Finance
How Much Money Can I Get If Hurt on the Construction Site?
Accidents are inevitable. If an accident can happen even in the safest places, the larger chances are there for an accident to happen in the most hazardous places. Such is the case in construction sites. Every year, construction site accidents can range from hundreds, sometimes even thousands, if precautionary measures are not followed.
Construction sites are prone to accidents. This is because of the use of heavy machinery and equipment that expose the construction workers to different kinds of hazards like falling debris, electrocution, machine malfunctions, among others. These accidents may cause minor physical injuries to major physical injuries that will require medication or hospitalization of the injured person. Major physical injuries result to fractures, lacerations, paralysis, brain injury, and sometimes even death.
In order to protect the workers, construction accident laws are being reinforced in all state that will help the workers get compensation should an accident befall them. In the United States, Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), creates and enforce the rules and regulations as well as the guidelines and standards that will ensure the safety of the workers. These standards should be employed in construction sites by employers or they will be penalized by the state.
When a construction accident happens, the employers are accountable for the all the injured worker’s medical bills and expenses as well as lost wages. If the employers fail to give the injured worker’s compensation, he can file a case against his employers so he can collect the damages that due to him. In some cases, multiple parties can be sued which include the contractor, architect, the construction firm and the subcontractor.
If you or a family member got involved in a construction site accident, an experienced personal injury lawyer can help you win a lawsuit. Getting their services is better because they have the expertise to negotiate for you than yourself. Most insurance companies will offer you money that you do not deserve. A skilled lawyer will be able to get you the money that you deserve.
During the consultation, you must tell your lawyer everything you know so he can make the necessary actions and collect all the information that he will need in order to defend you. If you are wary about getting a lawyer because of lack of money, you must know that personal injury cases are normally handled on a contingency fee basis. This means that they will not get paid until they were able to win your case.
Finance
Asbestosis Attorney Needed For Asbestosis Victims?
As far as statistics go, almost 10,000 Americans die from Asbestos related disorders. Roughly 2,000 will yield to lung cancer, which scientists believe to be the second greatest asbestos-related cancer next to mesothelioma.
Exposure to asbestos often occur from different occupation sites such as mining companies, power plants and chemical plants which can cause drastic exposure to asbestos fibers leading to different asbestos related illnesses such as asbestosis and mesothelioma. Moreover, Asbestos can also be found in different products that most people often use such as popcorn poppers, hair dryers, talc powder, plastics, textile clothes and garments and many more.
Unluckily, Asbestos- related cases are dramatically increasing. Signs and symptoms, most especially in mesothelioma cases, often show after several years (20-30 years to be exact). In cases of Asbestosis, almost 2000 people die in the US each year. These numbers cause great stress not only to a number people but to the entire community. Thus, people with suspected cases of asbestos exposure must immediately seek legal assistance from an experienced Asbestos or Mesothelioma attorney. An Asbestos attorney knows how to deal with this circumstance, and winning the case results to rightful justice and compensation.
What is the job of an Asbestos Attorney?
An Asbestos attorney is just like an ordinary lawyer around your town, only that it specializes in cases that involve asbestos exposure. The Asbestos Attorney’s job is to:
* Conduct a thorough investigation of your case.
* Explain to you in details about what you need to expect on the process of your case.
* Find relevant and valid evidences to be proven and defended in court.
* Provide rightful legal advice. Consulting your attorney on what to say and what to do during trials is very important.
* Stand for you in the court. He will represent as your guardian, protecting and helping you from any attacks from the defending party.
Finance
Things You Need To Do When Involved In Auto Accident
Auto accidents can and will happen with anyone. We can’t predict what can happen in a collision of vehicles, but by being prepared for what happens afterward may reduce stress and anxiety becoming a less traumatic experience.
First thing you need to do sounds silly but very important, which is to remain calm and don’t leave the scene. Turn off the engine and make sure your passengers are fine. In some cases, passengers don’t notice they are hurt. If there are injuries, call 911 and tell the operator the location and the extent of the injuries. Finally, ask the operator to send an officer. If you need an ambulance, you need to explain to the operator calmly.
The second thing you need to do is to make sure you are in a safe place. Take steps to protect your vehicle from further damage by setting up flares, moving it off the road, and calling a tow truck if necessary. Don’t exit the vehicle until you are out of traffic. If you haven’t already done, call 911 and ask the operator to send an officer. Leave the car with a copy of you auto insurance and auto registration on your pocket.
The third thing you need to do is to document the accident by collecting as much information as possible. Always carry a pen, a notepad and a small disposable camera (only if your cell phone doesn’t have a good camera flash) in your glove compartment. Exchange information with the other driver – name, address, telephone numbers, and driver license. If you don’t have a notepad or pen, you can take pictures of the drive license, auto insurance, license plate, car make and model, police officer name and batch number.
Fourth, when the police arrive, explain exactly what happened. Don’t exaggerate; be specific. The police will ask questions and determine who was at fault. Ask the officer when you are able to obtain the copy of the policy report. Usually, it may take 3 to 5 days for the police report to be ready. Don’t miss looking for a witnesses (gather their contact information), because insurance companies still may deny your claim for no reason, and having a witness will stronger your case.
Last, notify your insurance company there has been an accident. Call an auto accident attorney to ask any further questions about your rights. If you are an immigrant, you also have your rights. Any person in United States who is involved in a auto accident, have the rights to file insurance claims, obtain policy reports, and have medical care.
Auto accidents are traumatic, but by following the steps above will reduce the stress and anxiety of getting involved in an accident.
Finance
When You Need Motorcycle Accident Lawyers
If you have an accident on your motorcycle you can contact a general lawyer that deals in accidents or you can call a lawyer that specializes in motorcycle accidents. Motorcycle accident lawyers deal exclusively with losses and injuries suffered by someone that was involved in a motorcycle accident. This type of lawyer practices in the area of negligence law. When riding a motorcycle or are a passenger on one there are safety risks that are unique to this particular type of transportation. Motorcycle accident lawyers have the education and knowledge to deal with the legal issues particular to this mode of transportation. After a motorcycle accident the lawyer will have a consultation with you. They will also start to gather the facts about the accident. The lawyer will also evaluate the weaknesses and strengths of the case with you and also explain the steps that are involved in a negligence case and how the legal process works.
If the other insurance company refuses to pay or make a decent offer to settle the case out of court then the lawyer starts to prepare for a trial. Motorcycle accident lawyers will do research on any legal issues that are involved and gets the police and medical reports. If there were any witnesses to the accident the lawyer will contact them and have them give a deposition as to what they saw. They also retain crash investigators who will look at the evidence from the crash and analyze the evidence. Evidence can also include the vehicles involved in the accident. The lawyer may also retain experts to review any medical records along with testifying about the extent of your injuries. The lawyer may also retain experts who will review documents in order to make a determination about what caused the accident.
Motorcycle accident lawyers will attempt settlement negotiations before the trial with the defendant’s lawyer. Your lawyer will discuss with you any offers that the defendant’s lawyers and whether they are good enough to call off the trial. When it goes to trial your lawyer will try to prove that the defendant was at fault because they were negligent. If you win at the trial you could be compensated for any physical injuries you have and any damage to your motorcycle. Some of the damages can include the expense to repair your motorcycle or to replace it, medical bills for any injuries you suffered, and any other expenses that have occurred because of the accident. Your lawyer would have to present all the evidence that is available to show the extent of damages caused.
