 years ago as a way to razz his neighbors, whom he called “fanatics” about the historic area’s strong architectural controls. After putting the sign on an empty lot on his property for April Fool’s Day, he began placing it on his neighbor’s lots on subsequent April 1sts.
“It’s been stored away for about five years,” Berger wrote. “This year it’s going to be resurrected.”
Just like old times for McKenzie Milton, who was back at UCF for Pro Day
As McKenzie Milton lofted a pass into the waiting arms of Greg McCrae for a moment, it seemed as if nothing had changed. It was like it was on those Saturday afternoons in 2018 when UCF was rolling to a 25-game winning streak.
Other familiar faces like Nate Evans, Adrian Killins, and Cole Schneider were back celebrating alongside their former teammates. But instead of being in a packed Bounce House, they were in Nicholson Fieldhouse, reunited for Friday’s Pro Day.
“It was a lot of fun to see these guys go and do everything,” said Milton. “As time goes by, I realize how good our teams were in 2017 and 2018. We had a special group with a lot of NFL talent, and in my opinion, some of the best teams that ever play college football.”
When Milton arrived on campus as a fresh-faced high school prospect in 2016, he couldn’t have possibly imagined the twists and turns life would afford him.
From back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles and consecutive New Year’s Six appearances in 2017-18 to his devastating knee injury that nearly cost him his right leg. He underwent a handful of surgeries and almost two years of painful rehabilitation before stepping back on the field last September after transferring to Florida State.
While his spirit may have been tested, it never broke.
Milton hopes it will all pay off and all he’s asking for is an opportunity to play at the next level. He’s optimistic after showcasing his talent to NFL personnel twice this week: once at FSU’s Pro Day Tuesday and then again in Friday’s showing.
“This is a good culmination of six years of work,” he said of his performance Friday. I’ve shown what I wanted to offer in terms of mobility and throwing the ball. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, I will get a call.
Milton’s performance has earned the admiration of his former teammates.
“I’m just mesmerized by him and he’s most definitely the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] in my book,” said UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis.
A possible NFL career aside, it’s been quite the year for Milton.
Last July, he became a vocal proponent of legislation that allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, joining former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King in cofounding Dreamfield, a NIL-based company out of Orlando. He also formed his own company, 10Ohana, which sells his clothing line and offers personal appearances.
He stepped back on the football field in Sept. 5 for the first time since Nov. 23, 2018, and nearly led Florida State to a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame in Tallahassee. He finished with 775 yards and 3 touchdowns in six appearances for the Seminoles.
Milton got engaged to his girlfriend, Jany Arbos, in January and the couple is expecting their first child later this year.
“It has been a whirlwind,” said Milton. “We’ve got a lot going on, but many great things happened in my life. There are just many blessings in my life that I wouldn’t be in this situation if I didn’t get hurt.”
While football will always play a massive role in his life, the part of a father is one he’s looking forward to embracing.
“That’s the most important thing that I’ll ever do,” he said. “My dad has always been my role model, and that’s someone I’ve tried to emulate, so just the fact that I get to go into those shoes here in a few months, it’s super exciting for me.”
As Milton walked off the field Friday, he wrapped his arm around his fiancé and the couple slowly made their way home. It was the end of another chapter, but not the end of his story.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
