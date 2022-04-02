How Much Money Can I Get If Hurt on the Construction Site?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Accidents are inevitable. If an accident can happen even in the safest places, the larger chances are there for an accident to happen in the most hazardous places. Such is the case in construction sites. Every year, construction site accidents can range from hundreds, sometimes even thousands, if precautionary measures are not followed.

Construction sites are prone to accidents. This is because of the use of heavy machinery and equipment that expose the construction workers to different kinds of hazards like falling debris, electrocution, machine malfunctions, among others. These accidents may cause minor physical injuries to major physical injuries that will require medication or hospitalization of the injured person. Major physical injuries result to fractures, lacerations, paralysis, brain injury, and sometimes even death.

In order to protect the workers, construction accident laws are being reinforced in all state that will help the workers get compensation should an accident befall them. In the United States, Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), creates and enforce the rules and regulations as well as the guidelines and standards that will ensure the safety of the workers. These standards should be employed in construction sites by employers or they will be penalized by the state.

When a construction accident happens, the employers are accountable for the all the injured worker’s medical bills and expenses as well as lost wages. If the employers fail to give the injured worker’s compensation, he can file a case against his employers so he can collect the damages that due to him. In some cases, multiple parties can be sued which include the contractor, architect, the construction firm and the subcontractor.

If you or a family member got involved in a construction site accident, an experienced personal injury lawyer can help you win a lawsuit. Getting their services is better because they have the expertise to negotiate for you than yourself. Most insurance companies will offer you money that you do not deserve. A skilled lawyer will be able to get you the money that you deserve.

During the consultation, you must tell your lawyer everything you know so he can make the necessary actions and collect all the information that he will need in order to defend you. If you are wary about getting a lawyer because of lack of money, you must know that personal injury cases are normally handled on a contingency fee basis. This means that they will not get paid until they were able to win your case.