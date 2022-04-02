News
Hope Solo charged with drunk driving in North Carolina, cops say kids were in car
Hope Solo was arrested Friday afternoon in North Carolina and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Cops said the U.S. soccer great was passed out behind the wheel of a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, local Fox affiliate WGHP reported.
Solo’s two children were in the back seat of the car, according to police.
A witness called police after seeing Solo asleep at the wheel for over an hour, WGHP reported. Cops said Solo refused a sobriety test.
In addition to the DWI charge, Solo was charged with child abuse and resisting arrest. She was detained at 1:15 p.m., according to a police database.
Solo, 40, released a statement through her lawyer saying “the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest.”
“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life,” her attorney Rich Nichols said in the statement.
Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2015 World Cup champion, and her husband, ex-NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, have 2-year-old twins together. In a 2014 incident, Solo was arrested and accused of domestic violence against her nephew. The charges were dropped in 2018 after four years of legal wrangling.
‘Sixth Sense’ star Haley Joel Osment’s tribute to ‘true legend’ Bruce Willis
Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates
By DOUG FEINBERG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson wishes that she and her USA Basketball teammates could do more to help Brittney Griner right now.
They’ve all been straddling the line of trying not to say anything that could potentially hurt the WNBA star’s case as she’s still imprisoned in Russia on drug allegations, but also wanting Griner and her family to know that they care about her.
“We’re not not talking BG the basketball player, we’re talking about BG the wife, the daughter, the sister the human being,” Wilson, the 2020 WNBA MVP, said Friday at USA Basketball training camp.
“That’s what I’m caring about. I get the silence and you don’t want to talk about it. I can’t even imagine to put myself in that situation. It’s tough,” she said.
Griner, one of many stars who play in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The 6-foot-9 Phoenix Mercury center was returning to the country after the Russian League took a break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. The two-time Olympic gold medalist recently had her detention extended to the middle of May.
“Hopefully everyone’s doing what they need to do to make sure she get’s home safe,” Wilson said. “That’s going to be the top priority of all of us. I know it’s tough and hard.”
Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community. WNBA players have been very cohesive in the past when rallying behind issues such as voter registration or the Black Lives Matters movement.
For the first few weeks following Griner’s detention, it was decided that it was clearly better for them to say less. That’s changed over the last few days as players have been more available and willing to talk.
“I can guarantee you this, this group here and women of the WNBA , we’re not going to forget about Brittney Griner,” USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Brittney’s not here, we’re going to do the things she would have done. She’s very philanthropic. Try to honor her in that way until the highest level of government can work this out.”
Breanna Stewart has stepped up to help The Phoenix Rescue Mission, a charity that Griner has been involved with for a long time.
“While BG is away I wanted to support her and her charitable efforts and do what I can from an off-the-court standpoint to help her and her family,” Stewart said.
Griner’s legal team has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public.
Of the thousands of U.S. citizens arrested and jailed in prisons abroad, a small subset are designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained — a category that affords their cases an extra level of government attention and places them under the auspices of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. The U.S. government has not yet put Griner’s case in that category.
Griner is not the only American detained in Russia. Marine veteran Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges alleging that he assaulted police officers in Moscow. And Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are false. U.S. officials have publicly called for Moscow to release them.
Heat’ Lowry braced for Sunday return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’; Spoelstra lauds Hardaway’s Hall selection
Kyle Lowry didn’t want an empty feeling. Instead, he will get his desired public embrace, even if it comes amid fatigue.
Having missed the first three games of the four-game season series against the Toronto Raptors due to family issues, the Miami Heat veteran point guard said Friday he anxiously is awaiting Sunday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena.
“I’ve tried to avoid for a long time thinking about it, but it’s right here,” Lowry said, having spent the previous nine seasons in Toronto and helping the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship. “I’m looking forward to it, just being able to go to a place I’ve called home for so long and a place I still call home, that has a dear and special place in my heart. It’s going to be emotional.”
Lowry then paused and smiled, aware of how such returns at times can go sideways.
“I’m sure they cheer me for a while, and then if we start to win, boo me,” he said after the Heat finished practice for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “It’s all love and it’s just be able to be able to show the appreciation I want to and I’m sure they’ll appreciate me for what I’ve been able to do.”
The Heat’s previous visit to Toronto, a 110-106 Feb. 1 loss, came with limited attendance, due to COVID restrictions, at the facility formerly known as the Air Canada Centre.
Even if he had been available, Lowry said he would not have made his return under such circumstances.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have played in the game,” he said. “I still want to play in front of the fans that I call friends for so long.”
As it is, the homecoming comes with a quick turnaround from Saturday night’s game against the Bulls.
“I don’t care,” Lowry, 36, said. “Honestly, I’m happy to be able to be up there, play in front of fans.”
Since the Raptors agreed to the sign-and-trade deal in August that sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from the Heat, with Lowry signing a three-year, $85 million contract, both teams have thrived.
“I’m happy for those guys, because of the close-knit relationships that I have with those guys, the personal relationships that I’ve built around the organization,” Lowry said. “But also, it’s a team, a franchise that I helped kind of build back up to a point where it’s a contending team, it’s a playoff-competitive team every year. So I’m happy and I’m just proud to have been a part of it.”
Lowry then smiled when asked what Raptors coach Nick Nurse might have cooked up.
“Let me be real,” he said. “Nick’s not going to let me have a game, at all.”
Having penned a thank-you letter that was published Friday by The Players’ Tribune, Lowry said the emotions of the moment will be palpable.
“It feels like going home,” he said. “I did a lot of things for the city, the organization. The city embraced me, and the organization embraced me, and we created a lifelong bond that will always be there. It’s going to be a great day.”
Happy for Hardaway
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday he was heartened by word that former Heat guard Tim Hardaway has been elected for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I’m really thrilled for him,” Spoelstra said. “It’s been a long process for him. We’ve talked about how it made so much sense for him to be a Hall of Famer.
“And everything he did for the Heat organization, everything about it has been a Hall of Fame career. It took a while, but nonetheless I know he’s really excited about it. We’re really happy for him. And we get to spend another weekend celebrating one of our family members being able to have such an uncredible honor.” . . .
Forward Caleb Martin, who has missed the past two games with a bruised right calf, practiced Friday. “We’ll just have to see how he feels,” Spoelstra said.
